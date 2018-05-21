Monday May 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, May 21, 2018
Debt Free, Indebted To Thee
“So then, brothers, we are debtors.” Romans 8:12
As fallen creatures in a fallen world we are all sinners. Consequently we are all debtors to a holy God on whose earth we are living and whose standards for living we have broken and ignored. Born in unrighteousness, sinning all of our lives (1) we are debtors to His justice. We owe God a vast amount, yet are utterly without the ability to pay.
But of the Christian it can wondrously be said that he does not owe God’s justice anything! For Christ has paid his debt in full with His precious blood. For this reason the believer, purchased out of the world’s slave market of sin and death, and having been freed from it by his Savior, is in debt only to the love of God (2). I am debtor to God’s loving grace and forgiving mercy, but I am no debtor to His justice; for He will never demand of me a debt already paid.
Before He breathed His last on Calvary’s cross, our Lord Jesus said: “It is finished!” In Him the Law of Moses was fulfilled in its entirety, the debt was paid and all of our trespasses and sins could now be permanently forgiven on the basis of this one act of righteousness (3). To all who believe in Christ’s finished work on the cross, Jew or Gentile, His shed blood forever expunges the record of their sins from the heavenly ledger. Thus can Paul write: “There is therefore now no condemnation to those in Christ Jesus”(4).
Believing one, Christ has completely satisfied for you the demands of divine justice. Our account is settled, the handwriting against us was nailed to the cross (5), and the guarantee of our inheritance is the possession of every believer (6). In Christ we are no longer debtors to God’s justice. But then it follows that since we are not debtors anymore in the legal sense, we become ten times more debtors to Him out of sheer gratitude. Christian, pause and consider for a moment:
What a debtor you are to God’s sovereignty. How much you owe to His infinite yet personal love; for He gave His own Son to die for you, nailed to that cruel cross as your substitute.
Consider how much you owe to His forgiving grace, that even after ten thousand offenses He loves you in His Son as much as He loves His Son.
Consider what you owe to His power: how He has rescued you from sin and death and raised you to newness of life in Christ; how He has preserved your spiritual deposit; how He has kept you from falling; and how, though a thousand enemies have surrounded your path, you have been able to hold on your way.
Consider what you owe to His immutability. Though you have changed a thousand times, He has not changed once (7).
You are as deep in debt as you can be to every attribute of God. To Him you owe yourself and all that you have. As a freely forgiven, grateful debtor, determine to live your remaining time as a living sacrifice to the Master Who bought you, for it is your reasonable service (8).
Forgiven debtor – ’tis true!
Yet willing debtor still I be;
To Jesus Christ, my Lord,
Who died and rose for me.
(1) Romans 3:10-12, 23
(2) Romans 13:8
(3) Romans 5:18
(4) Romans 8:1
(5) Colossians 2:13-14
(6) Ephesians 1:13-14
(7) Hebrews 13:8
(8) Romans 12:1
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
LikeLike
Sober Christians
“Let us, who are of the day, be sober…” (I Thes. 5:8).
Many people entertain the erroneous idea that truly spiritual Christians must always be solemn and long-faced. In fact, they suppose that such Scripture passages as the above teach this.
Nothing could be farther from the truth, for the word “sober,” in our English New Testament does not mean solemn, but completely under control. This is also true of the original Greek word from which the English word “sober” is translated.
Sobriety in Scripture, as in modern English, is the opposite of drunkenness. This is brought out in the rest of the passage cited above. Along with its context, the above exhortation reads as follows:
“For they that sleep sleep in the night; and they that be drunken be drunken in the night.
“But let us, who are of the day, be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love, and for an helmet the hope of salvation.
“For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ,
“Who died for us that… we should live together with Him” (I Thes. 5:7-10).
Thus those who are “of the day,” and know Christ as their Savior, should not “sleep” on the one hand, or “be drunken” on the other, but should be awake and alert, their faculties completely under control, so that they might witness the more effectively to the saving grace of Christ.
If ever there was a time when true Christians should “watch and be sober,” it is now.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/sober-christians/
LikeLiked by 1 person
1Thessalonians 5:7 For they that sleep sleep in the night; and they that be drunken are drunken in the night.
8 But let us, who are of the day, be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love; and for an helmet, the hope of salvation.
9 For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ,
10 Who died for us, that, whether we wake or sleep, we should live together with him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fifty years . . . She stuck by me when she didn’t have to, stuck by me when she probably really didn’t want to, came to get me when it was messy, cold, and miserable, never expected more than I could give even when it wasn’t as much as she would have liked. Time and again we were tested, often by things completely unexpected and often deadly threatening. And through it all, we held our own. And through it all we came out whole. And now, when she lags behind I’ll wait for her. Of course I’ll wait for her. Can’t do it any other way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For the pending B O O M S …..
Joshua 1:9 New King James Version (NKJV)
9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.
Jeremiah 29:11-13 NIV
John 10:27-30New King James Version (NKJV)
27 My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me. 28 And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand. 29 My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all; and no one is able to snatch them out of My Father’s hand. 30 I and My Father are one.”
John 16:33New King James Version (NKJV)
33 These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will[a] have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
1 John 4:4New King James Version (NKJV)
4 You are of God, little children, and have overcome them, because He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.
Romans 8:35-37 New American Standard Bible (NASB)
35 Who will separate us from the love of [a]Christ? Will tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? 36 Just as it is written, “For Your sake we are being put to death all day long;
We were considered as sheep to be slaughtered.”
37 But in all these things we overwhelmingly conquer through Him who loved us.
Job 19:25New King James Version (NKJV)
25 For I know that my Redeemer lives,
And He shall stand at last on the earth;
Ephesians 2:8-9 New American Standard Bible (NASB)
8 For by grace you have been saved through faith; and [a]that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; 9 not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.
Ephesians 6:10-18 New King James Version (NKJV)
The Whole Armor of God
10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. 11 Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the [a]wiles of the devil. 12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of [b]the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. 13 Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, 15 and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; 16 above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. 17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; 18 praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints—
1 Corinthians 13:4-13 New King James Version (NKJV)
4 Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not [a]puffed up; 5 does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, [b]thinks no evil; 6 does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; 7 bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.
8 Love never fails. But whether there are prophecies, they will fail; whether there are tongues, they will cease; whether there is knowledge, it will vanish away. 9 For we know in part and we prophesy in part. 10 But when that which is [c]perfect has come, then that which is in part will be done away.
11 When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. 12 For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known.
13 And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.
God bless you Sundance, Menagerie, Ad rem, Stella …. God bless each and every treepers ….
(I don’t usually post this early but felt led to do so … big things happening … pray without ceasing)
🌹
LikeLike
…. and God bless Regan …. 🤨👍😉💕❤️🌹
LikeLike
Good morning and …. I going to bed
Take care …. 🙂🌺
LikeLike
I’ve just finished reading “Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency” by Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, and “God and Donald Trump” by Stephen Strang.
The first book gives behind-the-scene details during the campaign, and gives an insight into the characters of various people involved; VSGPDT features throughout, of course, and there’s also an interesting bit about Manafort and his short tenure as campaign manager.
The second book tells of how Christian voters came to finally vote for Trump, and God’s hand in the whole process.
They’re both quick easy reads, and thanks to CTH many of the names in the book are familiar to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s one smart kid. Congrats to Kyle Kushav.
LikeLike
LikeLike
WHY GERALD R. FORD COSTS MORE THAN $13 BILLION?
Defense Updates
LikeLike