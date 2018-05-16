Joe diGenova and Sidney Powell Discuss The DOJ and FBI Corruption…

They should go on a tour together. Finally someone goes back and connects the dots from the hundreds of illegal FBI FISA-702(16)(17) searches where they were allowing ‘contractors’ to do opposition research in NSA and FBI databases. Part of the dirtying up of their opposition required the digging of dirt for use therein. Thank You Sidney Powell.

That righteous notation triggered Joe diGenova’s memory… and Laura Ingraham was left nodding her head (she was lost) as details began surfacing that only a few have yet grasped. Quite a good segment. WATCH:

Head’s up. Big News Coming Tomorrow!

Thousands of pages of documents about to be released.

Nunes/Gowdy meeting with Rosenstein cancelled.

