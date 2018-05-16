Joe diGenova and Sidney Powell Discuss The DOJ and FBI Corruption…

Posted on May 16, 2018 by

They should go on a tour together.  Finally someone goes back and connects the dots from the hundreds of illegal FBI FISA-702(16)(17) searches where they were allowing ‘contractors’ to do opposition research in NSA and FBI databases.  Part of the dirtying up of their opposition required the digging of dirt for use therein. Thank You Sidney Powell.

That righteous notation triggered Joe diGenova’s memory… and Laura Ingraham was left nodding her head (she was lost) as details began surfacing that only a few have yet grasped.  Quite a good segment.  WATCH:

.

Head’s up. Big News Coming Tomorrow!

  • Thousands of pages of documents about to be released.
  • Nunes/Gowdy meeting with Rosenstein cancelled.

(Graphic and website Link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dept Of Justice, Election 2018, FBI, media bias, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

78 Responses to Joe diGenova and Sidney Powell Discuss The DOJ and FBI Corruption…

  1. TDU_Weight says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:12 am

    And to show that there is nothing new under the sun… I give you… (48 min – recommend you view at normal speed for full effect and the subtleties)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. rsmith1776 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Wow. Thank you for being both my main nexus of information and my “first-to-go” analytical power brain.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. missilemom says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Sydney Powell inspired me so much with her facts, I bought her t-shirt. Will I regret it in the morning?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. TNgal says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:17 am

    I seriously can’t sleep at night because I am so afraid that the deep state is going to get away with what they did. I hope the GOP understands what is at stake in the elections in the fall.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 16, 2018 at 12:36 am

      You should sleep like a baby! The fact that Peter Strzok is still employed tells you everything that you need to know.

      Peter Strzok is the most important person of them all given the latest revelation. He was their “Superhero” who would do anything and everything that they asked. He was also the “Life Insurance Brooker” when Lisa Page was questioning the possibility Trump would win.

      He was Andy’s right hand man in all matters that he needed taken care of. He also was John Brennan’s left hand man when it came to the Dossier & working with sources affiliated to the UK 🇬🇧 Government.

      Yesterday we learned that 3 FBI Agents went to visit & wake up Deripaska
      when he was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation (2 months prior to the election meaning it was in September).

      During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election. “Deripaska laughed but realized, despite the joviality, that they were serious.”

      You can bet your bottom dollar that one of those 3 Agents was the “Superhero/Life Insurance Brooker/FBI Agent” Peter Strzok.

      This bastard needs to be protected because he ultimately takes down the entire house of cards. Brennan, Andy, Clapper, Rice, Rhodes, Barry etc. needed him dead 💀 a long time ago.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • RG. Getard says:
        May 16, 2018 at 12:53 am

        I agree with your logic. My curiosity is concerning his day to day life since his involvement became public. It is like he is in witness protection. Mentioned incessantly in the various investigations, but I have only seen 2 photographs of him never any video nor stories of any sort of media seeking comment. Given the context of his involvement and the frequency of untimely deaths which surround the swamp and particularly Clinton associates it would make sense he is being hidden.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • nbkilgore says:
      May 16, 2018 at 12:54 am

      TNgal, oh they damn well know; 24 House Republicans not seeking re election, 10 House Democrats not seeking re election, 4 Senate Republicans out, 1 Republican Senator resigned (Cochran) and1 Democrat Senator resigned (Al Franken) and 2 anti-Trump Attorney Generals out, Xavier Becerra D–CA and Eric Schneiderman D=SDNY! To me, that looks like VSG POTUS Trump is winning biggly! MAGA!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Certainly seems the “source in London” is Stefan Halper, particularly as DiGenova said “everyone knows who it is,” meaning that it’s not some new name we have not heard before.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      May 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

      Andy McCarthy also documented a highly redacted stretch in the July 2016 timeline in messages between Strzok and Page when Strzok traveled to London for official interviews in the early days of the investigation of the Trump campaign.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        May 16, 2018 at 12:27 am

        Exactly. And I think Halper invited Papadop to London.

        Now, there are others involved too, it seems (Joseph Mifsud, for example). But “the” guy here is Halper, I think. I believe that is who DiGenova is talking about in this interview.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          May 16, 2018 at 12:42 am

          Excellent thread by John W Huber (Undercover Huber)

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • MakeAmericaGreat says:
            May 16, 2018 at 12:47 am

            Wow, that is interesting Flep. I had not thought about that angle. But that’s a heck of a point.

            Here comes the Times trying to save the coup once more. They know things are shifting beyond their grasp, and their coup handlers are eager to alter the story as the facts change. Once again.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  6. Ray Runge says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:18 am

    The positive take from Sidney Powell, early in the video, its her expressed belief that the impending OIG reports will shine the light.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. WSB says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:19 am

    So, I am licking my paws with the “Big news coming tomorrow!!!!”

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. MM says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Enjoyed this clip……..
    Looking forward to reading Sidney’s book………
    Check out Sidney’s T-shirt Creeps on a mission……….

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. PotP says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

    The miscreants all deserve to be placed in HRC-style couture restraint-jackets and tossed into the Gitmo abyss, never to be heard from again. The lot of them.

    https://i.redditmedia.com/9G02gQ9S-gkFvBLGV3eDCuNlyya16SzFT0P_Yfh5BC0.jpg?w=605&s=1143fabef2bc90ad79a3b535f30badb3

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

    “Thank You Sidney Powell.”

    I am looking forward to exploring her new website. Love the graphic!

    https://www.creepsonamission.com/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Koot Katmando says:
      May 16, 2018 at 12:26 am

      She came across better informed than anyone I have seen. Where has she been? First time I heard of her. I will look at her page for sure.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • I won't back down says:
        May 16, 2018 at 12:36 am

        I think she is the person did about a 45 min interview w Joe DiGennova for the daily caller about 3 months ago.

        She’s here somewhere reading amd i hope commenting and one of our deserves-a-share-of-the-pulitzer heroes

        Like

        Reply
      • nonniemae says:
        May 16, 2018 at 12:41 am

        She’s often on Hannity’s radio program.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • RG. Getard says:
        May 16, 2018 at 1:10 am

        Agreed. Her demeanor and clear and concise presentation of facts and conclusions was a refreshing respite from too many commentators who struggle to make a point. Given the restraints of 30 second spots on tv, she was excellent and direct.

        Like

        Reply
  11. mike says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Can you imagine what it must be like for Rosenstein, able to power trip on the AG’s powers so long, yet knowing that he could be dragged away any day if the public knew. Ya know there have to be demons in his belly from howling, narcissisitic ones to whimpering, fearful ones.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. The Boss says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Anyone else noticed how few demands for the IG report were posted here in the last almost 48 hours? Sure, there’s a lot of new information (at least to us), but the comprehensive yet understandable way it fits together seems like a rehearsal of sorts.

    (BONUS: look at thelastrefuge2 twitter for SD’s reasoning on why Strzok is still employed).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Garrison Hall says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:35 am

    It’s obvious that the DOJ, the FBI, hell the entirety of the “Deep State” is amazingly corrupt. This is the kind of bureaucracy you get with authoritarian states, not with the USA for cryin’ out loud. The more that comes out makes it just that much harder to believe that this is our country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Ari says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Originally I thought 20-30 people might have committed crimes but now I believe that the number could double. Trump is the only one that can bring them to justice in a shock and awe campaign never before seen in a democracy. Will he do it?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. MM says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:39 am

    By the way Treepers Sidney stated that she would give $2.00 to a defense fund for every T-Shirt purchased……

    Like

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      May 16, 2018 at 12:48 am

      When she was posting here the other day I gave her grief for pushing to buy her book with every post. I think her journalism is great but don’t appreciate the Sham Wow sales. 8 chan labeled it Paytriot. Fire away.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Tree Knot says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:45 am

    So now we are getting down to who coordinated this scheme. Why did Sally Yates say the White House is not involved in these kind of investigations?

    Like

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Watch segment beginning 16:44 (prompted – just hit play)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. dutzie60 says:
    May 16, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Can anyone explain this error message. This is what I get when I click Sundance’s graphic link and the link Deplorable Infidel posted.

    Revolution Slider Error: You have some jquery.js library include that comes after the revolution files js include.
    This includes make eliminates the revolution slider libraries, and make it not work.

    To fix it you can:
    1. In the Slider Settings -> Troubleshooting set option: Put JS Includes To Body option to true.
    2. Find the double jquery.js include and remove it.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Betty says:
    May 16, 2018 at 1:01 am

    “Finally someone goes back and connects the dots from the hundreds of illegal FBI FISA-702(16)(17) searches where they were allowing ‘contractors’ to do opposition research in NSA and FBI databases.”

    Is the truth of this sentence that the Obama Administration was allowing “contractors” to do opposition research in NSA and FBI databases?

    What is it that Donald Trump does – Assign ownership?

    Like

    Reply
  20. Tired says:
    May 16, 2018 at 1:01 am

    People… why not just do citizen’s arrests? We all know who the guilty are, and yet we complain about the lack of enforcement from LEO agency’s across this country! The power is within us…for freakin crying out loud their is a jail cell in the basement of Congress where these perps should be sitting right now! Yet no one stands up to use this power…why?

    Like

    Reply
  21. TimesUp says:
    May 16, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Was any explanation given for why the meeting with Rosenstein was cancelled?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s