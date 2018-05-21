President Trump Participates in Swearing-in Ceremony For CIA Director Gina Haspel

Washington, D.C. – 10:51 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. And good morning. I want to thank all of you and our distinguished guests for joining us today for a ceremony like few will ever have again — this is a very special one — including Vice President Pence, Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Chao, Secretary Perry, Secretary Nielsen, Director Coats, and my nominee for the VA Secretary, who will do a fantastic job, Robert Wilkie. Thank you very much.
I want to give a special thank-you for being here to Chairman and Senator Richard Burr. Thank you very much, Richard. And a very courageous man — he’s courageous — Congressman Devin Nunes. Thank you very much, Devin, for being here. Appreciate it.
Most especially, I want to thank you, the dedicated men and women of the Central Intelligence Agency. It is a true honor to stand here today before the most elite intelligence professionals on the planet Earth. Nobody even close.
You face down our enemies. You protect our families. You stand and watch over our great nation. You don’t do it for fame or fortune or glory. You do it for your country. America is forever grateful. Thank you very much.
We’re here today for the swearing-in of a very special person, your new CIA Director, someone who has served this agency with extraordinary skill and devotion for 30 years — Gina Haspel.
Gina, congratulations. There is no one in this country better qualified for this extraordinary office than you. By the way, if you don’t agree with that, please let me know now before it’s too late, okay? (Laughter.) Immediately. Have to do it quickly.
You live in the CIA, you live the CIA, you breathe the CIA. And now you will lead the CIA. Congratulations. (Applause.)
Okay, that mean we’re keeping her, right? (Laughter.) That was — that’s what we were waiting for. They love you. They respect you. They respect you, too.
A native of Ashland, Kentucky, Gina’s father served in the U.S. Air Force. She spent much of her childhood overseas. From a young age, she was instilled with a deep love of our country, which, combined with a thirst for adventure — that led her to the CIA.
Throughout her storied career at this agency, Gina has truly done it all. She’s completed seven field tours, served as a case officer, recruited assets, run stations, captured terrorists, and disrupted networks that proliferate deadly weapons. They send those weapons all over, and you catch them. You’re going to get even better now — better than ever before. You’re the best. You’re going to be better than ever before, and we’re getting you the resources to do it.
Our enemies will take note: Gina is tough. She is strong. And when it comes to defending America, Gina will never, ever back down. I know her. I spent a lot of time with Gina.
Gina played a crucial role in our fight against al Qaeda. Her first day in the job at the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center was September 11th, 2001. And she tirelessly hunted terrorists for the next three years. She went on to become Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service, and most recently Deputy Director of the CIA.
During her decades of distinguished service, Gina has earned the George H.W. Bush Award for Excellence in Counterterrorism, and the Intelligence Medal of Merit. Most importantly, she has earned the universal respect, admiration, and trust of her colleagues here at the CIA, throughout the government, and all over the world. Gina is truly respected.
And today we also mark another proud milestone, as Gina becomes the first woman ever to lead the CIA. (Applause.) That’s big. That’s big. That’s big.
Now Gina will lead this agency into its next great chapter. Gina assumes the role of Director at a crucial moment in our history. We are reasserting American strength and American confidence. And, by the way, America is respected again. You see that.
Instead of apologizing for our nation, we are standing up for our nation, and we are standing up for the men and women who protect our nation. We will be counting on you to confront a wide array of threats we face, and to help usher in a new era of prosperity and of peace.
Since the CIA’s founding more than 70 years ago, its courageous operatives have combined ancient craft with modern marvels to achieve unsung victories in every corner of the globe. I see what you do, I understand what you do. And it’s incredible.
Marked on the hallowed walls of this building are the stars honoring the CIA’s fallen heroes who gave their last breath for our nation. Though many of their names remain secret, their stories of service and sacrifice and daring will live for all time.
Today, we think of them and we honor them by pledging that the patriots of the CIA will have the tools, the resources, and the support they need to accomplish their incredible, complicated, and oftentimes very dangerous mission. The exceptional men and women of this agency deserve exceptional leadership. And in Gina Haspel, that is exactly what you’re getting.
Director Haspel, congratulations again. I know that you will thrive as the Agency’s Director and help keep our nation safe, and strong, and proud, and free.
Good luck. God bless you. And God bless the men and women of the CIA. And God bless America.
And I just want to thank everybody in this room for doing such an incredible job, and for giving Gina that unbelievable support that she needed. It took courage for her to say “yes” in the face of a lot of very negative politics and what was supposed to be a negative vote. But I’ll tell you, when you testified before the committee, it was over. There was not much they could say. There was nobody more qualified than you. And you are going to do a fantastic job, Gina. Thank you very much. Thank you, Gina. (Applause.)
So with that, I’d like to ask our great Vice President to administer the oath of office. Thank you all very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
The Oath of Office is administered.)
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Congratulations. (Applause.)
DIRECTOR HASPEL: Good morning, everyone. And thank you, Mr. Vice President, for administering the Oath. Let me begin by thanking President Trump for joining us today and for offering those kind words. Mr. President, it means a great deal to me and to the agency that you made time to come out to Langley for this ceremony.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Thank you. (Applause.)
DIRECTOR HASPEL: You have placed enormous trust in CIA throughout your presidency. And the men and women of CIA do not take that for granted. So thank you, Mr. President, for your confidence in me and your steadfast support of our mission and our people.
I am truly honored to have this opportunity to lead the best workforce in government. It has been nearly 50 years since an operations officer rose up through the ranks to become the Director. And after the experience of the last two months, I think I know why that is. (Laughter.)
I look out in the crowd today and I see a strong representation of the CIA’s past, present, and possibly even the future. I am looking at two young ladies, special guests, who join us today. CIA has been more than a career. It has been, for me — like many of you — a calling.
In this building and around the world today, there are officers carrying out a vital mission, sometimes at great personal risk. I want each of you to know that I took on the position of director because I want to represent you, as well as lead you.
My years at CIA have rewarded me in ways that I could never have imagined, and I will continue to give it and you my all. There are countless role models and mentors who have paved the way for me to stand here today. As the Director, I want the current CIA leadership team to be role models and mentors for our next generation of officers who will walk the streets of far-flung capitals and work the late nights here at headquarters and abroad.
For me, being Director is about doing right by all of you so that you have the tools and support needed to carry out our sacred mission.
Every CIA officer has taken the same oath that I just did to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies. And today I recommit that I will do everything in my power to justify the faith that President Trump and the American people have placed in us, and to make sure that CIA continues to provide the intelligence needed to keep our country safe.
I would be remiss if I did not also note the tremendous pride I take in being the first woman to serve as Director. I would not be standing before you today if not for the remarkable courage and dedication displayed by generations of OSS and Agency women in roles both large and small, who challenged stereotypes, broke down barriers, and opened doors for the rest of us.
I am deeply indebted to them, and I’m extremely proud to follow in their footsteps and to carry on their extraordinary legacy. I stand on the shoulders of heroines who never sought public acclaim but served as inspirations to the generations that came after them.
I also want express a special thank-you and welcome to Eliza and Zoe, who have joined us today. The notes from these two young ladies, ages six and seven, sent to me sat on my desk these last two months and motivated me daily. In their own words and pictures, they expressed their excitement about the opportunity my nomination represented. And to Eliza and Zoe, I would simply say, we did it. (Applause.)
Lastly, allow me just a moment to talk about the future of this agency. A little over a year ago, Secretary Pompeo first spoke to me about becoming the Deputy Director. At that time, he said, “CIA is the world’s preeminent intelligence service, and I want to make sure we position it to stay that way.” Mike was right; we are the best. And our challenge is to always be the best.
We cannot rest on our laurels. We must learn from the past, but we cannot dwell in the past. We must constantly learn, adjust, improve, and strive to be better. We demanded of ourselves, and America deserves nothing less.
That includes boosting our foreign language proficiency, strengthening our partnerships overseas and here at home, and deploying more of our officers to the foreign field. We are a foreign intelligence service, and our workforce and our priorities need to reflect that.
We also need greater focus and effort on the strategic threats our nation faces, as well as the persistent threat from global terrorism. As always, the key to our success against these challenges will be empowering the incredible talent that resides within CIA.
The men and women who serve here are a national treasure — from the operations officers who collect our intelligence, to the analysts who contextualize and evaluate it for senior policy makers, to the support officers who enable every aspect of our mission, to the scientists, engineers, and cyber specialists who give us a decisive edge over our adversaries.
The only way to confront these threats is to forge ahead with determination and with the same expeditionary spirit that has defined our agency since its founding more than 70 years ago. I am profoundly honored to lead you in that fight and to work alongside each one of you as we advance our vital mission.
So, Mr. President, thank you again for giving me the opportunity to serve, to represent the men and women of CIA, and to carry out the critical work of helping protect our country, our people, and our way of life. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
President Trump has given her an incredible opportunity. Glad she in not a political operative, instead cut her teeth in CIA. She knows the organization well. I wish her the best.
The two little girls, inspired by Haspel, were darling.
HARPY: a foul malign creature in Greek mythology that is part woman and part bird
2 a : a predatory person
Gina Haspel participated in a torture program that involved beating an (innocent) pregnant woman’s stomach, anally raping a man with meals he tried to refuse, and freezing a shackled prisoner until he died. She personally wrote the order to destroy 92 tapes of CIA torture. https://t.co/09vWp7CifU
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) May 18, 2018
This murderous harpy is cut out of the same cloth as CS Lewis’ Major Hardcastle, a.k.a. “The Fairy”) – The sadistic head of the N.I.C.E. Institutional Police and its female auxiliary, the “Waips”. Torture is her favorite interrogation method. (From “That Hideous Strength.”) , including the Hillary.
There is nothing as loathsome as a woman destroying her life giving feminine maternal heart and prostituting herself to the powers of this world.
The new CIA director looks like a really happy person who sleeps well at night. Hopes she stays her bad-ass self, focuses on MAGA and keeping America safe, and doesn’t get compromised along the way.
BTW, I’d personally zap Eddie Snowden with a cow prod if given the opportunity. Go Gina!
Well snowflake, it’s a dog eat dog world out there and terrorists are wearng Milkbone underwear. She’s exactly what we need to run this agency. People like yourself need to take a trip to the Middle East with your olive branches and your bleeding hearts.
And the fox is loose among the chickens. Another bad week for Brennan coming up.
“A little over a year ago, Secretary Pompeo first spoke to me about becoming the Deputy Director. ”
I am not a big fan of the CIA: however, I trust Mr. Pompeo’s decision to select her as deputy and PDJT to nominate her for Director. Hopefully she can continue Mr. Pompeo’s work to excise the “Agency” of the unsavory aspects that have metastasized over the years.
KEVIN SHIPP
Former CIA Officer Exposes the Deep State/Shadow Government
FROM THE COMPANY OF SHADOWS
Published October 16, 2012
The CIA is a unique federal organization. It operates under a thick canopy of secrecy. Covert agents killed in the line of duty become lonely stars etched into the wall of CIA headquarters. Those officers that live must remain seated at ceremonies recognizing patriots that serve openly in the military; sacrificing the recognition they so often deserve. This is can be a lonely experience. Kevin Shipp knows that feeling. The sacrifices CIA officers have made, including risking their lives, remain hidden; locked away in their memories. For many officers, it is a unique brand of courage that will never be known. This book is about that Agency and the life of one of those officers. It is written to provide a three-hundred-sixty-degree view of the CIA and how it operates; in the light and in the dark. Kevin Shipp risked his life in service to the CIA and his country. That same courage would later place him between the CIA and the US Constitution. He would become one of the only CIA officers in history to publicly stand up against one of the most powerful agencies in the world.
THE SHADOW GOVERNMENT
The Shadow Government is a system that manipulates Washington, DC behind the scenes, that operates beyond the control of Congress, that even dictates the actions of the president and affects the daily lives of every American. It is real and has been growing in complexity for over sixty years. While the American people work long hours just to survive and make ends meet, the Shadow Government spends billions of dollars on secret operations, overthrowing governments and engages in covert wars that kill thousands – all without any vote or say by the American people; the people that pay the taxes the Shadow Government uses to fund these operations.
While their Congressmen and Senators promise they will make their lives better and improve their difficult standard of living, these same Congressmen vote for billions of dollars in military and covert action programs, taking contributions from the lobbyists of connected Shadow Government military industrial corporations. The people starve while the kings shower themselves with gold.
Forgot link for book and 90 minute video presentation.
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net/
For a short while, CIA secrecy, enables effective action/activity, many with various political aw sh*ts! But after six months, classification, ONLY covers up the political “aw sh*t interference, never revealing to “us” the dedication of those who died trying to do their best!
Congratulations to Ms. Haspel and we wish her the very best. Here’s hoping she meets all her personal and professional goals 🙂
May I call her Gina?
Gina comes across as the strong silent type. I believe it will be a grave mistake
for any of our enemies to underestimate her because she is a woman.
And I’ll bet she is an excellent shot.
And I’ll bet her brains, experience, AND integrity, will make of her a an example of the finest ever Director of the CIA, her equal we are not likely to see in our lifetimes.
For the sake of America and my children I sure hope so.
May the Good Lord guide her steps.
IIRC Haspel time as London UK bureau chief coincides with the Steele “dossier” creation, so she may know a lot about all of what really happened, and may have been rewarded with her new position because she knew where those bodies were buried. Which is exactly why the President participated in her swearing in as a signal to the Cabal, just as one of his first appearances as President was a speech at the CIA which essentially was a warning to the Cabal. This brings everything full circle.
Dollars to doughnuts.
Before the swearing in, P Trump and Haspel had a coming together of the minds over how to handle Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Halper, and ll the spying that went on tby the coup plotters under Obama.
I feel very proud of Gina Haspel and wish her the very best in her plans for CIA as director. If anyone should work against her, I hope they are found out straight away.
Again. Our great President chose this person wisely. Truely a joyful day for America.
This book details a lot of the nefarious activity the CIA engaged in years ago.
Although (as far as I can recall) Ross Perot is not mentioned, the activities in this book is why Mr. Perot entered the race as a third party candidate, against the wishes and without the blessing of the Oligarchy. He was a GHW Bush supporter and found out about WJC’s Mena/CIA drug running during the 1992 Presidential campaign.
Mr. Perot took the information to GHW Bush to use in the campaign. GHWB refused to air WJC’s “dirty laundry” and Mr. Perot knew or found out that GHWB was complicit because of his CIA past. That is when Mr. Perot ran third party in an effort to save the Republic from the uniparty corruption. We know how that turned out.
Somewhere in the book is a description of a meeting that WJ Clinton had with CIA people about 10 years before anyone outside of Arkansas ever heard of him. Because of his “cooperation” with the “Agency” in their drug and arms smuggling operation out of Mena, WJC was told that he was on the “short list” for the Presidency.
Make us proud, Gina! And you have my permission to waterboard anyone you like, I would do Halper first. You could use BBQ sauce, he’d probably enjoy that.
My first choice would be Hillary and then Obama., And then Comey
I was so happy that our president took time to say some incredibly kind words to Rep. Devin Nunes who was present at today’s event.
And a very courageous man — he’s courageous — Congressman Devin Nunes. Thank you very much, Devin, for being here. Appreciate it.
That little acknowledgement goes along way. I bet Rep. Nunes was really grateful to have our President share those words.
As for Gina Haspel, I wish her nothing but the best! The fact that Secretary Pompeo selected her as his Deputy and our President selected her to be the Director tells me everything I need to know about Gina.
I would have to say, this is the very first swearing-in ceremony I have ever watched with the CIA. I would lay this at the feet of our President Trump; all of what he does seems to spark an interest with me. Now that I’ve stated this, I can’t help but wonder what words were used for with Brennan. It’s hard for me to connect this entity with one of the most precious goals of the CIA and that is to protect our Constitution.
I am happy to see this lady, Gina Haspel, become our new director for the CIA. I do not know much about her personally, only what has been in the news, which I’ve taken with a grain of salt. What I do know is our President wanted her in to lead as well as Pompeo and that is enough for me right now.
CIA Director Gina Haspel has a great deal on her plate, but I think she can handle it, and far better than most of her predecessors simply because she believes in our Constitution and the people who now work for her. I hope and pray she will clean out the swampers and make our CIA stronger than ever before while still holding on to our American beliefs and laws.
When I am a bit overwhelmed at the lawlessness and corruption of our government, I fall back on Sundance’s explicit overview to keep me focused and less distraught. I pray that Gina Haspel puts her country above her politics, and will dutifully carry out the laws of this great nation, regardless of party affiliation, partisanship or personal animus.
I have confidence in her abilities and qualifications to the lead the agency… and trust she will follow the letter as well as the spirit of the law.
