Interesting Primary Race Elections Today – Results and Open Discussion Thread….

There are key mid-term primary races taking place today in multiple states. Some of the primary challenges and outcomes could potentially have larger ramifications for the November mid-terms.

In Ohio the race for governor and Senate is interesting. The former Obama ideologue from within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Democrat Richard Cordray, is up against outsider Dennis Kuchinich for the Democrat governors race. Additionally, there are multiple Republican candidates hoping to win their party position for a Senate challenge to incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown. Also, a bright young Republican candidate, Christina Hagen, is seeking a congressional seat in the Ohio 16th district.

Indiana has a closely watched Senate race. In a state where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 19 points in 2016, two GOP representatives, Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, and State Rep. Mike Braun will battle it out to determine who takes on Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly, considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election this year.

Then in West Virginia there’s a very visible Republican primary contest to determine who will square off against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin. Trump beat Clinton by over 40 points in West Virginia and the GOP primary is a toss-up. Rep. Evan Jenkins battling Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and outsider Don Blankenship, former CEO of Massey Energy Co. This race is being widely watched.

