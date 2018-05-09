DPRK Mission Success: Pompeo Returning With American Detainees – Trump Will Greet At Airport…

This is very good news. Earlier today President Trump tweeted about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo having secured return of the American detainees from North korea.

Excellent. According to President Trump the date, time and location of the summit between himself and Chairman Kim Jong-un will be announced within the next 72 hours.

I had productive meetings in Pyongyang with Chairman Kim Jong-un and made progress. I'm delighted to bring home three Americans. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 9, 2018

Notice little panda is being called “Chairman” Kim Jong-un. Just like big panda next door, Chairman Xi Jinping.

