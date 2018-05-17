History Made: Gina Haspel Becomes First Woman Director of Central Intelligence Agency…

Gina Haspel was confirmed Thursday as CIA director, becoming the first woman to lead the agency. The Senate voted 54-45 to confirm President Trump’s nominee, with six Democrats supporting and two Republicans defecting. (story link)
Director Haspel, whose nomination was endorsed by the Senate Intelligence Committee a day earlier, previously was deputy director and has spent her career with the agency.
Oh but PDJT is sexist!
Congratulations to Dir Haspel. I’m certain she’s worked very hard to earn this position.
This witch is cut out of the same cloth as Hillary.
Hellary never worked in her life: she was just riding coattails of Billy the boy.
Proof?
Cite laws broken, ethics violated, selling off of U.S. secrets, intellectual property, treasure, etc., by Ms. Haspel. Provide authoritative links to reputable sources.
Ummmmmm, no!!
Evil has various manifestations, but it is all in league with the devil, and in this case, though the pattern may differ, both women are cut from the same putrid cloth of a murderous female who sells her maternal soul for power.
You need to go take a nap.
Sorry to inform you, but the Good Lord occasionally creates females who are cut out for careers more so than motherhood.
Excellent response, grandma!
GO Grandma!! as another Grandma–I love “the Good Lord occasionally…” LOLOL!! Adorable post!!!
Indeed. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-17/was-gina-haspel-trumps-new-cia-chief-involved-secret-spy-op-trump-campaign
Rand Paul told Fox News this evening, Gina told him Brennan had nothing to do with the spying on the Trump team. Joe Digenova just told Tucker he did. Hmmm!
I don’t think that’s exactly what she said. Go back and take another look at what she did, and did not, say.
The spying was all domestic spying carried out by the FBI and DOJ. Brennan may have conceived of the plan to poison the campaign with false info that the FBI then listened for and used to obtain FISA warrants when they heard it, but Brennan handed it off to the FBI and DOJ to implement and run with.
Who were the two Republicans that voted against her?
McNasty and Rand Paul?
Flake
Think it was Flake and Paul
Yes
Is Jeff Flake the most aptly named or what
McCain did not vote too sick I guess.
Too dead
Too dead
Think you must be present to vote. Remember, at one time they brought someone into Chambers on a hospital gurney to vote?
Good thing they had to votes. You know McCain would of showed up on the gurney if he could have cast the deciding no vote.
👎
Maybe he was worried he might be handcuffed and jailed for sedition
That was Pete Wilson our former Senator and Governor from Kommiefornia.
I don’t believe in his illness. I will believe only when I know for sure that he met his maker. Until then, I don’t.
elena–Agree! I have had 2 friends die of brain tumors–exact same as McStain says he has…no way either friend could communicate lie him–maybe he gets special Vampire blood infusions?
iirc, I heard somewhere that waterboarding was “legal” when it happened on Haspel’s watch.
Anyone know ab this?
Terrorists are not protected under the Geneva Convention. Legally, the CIA could probably find a way to do whatever they wanted to them.
Also, yes, waterboarding was legal then.
Brian, that’s what i thought.
Then why are people like Rand saying what they are?
Terrorists must be treated as divine sparks?….or something.?
It was legal.
And besides, she wasn’t the ‘boss’ when it was going on.
She would have had no say in whether to do it…or not to do it.
Moreover, if she had refused to be a party to it, she could have been charged with ‘dereliction of duty’ as well as insubordination and not following orders.
Yes. Bush’s DOJ explored it legally and it was legal and they wrote a written opinion on it for Bush to give the CIA back when they did it.
Congress at a later time found their outrage button and pushed it and got all hot and bothered and I BELIEVE passed a law making it illegal now.
Water b0arding is not torture. Torture causes injury. Broken bones, burning, starvation, etc.
Water boarding does not.
Special Forces are all Waterboarded to understand the effects of Waterboarding.
I was Waterboarded.
Waterboarding is effective because it uses a basic element in all human beings.
And one of the most powerful of human phobias.
Fear of drowning and the fear of death.
Many, many humans have never ever came close to actually facing death. Most humans will do “anything” to not die.
Drowning is one of those phobias. I was a lifeguard during summers in high school. The very first thing they teach you is, if a person thinks they are drowning, “do not” allow them to grab you. A drowning person will push you under the water to try and save themselves…..they will drown you to save themselves.
Again, Waterboarding is taking advantage of a basic human phobia. Like some people are deathly afraid of flying, or snakes, or spiders, or closed spaces, etc.
In Waterboarding they put water in your mouth and make you try to breath. Then the person panics because they “think” they are drowning. Then they break.
No physical harm. No torture. Just creating a fear.
And, the reason they waterboard our Special Forces and such is to experience this fear. Then understand with this method, you will not die.
As per the above statement, Waterboarding usually only works once.
Because then you overcome your fear.
The fear of Death.
Thx for posting . I’ve never read/heard a first hand account by someone who’s experienced waterboarding. Sounds scary AF! I have asthma (well controlled now) but not so stable when I was younger. Sheer terror when you can’t get air in or out—hopefully an asthma attack with prompt medical tx is the closest I’ll ever come to being waterboarded.
Thank you! I wish we could have the Gina Haspel opinion on the personal integrity of Mike Flynn, Vladimir Putin, and Yossi Cohen. P45 is still being evaluated!
True.
About thirty years ago, I became entangled in a gill net (long story) and was certain I was going to drown. Be it luck or the Hand of God, I was freed at the last moment and made it to shore. The struggle was so strenuous, I could not even cry out for help.
In retrospect, it may indeed have been fortunate no one helped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not true. KSM was waterboarded more than 100 times. It’s not like you get waterboarded once and then you spill your guts. The point is that it goes on, day after day after day, until you are finally broken and will do anything to make it stop.
He did.
Obama amended that law on Nov 25, 2015 in
Section 1045 of the 2016 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
Yes—-right after 9/11, under Bush it was utilized. Made illegal by congress after that.
I agree w/the other posters. Yes, it was legal
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2340
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2340A
An article on the debate concerning torture
https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/torture-united-states-and-laws-war
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/us-politics/8118807/George-W-Bush-waterboarding-terrorists-saved-British-lives.html
Wheat–Sorry to say the other one besides Paul was our useless Cortez0Masto from Nv. A dingy harry clone.
Oh no, Harry Reid has been cloned. That is truly scary!
Does she know if anyone …Meuller, Rosenstien….has granted immunity to Comey or Rosenstein or anyone else … ? ? Hillary ? ?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just wonder if she can keep the job , she should have never told Rand Paul , Brennan had no contact with MI6 , I believe they have proof of that now . Bad start by lying
link?
Rand mentioned it on Martha Mcallen show tonite, not sure if it is on youtube yet? He made it very clear she said he NEVER communicated with MI6 regarding Trump. Maybe Brennan kept her out of the loop…who knows?
How would she know what Brennan is doing?
Why would she make a comment like that?
Seems odd – fake news by Paul?
She was in an inferior position to Brennan then—
Thoughts on the letter that Rand Paul sent to her? Will she respond now that she has been confirmed? Would be great to see someone get in there and start naming names!!
Told Rand Paul what?
What did she lie about?
LikeLiked by 3 people
To HickTic
Curse You Villain🤣😂🤣😂🤣😁😁🤓🤓
Hit post too soon by mistake…Round 2:
Curse you villain!!!!!
Congratulations Gina. So proud of you
Well, good. PDJT wanted her, so “I’m With Him” to coin a slogan. I hope she is tough enough to take on that nest of vipers and make some meaningful, lasting reforms.
One thing, she has come up from within the Agency so she probably knows a good many of the secrets and where the bodies are buried. That has to be an advantage over a political appointee who doesn’t know what they are up against.
I thought she displayed toughness during the confirmation hearings. She didn’t back down from that horrible Kamala Harris. I hope she waterboards them all and gets the truth out of them.
Yes, congrats to Gina. I hope she is all about real reform at the CIA or else completely shut down that awful war machine. Your mention of Vipers Nest is spot on, Sylvia.
There is Some Reason why Pompeo wanted her there.
I agree with Sylvia here.
I hope she immediately starts a LEGITIMATE counter-intelligence operation against EVERY sitting member of the Dem Party and EVERY prior admin member.
I mean, we all know there is plenty of evidence for a LEGITIMATE FISA (foreign espionage) on pretty much every Dem.
Starting with Gang of Eight minus Devin Nunes
I hope she does not turn out to be a political hack like Wray and Sessions.
She is up from the ranks, so there is a chance.
But understand that anyone….ANYONE….who gets to these levels in the Federal Govt have to be political animals to some significant extent.
CNN_sucks
Well I guess we now know your opinion.
You apparently think that you know more than PDJT.
My opinion is that you don’t.
I think PDJT has picked fantastic people.
I love his “little friends”, and they are doing a fantastic job.
I read all over the place Rand asking her if she spied on Trump during the 2016 election. but I never heard her answer.
Director Pompeo would never allow it!
It’s a great question to be honest.. and now that she’s confirmed she can easily respond no but i know who did lol
Rand was on Fox earlier and said she told him Brennan didn’t have contact with British intel.
that’s a lie. From these very pages:
“The source of John Brennan’s “EC” is likely FBI and CIA operative Stefan Halper a foreign policy expert and Cambridge professor with connections to the CIA and its British counterpart, MI6.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/05/11/the-insurance-policy-the-ec-the-2016-fbi-counterintel-operation-and-the-mysterious-informant-who-originated-brennans-ec/
I thoroughly enjoyed her response to the MORON Senator from Oregon:
“After 9/11 … I stepped up. I was not on the sidelines, I was on the frontlines in the Cold War and I was on the frontlines in the fight against Al Qaeda,” she said in response to a question from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
I have to give the POS Senator from Arizona credit for describing himself by using Director Haspel (my comments can be found in the () below):
“While I thank Ms. Haspel (Mr. Flake) for her (his) long (short) and dedicated (treasonous) service to the CIA (Senate), as a country we need to turn the page on the unfortunate chapter in the agency’s (Senate and Arizona’s) history having to do with torture (of the American people),” Flake said in a statement Wednesday.
Director Haspel knows what we’re really up against. For instance just last week at the Michigan Press Association Forum panel discussion with candidates for governor in Michigan the leading democrat Abdul al Sayed rambled on accusing republicans of racism and Islamophobia, etc, the usual leftist gobbledeegook.
No one interrupted him, corrected him, or told him to go fly a kite. At the end of this clip he shows his true colors and says, “Now you may not hate Muslims but I tell you Muslims definitely hate you!”
LikeLike
This witch is cut out of the same cloth as Hillary.
Really?
She’s a disciple of Saul Alinsky?
She’s a money-grubbing-low-life-carpet-bagging-grifter who will do ANYTHING for a buck?
She enjoys trips to pedo-island?
Evil has various manifestations, but it is all in league with the devil, and in this case, though the pattern may differ, both are cut from the putrid cloth of a murderous female who sells her maternal soul for power.
Dr. Dystopia
WOW
Sundance and/or Ad Rem, please take note.
We appear to have a whole new batch of trolls here tonight.
And this one seems to really hate women.
Really? Seriously?
“both are cut from the putrid cloth of a murderous female who sells her maternal soul for power”
Especially since Dr. Dystopia already posted the exact phrase up thread and responded again with the exact phrase to someone who disagreed with the first canned statement
Go away troll…you’re repeating yourself because no one shares your “concern “. Concern noted , now provide proof.
I am all on board for the Trump agenda but no one knows her…she may be swampy, very swampy. Hold your praise and let us see.
Exactly pope. I want all of Trump’s picks to be MAGA, but in this past year and a half we have seen not all of them are. Having no political background and few trusted in his inner circle, Trump is at a disavantage in this arena.
Pope- she is a CIA spook! If we knew her prior to her hearing, she wouldn’t be doing her job.
What’s up with noise suggesting Haspel is some sort of Brennan acolyte?
‘Fake news’?
She’s been at CIA since the 80s. Brennan wasn’t there long enough to have many “acolytes” who were career.
Always possible. But I would bet against it.
Brennan endorsed her, but I feel better since 40 plus dems voted against her.
And the number of trolls posting to stir up negative opinion against her
Sorry cannot buy it, CIA = Spook = Never trust. This agency’s entire mission is deception.
spook
spo͞ok/Submit
informal
noun
1.a ghost.
2.NORTH AMERICAN
a spy.
“a CIA spook”
J Gottfred: Now, now. Let’s not be mean. She’s just a nice lady with an unusual career.
You do not get to the top of an organization like the CIA by being nice. I also do not pet rattlesnakes.
J Gottfred: My rule of thumb is never to trust anyone who wears a scarf to accessorize. Just to be clear, I would say the same thing about someone wearing a bow tie.
There are some VCs that never fund a company whose founder wears a pinky-ring There is some accessorizing that reveals ALL!
J Gottfred: I’ve was in the VC business, but I got out once I realized I would never like wearing sport jackets or loafers.
Mine is wearing a gold chain around the neck. I hope there is not one under that scarf!
I LOVE my collection of scarves! Many mt mother gave me!
my..oh and this…
😢
WSB: Maybe I can make an exception. Can you shoot?
Exactly gottfred. They are trained and experienced Decepticons. No way could any of us ever size them up, but they can make you think you can.
After Benghazi, running guns and our military equipment to ISIS, drops of cash and gold to Iran, ongoing coup on our POTUS, overthrowing how many governments, Arab spring and God only knows what else, I cannot celebrate anyone who has spent their career in such anti American espionage.
I believe Pompeo — though a political appointee — had sussed out the issues at the CIA, before he was tasked by VSGPOTUSDJT with, “find a career person who is loyal to the institution and disgusted by the swamp — and will clean out all the swamp muck until it looks like a surgical theater over there, then slide on over to SoS.”
Gina Haspel was the person Pompeo found. I suspect that she is one hard-assed spymaster responsible for a lot of people getting dead who amply needed to be. I believe that Pompeo had plenty of time to identify the right careerist to give the nation a reason to continue to have a CIA after all the bad smell that’s accumulated and all that is about to hit the rotary air velocity enhancer.
It’s going to be an immense challenge, but facing down the retards in the Senate and the rabid barking curs of the MSM indicates that she may be up to the task. May the Lord sustain her in her efforts.
Good cooment which makes sense. pompeo would have picked the best replacement. I he she serves us well.
‘Hope’ she….grrrr
I should maybe expand just a little….. the CIA is about to come into a world of hurt after being politicized for a number of years. There is going to be major surgery done without anaesthesia. If done by a purely political appointee, no matter how qualified (e.g. Pompeo himself), this would be spun as “everyone is picking on us”, “this is unjustified”, “puts national security in jeopardy”, and the like. If done by a careerist, it is clear that the changes are proportionate, targeted, and necessary due to outside threats of total elimination.
That’s why I believe Pompeo’s task was to identify an insider, a careerist, who hadn’t been compromised by the politicization. He wasn’t tasked to find the best possible leader of the CIA; he wasn’t tasked to find the CIA leader best suited towards fulfilling VSGPOTUSDJT’s goals for the CIA….. he was asked specifically for a CIA insider to MAGA.
A multitude of hammers are shortly going to fall on the CIA — and deservedly so. Gina Haspel’s appointment is a lifeline thrown to professional and USA-supporting CIA employees and assets that there will be a path through the fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent reminder! of Pompeo’s involvement. I trust his choice … because of how closely he is aligned with MY President’s values. Unlike that whiney ex-Sec/State Tillerson … who is spreading negative stories about MY President … nothing but a corporatist/Globalist tool!
Hurray for American women who can do the job! And for a CIA rededicated to greatness for America.
Meanwhile, it may be that Q has completed his mission, and signed off with an owl symbol, guardian of the pope, Freemasons live. “Messages sent. END.” Possibly his final post. Sounds like a terse finale.
Per an anonymous comment reprinted by Q, his posts today and earlier in the week have hinted at a sting operation by which a set of special iPhones running on ZTE were delivered to HRC, BC, the Podestas, Brennan, etc., to facilitate “confidential” communications among the cabal, after other confidential communications modes were blown, who then tested them in NZ, thought they were secure, then planned a “secret” meeting in London, all of which were surveiled by Qs colleagues in MI and FBI, capturing all the evidence needed to put the cabal away for good. Trump’s references to ZTE today a way for him to tell the cabal, “you’re screwed.”
It appears that Q may be an active participant in the counter-investigation unit going after the “insurance policy” cabal, who has combined on-the-scenes participation in the process (documented if cryptically, with original pictures) with a unique PR role, by which Trump supporters have received cryptic updates from Q along with the excellent work by Sundance, supported by the Treeper community, to understand what is unfolding despite the MSM deceptive screed spread like s*** in alliance with the cabal, and exploiting their arrogance to stay below their radar. If so, it has been absolutely brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. To the establishment: ponder your cluelessness.
There are no posts of decoding Q from Praying Medic for 2 days. Maybe Q is done with his mission.
As with all things Q, I hope it is true because what a story.
I lapse reading the Q research board for a bit and all kinds of interesting stuff happens.
Doppler
I doubt if Q is gone for good.
There is a LOT more to do, this is just the beginning.
He actually said, after posting all of the various disparate pictures:
message sent
End
I think he was telling the deep state it was the end of his message to them.
I hope so.
I depend on Sundance and Q for a large part of my information.
am proud of Gina getting through and being 1st woman to head up CIA! I am also torn as Brennan likes her and McCain doesnt–
I LOVE that she was strong after 9/11 and oversaw waterboarding of terrorists–I am a fan of waterboarding–good grief–we do it to our own troops! ITS NOT TORTURE..
Rand Paul against her because Brennan was for her–but President Trump picked her–so THAT overrides everything…
CIA may be on the chopping block anyways..so–She could be a short term hire–much like T-Rex..
Marica, nice,,,read my above post on Water Boarding is not torture and see what you think..
I still am obsessed with the Polka Dot hat…..😎
Hi Gunny!! WOW! You are even a bigger hero to me–You were WATERBOARDED!!! I bow to you!
I too am a big swimmer–I taught swimming lessons to babies when I was 10 years old and taught all my kids! Navy son (SWO) stationed in San Diego–swam with the seals–Seal instructor said he had a beautiful natural stroke..(i take my personal bow 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Moron,
The United States executed Japanese and German commanders who used waterboarding against US troops after their trial at Nuremberg.
The US is in violation of the Geneva Conventions prohibiting torture.
Wrong.
Excuse me…who are you calling a Moron?
Thanks for your inputs..
thanks again Gunny!!
😘
“The US is in violation of the Geneva Conventions prohibiting torture.”
From Brian L., above:
“Terrorists are not protected under the Geneva Convention”.
CTH comment guidelines say to read the whole thread before posting a comment.
These particular prisoners do not meet the guidelines required by the Geneva Convention for protection as prisoners.
Hey McCain
Take another dose of morphine and leave us alone!
Marcia- I think Brennan was being snarky. That man is evil.
AZ–could be–Brennan is so evil–He could have think that his support of her would KILL her nomination..
Rand is my Senator–I like him–but he is abit naive… Idealistic and a good guy.. but Naive..
Got attacked by his next door neighbor – never saw it coming….WTH?
Looks like the trolls are out for her already……
I hope you do not consider my above post above as being a troll like. I have grave concerns about the CIA, FBI and any other agency that can operate in secrecy. Look at the trauma they have inflicted on those who love this country and the freedom we cherish. The CIA is probably a necessary evil but it’s charter is to work outside the US and not pull a Brennan or Clapper and interfere with the legitimate election of a US President. Make no mistake about my love of this country and its freedoms!
Understand your concern regarding the past. The future though started early May. Check out the restructuring of the IC that occurred.
Just making an observation J.
I wish her the very best and no offense taken. Still I will not trust her any further than I throw Clapper.
” the trolls are out ”
We have a new one (to me, anyway) that thinks that they are a doctor.
Since her confirmation apparently “waterboarding” became the search word of the day for the leftwing trolls. Am ignoring all post whining about the rights of those poor bloodthirsty terrorists and their supposed torture.
Look at her….I like her..no hair do….plain clothes….and….and…look at the eyes and the smile….dawg….I would never want to be alone in a room with her….man….Like that woman on “The Blacklist”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gunny, methinks you have the woman pegged.
i think she’s the Real Deal.
Yes gunny, the blacklist lady!!!!
Yeah….they called her…Mr. Kaplan….man…did not mess with her….
I like her too Gunny. She’s real. Not once did she bring up “being female” in her hearing. And she pissed off Kamala!
I LOVED THAT ONE!!!!!
ME TOO!! AZ AND WSB!!
G66 … you’re wickedly insightful as always, my man.
👍
She was totally control in her testimony before Congress; never emotional while being attacked. No facial expressions or body language to read. I think Brennan said positive things about her because she has the complete support of the CIA since she is one of them. Merely his attempt at containment; no insight into her.
Slimey Brennan had to say nice things because her confirmation was just a matter of time so no use getting on her bad side, Too late, she knows too much. Now it’s up to her to help M A G A.
Let’s put her torture experience to work.
Start with the Intelligence agencies then Congress and the Judiciary.
You know, ther just might be a mad manicurist.
wink.
She is a CIA careerist. The bigger question is will she help reform the CIA. The CIA has a very bad reputation and is a stain on America’s values. It is one thing to gather foreign intelligence and another to cause upheaval and destruction. MAGA should have no place for causing regime change. The latest proposal to cause a revolution in Iran needs to be quashed.
Well I disagree. We should be supporting a revolution in Iran.
By that logic Iran would be justified in causing a revolution in the US.
Yep and I assure you they are creating as turmoil as they can.
Justified or not, they are. The moslem brotherhood has infiltrated our government. We must wipe them out.
On the other hand, the people of Iran needing to take their country back from the mullahs should be cheered by our leaders and freedom loving patriots.
That is like saying Antifa and BLM represents the American public and their cause is justified.
The Iranian regime will change once the current Supreme Leader Khomeini dies. The majority of the Iranian population was born after the 1979 revolution. The revolution has failed to achieve its economic goals
Lets see if she is on MAGA side.
In the end, the confirmation was not a problem. Now let’s see if she will faithfully, as much as can be for the CIA, pursue America’s interests instead of theirs. Of interest will her institutional reaction to the fallout from the IG report.
Too funny to not re-post.
KatBrown1728 posted this on original Fox story:
“If you really want to torture terrorists, make them sit there for 48 hours listening to Hillary and her excuses of why she did not win the past elections. They’ll hang themselves.”
Or she will tell them to do it, and they will.
CIA = KGB …it’s a waste of tax payer dollars and produces nothing that can’t be supplied by Military intelligence.
I’m inclined to agree … considering the political weaponization of this uniquely POWERFUL bureau.
WINNING WINNING WINNING
Another win for Donald J. Trump! MAGA!!
A BRILLIANT choice by MY President! … unimpeachable WOMAN candidate, who is a nuts and bolts, up from the ranks, WOMAN CIA agent! A REAL LIFE Carrie Matheson! The Democraps were SHAMED into approving her.
I PRAY that she is on “our side”. That is the honest, necessary collection of intelligence to PROTECT our nation. To NEVER target innocent citizens, or POLITICAL CANDIDATES/Parties!!
I PRAY she also IMMEDIATELY clean house of every DIRTY, partisan conspirator who did Brennan’s evil bidding. And that she investigate every move made by the CRIMINAL CIA Director Brennan. Gawd DAMNNN! each and every GOPe who voted to confirm that communist, criminal, Brennan … enabling him to USE the POWER of our CIA to undermine the most fundamental constitutional right of half the citizenry … our VOTES. GAWWWDDDD DAMN Brennan … and every GOPe who voted to confirm the criminal.
https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/roll_call_lists/roll_call_vote_cfm.cfm?congress=113&session=1&vote=00032
If you see your Senator listed as a (yea) … PLEASE vote to remove him/her
Nicely said Kenji….nice..
Now there’s a hand that looks like it can handle a shovel. Or a large bucket of water.
If the scarf is made of Kevlar thread and can be used to escape zip-ties or strangle the enemy, she’s got my vote.
Also looks like it could knock you into next week!
Man….looks like she could handle a shovel with that hand…or smack you upside your head…
See the vein popping out of her wrist?……Oh yeah…she be bad….
Make me write bad checks…….😎
PocaMAGA–
GINA HASPEL= SYLVIA AVERY? YEAH BABY!!!
Marica: That’s funny. I give it two shovels-up.
