President Trump MAGA Rally – Elkhart, Indiana 7:00pm Livestream

Posted on May 10, 2018 by

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a MAGA rally at North Side Gymnasium,  North Side Middle School in Elkhart Indiana.  The start time for the rally is 7:00pm with pre-rally festivities much earlier.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

142 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Elkhart, Indiana 7:00pm Livestream

Older Comments
  1. sunnydaze says:
    May 10, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Think Charles Payne just said FBN is going to the Rally- Next!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. famouswolf says:
    May 10, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    LOL What is this guy made of, anyway? Rubber and bailing wire? After last night most of us would be snoring the day away (I would, at least).
    Energizer bunny. He’s amazing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. FrankieZ says:
    May 10, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    I love it when he rips the press.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Dances with Wolverines says:
    May 10, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Wish they would play the Battle Hymn of the Republic!

    Like

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    May 10, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    Like

    Reply
  6. sunnydaze says:
    May 10, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Yankee Doodle Dandy playing now. LOL.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    May 10, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s