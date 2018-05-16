Joe diGenova and Sidney Powell Discuss The DOJ and FBI Corruption…

They should go on a tour together. Finally someone goes back and connects the dots from the hundreds of illegal FBI FISA-702(16)(17) searches where they were allowing ‘contractors’ to do opposition research in NSA and FBI databases. Part of the dirtying up of their opposition required the digging of dirt for use therein. Thank You Sidney Powell.
That righteous notation triggered Joe diGenova’s memory… and Laura Ingraham was left nodding her head (she was lost) as details began surfacing that only a few have yet grasped. Quite a good segment. WATCH:
.
Head’s up. Big News Coming Tomorrow!
- Thousands of pages of documents about to be released.
- Nunes/Gowdy meeting with Rosenstein cancelled.
(Graphic and website Link)
Advertisements
And to show that there is nothing new under the sun… I give you… (48 min – recommend you view at normal speed for full effect and the subtleties)
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you like the clip, you may be inkleined to like this as well:
LikeLike
Wow. Thank you for being both my main nexus of information and my “first-to-go” analytical power brain.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well hello Big Ugly, we’ve been patiently awaiting your arrival. Let the games begin, and may it bring to justice ALL that were involved.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sydney Powell inspired me so much with her facts, I bought her t-shirt. Will I regret it in the morning?
LikeLiked by 5 people
No. Sydney is a patriot!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bought it for a friend……..
LikeLiked by 2 people
She reads the Treehouse
LikeLiked by 15 people
She follows many of the same people on twitter that we do……….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, I see that. No wonder she knows so much.
Everyone who is anyone reads this site. They have to, for the research and compilation abilities of Sundance.
I am pretty much certain DiGenova reads here as well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES ! ! !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sidney posts here quite a bit!
Hi, Sydney!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah I’ve seen a few of her posts. Very cool!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I highly recommend reading her book, License to Lie. My Dad worked for the IRS as a criminal investigator for 25 years, then became a private investigator for 10 more, defending his clients against the IRS. With the information he provided to defense attorneys, he got all of his clients off by proving incompetence of the agent.
He worked a case many years ago that involved one of the corrupt lawyers mentioned in Sidney’s book, Brenda Morris. He said that woman should have been arrested in the courtroom for her behavior, and the jury hated her so much it took them an hour to declare the defendant not guilty on all counts after the govt had hounded him for 20 years. He read License to Lie recently and told me it brought back a lot of very bad memories.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I seriously can’t sleep at night because I am so afraid that the deep state is going to get away with what they did. I hope the GOP understands what is at stake in the elections in the fall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You should sleep like a baby! The fact that Peter Strzok is still employed tells you everything that you need to know.
Peter Strzok is the most important person of them all given the latest revelation. He was their “Superhero” who would do anything and everything that they asked. He was also the “Life Insurance Brooker” when Lisa Page was questioning the possibility Trump would win.
He was Andy’s right hand man in all matters that he needed taken care of. He also was John Brennan’s left hand man when it came to the Dossier & working with sources affiliated to the UK 🇬🇧 Government.
Yesterday we learned that 3 FBI Agents went to visit & wake up Deripaska
when he was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation (2 months prior to the election meaning it was in September).
During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election. “Deripaska laughed but realized, despite the joviality, that they were serious.”
You can bet your bottom dollar that one of those 3 Agents was the “Superhero/Life Insurance Brooker/FBI Agent” Peter Strzok.
This bastard needs to be protected because he ultimately takes down the entire house of cards. Brennan, Andy, Clapper, Rice, Rhodes, Barry etc. needed him dead 💀 a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with your logic. My curiosity is concerning his day to day life since his involvement became public. It is like he is in witness protection. Mentioned incessantly in the various investigations, but I have only seen 2 photographs of him never any video nor stories of any sort of media seeking comment. Given the context of his involvement and the frequency of untimely deaths which surround the swamp and particularly Clinton associates it would make sense he is being hidden.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plus everything he had to say has been said to the IG and Prosecutor Huber on video in case he were to take two bullets to the back of the head 😉.
He is good at Life Insurance Policies!
LikeLiked by 2 people
TNgal, oh they damn well know; 24 House Republicans not seeking re election, 10 House Democrats not seeking re election, 4 Senate Republicans out, 1 Republican Senator resigned (Cochran) and1 Democrat Senator resigned (Al Franken) and 2 anti-Trump Attorney Generals out, Xavier Becerra D–CA and Eric Schneiderman D=SDNY! To me, that looks like VSG POTUS Trump is winning biggly! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Certainly seems the “source in London” is Stefan Halper, particularly as DiGenova said “everyone knows who it is,” meaning that it’s not some new name we have not heard before.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Andy McCarthy also documented a highly redacted stretch in the July 2016 timeline in messages between Strzok and Page when Strzok traveled to London for official interviews in the early days of the investigation of the Trump campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly. And I think Halper invited Papadop to London.
Now, there are others involved too, it seems (Joseph Mifsud, for example). But “the” guy here is Halper, I think. I believe that is who DiGenova is talking about in this interview.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent thread by John W Huber (Undercover Huber)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, that is interesting Flep. I had not thought about that angle. But that’s a heck of a point.
Here comes the Times trying to save the coup once more. They know things are shifting beyond their grasp, and their coup handlers are eager to alter the story as the facts change. Once again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The positive take from Sidney Powell, early in the video, its her expressed belief that the impending OIG reports will shine the light.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, I am licking my paws with the “Big news coming tomorrow!!!!”
LikeLiked by 12 people
Cute Kitty WSB……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY! Looks like Puddy (Ad Rem) until she shows her real claws. Trolls beware!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Claws? You mean her howitzer 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like this small arms…
LikeLiked by 3 people
It will be interesting to see how redacted they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the redaction readers will be in full force! So delicious!
LikeLike
Enjoyed this clip……..
Looking forward to reading Sidney’s book………
Check out Sidney’s T-shirt Creeps on a mission……….
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just took a quick look at her website that she mentioned: creepsonamission.com
I’ll be busy reading this weekend. ….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Enjoy the reading………..
LikeLike
The miscreants all deserve to be placed in HRC-style couture restraint-jackets and tossed into the Gitmo abyss, never to be heard from again. The lot of them.
https://i.redditmedia.com/9G02gQ9S-gkFvBLGV3eDCuNlyya16SzFT0P_Yfh5BC0.jpg?w=605&s=1143fabef2bc90ad79a3b535f30badb3
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LOL….
Read a comment on twitter timeline where a poster said that they believe Hillary is hiding her server under her jacket…………
LikeLiked by 6 people
On another Whine tour?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you think she is literally a “falling down drunk” at this point? Why the back/neck brace? What happened? Something, obviously. Stumble, much Liary?
LikeLike
Ha!
LikeLike
I believe she is hiding her secret intelligence files under there.
LikeLike
She looks like an over-inflated pool float.
Or one of those kids’ Weeble-Wobble clowns you can punch all afternoon.
Regardless – I’ll have nightmares after looking at this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My apologies!!!! 🥃
LikeLike
Weeble-Wobbles – I loved those! I may have to get one for the grandkids! Wonder if they still exist?
LikeLike
H Clinton reminds me of a cat that thinks it’s hidden behind two blades of grass.
She is so delusional that she thinks no one notices that she is apparently in a body cast and has lost her neck! At least we don’t have to see her deflated, bra-less bosom!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cringing!
LikeLike
Apparently, the beast thought her very large scarf and cumbersome jacket would hide the outline of her body/back brace, but it doesn’t. Sorry, Liary. Busted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep!
LikeLike
Sorry did not see your comment so I posted same above. Yup a brace for sure.
LikeLike
Looks like Hillary is wearing a brace under her coat/jacket. Look at the front top one can see it pointing outward. I have worn a back brace and that is what happens they do not mold to ones body. JMO.
LikeLike
Full body GPS…
LikeLike
“Thank You Sidney Powell.”
I am looking forward to exploring her new website. Love the graphic!
https://www.creepsonamission.com/
LikeLiked by 7 people
She came across better informed than anyone I have seen. Where has she been? First time I heard of her. I will look at her page for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think she is the person did about a 45 min interview w Joe DiGennova for the daily caller about 3 months ago.
She’s here somewhere reading amd i hope commenting and one of our deserves-a-share-of-the-pulitzer heroes
LikeLike
She’s often on Hannity’s radio program.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. Her demeanor and clear and concise presentation of facts and conclusions was a refreshing respite from too many commentators who struggle to make a point. Given the restraints of 30 second spots on tv, she was excellent and direct.
LikeLike
Can you imagine what it must be like for Rosenstein, able to power trip on the AG’s powers so long, yet knowing that he could be dragged away any day if the public knew. Ya know there have to be demons in his belly from howling, narcissisitic ones to whimpering, fearful ones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Rosenstein should be sentenced to spending ten years, 24 hours a day, 365/ days a year, locked in a small room alone with his mother-in-law.
Think about it, this may be an apt punishment for both of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is she?
LikeLike
She accepted HIM as a son-in-law.
Isn’t that enough?
LikeLike
Anyone else noticed how few demands for the IG report were posted here in the last almost 48 hours? Sure, there’s a lot of new information (at least to us), but the comprehensive yet understandable way it fits together seems like a rehearsal of sorts.
(BONUS: look at thelastrefuge2 twitter for SD’s reasoning on why Strzok is still employed).
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s obvious that the DOJ, the FBI, hell the entirety of the “Deep State” is amazingly corrupt. This is the kind of bureaucracy you get with authoritarian states, not with the USA for cryin’ out loud. The more that comes out makes it just that much harder to believe that this is our country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Originally I thought 20-30 people might have committed crimes but now I believe that the number could double. Trump is the only one that can bring them to justice in a shock and awe campaign never before seen in a democracy. Will he do it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I put the number at 200-300.
For the first round of arrests.
There are thousands of Moslem brotherhood operatives that have been placed during BHO’s regime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He may be waiting for the precise moment. Timing is important.
LikeLike
By the way Treepers Sidney stated that she would give $2.00 to a defense fund for every T-Shirt purchased……
LikeLike
When she was posting here the other day I gave her grief for pushing to buy her book with every post. I think her journalism is great but don’t appreciate the Sham Wow sales. 8 chan labeled it Paytriot. Fire away.
LikeLike
So now we are getting down to who coordinated this scheme. Why did Sally Yates say the White House is not involved in these kind of investigations?
LikeLike
CYA………..
LikeLike
Same reason Susan Rice wrote an email to herself waffling about Obama’s “doing it by the book”….
LikeLike
And the made up theory that the DOJ is separate from the Executive and the WH has no control/influence.
LikeLike
Same as Flynn being guilty of the Logan Act………
All Sally Yates………
LikeLike
Watch segment beginning 16:44 (prompted – just hit play)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can anyone explain this error message. This is what I get when I click Sundance’s graphic link and the link Deplorable Infidel posted.
Revolution Slider Error: You have some jquery.js library include that comes after the revolution files js include.
This includes make eliminates the revolution slider libraries, and make it not work.
To fix it you can:
1. In the Slider Settings -> Troubleshooting set option: Put JS Includes To Body option to true.
2. Find the double jquery.js include and remove it.
LikeLike
“Finally someone goes back and connects the dots from the hundreds of illegal FBI FISA-702(16)(17) searches where they were allowing ‘contractors’ to do opposition research in NSA and FBI databases.”
Is the truth of this sentence that the Obama Administration was allowing “contractors” to do opposition research in NSA and FBI databases?
What is it that Donald Trump does – Assign ownership?
LikeLike
People… why not just do citizen’s arrests? We all know who the guilty are, and yet we complain about the lack of enforcement from LEO agency’s across this country! The power is within us…for freakin crying out loud their is a jail cell in the basement of Congress where these perps should be sitting right now! Yet no one stands up to use this power…why?
LikeLike
Was any explanation given for why the meeting with Rosenstein was cancelled?
LikeLike