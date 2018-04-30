President Trump Joint Press Conference with President Buhari of Nigeria – 1:30pm Livestream

Posted on April 30, 2018 by

Today President Trump is hosting President Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and they are holding a joint press conference at 1:30pm

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, North Africa, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

21 Responses to President Trump Joint Press Conference with President Buhari of Nigeria – 1:30pm Livestream

  1. sunnydaze says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Mike keeps going out. grrrrr…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Like

    Reply
  3. DanO64 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Winning.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Like

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Like

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Like

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Like

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Like

    Reply
  10. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Like

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Wherever Barry from Kenya is today, he is crying like a little baby who had his candy taking right from his hand! What Israel didn’t share with the world is that they have documents showing that the BHO Administration was well aware of what Iran planned on continuing to do after signing that deal.

    Our President, Israel and the GCC are well aware of it! Iran will be put on the clock. We will impose sanctions just as if not more brutal than what we did in North Korea. European countries as well as China will have to make a choice. If you want to trade with Iran, you are going to be completely cutoff from the USA. Hopefully they will choose wisely.

    The people of Iran will overthrow their government. There will not be any deal done where the Mullah’s get to stay. You can take that to the Bank!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      April 30, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      YES, agree completely Flep…

      would only add that Deep State/Zero/HRC instrumental in all of this…
      Time to bring those traitors in…

      Like

      Reply
  13. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Like

    Reply
  14. Pam says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Like

    Reply
  16. repsort says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    This CTH or the Steve Herman twitter feed?

    Like

    Reply
  17. emet says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Thousands of Americans still are trying to help the Nigerian prince get his bank accounts unfrozen. Sorry this was nit on the agenda

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s