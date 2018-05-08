Interesting Primary Race Elections Today – Results and Open Discussion Thread….

There are key mid-term primary races taking place today in multiple states. Some of the primary challenges and outcomes could potentially have larger ramifications for the November mid-terms.
In Ohio the race for governor and Senate is interesting. The former Obama ideologue from within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Democrat Richard Cordray, is up against outsider Dennis Kuchinich for the Democrat governors race. Additionally, there are multiple Republican candidates hoping to win their party position for a Senate challenge to incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown. Also, a bright young Republican candidate, Christina Hagen, is seeking a congressional seat in the Ohio 16th district.
Indiana has a closely watched Senate race. In a state where Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 19 points in 2016, two GOP representatives, Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, and State Rep. Mike Braun will battle it out to determine who takes on Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly, considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election this year.
Then in West Virginia there’s a very visible Republican primary contest to determine who will square off against Democrat Senator Joe Manchin. Trump beat Clinton by over 40 points in West Virginia and the GOP primary is a toss-up. Rep. Evan Jenkins battling Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and outsider Don Blankenship, former CEO of Massey Energy Co. This race is being widely watched.
CNN Election HQ Results – Available HERE
Fox News Election HQ – Available HERE
New York Times Election Results – Available HERE
HUGE night for our President and his agenda!
Look at the spread between Democrat voters versus Republican voters for the Governor Primary!
Ohio is ALL in on PDJT. James Renacci will defeat Democrat Incumbent Sherrod Brown in November! I have no doubt about it!
The win for Mike Braun in Indiana was HUGE! A businessman that was inspired by our President is going to destroy Democrat Incumbent Joe Donnelly!
From the article linked above:
“Mike Braun ran an amazing campaign against two members of Congress who had home bases of political support to draw on,” Richard Baris, the Director of the Big Data Poll and PPD Election Projection Model said. “He had a similar storyline and appeal of President Donald Trump, without the bluster.”
Each of the Republican candidates in the race were well-funded, but the outsider captured the pulse of the base. He even aired a new 60-second advertisement during an evening episode of “Roseanne” on ABC, praised by the base for the comedian’s support for President Trump.
Nevertheless, the race for the U.S. Senate in Indiana is rated Leans Republican on the PPD Election Projection Model.
Thankfully the people of West Virginia listened to our President and Don Jr. and didn’t elect Blankenship!
This is great! Was just discussing turnout as an indicator in another discussion.
There is also a Congressional race in Idaho to follow. Club for Growth ( see Sundance’s previous post on this Anti-Trump group that is pro-amnesty, pro-obamacare, pro-tpp, etc.) has poured $639,000 in Russ Fulcher’s campaign. They know they can control the strings on him although he is running as a pro-Trump candidate. Idaho needs to know what’s going on and vote for the only true Christian conservative pro-Trump ( not a politician) candidate- Michael Snyder! It’s very hard to compete against money like this and they know it. I wish more people across the country would realize that these races affect all of us! Support pro-Trump candidates where ever they are with money, phone calls, etc.
If we get 70, Fake news may have to change their tactics. Of course they’re still looking for that blue way. I got news for them. Only from an earthquake in the ocean.
Fake News was predicting (hoping for) a Blankenship win and even had some fake polls to show him ahead. Now networks are calling the race for Morrissey as he is holding on to the top spot at 35% with two thirds of the votes in. The Dems were planning on using Blankenship as a lightning rod candidate they could highlight in various races across the country. (Behind the scenes at CNN – “Curses, foiled again.”)
It was ALL a lie! The Democrats were using the media to suppress the vote!
Is this good or bad? What do we know about Mark Harris?
Mark Harris is an evangelical and is a strong supporters of PDJT. He will serve MAGA wonderfully!
His opponent supports PDJT like Senator Tillis does. Mile wide and an inch deep.
If I remember correctly, Mark Harris ran for the GOP nomination for the US Senate in 2014 and ultimately Tillis won the primary and like Burr is a huge disappointment.
Harris was endorsed by Gov Huckabee for the 2014 race.
Well gee wiz, sitting right here in Stark County, watching Ohio Sec of State results, and Hagan is ahead 48 to 46.5%. https://vote.ohio.gov
Wonder where Daily Kos is finding its results.
