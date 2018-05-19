May 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #485

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
I love how calm Trump is.
Makes me feel calm, too.
did not work. Oh well.
Its why we live in the age of a vsg!
Did my post go in the spam file?
Its true.
Yeah, right. Who told you to print it and why did you print it without watching the video yourself before you did print it? It was crystal clear to anyone who listened to the round table discussion.
mazz, Its slowly beginning to appear the LSM is increasingly aware of its ‘ loss of face’ with the Americans et al and are taking some ( baby ) steps attempting to regain public confidence in their product .
millright, slim chance at best.
My bellwether couple, found out walking in The Park? They have cut their cable, now rent movies, bought a dog, and say their marriage is 100% improved.
Mr and Mrs America.
good sign.
winning.
citiz: Ever notice the startling similarities of these incidents ? From early reports we have another asocial individual posting his intentions on his social media but no one alerted responsible officials . Also seems odd his parents weren’t aware of some of his activities or attitudes , unless he was a master dissembler ! But how do they miss seeing violent graffiti on his trench coat ?
Early ‘reports’ from the LSM again the hated ‘black rifle’ but facts seem to indicate a .38 cal revolver and a shotgun taken from his father were the firearms. The shotgun may explain the high percentage of fatalities among his victims. Thankfully he wasn’t a very good bomb maker as none of his reported pipe bombs exploded.
Now i wonder about his pharmacology. Too often we discover ( too late ) the involvement of psychoactive drugs ( voluntary or prescribed ) in these cases. At least we have another live perp to analyze.
Trump Retweet:
$6,900 for a few less headaches a month? That still sounds horribly outrageous to me.
If you had ever had severe migraine’s you wouldn’t say that.
Linda: Kinda depends upon who has the migraine and how severe their condition is ! For some people migraines can be debilitating ! My mother had them pre-menopausal and they knocked her out ! My wife still has them with some frequency with very similar physical consequences ! My oldest son gets them occasionally but has learned to recognize the onset symptoms and deal effectively with them !
The characterization of “a few less headaches a month” is a misnomer. Judging by people I know who have migraines, that’s like saying ” a few less times being hit by a bus a month”.
Linda ~
In addition to M.S.(Gulf War), I also have debilitating migraine headaches and ocular migraines. I’ve been Rx’d several different meds that made be feel very sick and thought that I was going to up-chuck my spine. Quinine, Steroids, chemotherapy, and oxycodone(severely allergic to the oxy) .
Ice pack (bag of frozen veggies), benadryl, NSAIDs and a very quiet, cool and dark room worked better than those toxic meds.
The big pharma people did the same nonsense with diabetes and allergy meds — I believe the cost increased by 800% percent for the allergy injectable meds.
Does this apply to traitors?
Take out the lumps.
I almost voted for Allen.
And you still should. President Trump is being mislead on Cox!
Same in MI for GOV, unfortunately he endorsed Schute and word is that if he wins the primary the Demoncrats are going to UNLOAD all his DIRTY LAUNDRY. Then we will either end up with a MB or socialist candidate.
Patrick Colbeck for MI GOV!!
He’s the only one with the guts to go against the MB candidate.
We were supposed to have four debates which has been reduced to only two, the word is Schute refused four.
Finding out the swamp is much deeper than imagined in MI as well.
cz: Depending upon the technology used to extract that energy we have even greater reserves ! In the early Sixties a successful pilot plant was erected in MA using combined-cycle MHD and Rankine cycle generation combined with stack gas anode element and scrubbing recovery . LBJ killed it !
“Your Senate committees truly are a shower of pukeworthy scumbags.
My goodness, how can a statement like Warner’s go unchallenged.
Hopefully it will be challenged.” Our good friend Dekester. If I were a betting man, I would say set your alarm clock for say, 6 in the morning. There’s a guy on Twitter that loves to challenge these things
ICYMI CA treepers. POTUS endorsed Cox for guv. Travis Allen has issues like taking cash from the gas tax repeal fund, drinking too much at gop functions to garner endorsements, not being present on votes and disputes with other gop party candidates including Omar Navarro. John Cox is not a CA native and has failed to perform in his other races. I wish I knew the rationale behind the endorsement choice. We havent had good candidates for a long time here and we need NOT to allow Gavin “Im going to take you guns and then some” Newsom to be elected guv.
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/997597940444221440?tfw_creator=thelastrefuge2&tfw_site=thelastrefuge2&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconservativetreehouse.com%2F2018%2F05%2F18%2Fmay-18th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-484%2Fcomment-page-5%2F%23comments
I am taking my chances with Allen. “Take Back California”
Im still perusing the encyclopedia of a voter guide. Funny my husband relies on me to choose everything, so I have to really do my homework. I posted this a week or so ago but it is a helpful guide. Watch out for those voter mailers they are pretty much worthless.
https://kogo.iheart.com/content/california-voter-guide-2018-candidate-races/
Thanks! my mailbox has been full of those mailers!
The candidates buy spots on those and many of the people who run them are scamming. Unfortunately, round file and do extra research.
Oh, goodness, now we don’t know what to do.
i wonder what Omar N would suggest, since he had problems with Allen.
Those flyers are getting ridiculous. We got 13 today and off to the recycle bin they went. Funny how Calif is known for its extreme environmental issues and yet stuffing our mailboxes with junks is acceptable.
With two republicans running I don’t think it will make a difference who you chose. I was going to vote for Allen but guess I’ll follow PT’s lead and vote Cox. It’s a big yawn for me everytime I vote out here. Only reason I bother is to vote No on all bonds. And this time that crazy increase in bridge tolls – it’s for the roads and to relieve traffic dontcha know. 🙄
Wow. New heads of FOX really trying to impress everyone, except their viewers!
“With Suzanne Scott as the new CEO of Fox News, comes a meditation room complete with Muslim prayer rugs, reports the far-left Vanity Fair.
“Fox News recently installed a “meditation room” complete with Muslim prayer rugs in Ollie North’s office, Vanity Fair says. On top of that, “Staffers now attend mandatory sexual harassment training, and the employee intranet includes a section for gender-transition policies and guidelines.”
“People are terrified. They kicked Ollie North out and put in a prayer room. We’ve got a new trans policy. You’re not allowed to be transphobic,” one source told Vanity Fair, although North left to join the NRA as its president.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/05/18/report-fox-news-installs-meditation-room-with-muslim-prayer-rugs/
not surprising. I find Fox News virtually unwatchable. My husband has it on a lot and I end up yelling at the tv…..I don’t understand the preponderance of left leaning females who talk through their noses….thet drive me nuts.
I never watch. Oann and reading. Mr gil is in the fox habit though. My son sees oann and says “Mommy, President Trump is a good guy and going to drain the swamp.”
He asked me a couple weeks ago ” What is President Trump’s phone number at the big White House?” I said I dont know it but i can get it. Why?
“Well if I see any bad guys around I want to call him to come get them.”
I said, me too. (He isnt 5 yet. )
Precious little patriotic guy…give him a hug from me, a Calif Grandma, will you?
Gil, bringin’ ’em up right.!
Gil: IOW a remake of ‘ How to Kill a Moderately Successful Business ” !
FOX has long been aligned with the GOPe. “Nuff said.
Will she require hijabs or burkas for the ladies?
Worse…sleeves on the dresses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DHS Moves One Step Closer to Rescinding International Entrepreneur Rule
“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has taken the first step on its path to rescinding the International Entrepreneur Rule (IER), a program that allows qualifying foreign entrepreneurs an opportunity to stay in the United States while building start-up businesses. The proposed rescission cleared the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) on May 2, 2018. DHS is expected to publish a formal notice of the rule in the Federal Register in the coming weeks.
The IER was enacted by the Obama administration in an effort to “increase and enhance entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation in the United States.” The rule gave DHS discretionary authority to allow certain foreign entrepreneurs of start-up businesses with a “demonstrated potential for rapid business growth and job creation,” to enter under a parole status and stay in the United States to oversee and grow their start-up businesses. Days before the rule’s July 17, 2017, effective date, DHS filed a new rule delaying the implementation of the IER until March 14, 2018. DHS cited President Trump’s “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements” executive order as the reason for the delay. DHS explained that the executive order requires that parole be granted only on a case-by-case basis “when an individual demonstrates urgent humanitarian reasons or a significant public benefit derived from such parole.”…”
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/dhs-moves-one-step-closer-to-rescinding-international-entrepreneur-rule
Typical zero. Lets have foreign citizens come into the USA because our own people cant possibly be creative enough to invent i dont know, the assembly line, the telephone, the light bulb, the internet, the cotton gin, duct tape, post its, chikfila, and chocolate chip cookies. Nah we couldnt do any of that at all…
D-I : Is ‘scamming the day-care system ‘ one of them ? NJ has long been a hotbed for this sort of ‘entrepreneurial activity’ – particularly in the convenience store and gas station arenas ! You can predict with some degree of accuracy just when the ‘ Under New Management’ signs will go up !
LikeLiked by 1 person
“particularly in the convenience store and gas station arenas ”
During the BHO regime we had an explosion of Arab owned gas stations and convenience stores in the Buffalo, NY region.
…and in SoCal, too.
Also…
Starting private Islamic schools should be another one to eliminate, too.
excellent!
LikeLike
Here’s an article from NRO on 3-24-16 that talks about Trumps newly assembled foreign policy team. It references Papadoofus and Page near the end. As I recall, the Dems and nevertrumpers put great pressure on him to quickly assemble a foreign policy team. I believe that was the beginning of the operation. The pressure, that is.
Going to try to find earlier articles about that pressure.
Forgot the link
https://www.nationalreview.com/2016/03/donald-trumps-foreign-policy-advisers-skeptical-reviews/
Here’s an article from The Hill a week earlier, when Trump had not yet hired any FP advisors. Apparently, dipshit Mika had been pressing him about it. There were many others pressing him, too. Hillary, Rubio, Bush, Romney, et al. I just haven’t found the quotes yet.
http://thehill.com/policy/international/273156-trumps-unorthodox-foreign-policy-unnerves-republicans
Nice catch. They already had this whole operation plotted out and the crooks they wanted to put into place way back then.
Yep, they suckered the campaign into hiring their plants. Never do what your enemies want you to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the covert operation to spy on, investigate, entrap and oust a duly elected President, Donald Trump, is the biggest political scandal in the history of our country, then why hasn’t the DOJ’s dynamo duo of Rosenstein & Sessions, moved on the criminal referral sent to them on Andrew McCabe?
Hopefully they are still tacking on charges, a nice LONG LIST!!
Paul Ryan has got to go. Totally interfering with President Trump:
A Super PAC funded by retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan is spending more than $10 million to help the GOP representatives who are trying to pass a cheap-labor amnesty via the discharge-petition process.
The Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with House Republican leadership, is making $38 million worth of television reservations for ads in the fall, and an additional $10 million investment for digital ads …
More than $10 million in TV-ad funding for five of the 20 GOP legislators who signed the discharge-petition plan, said Roll Call:
CA-10 (Rep. Jeff Denham): $2.35 million
CA-25 (Rep. Steve Knight): $2.1 million
CO-06 (Rep. Mike Coffman): $2.3 million
FL-26 (Rep. Carlos Curbelo): $1.67 million
TX-23 (Rep. Will Hurd): $2.1 million
http://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2018/05/17/ryan-ally-spending-millions-to-aid-gop-amnesty-discharge-reps/
Obama Admin. Spied on Trump Campaign, NEW Smoking Gun Podesta Emails, FBI Stonewalls JW on Strzok/Page Texts
JW President Tom Fitton discusses the Obama administration spying on the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election, NEW smoking gun emails linking Clinton campaign manager John Podesta to pro-Russian political entities in Ukraine, and the latest on the FBI stonewalling JW on Strzok/Page text messages.
(24:30 minutes)
Spy? Well that can’t be, the media and Clapper said he was helping Trump.
DACA Litigation and Legislation Update
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
“DACA was set to terminate on March 5, 2018, based on President Donald Trump’s September 2017 announcement. To avoid the termination, the President challenged Congress to negotiate a legislative solution for the Dreamers. Negotiations ensued, but so did litigation and the issuance of an injunction. A federal court ordered DHS to continue to accept DACA renewal applications and, eventually, the March 5th deadline passed. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit likely will be the next court to issue a ruling. Following that, the case likely will be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the meantime, although DACA beneficiaries still have a “window of opportunity” during which they can apply to renew DACA status, the future is unclear. Legislation could offer a permanent solution, but pending bills have been blocked and not been passed in either the House or the Senate.
To find a more permanent solution for the Dreamers, Representative Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) is heading up the charge to force a vote on the House floor by way of a discharge petition…..”
https://www.natlawreview.com/article/daca-litigation-and-legislation-update
Survived College, remained sane ….MAGA
Like!
waltherppk,
Should have strapped a weapon on her like the earlier picture today and listen to the heads exploding again..
No rude or obnoxious comments to me are necessary, my reply is in the first sentence.
Thanks for the picture…nice.
