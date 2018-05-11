May 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #477

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Moar. Winning.
Thanks.
With a rebel yell we cried MOAR MOAR MOAR ! ; )
Schmucky Chucky
By “[He] thought he was terrible”
The word “terrible” used in this way has the definition “Extremely formidable”
Comey thought he was formidable, until he was fired. That is how I take it.
I think DJT is saying Schumer was annoyed with Comey when he briefly pretended to reopen the HRC investigation in late Oct 2016, but then when Trump fired Comey a few months later suddenly Trump was bad for not liking Comey.
I think he is saying that Schumer thought Comey was terrible until President Trump fired him.
Correct…all the Democrats hated Comedy for reopening the Shrillary email investigation, even though it was only for a day or so.
How many of those 5 were ones Obama let loose?
Our dear sweet old Gina will treat them well, as long as they tell us what we need to know.
Off with their heads! Firing squad. They dont deserve better. But DONT send them to the International Criminal Court where they will get soft sentences in a cushy jail. Either they Iraqis zap them with a firing squad-AFTER they’ve been waterboarded for intel -or they go to Gitmo
More evidence that everything between our country and North Korea 🇰🇵 has been finalized! We are seeing signs that not only will North Korea 🇰🇵 denuclearize, get rid of all their ballistic missiles but an actual reunification of the Korean Peninsula maybe in play as well.
There is a reason why Singapore 🇸🇬 was selected! Check out the hotel that will host the summit.
Singapore 🇸🇬 is a showcase of what North Korea 🇰🇵 one day can become!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/worldviews/wp/2018/05/10/trump-and-kim-will-meet-in-singapore-heres-why/?utm_term=.a97ef156ac65&__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
Notably, it’s also a country that made a rapid economic development, going from a poor country to a first-world nation in a few decades under authoritarian leader Lee Kuan Yew — a detail that may appeal to Kim as he pushes for economic reform in his own nation.
Singapore is also not a signatory to the Rome statute International Criminal Court (ICC) which means that Kim would be reassured that he will not be hauled into the Hague for crimes against humanity, or face murder charges in Malaysia, or have the US give him the Otto treatment he so justly deserves.
Interesting fact and obviously critically pertinent for Kim. Thanks A2.
That must be one of the most hideous sights I have ever seen.
Usually the Shangri-la is used for security and high-level meetings, but the Marina Bay Sands is owned by Trump supporter Adelson.
Birthday summit!!!! 🕶
I am in complete awe of our President! I tried staying up last night but fell asleep around 1 am. I didn’t get up until 9 am that morning. As I watched this incredible speech, I found myself getting tired again and all I do is sit on my lazy a$$ in front of a computer for 8 hours a day. I am 26 years younger than he is.
God our Father & His Son, Jesus Christ, have blessed our country at just the right time in its history. They give our President the strength to fight day in and day out for each and everyone of us.
We are never going to have another President like PDJT ever again! We are blessed to be living during what will be the GREATEST 8 years any President has ever had!
Aw man, I love it when you talk this way
It lifts my countenance…
James you are killing me lol
#DrunkenHag
Empty chair (hat tip Clint)
Obama spent his time watching ESPN and playing video games
On the night of Benghazi he and Reggie Love who was his body man were engaged in inapt activities–some insider leaked this
Body man said they were playing card.s
Queens?
Hearts?
Spades?
Definitely not Clubs.
SHOCK: Obama was ‘incapacitated’ due to ‘staggering, inapt activities’ between the hours of 1800 and 2300 on the night of Benghazi…
http://redflagnews.com/headlines/redflag-exclusive-president-obama-was-incapacitated-due-to-staggering-inapt-activities-between-the-hours-of-1800-and-2300-on-the-night-of-benghazi
However that link doesnt work anymore-not even on the Wayback machine
BUT I copied and pasted it then!
May 21, 2013
This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is discovered…
May 21, 2013
by J.R. Elliott
Two sources close to the inner circle of the Obama White House have communicated exclusively to RedFlag News that during the night of Benghazi, President Obama was ‘incapacitated’ due to ‘staggering, inapt activities’ between the hours of 1800 and 2300.
In light of the clear culture of intimidation by the Obama Administration, our sources are not in any position to come forward; however, they made clear that if the White House Press Corps and other journalist organizations would aggressively pursue all their ‘available contacts within the POTUS bubble’, the ‘most damaging story in American presidential history’ will advance from those higher up who are itching to blow the whistle.
We implore all journalists and members of Congress with ‘non-political’ career contacts inside the White House to dig deeper for the real story of what Obama was, or was not, doing the night of September 11, 2012.
We need timelines for where Obama was every minute between 1500hrs on September 11th and 0900hrs on September 12th…
We need to see the White House visitors log for September 11-12, 2012
And here too:
https://adinakutnicki.com/2013/05/24/whatwho-was-occupying-obamas-missing-time-as-americans-died-in-benghazi-commentary-by-adina-kutnicki/
What does Merkel even mean?
Sorry ( not sorry ) Angela, America refuses to be the lunatic Apocalyptic Islamic mullah’ s dhimmis!!!!
Suit yourself, but then don’t call us!
Wait a cotton picking minute….do you mean to tell me the country that started TWO world wars is crying about US not protecting them.
GTFO…. seriously….
Merkle made the exact same statement a year ago at the G7 summit.
“They will fuss and pout, then they will come about.” The EU I mean.
Like children who were cheating at the ballgame and got caught and called out by their playmates, they scream “I will take my ball and go home” only to soon discover that a ballgame is hard to play without playmates.
Trade can be like that too.
They really have no one else-no very large someone else- to purchase their exports. We are the biggest consumers.
And if Iran is strongly sanctioned and they refuse to honor US sanctions themselves to trade with Iran, they too will be US sanctioned… no trade with us.
We have oil, we have gas. They need fuels.
If battles heat up within Iran (people vs mullahs, or Iran/Israel), and as the Iranian money devalues (already falling fast),
the fuel imports EU needs perhaps will be unavailable in Iran due to instabilities there,
but available in abundance here,
which might be more important to them than the loss of export $. Certainly by hottest summer, or certainly before cold winter.
Maybe even more important than imagined loss of face.
We are just asking for fairness in trade, stop cheating on NATO agreement,
and to stop a nuclear rogue nation…who if it got nuclear bombs is closer to EU anyhow.
They need to get off their cheatin’ high horses, ask pardon, and start playing fair.
Can we get along without EU goods? Yes.
Can EU get along without US consumers for their goods? Maybe, but with great hardship and lots of work and time. Or by becoming puppets to Russia or China.
All their blather about “becoming the new superpower” (do we hear Nazi sentiment rearing its head again?)…(quoting Juncker) or “cannot depend on US anymore” (Merkel) is IMO exactly that.
EU countries are overrun with violent Islamics, their own native people are likely to finally rise up when things get tighter financially along with the Islamic woes, their finances are not so good now that their hands can’t get deep into the US pocket…frankly I do not see how they are suddenly going to start up weapons industries large enough to take on superpower status.
They are frustrated. But they will really have no choice, I think.
Interesting aside, EU is setting new cyber rules, ostensibly to “protect the privacy of their citizens” that might have a big effect on companies like Amazon and others who depend on computer sales and gathering info on customers. (Sounds ominous for EU citizens, like the first step to shutting down info from free USA.)
But firstly it looks like a plan for retaliation against US companies and our US Trade Commission. The new rules are vague and they will sue American companies if the rules are broken. The vagueness assures the rules WILL be broken so EU can get US dollars by lawsuits.
https://www.afcea.org/content/uncertainty-looms-gdpr-compliance
Solution: US companies stop selling to EU, find other markets with simpler rules?
EU is not being smart as they think they are.
It seems like yesterday. The Iran hostage crisis was dragging on through 1980 and “Marg bar Carter, Marg bar Shah!” was a familiar chant heard from the Iranians. (“Death to Carter, death to Shah!) Now they’re back at it—threatening President Trump and burning American flags because Trump wants a better deal.
Excerpt:
Today, the continued blowback from Iran can be traced back to CIA meddling. They staged a coup in 1953, resulting in the ousting of Iran’s lawfully elected president.
Excerpt:
President Trump has kept his campaign promise and withdrawn from the disastrous Iran Deal that Obama had made.
Terrorist countries like Iran will no longer hold America hostage.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/irans-little-helpers/
United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE) disrupt large scale currency exchange network transferring millions of dollars to Iran’s IRGC -Qods Force. Exchange Network CHART located here.
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm0383
Morocco has broken relations with Iran, ambassador recalled and Tehran embassy closed.
“Report: U.S. Gives Israel Green Light to Assassinate Iranian General Soleimani”
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/u-s-gives-israel-green-light-to-assassinate-iran-s-general-soleimani-1.5630156
Three years ago under Zero, Israel was stopped from taking him out by warning Tehran. Now all systems go.(if this report is accurate).
“Washington gave Israel a green light to assassinate Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported on Monday.”
Remember during the campaign when all the dems and rinos were making noise about how Trump had no foreign policy team? He then rushed into putting one together. Exactly what they wanted him to do. It was a setup and the mole was on the foreign policy team. There may even have been more than one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Songbird McLame really is a horrible human being, he is a liar and just plain mean and ugly and a total hypocrite.
He voted to confirm that dirty rat John Brennan, Obama’s pick for CIA DESPITE HIS REAL ROLE IN WATERBOARDING!!
Well, torture worked on McCain. They don’t call him songbird for nothing, ratting out on his brothers.
LikeLike
John McCaine had no problem with John Brennan but wants to block Haspel. Just drives you crazy, doesn’t it.
———-
McCain supported Obama’s pick for CIA despite his role in waterboarding
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/may/10/mccain-supported-obamas-pick-cia-despite-his-role-/#ampshare=https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/may/10/mccain-supported-obamas-pick-cia-despite-his-role-/
Excerpt:
At the time of his nomination, liberal journal The Atlantic pointed to Brennan’s robust participation in the same programs McCain references as disqualifying for Haspel. In fact, Brennan was more senior and more involved in the decision making process in carrying out the enhanced interrogation techniques
Oh but…but…he wasn’t nominated by Trump.
I’m a Vince Flynn novels fan. When I see Ms. Haspel, I think of her as Irene Kennedy in the novels.
I was thinking….. ( yes, again ; ) )
Did any of you think even 3 years ago we would at this place in history being eyewitness’s to the rebuilding of this great Nation ? Did any of you think there was a man in this country that would be willing to be the leader of this wounded yet incredible country that could and would actually reverse the crash course collision we were headed towards ?
Did any of you think there would be a man that would be willing to take this often thankless job and be willing to take the slings and arrows and actually do what he said he would do and work 24/7 to do it ?
Did you ?
This is a perfect example of WHY you never quit fighting for what you believe. Ok kids- time for one of my favorite Poems ; )
When things go wrong, as they sometimes will,
When the road you’re trudging seems all uphill,
When the funds are low and the debts are high,
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit-
Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.
Life is queer with its twists and turns,
As every one of us sometimes learns,
And many a fellow turns about
When he might have won had he stuck it out.
Don’t give up though the pace seems slow –
You may succeed with another blow.
Often the goal is nearer than
It seems to a faint and faltering man;
Often the struggler has given up
Whe he might have captured the victor’s cup;
And he learned too late when the night came down,
How close he was to the golden crown.
Success is failure turned inside out –
The silver tint in the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell how close you are,
It might be near when it seems afar;
So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit –
It’s when things seem worst that you must not quit.
xoxo love you all.
Love these pic Gil !! Thank you !
Did any one think it would be a N.Y. billionaire with no political experience to be the chosen one. God does work in mysterious ways. Your VSG is a gift, so enjoy the ride on the Trump Train. It only comes around once in lifetime.
Tony.. we are blessed beyond measure. God is good. We are grateful. ; )
I Love Garrison when I am not cheating with Branco ; )
Every day, President Trump demonstrates that he is one of the greatest Presidents in US history. Yet, Rosenstein and Mueller continue their illegal witch hunt. These traitors tried to frame President Trump with phony Russian connections when their months of illegal wire tapping produced nothing illegal; HilLAIRy on the other hand, and her crew of traitors really do have Russian connections.
Every day Rosenstein and Mueller continue to operate against the legally elected government of the USA, they are damaging National Security.
With Mueller’s past history of criminal acts in office, he should have been in prison decades ago. Rosenstein with his DNC mob lawyer wife, would not survive the type of scrutiny they have illegally pushed on President Trump, his family and supporters.
It’s time to END Mueller and Rosenstein. Their petulant 5 year old temper tantrum because the hag wasn’t able to steal the election needs to stop. IMHO, THEY need to be prosecuted for all the laws they have broken conducting this illegal witch hunt. What they are doing violates the Constitution and every rule of law of the USA. What they are doing is a National and International embarrassment.
I honestly think 🤔 we are on the cusp of the Big Ugly going down and it might be even bigger than any of us could have ever imagined.
Continued from above:
It would not shock me at all if it happens while our President is at the G7 and North Korea 🇰🇵 Summit. I don’t think our President returns from the G7 and goes directly to Singapore 🇸🇬. That is a solid week for massive arrests throughout our country.
He will also be returning with an agreement in place officially having North Korea 🇰🇵 denuclearize, get rid of all ballistic missiles and the reunification of the Korean Peninsula.
While 30% of the country is losing their minds over the arrests, the other 70% and the world are celebrating our President for what he accomplished!
McInerney dropped a truth bomb on McCain. But of course McInerny is demonized for stating the truth. McCinerney flew over 400 combat mission in VietNam and knows knows the score. A lot of Nam POWs were Air crew. I trust him on McCain.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/may/10/thomas-mcinerney-torture-worked-songbird-john-mcca/
