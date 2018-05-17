History Made: Gina Haspel Becomes First Woman Director of Central Intelligence Agency…

Posted on May 17, 2018 by

Gina Haspel was confirmed Thursday as CIA director, becoming the first woman to lead the agency.  The Senate voted 54-45 to confirm President Trump’s nominee, with six Democrats supporting and two Republicans defecting.  (story link)

Director Haspel, whose nomination was endorsed by the Senate Intelligence Committee a day earlier, previously was deputy director and has spent her career with the agency.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in CIA, Deep State, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

163 Responses to History Made: Gina Haspel Becomes First Woman Director of Central Intelligence Agency…

  1. anotherworriedmom says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Oh but PDJT is sexist!
    Congratulations to Dir Haspel. I’m certain she’s worked very hard to earn this position.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. tdaly14 says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Rand Paul told Fox News this evening, Gina told him Brennan had nothing to do with the spying on the Trump team. Joe Digenova just told Tucker he did. Hmmm!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:51 pm

      I don’t think that’s exactly what she said. Go back and take another look at what she did, and did not, say.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • trapper says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:57 pm

      The spying was all domestic spying carried out by the FBI and DOJ. Brennan may have conceived of the plan to poison the campaign with false info that the FBI then listened for and used to obtain FISA warrants when they heard it, but Brennan handed it off to the FBI and DOJ to implement and run with.

      Like

      Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Who were the two Republicans that voted against her?
    McNasty and Rand Paul?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Jbrownlow says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Does she know if anyone …Meuller, Rosenstien….has granted immunity to Comey or Rosenstein or anyone else … ? ? Hillary ? ?

    Like

    Reply
  5. thevalueofsparrows says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Oh when will our president get over his rampant sexism? He only hires women hoping that they will fail and prove that we are inferior. It’s too cruel!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. HickTick says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Just wonder if she can keep the job , she should have never told Rand Paul , Brennan had no contact with MI6 , I believe they have proof of that now . Bad start by lying

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Curse You Villain🤣😂🤣😂🤣😁😁🤓🤓

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. lav48erne says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Congratulations Gina. So proud of you

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Well, good. PDJT wanted her, so “I’m With Him” to coin a slogan. I hope she is tough enough to take on that nest of vipers and make some meaningful, lasting reforms.

    One thing, she has come up from within the Agency so she probably knows a good many of the secrets and where the bodies are buried. That has to be an advantage over a political appointee who doesn’t know what they are up against.

    I thought she displayed toughness during the confirmation hearings. She didn’t back down from that horrible Kamala Harris. I hope she waterboards them all and gets the truth out of them.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Turranos says:
      May 17, 2018 at 9:56 pm

      Yes, congrats to Gina. I hope she is all about real reform at the CIA or else completely shut down that awful war machine. Your mention of Vipers Nest is spot on, Sylvia.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      I hope she immediately starts a LEGITIMATE counter-intelligence operation against EVERY sitting member of the Dem Party and EVERY prior admin member.

      I mean, we all know there is plenty of evidence for a LEGITIMATE FISA (foreign espionage) on pretty much every Dem.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  10. CNN_sucks says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I hope she does not turn out to be a political hack like Wray and Sessions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:09 pm

      She is up from the ranks, so there is a chance.

      But understand that anyone….ANYONE….who gets to these levels in the Federal Govt have to be political animals to some significant extent.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Dobegirl says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      CNN_sucks
      Well I guess we now know your opinion.
      You apparently think that you know more than PDJT.
      My opinion is that you don’t.

      I think PDJT has picked fantastic people.
      I love his “little friends”, and they are doing a fantastic job.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    I read all over the place Rand asking her if she spied on Trump during the 2016 election. but I never heard her answer.

    Like

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I thoroughly enjoyed her response to the MORON Senator from Oregon:

    “After 9/11 … I stepped up. I was not on the sidelines, I was on the frontlines in the Cold War and I was on the frontlines in the fight against Al Qaeda,” she said in response to a question from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

    I have to give the POS Senator from Arizona credit for describing himself by using Director Haspel (my comments can be found in the () below):

    “While I thank Ms. Haspel (Mr. Flake) for her (his) long (short) and dedicated (treasonous) service to the CIA (Senate), as a country we need to turn the page on the unfortunate chapter in the agency’s (Senate and Arizona’s) history having to do with torture (of the American people),” Flake said in a statement Wednesday.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      Director Haspel knows what we’re really up against. For instance just last week at the Michigan Press Association Forum panel discussion with candidates for governor in Michigan the leading democrat Abdul al Sayed rambled on accusing republicans of racism and Islamophobia, etc, the usual leftist gobbledeegook.

      No one interrupted him, corrected him, or told him to go fly a kite. At the end of this clip he shows his true colors and says, “Now you may not hate Muslims but I tell you Muslims definitely hate you!”

      Like

      Reply
  13. Dr. Dystopia says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    This witch is cut out of the same cloth as Hillary.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      Really?

      She’s a disciple of Saul Alinsky?

      She’s a money-grubbing-low-life-carpet-bagging-grifter who will do ANYTHING for a buck?

      She enjoys trips to pedo-island?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Dr. Dystopia says:
        May 17, 2018 at 10:22 pm

        Evil has various manifestations, but it is all in league with the devil, and in this case, though the pattern may differ, both are cut from the putrid cloth of a murderous female who sells her maternal soul for power.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Dobegirl says:
          May 17, 2018 at 10:44 pm

          Dr. Dystopia

          WOW
          Sundance and/or Ad Rem, please take note.
          We appear to have a whole new batch of trolls here tonight.
          And this one seems to really hate women.

          Really? Seriously?
          “both are cut from the putrid cloth of a murderous female who sells her maternal soul for power”

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • jmclever says:
            May 17, 2018 at 11:04 pm

            Especially since Dr. Dystopia already posted the exact phrase up thread and responded again with the exact phrase to someone who disagreed with the first canned statement

            Like

            Reply
    • Snow White says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:56 pm

      Go away troll…you’re repeating yourself because no one shares your “concern “. Concern noted , now provide proof.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. 1popefrancis says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I am all on board for the Trump agenda but no one knows her…she may be swampy, very swampy. Hold your praise and let us see.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      Exactly pope. I want all of Trump’s picks to be MAGA, but in this past year and a half we have seen not all of them are. Having no political background and few trusted in his inner circle, Trump is at a disavantage in this arena.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • AZ18 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      Pope- she is a CIA spook! If we knew her prior to her hearing, she wouldn’t be doing her job.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. Robert Hope says:
    May 17, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    What’s up with noise suggesting Haspel is some sort of Brennan acolyte?
    ‘Fake news’?

    Like

    Reply
  16. Pam says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. J Gottfred says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Sorry cannot buy it, CIA = Spook = Never trust. This agency’s entire mission is deception.

    spook
    spo͞ok/Submit
    informal
    noun
    1.a ghost.
    2.NORTH AMERICAN
    a spy.
    “a CIA spook”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. cthulhu says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    I believe Pompeo — though a political appointee — had sussed out the issues at the CIA, before he was tasked by VSGPOTUSDJT with, “find a career person who is loyal to the institution and disgusted by the swamp — and will clean out all the swamp muck until it looks like a surgical theater over there, then slide on over to SoS.”

    Gina Haspel was the person Pompeo found. I suspect that she is one hard-assed spymaster responsible for a lot of people getting dead who amply needed to be. I believe that Pompeo had plenty of time to identify the right careerist to give the nation a reason to continue to have a CIA after all the bad smell that’s accumulated and all that is about to hit the rotary air velocity enhancer.

    It’s going to be an immense challenge, but facing down the retards in the Senate and the rabid barking curs of the MSM indicates that she may be up to the task. May the Lord sustain her in her efforts.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:21 pm

      Good cooment which makes sense. pompeo would have picked the best replacement. I he she serves us well.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        May 17, 2018 at 10:21 pm

        ‘Hope’ she….grrrr

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • cthulhu says:
        May 17, 2018 at 10:52 pm

        I should maybe expand just a little….. the CIA is about to come into a world of hurt after being politicized for a number of years. There is going to be major surgery done without anaesthesia. If done by a purely political appointee, no matter how qualified (e.g. Pompeo himself), this would be spun as “everyone is picking on us”, “this is unjustified”, “puts national security in jeopardy”, and the like. If done by a careerist, it is clear that the changes are proportionate, targeted, and necessary due to outside threats of total elimination.

        That’s why I believe Pompeo’s task was to identify an insider, a careerist, who hadn’t been compromised by the politicization. He wasn’t tasked to find the best possible leader of the CIA; he wasn’t tasked to find the CIA leader best suited towards fulfilling VSGPOTUSDJT’s goals for the CIA….. he was asked specifically for a CIA insider to MAGA.

        A multitude of hammers are shortly going to fall on the CIA — and deservedly so. Gina Haspel’s appointment is a lifeline thrown to professional and USA-supporting CIA employees and assets that there will be a path through the fire.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Kenji says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:05 pm

      Excellent reminder! of Pompeo’s involvement. I trust his choice … because of how closely he is aligned with MY President’s values. Unlike that whiney ex-Sec/State Tillerson … who is spreading negative stories about MY President … nothing but a corporatist/Globalist tool!

      Like

      Reply
  19. Doppler says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Hurray for American women who can do the job! And for a CIA rededicated to greatness for America.

    Meanwhile, it may be that Q has completed his mission, and signed off with an owl symbol, guardian of the pope, Freemasons live. “Messages sent. END.” Possibly his final post. Sounds like a terse finale.

    Per an anonymous comment reprinted by Q, his posts today and earlier in the week have hinted at a sting operation by which a set of special iPhones running on ZTE were delivered to HRC, BC, the Podestas, Brennan, etc., to facilitate “confidential” communications among the cabal, after other confidential communications modes were blown, who then tested them in NZ, thought they were secure, then planned a “secret” meeting in London, all of which were surveiled by Qs colleagues in MI and FBI, capturing all the evidence needed to put the cabal away for good. Trump’s references to ZTE today a way for him to tell the cabal, “you’re screwed.”

    It appears that Q may be an active participant in the counter-investigation unit going after the “insurance policy” cabal, who has combined on-the-scenes participation in the process (documented if cryptically, with original pictures) with a unique PR role, by which Trump supporters have received cryptic updates from Q along with the excellent work by Sundance, supported by the Treeper community, to understand what is unfolding despite the MSM deceptive screed spread like s*** in alliance with the cabal, and exploiting their arrogance to stay below their radar. If so, it has been absolutely brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. To the establishment: ponder your cluelessness.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • elena19501deplorable says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:51 pm

      There are no posts of decoding Q from Praying Medic for 2 days. Maybe Q is done with his mission.

      Like

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      As with all things Q, I hope it is true because what a story.

      I lapse reading the Q research board for a bit and all kinds of interesting stuff happens.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dobegirl says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:11 pm

      Doppler
      I doubt if Q is gone for good.
      There is a LOT more to do, this is just the beginning.

      He actually said, after posting all of the various disparate pictures:
      message sent
      End

      I think he was telling the deep state it was the end of his message to them.
      I hope so.
      I depend on Sundance and Q for a large part of my information.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Marica says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    am proud of Gina getting through and being 1st woman to head up CIA! I am also torn as Brennan likes her and McCain doesnt–
    I LOVE that she was strong after 9/11 and oversaw waterboarding of terrorists–I am a fan of waterboarding–good grief–we do it to our own troops! ITS NOT TORTURE..
    Rand Paul against her because Brennan was for her–but President Trump picked her–so THAT overrides everything…
    CIA may be on the chopping block anyways..so–She could be a short term hire–much like T-Rex..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      Marica, nice,,,read my above post on Water Boarding is not torture and see what you think..
      I still am obsessed with the Polka Dot hat…..😎

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Marica says:
        May 17, 2018 at 10:42 pm

        Hi Gunny!! WOW! You are even a bigger hero to me–You were WATERBOARDED!!! I bow to you!
        I too am a big swimmer–I taught swimming lessons to babies when I was 10 years old and taught all my kids! Navy son (SWO) stationed in San Diego–swam with the seals–Seal instructor said he had a beautiful natural stroke..(i take my personal bow 😉
        Re: Polka Dot hat—When TCTH has a huge reunion to celebrate VICTORY!–I’m wearin that hat so you can find me 😉 lol!!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Richard Wicks says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:27 pm

      Hey Moron,

      The United States executed Japanese and German commanders who used waterboarding against US troops after their trial at Nuremberg.

      The US is in violation of the Geneva Conventions prohibiting torture.

      Like

      Reply
    • AZ18 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:34 pm

      Marcia- I think Brennan was being snarky. That man is evil.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Marica says:
        May 17, 2018 at 10:48 pm

        AZ–could be–Brennan is so evil–He could have think that his support of her would KILL her nomination..
        Rand is my Senator–I like him–but he is abit naive… Idealistic and a good guy.. but Naive..
        Got attacked by his next door neighbor – never saw it coming….WTH?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  21. Chuck says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Looks like the trolls are out for her already……

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • J Gottfred says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      I hope you do not consider my above post above as being a troll like. I have grave concerns about the CIA, FBI and any other agency that can operate in secrecy. Look at the trauma they have inflicted on those who love this country and the freedom we cherish. The CIA is probably a necessary evil but it’s charter is to work outside the US and not pull a Brennan or Clapper and interfere with the legitimate election of a US President. Make no mistake about my love of this country and its freedoms!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      ” the trolls are out ”

      We have a new one (to me, anyway) that thinks that they are a doctor.

      Like

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        May 17, 2018 at 10:56 pm

        Since her confirmation apparently “waterboarding” became the search word of the day for the leftwing trolls. Am ignoring all post whining about the rights of those poor bloodthirsty terrorists and their supposed torture.

        Like

        Reply
  22. imkittymyers says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Richard Wicks says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Let’s put her torture experience to work.

    Start with the Intelligence agencies then Congress and the Judiciary.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Chris Four says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    She is a CIA careerist. The bigger question is will she help reform the CIA. The CIA has a very bad reputation and is a stain on America’s values. It is one thing to gather foreign intelligence and another to cause upheaval and destruction. MAGA should have no place for causing regime change. The latest proposal to cause a revolution in Iran needs to be quashed.

    Like

    Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      May 17, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      Well I disagree. We should be supporting a revolution in Iran.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Chris Four says:
        May 17, 2018 at 10:46 pm

        By that logic Iran would be justified in causing a revolution in the US.

        Like

        Reply
        • Koot Katmando says:
          May 17, 2018 at 10:47 pm

          Yep and I assure you they are creating as turmoil as they can.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • WSB says:
          May 17, 2018 at 10:55 pm

          Justified or not, they are. The moslem brotherhood has infiltrated our government. We must wipe them out.

          On the other hand, the people of Iran needing to take their country back from the mullahs should be cheered by our leaders and freedom loving patriots.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Chris Four says:
            May 17, 2018 at 11:05 pm

            That is like saying Antifa and BLM represents the American public and their cause is justified.

            The Iranian regime will change once the current Supreme Leader Khomeini dies. The majority of the Iranian population was born after the 1979 revolution. The revolution has failed to achieve its economic goals

            Like

            Reply
  25. elena19501deplorable says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Lets see if she is on MAGA side.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Robert Smith says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    In the end, the confirmation was not a problem. Now let’s see if she will faithfully, as much as can be for the CIA, pursue America’s interests instead of theirs. Of interest will her institutional reaction to the fallout from the IG report.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Cathy M. says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Too funny to not re-post.
    KatBrown1728 posted this on original Fox story:

    “If you really want to torture terrorists, make them sit there for 48 hours listening to Hillary and her excuses of why she did not win the past elections. They’ll hang themselves.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Paco Loco says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    CIA = KGB …it’s a waste of tax payer dollars and produces nothing that can’t be supplied by Military intelligence.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. CMDCMRET says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    WINNING WINNING WINNING

    Like

    Reply
  30. dufrst says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Another win for Donald J. Trump! MAGA!!

    Like

    Reply
  31. Kenji says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    A BRILLIANT choice by MY President! … unimpeachable WOMAN candidate, who is a nuts and bolts, up from the ranks, WOMAN CIA agent! A REAL LIFE Carrie Matheson! The Democraps were SHAMED into approving her.

    I PRAY that she is on “our side”. That is the honest, necessary collection of intelligence to PROTECT our nation. To NEVER target innocent citizens, or POLITICAL CANDIDATES/Parties!!

    I PRAY she also IMMEDIATELY clean house of every DIRTY, partisan conspirator who did Brennan’s evil bidding. And that she investigate every move made by the CRIMINAL CIA Director Brennan. Gawd DAMNNN! each and every GOPe who voted to confirm that communist, criminal, Brennan … enabling him to USE the POWER of our CIA to undermine the most fundamental constitutional right of half the citizenry … our VOTES. GAWWWDDDD DAMN Brennan … and every GOPe who voted to confirm the criminal.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. PocaMAGAjunta says:
    May 17, 2018 at 10:56 pm


    Now there’s a hand that looks like it can handle a shovel. Or a large bucket of water.

    Like

    Reply
    • billrla says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:09 pm

      If the scarf is made of Kevlar thread and can be used to escape zip-ties or strangle the enemy, she’s got my vote.

      Like

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      Also looks like it could knock you into next week!

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 17, 2018 at 11:16 pm

      Man….looks like she could handle a shovel with that hand…or smack you upside your head…
      See the vein popping out of her wrist?……Oh yeah…she be bad….

      Make me write bad checks…….😎

      Like

      Reply
  33. Marica says:
    May 17, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    PocaMAGA–

    GINA HASPEL= SYLVIA AVERY? YEAH BABY!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s