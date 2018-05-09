DPRK Mission Success: Pompeo Returning With American Detainees – Trump Will Greet At Airport…

This is very good news. Earlier today President Trump tweeted about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo having secured return of the American detainees from North korea.
Excellent. According to President Trump the date, time and location of the summit between himself and Chairman Kim Jong-un will be announced within the next 72 hours.
Notice little panda is being called “Chairman” Kim Jong-un. Just like big panda next door, Chairman Xi Jinping.
Advertisements
Please be careful! Remember the Movies Alien and Hunger Games part 2!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having served in the R.O.K. and visited over a half dozen times over the past 30 years — I would NOT trust “rocket man” any further than I could throw him. Still, one big difference: China. Pretty sure the POTUS knows this better than any of us.
LikeLiked by 5 people
let’s get the name correct, it’s “little rocket man” 🙂
LikeLike
Also, Manchurian Candidate with Frank Sinatra…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so sad for young Otto’s parents, family and friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even at 2AM I am not tired of winning.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Next-Iran…
BTW Susan Rice called Trump a “wrecking ball” for jettisoning the Iran deal.
Mighty bold words coming from the ”Heroine of Benghazi…”
LikeLiked by 28 people
Imagine the vortex these people are looking into. They gotta try and maintain. 😂😂
LikeLiked by 8 people
“BTW Susan Rice called Trump a “wrecking ball” for jettisoning the Iran deal.”
______________________
Always projecting.
Always accusing their adversaries of what they themselves are doing.
Always lying.
Their father is the father of lies and murder.
They are his children.
…………………………………….
“Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.” (John 8:44, KJV)
…………………………………….
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well he is a wrecking ball — at least to all the disastrous policies, rules and regulations they set in place in an effort to destroy the United States. You Go, POTUS! Keep on wrecking the disasters the Obama Regime created.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. And Satan is even more their father, for they have removed GOD from the DEMONcRAT party, and are attempting to remove HIM from everywhere else…
LikeLike
(reply to Scott467)
LikeLike
He IS a wrecking ball, a wrecking ball to Obama’s failed legacy!
LikeLike
I think this is appropriate for today’s MAGA news!
LikeLiked by 41 people
Waiting for Mueller to come along and start sifting through it looking for evidence!
LikeLiked by 8 people
TDU……
You might be waiting a LOOOoooooooonnnnnng time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN will do that – only if the trash is in Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ! Most readers probably don’t know what your ” handle ” means !
IC1 ( SS ) … sounds like you are part of the Fleet Elite ! 8>))
LikeLike
60 feet
LikeLike
❤ Bigly!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The next comic should be Hussein in the trash can, peering out like Oscar the Grouch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, it would be sooooooooo sweet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nah. Oscar has WAY TOO MUCH class over Hussein 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should have pix of the wookie FLOTUS in the bin, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or at least her hair hanging out 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news for America!
Do we have political prisoners anywhere else in the world Trump can bring home?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Iran.
Oh wait. Never mind, I forgot about the pallets of cash that weren’t for hostages. /s
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent news. Congratulations to Presidenr Trump, Secretary Pompeo and to our three fellow citizens. The contrast in the results delivered to us by the Fecklessness in Chief is telling. Well done!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’ll second that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VSG POTUS shoots and scores, again!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’M NOT TIRED OF WINNING YET!!!
I LOVE OUR VSGPDJT!!!!!
I second the comment “are there any other political prisoners around the world we can bring home”?? Are there??
Also, is it too late to get our money back from the Clinton Foundation, I mean Iran?!?!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well….think about it. POTUS still has another six and a half years to get you to the point of being tired of winning. MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
We are not winning; America is winning. And here is the danger. POTUS has done so much to get the country back on course in the 15 months he’s been in office, the Deep State/Swamp/Establishment Republicans and Democrats most likely will think “now that he’s fixed it, we can dump him”. Unfortunately they have Mueller busily tunneling under POTUS (and the country). Face it, folks. THEY never suffered a recession. THEIR kids weren’t gunned down on the Paris sidewalks. THEY are not out jogging in New York. THEIR jobs weren’t and can’t be shipped to India and China. THEY aren’t paying exorbitant rates for THEIR health care. THEY fly private planes so aren’t worried about Muslim terrorists. THEY aren’t in airports in Brussels so aren’t worried about being gunned down. And on and on. While they give a lot of lip service about caring about us, THEY really have no skin in the game. You can bet IF they thought THEY might be in danger, they’d be waterboarding every Muslim in sight.
LikeLike
Promises made, promises kept.
Trump 2020
LikeLiked by 7 people
And no, one can never tire of the kind of winning this man is delivering on a daily basis.
Just the opposite…
I had forgotten how much I loved winning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When did we deliver the pallets of cash?
Oops, wrong President.Sorry.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You get 1st chair for cash comment. I was typing, had to switch to texting convo with wifey and then back to CTH. Posted, read through thread again, and saw yours 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news! Thank you, Sundance, for keeping us updated and for all you do. What a spectacular president and team!!! Go Mike!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I will agree with you no-nonsense-nancy 100 times over, he is so great, I have been delighted every since he came down that escalator and announced he was going to run. So not tired of winning.!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great catch, “Chairman Kim Jong-un”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So happy for the released prisoners and their families and friends. Welcome home!
LikeLiked by 7 people
And it’s a new day… and Jeff “Elmer Fudd” Sessions recused himself today of… pick a subject/item… lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ouch – it must have hurt IF he deserves it. Jury is still out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Fuddy-DUD Sessions making some grandfatherly speech somewhere today? “Here, little Jimmy … here’s a dollar for your allowance (as he grips Jimmy’s hand and presses the wrinkled dollar into his palm) … don’t spend it all in one place”.
LikeLike
Rolling eyes….. oy.
LikeLike
Welllllll … I am going to just … “wait and see” as the mainstream (90% negative) Trump-attack media have told me to do. Yep. I’ll believe it when I actually SEE these men walk off the plane. And BTW … did you know that TWO of these THREE men were abducted during Trump’s Presidency!!?? Yeah … Trump allowed Americans to get captured and tortured!!! Forget that CIA- babe who likes waterboarding … Trump is personally responsible for even WORSE TORTURING of American citizens in No.Kor. !!!! Ohhhhhh mammmmma … these men will probably have WORMS!! … what a HORRIBLE President!! {sarc. done}
… who wants to bet me that the Washington Post, and CNN don’t run that EXACT SAME narrative?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fortunately I read all the way through your comment to get to {sarc. done}. hahaha
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote the following and completely stand by it today!
I truly believe it was planned that on the day our President got us out of the Iran 🇮🇷 deal that Secretary Pompeo would head to North Korea 🇰🇵 to pickup the 3 hostages.
As the Left, Barry, Kerry, Rhodes, Powers, Brennan, MSM etc. went crazy that our President was going to start WWIII and that North Korea 🇰🇵 would see what our President did with Iran 🇮🇷 and back away from dealing with him, the prisoners would be released. It ABSOLUTELY KILLS their talking points.
It also reassures Americans that PDJT needs to be believed and his plan with Iran 🇮🇷 needs to be followed.
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!
LikeLiked by 7 people
On the day PDJT announced he was trashing Obama’s Iran “deal”, the press was in their basement whine cellar, complaining that the Sec. of State wasn’t there at such a moment.
Idiots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
GIFTS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the BS that came out from them yesterday:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is some more of their BS:
This POS decided to write an oped in the NY Slimes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
*munching on popcorn watching the splodey heads go crazy and lovin it.*
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree lol every fuming tweet from these idiots was funnier than the last…..do they even understand the irony that their idiot deal brought Trump to the place to chit-can it ? Did any of them even watch Bibi’s presentation? All of the criminals are weighing in. I sense panic…..what are they afraid of ?
What do we not yet KNOW about on that cash payment ?
Follow the money.
LikeLike
No, Ms. Powers: The world fully realizes that President Obama was a flim-flam man, and now, it’s time to return to reality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just heard on Hannity Radio Show:
Sec. Pompeo tweeted (my paraphrase) that “he can confirm that NO PALLETS OF CASH were traded to bring these three gentlemen back home” regarding the release of the U.S. hostages from NoKo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which Hannity JUST said came from a PARODY ACCOUNT.
LikeLike
It was a fake account!
LikeLike
HA ! Conservative leadership getting very good at trolling idiot liberals.
Love it.
LikeLike
Winning
LikeLiked by 3 people
BIGGly
LikeLiked by 1 person
YUGE too
LikeLike
At some point there needs to be some consequence for traveling to such countries and require the US to expend political and diplomatic capital. Many times the people who go to the countries and then get caught are people who would not vote for Trump. I don’t know the answer and of course the monetary cost would be too huge to pay, but there needs to be some cost if these things happen. Yes, sometimes it’s religious based callings to these unwelcoming countries. If it’s a calling, one must be also willing to accept the consequences.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe Manila will be the location of the Summit…would be great if Okinawa outdoor the sight too!
LikeLike
How about Paris? A New Paris Accord?
LikeLike
I personally prefer Jerusalem. We could host it in our new embassy and call it the FU Accord.
LikeLike
President Trump is absolutely amazing. Bwhat a wonderful team he has assembled. It is hard to believe all he has accomplished. God bless these three detainees. I hope they are grateful and gracious re their release.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will the 2am meet be public, does anyone know?
LikeLike
“I had productive meetings in Pyongyang with Chairman Kim Jong-un and made progress. I’m delighted to bring home three Americans.”
I am all for “repackaging” Kim Jong-un, if that is what it takes for our President’s deal to go through.
2Corinthains 5:10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.
I have prayed for him in the past – could you imagine the “splody heads” around the world if sometime in the future he ever expressed that he trusted Christ to forgive his sins?
1Timothy 2:1 ¶ I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for ALL MEN;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
LikeLiked by 2 people
You gotta think that Obama, Hillary, and all of their shills aren’t happy about this.
WINNING! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
The libs are apoplectic.
Too much winning!
LikeLike
I am behind in my reading…Did Pompeo provide a large pallet of cash in mixed currencies on a military plane or did we go about the right way? :)~
LikeLiked by 2 people
As VSGPOTUS Donald Trump has done since his inauguration, by the letter of the law and spirit of the Constitution of the United States of America. No Ruling the country with his phone and pen for him.
LikeLike
See my Reply comment above re tweet that Sec. Pompeo just sent.
LikeLike
Watch heads spin when PDJT has Pompeo go back and bring lil rocket man on AF2 to Mar A Lago
LikeLiked by 1 person
This hostage release thing is old hat for our VSGPOTUS…remember when he released 62,984,828 hostages on November 8, 2016? I sure as heck do!!!! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hehe. Good point, CA. Exactly how I felt, and still feel: released from prison. Knocking ’em outta the park every day, this President. Thank You, God, and bless VSG President Trump.
LikeLike
God has blessed the United States of America. I am glad and proud to me a natural born citizen of the USA.
LikeLike
American detainees? Look like Koreans
LikeLike
“Notice little panda is being called “Chairman” Kim Jong-un. Just like big panda next door, Chairman Xi Jinping.”
1. It never hurts to schmooze a bit.
2. Chairmen KimChee. Sorry, I’ve been resisting this too long and I just had to say it.
LikeLike
I am very happy for the return of these Americans. They owe a big debt of gratitude to P Trump.
That said, WTH were these three doing in NK? They put themselves at great risk and put our nation in a diplomatic bind. What for? Why can’t they travel to less dangerous regions, do their missionary work elsewhere, maybe South LA, or Appalachia?
LikeLike
Relatively little is known about the men, all Korean-Americans, and the circumstances in which they ended up in North Korean custody.
Kim Dong Chul, a former Virginia resident who had reportedly run a company on North Korea’s border with Russia, had been sentenced in April 2016 to 10 years in prison with hard labor after being convicted of espionage. Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, who had both taught at a university in Pyongyang that was founded with donations from Christian groups, had been held for about one year and apparently had not been tried.
LikeLike
That our President will greet the freed hostages at 2am speaks volumes.
It demonstrates his incredible leadership and his deep rooted love for this country and its citizens.
The 2am greeting will be well received and appreciated by many, many, Americans.
LikeLike