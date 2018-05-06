Reuters Weekly Poll Reflects Upswing in Support For President Trump – Reuters Apologizes For Sharing…

Reuters weekly polling reflected an upswing in support for President Donald Trump. Which immediately caused them to issue an apology along with the release.

Washington, DC – The Reuters/Ipsos Core Political poll has a significant realignment this week across a number of metrics. Most pronounced is President Trump’s approval rating which currently sits at 48% with all Americans. His number with registered voters is essentially the same at 49%. Corresponding with Trump’s stronger approval rating, evaluations of his job performance across the board are stronger this week from 57% approving of his handling of the economy (read more)