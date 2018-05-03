Joe diGenova Discusses Special Counsel Mueller With Sean Hannity….

Former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova discusses his perspective on Robert Mueller, and the current position of the special counsel investigation, with Sean Hannity.

  1. Fred says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Sundance when does it end?

    • Joshua says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:38 am

      I know I’m not SD, but was asking myself this question months ago.

      It has become my (humble) opinion that this only ends (maybe long) after trump’s final term.

      It’s seems likely, to me, this will exist, and persist, in some form or another, longer than the trump presidency itself. Enjoy

      • Matrony says:
        May 4, 2018 at 12:46 am

        If we’re taking bets, I’ll take the 30 days square, June 3, 2018.

        • John says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:02 am

          I’ll say 40 days of turmoil, followed by 110 days for the dust to settle. (5 months, 5 weeks to midterms.) Parade on 11-11-18

          • Christine says:
            May 4, 2018 at 1:48 am

            Definitely before the midterms!
            And definitely a parade on Remembrance Day, 11 November 2018. (Us Aussies commemorate that Day. Do my fellow Americans?).

  2. SR says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:08 am

    This sp is making President weak on international trips and commitments. Those folks watch CNN and other liberal media and may want to wait longer before any deal.
    I still have some feeling that PTrump would be clear before Korea trip with report from SP.

    • Mickey Wasp says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:35 am

      President Trump interacts and negotiates with ‘Heads of State’, as his cabinet members. And you think these leaders of other nations only have CNN as info..?

  3. TNgal says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Love how diGenova said that Mueller was a cross between Madame Defarge and Inspector Javert.

    • ezpz2 says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

      Yes, Joe definitely has Mueller’s number so to speak.

      Rudy, otoh, calls Mueller a patriot, a good guy who has no malice, and other such nonsensical praises.

      I’m hoping this is just part of his strategy, because if Rudy really feels that way about Mueller, then he’s just not seeing clearly, imo, and might not be the best choice to head up the legal team.

      I know….concern noted

      • Linda says:
        May 4, 2018 at 12:54 am

        Rudy is negotiating. If he goes out there and calls Mueller out for who he really is, Mueller is going to be even worse.

        • ezpz2 says:
          May 4, 2018 at 1:13 am

          Maybe, but I’ll say it again: I would like to see the legal team in ‘best defense is a strong offense’ mode rather than this negotiating nonsense. What’s there to negotiate? How many questions Mueller can ask and for how long? Ridiculous!

          Zero and zero! That’s ho many and that’s how long!

          I would like to see them pointing out all the conflicts of interest that Mueller and team have, rather than treating this as though POTUS is a defendant! He’s not! He committed NO crime!

          Shut this thing down!

      • Critical Mass says:
        May 4, 2018 at 2:30 am

        Yes. Your second paragraph – spot on. Apart from anything else, it was not professional of Giuliani to express his personal attitude or relationship with Mueller in a public forum. Giuliani’s likes or dislikes should not come into it, and surely his lack of objectivity is a compromise of both his skill and neutrality as a lawyer. In fact I thought that in the interview he came across as an old fool trying to restore his glory days – sometimes sounding like a knight errant, and at other times like a horse trader. The President deserves better than that.

    • Julia Adams says:
      May 4, 2018 at 12:24 am

      A Tale of Two Cities meets Les Miserables
      Pure genius!

  4. terry says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:15 am

    I was thinking before and now believe that
    Comey was sacrificed by the deep state.

    Rosenstein recommended his firing which I believe
    was a set-up to appoint Mueller.

  5. Pam says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

  7. Peter Rabbit says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Joe is always clear, concise and correct. Articulates why Judge Napolitano is wrong in claiming Mueller has legal authority to subpoena POTUS with grand jury. DiGenova needs to be on TV every night pounding home the law, decency and common sense. Now clear for all to see that Rosey is Black Hat. No other way to comprehend his sanctimonious comments about Congressional oversight, its Constitutional Authority AND Responsibility. Look also at his wife. This couple is really dirty.

  8. TNgal says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Joe diGenova predicted in the April 4 appearance on
    “Hannity” that the kinds of questions regarding the President’s feelings during the firing of Comey would be prepared by Muller. Why can the President be even questioned regarding obstruction when Rod Rosenstein wrote a letter recommending Comey’s firing? The firing in a sense was done upon the recommendation of Rosenstein. And doesn’t anyone think it is bizarre that Comes admits to the leaking of his own memos in order to have a Special Counsel appointed? That makes is so blatantly obvious that it was all a set up.

  9. wheatietoo says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:28 am

    James Kallstrom is appalled by all of this.

    He has nothing good to say about Mueller.

  10. Julia Adams says:
    May 4, 2018 at 12:36 am

    This entire investigation is unlike anything before it. It’s truly beyond the pale, unprecedented.
    Leaks, lies hate and drama. We are watching lawlessness undermine the rule of law by the very people who are sworn to uphold it while the defendant whose only crime is he won a presidential election is on trial in the court of public opinion.

    Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be lawyers.

    • Dutchman says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:21 am

      I may have not expressed myself well in earlier post. I am still cautiously optimistic:trust the MAN, trust the PLAN.
      In order for ME to believe Sessions is black hat, I would have to believe Huber appt., BY SESSIONS, was all a smokescreen. I don’t believe that, ergo Sessions is white hat.
      Main way DJT is beating them, is by NOT being distracted, and getting things done.
      Let me get this straight; with all the winning FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, economically, oil export-wise, optimism, employment, etc. which is directly attributable to HIM, and with all the winning internationally, re: N.Korea, Iran, China, new, better trade agreements, etc. And your gonna IMPEACH him?
      After the mid terms it will be insane for them to even try.
      He’s spanking the people who PAID the traitors; China, Am.CofC, etc.
      And he WILL make these barstuds pay, with public humiliation/condemnation, as well as jail time.
      We are the ‘law and order’ people: we BELIEVE in the rule of law, and Constitution. Its the ultimate ‘culture issue’. Take THAT away, (without first taking our guns), and,..well it SUCKS to be you. Blatently, in our face show us “there is no rule of law, we CAN overturn the will of the people, cause we are the deep state”, and there will be an epidemic of lead poisoning, all but that comedianne, who will (literally) have her head handed to her.
      The only thing keeping the american people in check IS our respect for the rule of law.

  11. Perot Conservative says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Pption 1: IG Report fallout.

    Option 2: economy roaring, North Korea peace, Trump makes a move.

  12. Karl Kastner says:
    May 4, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Comey
    (Sung to the tune of “Windy” by the Association)

    Who didn’t look at Clintons’ foundation
    Do-nations meant for people in need
    Who knew that pay for play was the motive
    Everyone knows it’s Comey

    Who acted for the a-ttorney general
    U-surping Lynch’s au-thority
    Who called the Clinton emails “a matter”
    Everyone knows it’s Comey

    And Comey will em-pha-size
    The truth when he really lies
    And Comey attempts to fly
    Above the law (above the law)
    Above the law (above the law)

    (musical interlude)

    And Comey will em-pha-size
    The truth when he really lies
    And Comey attempts to fly
    Above the law (above the law)
    Above the law (above the law)

    Who supervised on each FISA warrant
    Based on the bogus Steele Dossi-er
    Who vouched for such, a shady in-formant
    Everyone knows it’s Comey

    Who trashed the bureau’s clean reputation
    Con-spiring with, members of DNC
    Who looked the other way for promotion
    Everyone knows it’s Comey

    Who’s leaking out his class-ified memos
    Claiming that they’re, just his di-ary
    Who sought the naming of special counsel
    Everyone knows it’s Comey

    Who wrote a book to raise defense funding
    Coupled with shameless a-ppearance fees
    Who’ cashing in on each public moment
    Everyone knows it’s Comey

    Who will be charged by In-spector General
    Justice for crimes the jur-y can see
    Who’ll go from special agent to felon
    Everyone knows it’s Comey

    • Dutchman says:
      May 4, 2018 at 1:45 am

      And who found out he was fired by seeing it on T.V.?
      Everyone knows its Comey.

      Couldn’t happen in a more appropriate way!

