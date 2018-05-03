May 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #469

Posted on May 3, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to May 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #469

  1. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • p'odwats says:
      May 3, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Amazing how the president can stay focused on fixing this nation while his political enemies and our propaganda media are doing everything they can to destroy him politically and personally. It makes me sick that we have a federal government filled with no talent, thieving politicians and bureaucrats who will enrich themselves while bankrupting and destroying this nation. Frankly, I think the minute that idiot Mueller tries to subpoena the president in his imaginary investigation all hell will break loose and President Trump will unload Armageddon on all of them!

      Like

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Momotaros (@Momotaros_KP) says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:30 am

    According to Rudy. Trump approved him bring up the Cohen payment. So now slip up. It was a planed reveal. Probably to take that Stormy Daniels crap off the table.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. trumpcovfefe says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:33 am

    To all the session defenders in this blog, sorry to say, you are done.
    There is no more reason to defend session anymore.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Keebler ac says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:35 am

    video/1

    Like

    Reply
  17. Perot Conservative says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Serious question for Sundance, and legal beagles. Horowitz & Huber lay their cards out in the next few weeks. I see two options:

    1. There are dozens, or even hundreds, of Indictments. Dozens of criminals and potential criminals.

    We rejoice!

    2. There are some token Indictments, and promises they are looking into things. More slow walking.

    Let’s say Trump had a legal team talk with H&H, talk with the top attorney’s and investigators, and they felt like DOJ / Sessions / others had stifled the investigations. There were / are legitimate charges to file that they backed away from.

    Question: could Trump pull Sessions and whomever, or fire if needed, and bring in another top attorney to file charges?

    I don’t see why not, no double jeopardy.

    Thoughts?

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Former Asst FBI director Kalstrom
    on Maria B

    Like

    Reply
  20. abigailstraight says:
    May 3, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I, for one, am very happy and relieved that VSGPDJT is now taking the offense on all issues as our President.
    Rudy was genius tonight in his role as POTUS legal counsel and advocate.
    Truth is coming to the forefront and the demise of the witch hunt is upon us.
    Take deep breaths and focus on tomorrow.
    Victory is ours Treepers.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s