Wednesday May 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Cool… what an adventure it would be to explore…
Probably complete with wartime (and other disaster) relics.
In the Appalachian mountains and hills there are lots of caves; when spelunking there you can sometimes find relics from the Civil War like forges, old stills, ammunition (black powder) factories, abandoned hospitals, mining operations (I remember one place where there was pulley operated bucket chain over a chasm). It’s a fun, if dangerous, hobby there, and these caves and artifacts are common where I grew up in East Tennessee. A lot of farmers who have cave entrances on their property seal them up to keep kids out.
Nothing half as big as the one in the picture though.
I grew up with Sunday trips to the German Alps… while the Swiss Alps are more impressive… it does remind me of my childhood… Thank you citizen
https://www.youtube.com/user/bongo128
Humm . . . Let’s try this again.
I don’t know what you think about Ben Shapiro or if you’ve ever even heard of him, but I still thought this was an excellent article about NeverTrumpers in general
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/radio-show-host-to-ben-shapiro-you-were-mia-when-we-needed-you/
Interesting article… and makes a lot of sense… didn’t really know Shapiro was a NeverTrumper… just knew he was a young conservative that goes and speaks frequently at colleges and universities…
Saw a video a while back where the students were booing him and throwing stuff at him… and one stole his speech… and Shapiro went after the student…
Anyway, we can conclude that he is obviously not that smart, if he doesn’t understand that real life is not always pure… just like life is not always just… and you can only survive as an idealist in a vacuum but not in the real world…
While the old old-time conservatives are all about money and greed like the congress critters… the young old-time conservatives still believe you can really better the world by reaching across the isle… too sad… such a waste…
My only hope is that they will eventually grow up… because to MAGA and to make the rest of the world a better place we need more people like VSGPDJT… fearless, intelligent, realistic, provocative, a fighter and deal maker…
Yes and one station in Phoenix would would say the High Flight Poem before signing off. I’ll never forget that..
We’re thinking alike, Lost…see below.
Oh, my…yes. and the TV stops showing by putting up the TV test pattern all thru the night til morning comes. These seriously were the good old times.
Outside, everything was closed or shut down by 8, 9 or 10PM depending on the type of business. No gangs roaming the streets, even here in California. The good old days. The parents had better control over their kids.
Absolutely! There was one station out of Los Angeles which used to also play a film of an aircraft with a narrator quoting this poem…
HIGH FLIGHT
by John Gillespie Magee, Jr
Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of earth,
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
Of sun-split clouds, –and done a hundred things
You have not dreamed of –Wheeled and soared and swung
High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there
I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung
My eager craft through footless halls of air…
Up, up the long, delirious, burning blue
I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace
Where never lark or even eagle flew —
And, while with silent lifting mind I’ve trod
The high untrespassed sanctity of space,
Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.
817: I remember the Indian chief and the reticle …. how about Gene Autry and Golden Broadcasting?…Chan 5…Roller Derby….Leather britches?
Roller Derby! I loved it and my poor parents had tried to tell me the skaters were actors/actresses faking slamming everybody around on the tracks! LOL
Rolled-up jeans.
Sheesh, did you know your ⭐️Likes have a limit?
Nice not to talk about politics for a change! So, I offer a bit of music here: https://amiscellany.info/2018/04/29/music-kyriakos-sfetsas-greek-fusion-orchestra-vol%E2%80%8B-%E2%80%8B1/
Could I get some Treeperly advice? What is an appropriate B.S. graduation gift for only daughter next week? (Yeah, I know “cash.” But how much?) Tooth fairy used to be a quarter, but that was a looong time ago…
1 OZ Silver Dollar, “coin” ..
That’s what I got from my favorite aunt….a plate full of silver dollars doubled taped unto a beautiful glass plate as if they were a pile of cookies. So cool.
I always consider the work environment and apply an appropriate gift that might be used, For ex: accountant (briefcase), nursing (watch), engineer(instructions on how to change a lightbulb), well you catch my drift eh?
“Work Environment?” Haaa, haaa, haaa, haaa!
Nope. Has to do a full year “levelling program” next, before she can start M.S. program.
I guess the BS program had too many “floral arraignment” (I am NOT kidding), art appreciation, gender studies (again, really!) and white privledge studies type classes to actually get the education needed to get into any grad school…
Thank you to the men and women of our United States Navy. God bless you and keep you safe!
Navy HOMECOMING! Supercarrier USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT returns to San Diego after 7-month deployment!
Ultimate Military Channel
