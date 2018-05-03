May 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #469

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing how the president can stay focused on fixing this nation while his political enemies and our propaganda media are doing everything they can to destroy him politically and personally. It makes me sick that we have a federal government filled with no talent, thieving politicians and bureaucrats who will enrich themselves while bankrupting and destroying this nation. Frankly, I think the minute that idiot Mueller tries to subpoena the president in his imaginary investigation all hell will break loose and President Trump will unload Armageddon on all of them!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The president is warning Mueller and the rest of the Deep State rats that he’s ready to drop all hell on top of them!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Legally case closed. Good for fake msm to go this week with her and good for PTrump to close case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to Rudy. Trump approved him bring up the Cohen payment. So now slip up. It was a planed reveal. Probably to take that Stormy Daniels crap off the table.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rudy trending.
LikeLike
To all the session defenders in this blog, sorry to say, you are done.
There is no more reason to defend session anymore.
LikeLike
What good will a steaming IG report be if our “Justice” Dept. doesn’t prosecute anyone? This is so discouraging. Sessions has to go.
LikeLike
Yes. See my question below.
LikeLike
video/1
LikeLike
Serious question for Sundance, and legal beagles. Horowitz & Huber lay their cards out in the next few weeks. I see two options:
1. There are dozens, or even hundreds, of Indictments. Dozens of criminals and potential criminals.
We rejoice!
2. There are some token Indictments, and promises they are looking into things. More slow walking.
Let’s say Trump had a legal team talk with H&H, talk with the top attorney’s and investigators, and they felt like DOJ / Sessions / others had stifled the investigations. There were / are legitimate charges to file that they backed away from.
Question: could Trump pull Sessions and whomever, or fire if needed, and bring in another top attorney to file charges?
I don’t see why not, no double jeopardy.
Thoughts?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Former Asst FBI director Kalstrom
on Maria B
LikeLike
I, for one, am very happy and relieved that VSGPDJT is now taking the offense on all issues as our President.
Rudy was genius tonight in his role as POTUS legal counsel and advocate.
Truth is coming to the forefront and the demise of the witch hunt is upon us.
Take deep breaths and focus on tomorrow.
Victory is ours Treepers.
LikeLike