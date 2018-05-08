Tuesday May 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
A Good Soldier of Jesus Christ
“Thou therefore endure hardness as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier” (II Tim. 2:3,4).
In the soldier it is courage and self-discipline that are important. It has been well said that the measure of a good soldier is not how much he can “give,” but how much he can “take,” how much he can endure — how much it takes to make him give up.
It is a sad fact that many of God’s people simply do not want to be soldiers. They are sure that the battle for the truth can be won by “love.” They decline to obey God’s specific order to “fight the good fight of the faith” (I Tim.6:12). Some even find fault with those who do stand as soldiers for Christ and wield the Sword of the Spirit in defense of the truth.
But if God does not wish us to be soldiers in the fight of the faith, why did He command us to be such in the first place, and why, in Ephesians 6:10-20, does He urge us to “be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might,” instructing us to “Put on the whole armour of God,” naming each piece separately, so that not one might be missing? Why does He bid us to “take the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God”?
Does He mean that we should put our sword in the scabbard and go on dress parade, to show what fine soldiers we are? No! We are to wield the Sword of the Spirit, “standing against the wiles of the devil”, and to keep standing until, “having done all,” we are still found “standing.”
Four times in this passage the word “stand” is used, and God has provided a complete armour so that we may be enabled to stand.
But there is more. A “good soldier,” says the Apostle, is careful not to “entangle himself with the affairs of this life, that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier” (Verse 4).
What a lesson! Should not we, who have been bought with the precious blood of Christ, be “good soldiers” for His sake, single-minded, and disentangled from the affairs of this life?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-good-soldier-of-jesus-christ/
This is a good message and a reminder.
Thank You, D_I
Beautiful heart, that soldier has.
Soldiers… heroes when defending homeland… attack dogs when used by globalists to destroy other nations.
A hero not an “attack dog” serving globalists…
Here’s another lyrical Pat Metheny piece . . .
Idiots Shut Down a Freeway For Social Media Likes
6 hours ago
https://kfiam640.iheart.com/featured/john-and-ken/content/2018-05-07-idiots-shut-down-a-freeway-for-social-media-likes/
The only thing that makes sense with why this is happening at all and is not stopped is the infiltration and politicization of local police departments. Sheriff Israel ring a bell?
Seen on another site today: “So stop me if you’ve heard this one: An ex-Secretary of State, an ex-Senator, and a self-aggrandizing, lying, opportunistic, traitorous b*stard walk into a bar. Bartender asks him “What’ll it be, horse-face?”
Catholic-themed Met Gala includes bondage mask with crosses
May 7, 2018
https://pagesix.com/2018/05/07/catholic-themed-met-gala-includes-bondage-mask-with-crosses/
Agency’s top cop retires amid Limbaugh police escort probe
May 7, 2018
http://www.nydailynews.com/newswires/new-york/agency-top-retires-limbaugh-police-escort-probe-article-1.3976224
