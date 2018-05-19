Saturday May 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Son Of Man
In the four “Gospel” records, the Lord Jesus Christ refers to Himself about eighty times as “the son of Man”. This title is based upon a passage in Daniel’s prophecy in which “dominion, and glory, and a kingdom” are given unto one who appeared as “the Son of Man” (Dan.7:13, 14). This kingdom, says the passage, “shall not pass away, and … shall not be destroyed.”
As the term “Son of God” speaks of our Lord’s deity and the term “Son of David” emphasizes His title as King of Israel, so the term “Son of Man” identifies Him as the representative of mankind in general.
It is as “Son of Man” that He will reign as King of the world, as “King of kings”as we have seen above. It is also as “Son of Man” that He will judge the nations just before His kingdom reign:
“When the Son of Man shall come in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then shall He sit upon the throne of His glory: and before Him will be gathered all nations” (Matt.25: 31,32).
As Son of man He will also be the Judge at the final judgment at the Great White Throne (Rev.20:11-15).
“For the Father judgeth no man, but hath committed all judgment unto the Son… because He is the Son of man” (John 5:22,27).
Surely God could not be more just in His dealings with mankind. But best of all it is as Son of man that our Lord represented us at Calvary, paying the penalty for our sins that He might deliver us from the judgment to come. “For the Son of man came…to give His life a ransom for many” (Mark 10:45). In “due time” the Apostle Paul was raised up to proclaim the glad news that the great Mediator had given Himself “a ransom for ALL” (I Tim.2:6).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-son-of-man/
Daniel 7:13 I saw in the night visions, and, behold, one like the Son of man came with the clouds of heaven, and came to the Ancient of days, and they brought him near before him.
14 And there was given him dominion, and glory, and a kingdom, that all people, nations, and languages, should serve him: his dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and his kingdom that which shall not be destroyed.
Matthew 25:31 When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:
32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats:
Revelation 20:11 And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them.
12 And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works.
13 And the sea gave up the dead which were in it; and death and hell delivered up the dead which were in them: and they were judged every man according to their works.
14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
John 5:22 For the Father judgeth no man, but hath committed all judgment unto the Son:
John 5:27 And hath given him authority to execute judgment also, because he is the Son of man.
Mark 10:45 For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.
1Timothy 2:6 Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.
Thank you Pastor Stam,
Jesus is the son of man (Adam) and Adam is the the Son of God.
Therefore, Jesus is the son of God.
Pastor Stam graduated to be with the Lord several years ago –
2Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
To the Reader:
Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
“It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles.”
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library. We hope that you’ll agree that while some of the references in these articles are dated, the spiritual truths taught therein are timeless.
Prayers for our lovely First Lady !
Happy Caturday!
Meowing cheetahs
Namibia Cheetah Conservation Fund
Luc: Its a shame such pretty animals are on a dead-end path ! Years’ back an acquaintance had several at his ‘game ranch’ in Glen rose TX he was trying to coax into breeding . I did make an offhand suggestion he move their area to a bluff overlooking much of his ranch, which he eventually did. I don’t know if it played a part, or his trading/borrowing did, but I did get a card form him saying he had one litter of cubs a few years’ later ! ( cheetahs are so genetically alike skin grafts ‘take’ between almost every individual I’ve been told by experts )
It’s Caturday!
Fake Racism News
ouch …
It’s caterday . . .? It”s caterday!!! YAHOO, IT”S CATERDAY!!!
very sweet
“The fog comes on little cat feet….”
“The Clinton reckoning is tiptoeing in”
By Thomas Lifson – May 18, 2018
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/05/the_clinton_reckoning_is_tiptoeing_in.html
Are any environmentalist wackos complaining yet?
Too worried about sea-level rise:
Report: Ocean Levels Could Rise Foot Or More If Lots Of People Go Swimming
https://www.theonion.com/report-ocean-levels-could-rise-foot-or-more-if-lots-of-1819576232
Interestingly, I think in that volcano photo we’re seeing that the ascending eruption plume has “baked” a hole in the carpet of upper-level cirrus clouds.
The radiant heat would reverse the normal cooling-induced-condensation process at that altitude and cause the cloud droplets to evaporate back to non-condensed water vapor in the air.
Just a small bit of physical meteorology that caught my eye.
nim: Gosh ! And I was wondering if I could get that dessert in a coffee/vanilla combo cone !
Stunning shot of the volcano, nimrodman!
Where is his stick for roasting marshmallows?
If he’s waiting for the bus, it might be awhile.
nm : Hey, a little ingenuity and some steaks and bacon !
Royal Pains In Our Butts …
Royal Wedding’s Cost On Taxpayers Is Alarming:
[40M from USA taxpayers?]
https://prepforthat.com/prince-harry-meghan-markle-wedding-taxpayer-cost/
Royal Family Opens Massive Vaccine Research Facility
https://vaxxter.com/royal-family-opens-massive-vaccine-research-facility/
Hypocrites–they claim to be philanthropists, and yet her dress cost $400,000. Flowers about $130,000, and the whole affair will cost about $43 million. It’s a waste of money for a pair of self-proclaimed philanthropists, if you asked me. Less than 60% of the British think the Royals should pay for their own weddings.
I’m glad we are skipping this.
I heard that the new Royal Pains plan to move to Malibu … I wonder if she is bestowed with a royal title, does she surrender (?) her US citizenship … whereas they will merely be 2 more Caliphpornia immigrants?
“Royal Family Opens Massive Vaccine Research Facility”
What is it with these rich, elite people’s obsession with getting US vaccinated???
“….“Gates says this DEPOPULATION can be done via “vaccine programs.” Do you get the point? Depopulation through vaccines? Bill Gates expounds on how we must all consent to a “kill the humans” strategy, to save the planet from the carbon dioxide we make. So who will decide who shall live? Gates?
How about starting with yourself Mr. Depopulator?
“There are many parents now who do not want to vaccinate their kids anymore. Vaccine injured children have received billions of dollars in recent years. Parents insist that injecting a virus into their children’s body, are making them sick. On the other hand, a new study shows regardless of what virus the vaccine contains, the adjuvant “Aluminum” is doing damage to our health.
In his interview with Doctor Sanjay Gupta broadcasted by CNN on February 2, 2011, Gates said:
“We could cut the number of children who die over a year from 9 million to half of that, we have succeeds on it, and we only need about six or seven vaccines more — and then you would have all the tools to reduce childhood death, Reducing sickness, REDUCING THE POPULATION GROWTH Stability and the environment benefits from that.”
In his another speech titled, “Innovating to Zero!” Which was held in Long Beach, California TED2010 Conference (Ted refers to Ted Turner), approximately four and a half minutes into the talk, Gates, again clearly said:
“First we got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a great job on new VACCINES, health care, reproductive health services, WE LOWER THAT by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.” (What?? We lower what? The population by use of vaccines??)”…”
https://ellacruz.org/2018/01/30/mr-depopulation-is-the-most-prominent-joint-between-the-old-families-and-the-new-soros-and-allies-group-his-father-was-president-of-planned-parenthood-and-he-himself-has-donated-2/
Ditto on that. Thanks (very much!) for the link
News of the Day:
Happy Caturday to all the wonderful Treepers.
Horse Racing party today. Have fun.
Stock up on popcorn for more s’plodey heads this weekend and next week.
Keep attending Sundance University…no ditching classes.
National Weather shows no signs of Global Warming-Imagine that!
MAGA President Trump Loves Lovely First Lady Melania.
Covfefe Rules
Oh…skip the wedding…irrelevant. Even Teresa Mays wasn’t invited. We give them 8 1/2 years.
I saved the best for the last…God loves us all. Praise the Lord.
‘We give them 8 1/2 years.’
Sounds generous/optimistic to me. I think 4, maybe, Grandma. Anyone taking bets in Vegas on this? Gotta be.
Thanks be to God. Just all Glory and Praise to our God. That is all. 🙏
West Virginia middle school instructs children to write out their submission to Allah
May 18, 2018 by Robert Spencer
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/05/west-virginia-middle-school-instructs-children-to-write-out-their-submission-to-allah
Lucille ~
I saw that on Geller’s website earlier … really ticks me off when unelected officials impose this $#!+ on Americans. How and why do they get away with this?!?
This is worse than when the local elected leaders and the Pied Piper Communists herded our children out of the schools and endangered their lives with a knapsack of lies.
Tillerson in the news again
Mohawked Rex Tillerson Warns U.S. Democracy Threatened By Plutocratic Fascist Pigs F*cking Over The Working Man
https://politics.theonion.com/mohawked-rex-tillerson-warns-u-s-democracy-threatened-1826118823
