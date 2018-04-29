Sunday April 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Henry Livingston’s Revolutionary War Diary to the Hudson River Painters and Period Music. Major Henry Livingston, Jr. (1744-1828), my 5th great grandfather, went with his cousin’s husband, Major General Richard Montgomery, on the 1775 invasion of Canada. These were short term enlistments, so he became major of the 3rd NY in August and returned home in late December. The diary is shown along with the Hudson River School’s images of the terrain. The music was transcribed from Henry Livingston’s handwritten music manuscript, one of the largest such books of the period.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.henrylivingston.com/writing/prose/revdiary.htm
http://www.henrylivingston.com/music
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank you Lord for President Trump🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Thank you T45 for your grace, strength & humor at the rally tonight and for calling out evil!! God bless you , Sir💖🇺🇸💖
LikeLiked by 3 people
I once met POTUS at a sports celebrity dinner in 1984 in NYC. I remember sitting at the table next to him and Ivana. The thing that stood out to me is that Ivana had a gold dress on the looked like it probably cost $10,000 and that was thirty years ago. I never forgot that…as for DJT, he was friendly, but quiet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Trump’s (with Ivana) did make the color ‘gold’ popular. Everything they did was in gold.
LikeLike
I went to the US DoJ home page and clicked on their “Contact Us” link.
I selected the “Messages to the AG” subject, and then posted:
20180428:
AG Sessions,
I am respectful of your privacy, and the DoJ. I appreciate you stating to Congressional investigators, that you could not comment, and you were “teaching the DoJ and FBI what that means.”
Good! I agree. You are starting to make me believe that you are not a traitor to the US Constitution.
Now, (I know that you can’t comment) but what is going on with your Special Counsel Robert Mueller?
When he was the Director of the FBI, he had a charitable foundation, just like Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Then, while Director of the FBI, while conducting an FBI RICO investigation into the Russian Trucking and Uranium companies operating in the USA, Robert Mueller decided to moonlight as the special courier to take a 10 ounce sample of the US Yellow Cake, in a State Department provided lead-lined DIPLOMATIC Pouch, to Moscow, so that Russian nuclear scientists could examine “the quality of the merchandise,” (like some kind of Colombian cocaine deal).
So, I ask you:
1. Why did Robert Mueller moonlight as HRC’s courier? What was his compensation on the side?
2. When the Clinton Foundation received $145M from the Uranium One deal, and Bill Clinton got a $500K speaking fee for a 45 minute speech in Moscow, HOW MUCH MONEY DID Robert Mueller, or his “charitable foundation” receive for his services rendered to the Clinton Crime Family, while “moonlighting” as the Director of the FBI?
3. Why didn’t this EGREGIOUS Conflict of Interest keep Robert Mueller from being appointed Special Counsel, and now he is the US DoJ Appointee dead-set on reversing the 2016 General Election, and getting Trump and his associates on any and all charges that he can.
Meanwhile, as you said to the press, “the Trump investigation has to cease. He has to be the POTUS, and deal with North Korea, and Trade, and the Economy, and the distraction must end.”
You are starting to sound like the US Senator from Alabama that I respected. Thank you!
Now how about the corruption of Robert Mueller?
LikeLiked by 2 people
another no-place-else-to-post entry:
anyone who would like to be up to speed ab reflections from elsewhere on the Islamic situation might consider heading over to Gates of Vienna when they have the time.
There is actually some cause for alarm, and, imo, we in USA need to wake up a bit.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grace And Peace
For many years this writer, along with the mass of religious people, supposed that the Bible phrase “grace and peace be unto you” was simply a beautiful, spiritual salutation. Thank God we have come to learn that it is much more than a salutation. It is an official proclamation.
Every single one of the epistles signed by St. Paul opens with the declaration: “Grace be unto you and peace, from God the Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ.” This was the theme of the message which he, as a duly appointed ambassador, had been sent to proclaim.
To appreciate this fully we must remember that God had declared in prophecy that He would reply to the world’s rejection of Christ with judgment. Psa. 110:1 pictures the Father saying to the Son: “Sit Thou at My right hand, until I make Thine enemies Thy footstool.” Psa. 2:5 declares: “Then shall He speak unto them in His wrath, and vex them in His sore displeasure.”
After the crucifixion and ascension of Christ it seemed that all was ready for the judgment to fall. As the signs of Pentecost appeared Peter declared: “This is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel” (Acts 2:16) and it did indeed look as if the rejected Lord was about to return to “judge and make war,” as Rev. 19:11 puts it. But now, instead of judgment and war, St. Paul proclaims grace and peace. Does this not indicate that in grace God interrupted the prophetic program to bring in the present dispensation under which God’s ambassadors proclaim with Paul:
“But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound; that as sin hath reigned… so might grace reign” (Rom. 5:20,21).
Indeed, Paul the former persecutor was himself the living demonstration of God’s grace to a Christ-rejecting world. In I Tim. 1:15,16 he declares:
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief.
“Howbeit, for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on Him to life everlasting.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/grace-and-peace/
LikeLiked by 2 people
California Company Selling $135 Vodka Made from San Francisco Fog
“This revolutionary experiment yields an extraordinarily crisp and pure sipping vodka with elegant hints of pear, citrus, and honeysuckle,” the description of the vodka reads.
They better be collecting that fog right at the beach, because if it drifts inland it’s likely to pick up “elegant hints” of human fecal … ummm … uhhhh … let’s just say … “deposits”.
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2018/04/28/report-california-liquor-company-selling-vodka-made-from-fog/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw this today in Food and Wine… and can’t get it out of my head.
Chocolate Pecan Pie with Bourbon
http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/chocolate-pecan-pie-bourbon
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is the oven ready? Preheat the oven to 375° 🙂
/hurry
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Equus Caballus Day…
Andalusian…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The greatest pairs skaters ever – Ekaterina Gordeeva and Sergei Grinkov:
LikeLike
Yes, they were wonderful, and that beauty continued right through their professional career. It’s doubtful there was ever a televised performance of theirs either amateur or professional that I missed. But today’s skaters don’t interest me at all…haven’t a clue who won the Olympics in any figure skating category.
LikeLike
They were Wonderful!
LikeLike
Sergei died at the age of 28 from a sudden heart attack while practicing in Lake Placid with his wife. Very sad because they were at the top of their game and cannot be replicated.
LikeLike