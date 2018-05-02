Wednesday May 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    May 2, 2018 at 12:18 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 12:20 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 12:23 am

  4. woodstuff says:
    May 2, 2018 at 12:26 am

    It feels good to see someone help vets. This guy helped a WWII vet to see his wife’s grave by carrying him *on his back* at Arlington National Cemetery. The vet was a B-24 pilot who became a POW in 1943. As an aside, my mother worked at Convair at that time working to build the B-24.
    http://thisainthell.us/blog/?p=79187&utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+thisainthell%2FnTMY+%28This+ain%27t+Hell%2C+but+you+can+see+it+from+here%29

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    May 2, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Linda Ronstadt and Nelson Riddle = perfection.

  9. Rynn69 says:
    May 2, 2018 at 12:42 am

    If you need a little peace today and encouragement in the face of all the evil, listen to Alexandra Burke’s version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah…it is worth it:

