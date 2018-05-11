President Trump Remarks on Drug Price Initiative…

President Trump delivers remarks on drug price initiatives from the Rose Garden.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH LIVESTREAM LINK – ALT Livestream Link
Good.
This will truly help the American people. ThNk you God for our most amazing President and his Administration!
Not on meds med myself although some folks say I should be while others think I’m abusing them…
Go for it PDJT !!!!
“We’re not going to reward companies that keep raising prices”
“We’re ending the pharmacist gag rule that prevents them from telling people how to save money”
So far, so Great
I’ve been using the Good Rx app. It helps you find meds at the lowest price in your area. Without insurance, it’s saved me lots of money.
Cool. I’ve heard of it but didn’t know if it really worked. 👍
I highly recommend it- I use it for my dad, whose preferred headache medicine is so old-fashioned that insurance won’t cover it anymore. He was paying several dollars a pill. I used GoodRX to bring the cost down, but then I was playing with options. Same pill, same strength, but the cost between a capsule and a tablet was over 3x! He got the tablets for less than 50 cents each. Now he doesn’t suffer with his headaches because the pills are too expensive.
I also use it for my cats eye drops- my vet was the one who told me about GoodRX to begin with. It really does work.
Your kitty’s doc told you about it 😻 Your vet is on the ball!
Me too. The last prescription I had was for the generics of Diovan and Lipitor, which are Atorvastatin and Losartan. My physician wrote the prescription at double strength so I could cut the pills in half. With the coupon I downloaded at GoodRx I got the two drugs in 90 pills each (=180 days when cut in half) for a total of $33! The best deal was at (drum roll) Stop ‘N Shop Pharmacy! Cost at Walmart or Target (now owned by CVS) would have been $90 with coupon. I don’t even use my Medicare C and D plan because the drug deductible per year is $400 and also the co-pay is ridiculous. I take the Rx directly from my physician and go online to GoodRx. I get the coupons there and take the script to the cheapest provider and buy the drugs in person using the script. If the price at one place goes up at refill time and and they have the script, I just go to a better place, like Stop “N Shop last time, and they will call the former drug store and have the script transferred. Only takes a minute.
Me too. The last prescription I had was for the generics of Diovan and Lipitor, which are Atorvastatin and Losartan. My physician wrote the prescription at double strength so I could cut the pills in half. With the coupon I downloaded at GoodRx I got the two drugs in 90 pills each (=180 days when cut in half) for a total of $33! The best deal was at (drum roll) Stop ‘N Shop Pharmacy! Cost at Walmart or Target (now owned by CVS) would have been $90 with coupon. I don’t even use my Medicare C and D plan because the drug deductible per year is $400 and also the co-pay is ridiculous. I take the Rx directly from my physician and go online to GoodRx. I get the coupons there and take the script to the cheapest provider and buy the drugs in person using the script. If the price at one place goes up at refill time and and they have the script, I just go to a better place, like Stop “N Shop last time, and they will call the former drug store and have the script transferred. Only takes a minute.
Oops, sorry! Posted twice by accident. But worth reading twice to save thousands of dollars!
Excellent!
And I always make sure at renewal of a prescription – it’s usually written for 3 renewals (i.e. 3X) – to download the latest GoodRx coupon (because the prices change) and take it along. And the stores with the best prices change too. That’s why I get the original Rx transferred. Of course, with the 90 day renewals that can be cut in half I actually stockpile a year and a half or so of drugs. Obviously my physician and I have a trusting relationship.
Your President looks more Presidential by the day.
Here he goes right after the lobbyists..PDJT is one brave leader.
Up here in Our border town. ( I am looking at the U.S. from our back sun deck.) we get count less Americans in our drugstores, some have told me that they they can b certain over the counter, and other legal drugs, at often ten, or twenty percent of the cost Stateside.
God bless PDJT
Love this guy!
Prices in ads too. Go get’Em!
Alex Azar HHS sec talking about drug commercials. Why not have them “disclose their prices too” besides all the other stuff they disclose in their ads. Love this!
Actually, drug companies shouldn’t be allowed to advertise to the general public. We aren’t doctors. We can’t write our own prescriptions. Only advertising to docs makes sense. I bet a huge amount of money could by saved by them slashing their ad budgets when they’re no longer paying megabucks for TV, radio, and print advertising, plus Faceplant, Gurgle, etc.
disagree…better to be consumer driven and not be in the business of paying off docs in one way or another to prescribe the drugs.
“PHARMAGEDDON”…. a shocking analysis of magic medicine men Mafia
https://Aim4Truth.org/2017/03/26/5663
Wiki/Royal_Raymond_Rife > developed microscope to discover polymorphous bacteria and first to see virus. Discovered that all organisms have a resonant frequencies, allowing destruction of pathogens with resonance therapy, curing all diseases, jailed by the FDA Mafia.
Inflated prices are what prop up inflated insurance costs and add to it the lack of competition = a recipe for disaster. This is quite simple to unravel providing that we have the political will. It’s happening.
Yes, after Obamacare went into effect, drug prices doubled and tripled.
All part of the plan, I think, Linda – * Sigh *
So did all over the counter medicines!
Once again, PT is bring sunlight on to another example of how we tax payers have been supporting the world on our backs!!
There are Trillions at stake for multiple industries and countries.
No wonder the global deep state is so desperate to stop PT.
There is no reason why Pharma companies should charge more for meds here in the US than they do for the same meds in other countries. I’m tired of Americans freighting the cost of research and development while the people in other nations aren’t.
The President needs to ‘push’ Congress into allowing for the RE-IMPORTATION of pharmaceuticals and medical devices back into the US at current world prices. That alone would reduce cost of said items by at least 50% here in the states.
While I understand the sentiment of importation, why not just lower the prices here. There are shysters that will take advantage of people via reimportation, sure LE will go after them but they only have so many resources to dedicate to it. A few kids or grannies die from bad drugs or ineffective drugs and guess what, no more buying drugs overseas.
We have protections here, we simply need to lower prices and level the playing field between us and other countries.
How is one going to ‘lower prices’ here? Price controls? Re-importation creates ‘competition’ which would via natural market forces lower said prices. As a medical person, I have not heard/read of any massive patient deaths from ‘bad pharmaceuticals’ from ‘overseas’. Nearly 66% of ALL pharmaceuticals and medical devices used world-wide are developed and manufactured here in the US.
https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/Lobbying%20ROI.jpg?itok=_rtASwiV
picture didn’t link completely. Pic is of ROI for making stuff versus lobbying
The junk after (and including) the “?” killed it. Need .jpg or .png at the end.
Of course way over here on the right it’s too small for old folk like me to read.
Click for a bigger pic…
Actually, there are reasons for the price difference, and they have to do with the difficulty pharmaceutical companies have in recouping the development costs of drugs. Foreign buyers are often governments, and they have considerable leverage when it comes to pricing. The cost to develop a new medication is extremely high, and companies also research formulas that do not prove effective in the end. Plus, the cost to get FDA aporoval is very, very high (tons of paperwork, etc.). Americans get stuck with higher costs for a multitude of reasons, some valid, some not so much, but it is not all mere price gouging. Whatever can be done to help the American consumer without negative repercussions on research and development is certainly welcome.
What about not advertising on TV. Could save a bundle. The ads just confuse the pt who really has to rely on their doctors’ knowledge about prescriptions anyway. We survive a long time without ads for pharmaceuticals.
Exactly. The problem of course is that the drug companies have bought and paid for our Congress. It’s one of the most shameful betrayals in our consumer history.
Sounds better than today! Good compromise.
How timely, my son came home yesterday from the doctors with a two week sample of a prescription I’m told if works will cost me $5.000.00
As a father what am I supposed to say “sorry but that’s just too much son”? Or worse…. quietly hope it doesn’t work? I used to be a rather staunch supporter of the Pharma industry some years back but they have simply become ruthless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would attempt to obtain said pharmaceutical from OUTSIDE of the US, checking for origin of manufacture. Chances are it’s produced here in the US. It will probably be 50-80% cheaper.
Check with the manufacturer of the medication. It is not uncommon for them to have cost-saving programs for those who really need help.
Tell his dr immediately that you cannot afford. We are dealing with this now. The drs get an application from the drug company. You fill it out. You have to give more info than we liked but my husband needs 2 such drugs. Even if we gave up eating and lived in our car we couldn’t manage. They gave a break- still expensive but at least we can manage. Was not aware that help is there. Try asking dr about it.
Require Price with Advertisement??? Sounds like an interesting idea…
Side effects alone would be one reason to run as far away if possible!
This is from the White House website, giving more details on what to expect.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trumps-blueprint-lower-drug-prices/
Another reason for Big Pharma to get away with their unconscionable price structure is the insertion of third-party payers into the process. 40 years ago, when a patient received a prescription, the patient went to the drugstore to fill it. The patient paid for the prescription, and then submitted the receipt to the insurer for reimbursement. The patient therefore knew exactly how much the drug cost. In the era of “managed care,” the (insured) patient presents the prescription, and pays a copayment of $4 to $50 in most cases, and is unaware / doesn’t care what the actual cost of the drug is. A dose of reality would provoke incredulity, if not outrage, among the insured when they discover the actual costs.
Good point, NoeliCanolli.
Noel-that is just the same as the ripoff in stores where they use the bar codes. The price is not known. They can raise a price from the back office without anyone else knowing it.
I’d like to see some action on patients being required to get limited amounts of common medications that you have to have your dr. called to refills.
Like common diabeties meds or high blood pressure meds. I mean they are not narcotics.
Once prescribed you should be able to walk in to any pharmacy and get them.
It’s a racket.
I really applaud POTUS on what he is doing here.
None of the other politicians on either side did this much.
Oh yea…and why is insulin so damn expensive??? It has been around FOREVER.
…. because those who need it can’t live without it?
Excellent news, and stealing ground from the leftwing nutjobs too!
My mom a few years ago used to go down to Mexico from Los Angeles to obtain her medications. We would check manufacture’s stamp on the boxes and meds themselves to assure her they were of good quality. ALL of the meds she purchased were manufactured here in the US. Her cost savings? At least 50%. She never understood why the identical drug in Mexico cost half of the price here in the states. I tried to explain but she wouldn’t hear it……….
This plan by our President makes it obvious Congress is paid off by the drug companies. Otherwise this subject would have been handled much sooner. It’s so much common sense and it takes President Trump to get it done. Plus it’s asinine but typical for some to say it’s being promoted as a political ploy for the midterms.
This is actually real easy. Make it illegal for any Drugs to be sold in America at a price more than it is being sold for in other countries. Canada negotiates lower prices and America picks up the tab on what Canada doesn’t pay. It’s that simple!
I like that, Mickturn! Same as big box stores that will match any competitor’s lower price!
Last week I went to fill a prescription for a weeks worth of a mild antibiotic. We currently do not have insurance due to a job change so I asked for the cash price. I was quoted $47 and when I told them I would shop elsewhere they ran it through some “insurance” that I didn’t have to purchase and it brought the price down to $15 with tax. What the heck?!
I am praying our VSG President fixes this problem as it is over 20% of our national spending. He doesn’t even need congress as most of this mess can be fixed by imposing current laws. For example, when was the last time you filled up your tank with gas and were told AFTER you finished what the price is? Are car repair shops allowed to fix your car without telling you the price before they do the work? Are they allowed to inflate the price for additional repairs without first getting your permission? Price disclosure to the consumer would collapse all pricing in healthcare including prescriptions.
Remember when President Trump invited Elijah Cummings to the oval office to discuss drug pricing?
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-updates-everything-president-trump-praises-rep-cummings-after-1489720933-htmlstory.html
“Trump was “enthusiastic” about the topic of drug pricing, Cummings told reporters after the meeting. “He was clearly aware of the problem and he made clear to us he wanted to do something about it.”
“He knew there was a whole group of lobbyists and a lot of money being poured into this,” Cummings said of the drug industry. “It boiled down to, again, saving people’s lives and saving money, and he was clear when you have situations where these companies are jacking up these prices it puts a lot of families in jeopardy.”
Will Cummings eat crow now? From yesterday: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2018/05/10/elijah-cummings-blasts-donald-trumps-radio-silence-drug-prices/598708002/
President Donald “No Fear” Trump
While I liked many of the ideas I heard the one idea that I do NOT like and will cost the lives of many is moving drugs administered in a doctors office into Medicare Part D! This would cover chemotherapy drugs which are currently covered under Medicare Part B. If you have Medicare Part B plus a supplement Plan F the coinsurance is covered. Both of my parents died of cancer last year and the drugs administered for my fathers esophageal cancer cost 85K per WEEK. There is no supplement for Medicare Part D and many Americans that have cancer would be unable to afford cancer related drugs should this be moved from Medicare Part B to Medicare Part D. The prices may drop a little, but cancer related drugs are VERY expensive. The administration also should pass legislation banning any form of advertising of medications directly to consumers. The US and Australia are the only countries that permit advertising direct to consumers. The cost of advertising is ridiculous and has negative implications to cost and consumer education.
Lurking Lawyer here. I last looked deeply into health care in a 60 page 2009 healthcare policy paper, parts of which later became examples in The Arts of Truth ebook. At that time, direct to consumer US drug adverising was about $8billion. Prohibiting it but charging the drug companies $4 billion (so they are net $4 billion ‘better off’ ) would completely pay for free complete childhood vaccinations for everyone in the US.
Awesome data, ristvan. I loathe direct to consumer drug ads.
I have never thought much about drug companies advertising other than that I find it annoying and after years of hearing the lengthy, lengthy lists of potential side effects it has made me all Suspicious Cat about any medication.
What exactly is the point of advertising these drugs? Is this supposed to make us go to our doctors and demand the latest drug for whatever? Does this work? I suppose it must or they wouldn’t keep doing it. SMH.
No one I know can afford to go to the doctor anymore after Obamacare because everyone’s medical insurance premiums and deductibles have gone sky high, so in my part of the world it is hard to imagine going in to demand a new drug because they saw a commercial with Cyndi Lauper rocking pink hair talking about it.
Think about it, if the price of drugs were the same in the U.S. as they are in the rest of the world, we would stop subsidizing the world’s socialized medicine programs. How many European countries take advantage of us in this regard and does does this open some eyes as to the globalist agenda that is attacking our VSG President Trump?
By Karl Denninger:
Let’s cut the crap folks — you can stop a huge part of the drug cost problem with most-favored nation pricing requirements. Drugs are physical goods. Therefore they are subject to Robinson-Patman:
The Robinson–Patman Act of 1936 (or Anti-Price Discrimination Act, Pub. L. No. 74-692, 49 Stat. 1526 (codified at 15 U.S.C. § 13)) is a United States federal law that prohibits anticompetitive practices by producers, specifically price discrimination.
But Congress and the Executive have allowed drug firms to play this game with foreign sales that is a rank violation of the intent of said law, and they have passed laws preventing re-importation or simple importation by anyone without the drug company’s permission.
Wholesale drug pricing in the United States must be on a “most-favored nation” basis. The impact of this would be to force a level price across all nations for drugs produced by any pharmaceutical company marketing both in the US and anywhere else in the world. Violations, including attempts to “offshore” via subsidiaries to evade this requirement are deemed criminal and civil acts. The civil penalty shall be 300% of the difference paid to the customer who got screwed, and another 300% for each instance of a prescription filled at an inflated price paid as a fine to the government. This would drive drug prices down by at least half in the United States and for many drugs by 90% or more. It would instantly and permanently end, for example, the practice of charging someone $100,000 for scorpion antivenom in Arizona when the same drug from the same company is $200 for the same quantity 40 miles to the south and across the Mexican border. Since all prices must be posted at the retail consumer level for both goods and services controlling the drug pricing problem at a wholesale level is both simpler and sufficient since competition will already exist at the retail pharmacy level.
Neither Trump or Congress has any desire to actually enforce anti-trust law which makes cartel-style price games illegal.
Starting around 47:30 he talks about the great price disparity between drug prices in the US and prices for the exact same drugs in other countries. The president says that we’re going to negotiate that disparity away and that he’s assigning Lighthizer to do it. I support that, but I would respectfully suggest that the quickest and easiest way to ensure that Americans don’t pay more than citizens of other countries is to get rid of the prohibition on importing drugs from other countries. If a company charges $20 for a pill in the US and $1 for the same pill in Canada, Germany, etc., we wouldn’t need to “negotiate” lower prices if we would just allow that drug to be brought here from Canada or Germany. prices would seek their natural level. The free market would ensure that Americans buy from reputable companies that only import verified, non-adulterated medicines.
Press Briefing Secretary HHS only:
Lobbyists aren’t some input of information to Congressmen. They lobby with money.
Lobbyists bribe Congressmen and call it something else.
Donors, the Lobbyists’ employers, incredibly often used to write the legislation for Congress.
