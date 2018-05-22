May 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #488

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Maxine Waters opponent in CA.:
Pray for Omar–he is the real deal.
He needs donations, too. At his twitter, it looks like GOP is not funding him.
See post below. Any amount!
GOP such an Anti-MAGA party.
Perfect reminder to check out Omar’s twitter and donate.
Thanks Grandma!
Prayers and a check. Can it get any better than that?!
Perfect!
Pray VOTE and give money to his campaign.
Good looking couple…
Young, wholesome looking…
GO Omar! MAGA
Make CA Great Again
Let Maxine retire, visit her family work in the garden.
Amen!
LikeLike
Donate here:
https://www.omarnavarro.com/donate/
He is pretty good. He had a rally at Maxine’s $6 million house (not in her district).
Senator Ron Johnson told us in Jan that he had an informant that said there was a secret group that met outside of work & everyone made fun of him. Looks like that may be true.
Here is a funny headline from Jan 25, 2018
“The GOP’s thoroughly silly ‘secret society’ FBI conspiracy theory”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2018/01/25/the-gops-silly-secret-society-conspiracy-theory/?utm_term=.a7720748d71e
Where was Obama? He was in Mission Control with commander Jarrett coordinating the whole spying operation. Now they will say they had nothing to do with Operation Crossfire Hurricane and claim that someone had to snoop on Trump because of a Russian Utube video that no one bothered to translate. Lying democrat house organ known as mainstream media will say it was all on the up and up of course.
GOP is not sending Navarro $$$ to help him out, apparently.:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yuge, with extraordinary ramifications. Thanks for posting this, citizen817.
May the Lord Protect and Bless President Trump and his MAGA Team today.
AMEN…
praying for them daily.
A smoking gun?
I’ve been wondering this for a while. It’s not just that there are texts referring to the Whitehouse and POTUS. It’s when those texts show up in the timeline. McCarthy wrote a big piece after reading the texts and didn’t touch this. I guarantee he knows though. I guess he’ll save that for another column. It’s the giant smoking gun and everyone in DC is still ignoring it. This goes straight to Obama. It is blatantly clear AND these are the redacted texts. Who knows what’s in the unredacted version.
Pastor Burns running for Trey Gowdy’s seat in S.C. Total.MAGA. right from the start:
S.C. has similar problem to AZ.- too many RINOs.
Make S.C. Great Again!
You can say that again sunnydaze…
This Carolina Girl sure wishes we could get rid of all of them !
Working on Making SC Great Again !
It’s so weird isn’t it, phoenix? I don’t get it!
Such great people, such loser pols. ????!!!??!
I agree–I don’t get it either. My Dad and Family were from AZ. One of my kids and family now lives in AZ. They said they have voter fraud problems, too.
The border has something to do with it. Libs needs it open for invasion… probably bribed the politicians is my thinking.
Lots of outside money…
Millions came in from outside the state last time Ms. Lindsey ran… lots of candidates for primary last time, maybe too many?
Bad judgment on our part on some newbies – Gowdy especially.
Hope for better candidates in November… Pastor Burns is great!
I just donated to him. I love Pastor Burns.
Then raze it and sew the ground with salt.
I don’t get people who complain about how slowly they think things are moving. I barely have time to keep up with all the new information and developments every day. It’s crazy fast recently.
I agree……I’m having the same problem, too–things are moving so fast. News changes every hour.
People are anxious for those deserving of prison, noose or bullet- I get that, but it all has to be done by the book and dealt with in precise way. We are now seeing information and evidences coming out, preparing us for the upcoming indictments to be unsealed soon.
*Hits head on desk…again and again and again*
Hmmmm what could possibly go wrong with this idea… Hmmmmmmm
Gee, those Germans sure come up with some great ideas. hahaha.
What could possibly go wrong.
Oh my gosh!
Germany is giving me a headache….they are irrational.
Great – then it will be just like here. There was a school bus accident in NJ last week. There is something suspicious with the trucking co who hit the bus. They have had numerous accidents, but the National Transportation Safety Board doesn’t want to look at the accident. One student and one teacher were killed.
The “Sensitive Matter Team”
https://sharylattkisson.com/2018/05/22/the-sensitive-matter-team/
Haven’t forgotten it yet. Sundance University did a good job drilling it into my head very well. Yates is a traitor.
This is so exciting. Can’t wait to find out who the other turd is.
Check out interview on front page of blog.
Just read Daily Caller article as they spoke with Caputo after his Ingraham segment, Caputo was contacted by someone before Pap was, but Caputo still checking with his lawyers before naming the person.
Tomorrow’s WH schedule. Korea comes to visit.
Here’s something to chew on:
There was a FISA “warrant” in effect on Carter Page well into 2017.
Stefan Halper contacted Page while the FISA “warrant” was in effect.
Most people who know how these things work say there is a “2 hop” rule that allows surveillance of anybody the subject communicates with and anybody that contact communicates with.
Who was Halper communicating with in government six months into the Trump administration?
Who was paying him? Who was giving him marching orders?
I just saw an add for a sanctuary mayor. It showed the multicultural makeup of the city and said that we must support the mayor and oppose Trump.
It was beautifully done, with all the persuasive powers of inclusion vs. implied racism and intolerance.
It is past time for our side to saturate the airwaves with adds that show that there is a legal process to immigration into our country that must be followed in order that we might live in safety and peace within our borders.
It might show the real life sacrifices that law abiding people have made to get into the country legally, as well as the sacrifices that many of our citizens have made on the altar of liberalism in terms of lives lost due to the destructive behavior of illegal aliens safeguarded by liberal politicians,
Our adds could stress that without a wall and a vetting process we leave the door open to those who wish to destroy us and loot our country for selfish and vainglorious purposes.
Our responsibility as citizens is to keep our country safe and leave it as an honorable and treasured, protected heritage to our children.
What we know till today is making us what’s the hell going on? PTrump and few folks already know a lot from so many months and still taking so much garbage from fake msm and SC. PTrump would not go to war without fully win unofficially and have all planned out. Rats and fake msm know that it’s over. I an looking forward who will go to prison for Hillary and Obama.
Speaking of emails, it seems to me that most people have forgotten that a lot of damaging Clinton emails had already come out via FOIA releases, state dept releases, etc. before Wikileaks and Guccifer 2.0 leaked more damaging emails. I’m sure most people conflate the legally released ones with the leaked/hacked ones. I don’t think Wikileaks even made much difference, she had already been exposed. It sure was fun watching the slow drip, though.
Holder is trying to help the MSM with a narrative, but he sounds like an idiot. Norms? Oh my!
Trump’s ‘lack of decorum, dignity, and statesmanship’
By Evan Sayet
My Leftist friends (as well as many ardent #NeverTrumpers) constantly ask me if I’m not bothered by Donald Trump’s lack of decorum. They ask if I don’t think his tweets are “beneath the dignity of the office”
Here’s my answer:
We Right-thinking people have tried dignity. There could not have been a man of more quiet dignity than George W. Bush as he suffered the outrageous lies and politically motivated hatreds that undermined his presidency.
We tried statesmanship.
Could there be another human being on this earth who so desperately prized “collegiality” as John McCain?
We tried propriety – has there been a nicer human being ever than Mitt Romney?
And the results were always the same. This is because, while we were playing by the rules of dignity, collegiality and propriety, the Left has been, for the past 60 years, engaged in a knife fight where the only rules are those of Saul Alinsky and the Chicago mob.
I don’t find anything “dignified,” “collegial” or “proper” about Barack Obama’s lying about what went down on the streets of Ferguson in order to ramp up racial hatreds because racial hatreds serve the Democratic Party.
I don’t see anything “dignified” in lying about the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi and imprisoning an innocent filmmaker to cover your tracks.
I don’t see anything “statesman-like” in weaponizing the IRS to be used to destroy your political opponents and any dissent.
Yes, Obama was “articulate” and “polished” but in no way was he in the least bit “dignified,” “collegial” or “proper.”
The Left has been engaged in a war against America since the rise of the Children of the ‘60s. To them, it has been an all-out war where nothing is held sacred and nothing is seen as beyond the pale.. It has been a war they’ve fought with violence, the threat of violence, demagoguery and lies from day one – the violent take-over of the universities – till today.
The problem is that, through these years, the Left has been the only side fighting this war. While the Left has been taking a knife to anyone who stands in their way, the Right has continued to act with dignity, collegiality and propriety.
With Donald Trump, this all has come to an end. Donald Trump is America ’s first wartime president in the Culture War.
During wartime, things like “dignity” and “collegiality” simply aren’t the most essential qualities one looks for in their warriors. Ulysses Grant was a drunk whose behavior in peacetime might well have seen him drummed out of the Army for conduct unbecoming.
Had Abraham Lincoln applied the peacetime rules of propriety and booted Grant, the Democrats might well still be holding their slaves today.
Lincoln rightly recognized that, “I cannot spare this man. He fights.”
General George Patton was a vulgar-talking.. In peacetime, this might have seen him stripped of rank. But, had Franklin Roosevelt applied the normal rules of decorum then, Hitler and the Socialists would barely be five decades into their thousand-year Reich.
Trump is fighting. And what’s particularly delicious is that, like Patton standing over the battlefield as his tanks obliterated Rommel’s, he’s shouting, “You magnificent bastards, I read your book!”
That is just the icing on the cake, but it’s wonderful to see that not only is Trump fighting, he’s defeating the Left using their own tactics. That book is Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals – a book so essential to the Liberals’ war against America that it is and was the playbook for the entire Obama administration and the subject of Hillary Clinton’s senior thesis.
It is a book of such pure evil, that, just as the rest of us would dedicate our book to those we most love or those to whom we are most indebted, Alinsky dedicated his book to Lucifer.
Trump’s tweets may seem rash and unconsidered but, in reality, he is doing exactly what Alinsky suggested his followers do. First, instead of going after “the fake media” — and they are so fake that they have literally gotten every single significant story of the past 60 years not just wrong, but diametrically opposed to the truth, from the Tet Offensive to Benghazi, to what really happened on the streets of Ferguson, Missouri — Trump isolated CNN.. He made it personal.
Then, just as Alinsky suggests, he employs ridicule which Alinsky described as “the most powerful weapon of all.”… Most importantly, Trump’s tweets have put CNN in an untenable and unwinnable position. … They need to respond.
This leaves them with only two choices. They can either “go high” (as Hillary would disingenuously declare of herself and the fake news would disingenuously report as the truth) and begin to honestly and accurately report the news or they can double-down on their usual tactics and hope to defeat Trump with twice their usual hysteria and demagoguery.
The problem for CNN (et al.) with the former is that, if they were to start honestly reporting the news, that would be the end of the Democratic Party they serve.
It is nothing but the incessant use of fake news (read: propaganda) that keeps the Left alive.
Imagine, for example, if CNN had honestly and accurately reported then-candidate Barack Obama’s close ties to foreign terrorists (Rashid Khalidi), domestic terrorists (William Ayers & Bernardine Dohrn), the mafia (Tony Rezko) or the true evils of his spiritual mentor, Jeremiah Wright’s church.
Imagine if they had honestly and accurately conveyed the evils of the Obama administration’s weaponizing of the IRS to be used against their political opponents or his running of guns to the Mexican cartels or the truth about the murder of Ambassador Christopher Stevens and the Obama administration’s cover-up.
So, to my friends on the Left — and the #NeverTrumpers as well — do I wish we lived in a time when our president could be “collegial” and “dignified” and “proper”? Of course I do.
These aren’t those times. This is war. And it’s a war that the Left has been fighting without opposition for the past 50 years.
So, say anything you want about this president – I get it – he can be vulgar, he can be crude, he can be undignified at times. I don’t care. I can’t spare this man. He fights for America!
Brilliant!
Second that emotion…
Absolutely on point…
Thank you Cee. Excellent examples only one who knows history and politics could bring to the fore. Worthy of an American Thinker article… jes sayin’
Bravo! Great article there by Evan Sayet . For a fresh and often humorous look at the current battle of Left -vs- Right check out any of his Utube videos entitled “Kindergarden of Eden” or “Regurgitating the Apple, How Modern Liberals Think.”
oops…
thanks Deplorable…
I missed the byline… was giving Cee credit !
I still do not AT ALL understand this vulgar/crude/undignified happy horsesh!t…is this the new Libtard vocabulary for, Telling the Truth?
Wow, that was brilliant!
REMEMBER FOLKS:
Yes, they may occasionally publish decent or even excellent authors (really, good authors like these two should separate themselves from actual traitors) like Professor Hanson or Mr. McCarthy. (AFTER firing brilliant authors such as John Derbyshire and Mark Steyn.)
Nevertheless, the despicable, treasonous publication [ANTI] National Review was, is, and will remain a nest of pompous, somewhat educated fools [Jay Nordlinger] traitors, alcoholic failures [Lucianne Goldberg’s diseased son, Jonah] and ACTUAL traitors connected not only to the unsavory Chamber of Commerce (though they are), but also to the Deep State, in the most literal, horrible sense. They are PART of the Deep State. They are part of the HEART of the Deep State.
If you doubt me, read this:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/05/20/david_french_awful_lot_of_people_are_desperate_to_believe_trumprussia_collusion_is_all_nonsense.html
David French and “National” Review, ladies and gentlemen, are despicable traitors. Treat them as such.
Waste a metaphorical/virtual spit on them, only if you feel like.
Tee – riffik !!!!!
And the one with the red tie has an I.Q. tad higher than Einstein’s…
KING: E-mails Show FBI Brass Discussed Dossier Briefing Details With CNN/
New e-mails show former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe was surprisingly knowledgeable about CNN’s understanding of and deliberation about a dossier briefing given to Donald Trump days before CNN ever reported on the matter.
MAY 21, 2018 By Sean Davis
“Newly revealed e-mails show that former Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) deputy director Andrew McCabe was keenly aware of CNN’s internal understanding of a secret briefing about the infamous Steele dossier, days before CNN published any stories on the matter. The e-mails, which were obtained by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), also reveal that top officials used coded language to refer to the salacious and unverified allegations made by Steele.”
http://thefederalist.com/2018/05/21/breaking-e-mails-show-fbi-brass-discussed-dossier-briefing-details-cnn/
Just a thought as all of this news keeps breaking. The MSM is gonna be left following the stories instead of leading with the stories. These are historical events and the leading journalists from the “most respected” institutions are going to be left quoting stories from the Daily Caller and Sara Carter. They put all their eggs in the Obama leftover basket and they don’t have real inside sources anymore.
The FBI informant story is a great example. People notice when latest WaPo or NYTimes runs a sanctimonious article saying they can’t say the name but have dozens of comments from Trump supporters who already know the name and are proven to be correct. The argument that you are well-informed by reading the NYTimes or WaPo gets diminished every time we are ahead of their readers and it will happen with increasing frequency.
FBI task force assembled to act on reliable information from known informants that members of the Trump campaign were colluding to save our Republic and rebuild our Nation.
Report: Explosions heard at Iranian facility near Damascus
Explosions rocked an area thought to house an Iranian facility near Damascus early Monday morning, according to a report in Sky News Arabia.
There was no immediate confirmation of the explosion and it was not clear what may have caused the blasts, which came days after another mysterious explosion at a Syrian base.
Sky News said locals reported hearing explosions in the area of Najjah, a neighborhood south of Damascus which houses a military academy.
According to the report, the blasts are thought to have occurred at an Iranian electronic warfare facility there.
There was no immediate word from Syria, which was said to be on the verge of pushing the last pockets of Islamic State resistance out of southern Damascus on Monday.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/report-explosions-heard-at-iranian-facility-near-damascus/
Snapshot of the pushback against the corrupt deep state USA
https://vladtepesblog.com/2018/05/21/snapshot-of-the-pushback-against-the-corrupt-deep-state-usa/
btw. Anybody interested in purchasing a Kamala Harris dossier? Anybody? Hello? Hello? Somebody? In three volumes, profusely illustrated. Anybody? Low “buy it now” price. No? Sure?
I called Netflix. Cancelled my subscription. They said “you are paid until June 19th, next billing cycle, we can cancel yours after that”.
I said I would like to cancel right away. They gave me some BS about some fine print and such.
I told the lady “I know you are not personally responsible, but I feel, as a corporation, your business model is a sham; SHAME on you”.
. . . Honestly, I was watching little Netflix to begin with. Among their shows, mostly idiotic progressive nonsense, I liked “The Crown”, but I had enough of the royal family as it is, with this imbecile wedding and all.
IT IS TIME TO PUSH BACK ! ! !
Do not be subtle.
To paraphrase a Republican President I used to like a lot more than I do now, they don’t do subtlety.
