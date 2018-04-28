April 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #464

Posted on April 28, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

137 Responses to April 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #464

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

      May God bless you and your family, President Trump!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • Deplore Able says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Still don’t get what PDJT means by “Remember sailor!”
      Maybe he is referring to Humphrey Bogart’s character in the movie “The Caine Mutiny.” Comey is simply “nuts”.

      Captain Queeg: “Ahh, but the strawberries that’s… that’s where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with… geometric logic… that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox DID exist, and I’d have produced that key if they hadn’t of pulled the Caine out of action. I, I, I know now they were only trying to protect some fellow officers…”

      Like

      Reply
    • kenji says:
      April 28, 2018 at 2:11 am

      I … have an overwhelming feeling that … something is happening. A corner is being turned … as Trump’s WINS keep piling-up … despite the stiff head winds he has buffeting him. Forget the polls … the American people care about ONE THING (as rightly they should) … their own well-being. Their families well being. The American people are slowly coming to realize ALL the LIES of the leftist politicians and vacating Obama minions were WRONG. That Trump is so much more than a “reality TV star”, and that America can be MOST successfully run by an experienced, successful businessman. That there is much more DEPTH to PDJT than they were led to believe.

      OUR President is KILLING IT!! He is making it HAPPEN. He is Making America Great Again!! The tables are turning … each paycheck is getting fatter. Each working American is thriving … and OUR President is Making America Safe Again … by what he is doing in Korea and Saudi Arabia. Sorry Reaganites … PDJT is going down as one of America’s greatest Presidents EVER!

      And even Kanye sees it. This is a no BS Admin. A git er DONE Admin. Half the American people are slowly coming around to the REALITY of Trump’s EXCELLENCE.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Houston, we have a problem!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Troublemaker10 says:
        April 28, 2018 at 1:22 am

        That also tells people, maybe they haven’t done enough research on democrat party or liberalism to be blindly aligned. Research what you are voting for.

        Kanye is likely more Libertarian than conservative.

        All that matters though…..is your freedom to think and express your thoughts without getting hated on.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • joeknuckles says:
        April 28, 2018 at 2:04 am

        He has a point about monolithic thought. We should all evaluate politicians by how they stand on issues that are most important to us, not by how high of a “liberty score” they have or by whether or not they are a “true conservative”.

        Like

        Reply
  6. sunnydaze says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    This guys vid is from last July, but probably deserves more views than it’s gotten.

    He’s an ex-Dem. (voted Bernie, then Stein):

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. marko says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    what happened to Q’s prediction for this week?

    Like

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • winky says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

      I do not think there is anything honorable about Angela Merkel. What she did to Germany is despicable. Am I missing something here?.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • lokiscout says:
        April 28, 2018 at 1:46 am

        What she does to Germany is up to the German voters. Evidently they like what they have since she was recently re elected. How well she supports her alli President Trump on the World Stage is the only thing of interest to he and us.

        Like

        Reply
  11. Greg says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Story on Downer and Papadopoulos
    The Australian April 28, 2018

    Alexander Downer is sitting in the comfy Australian high commissioner’s office at the century-old Australia House that overlooks the Strand. As the bells of St-¬Martin-in-the-Fields ring in the background, he leans across the coffee table and insists conspiratorially: it was just the one gin and tonic.
    But it was over that single short drink, accompanied by Erika Thompson, a counsellor at the high commission, late one afternoon in May 2016 that Downer met George Papadopoulos, then an adviser in Donald Trump’s campaign team.
    Downer wasn’t to know that one meeting in the Kensington Wine Rooms would come to define his four-year tenure as high commissioner to the UK. Since arriving to take over from Mike Rann shortly before the EU elections and Scottish independence referendum, he has seen the tumult of Brexit, a spate of terror attacks across Britain and Europe, some which killed Australians; and the horrific Grenfell Tower inferno that claimed the lives of 71 people including two Australians.
    But Downer’s nose for diplomatic intrigue was piqued when Papadopoulos publicly attacked the then British prime minister, David Cameron, for criticising Trump as “divisive, stupid and wrong’’. Papadopoulos demanded an apology.
    Downer, or Thompson at Downer’s request, made contact with Papadopoulos through an Israeli contact in early May 2016.
    In an interview with The Weekend Australian last week, Downer spoke for the first time about his conversation with the Trump campaign aide and how Papadopoulos let slip his knowledge of a Russian “dirt file” on Hillary Clinton. Within 48 hours Downer had sent an official cable about what he had heard to Canberra.
    After a period of time, Australia’s ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, passed the information on to Washington, possibly around the same time that the hacked Democratic Party emails were being published by WikiLeaks. This eventually led to the inquiry into Russian collusion in the election headed by FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller.
    Of the conversation at the upmarket Kensington Wine Bar, Downer recalls: “We had a drink and he (Papadopoulos) talked about what Trump’s foreign policy would be like if Trump won the election.
    “He (Trump) hadn’t got the nomination at that stage. During that conversation he (Papadopoulos) mentioned the Russians might use material that they have on Hillary Clinton in the lead-up to the election, which may be damaging.’’
    Did Downer think, “Oh boy, this is intriguing?”
    “Well, it was worth reporting,’’ he said. “It wasn’t the only thing we reported. We reported (back to Australia) the following day or a day or two after … it seemed quite interesting.’’
    Did you realise you were one of the first people to have known about this dirt?
    Downer doesn’t hesitate: “He didn’t say dirt, he said material that could be damaging to her. No, he said it would be damaging. He didn’t say what it was.’’
    Downer’s conversation with Papadopoulos then apparently drifted into other areas, such as what Trump as president would be like on foreign policy. Australia’s interests were firmly focused on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, with the aim of ease any trade protectionism with the US, as well as promoting a steady US policy towards China, where any deviation could have a big effect on Australia’s economic prospects.
    “We didn’t know anything about Trump and Russia and we had no particular focus on that,’’ Downer says of the Papadopoulos meeting.
    “For us we were more interested in what Trump would do in Asia. By the way, nothing he (Papadopoulos) said in that conversation indicated Trump himself had been conspiring with the Russians to collect information on Hillary Clinton. It was just that this guy (Papadopoulos) clearly knew that the Russians did have material on Hillary Clinton — but whether Trump knew or not? He didn’t say Trump knew or that Trump was in any way involved in this. He said it was about Russians and Hillary Clinton; it wasn’t about Trump.”
    Downer’s reporting of his contact with Papadopoulos in the midst of Papadopoulos lobbying for a Trump-Russian connection was unveiled by The New York Times. The notoriety catapulted him to a standing as one of London’s highest-profile diplomats alongside Russian ambassador Alexander Yakovenko, albeit for very different reasons.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. NJF says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    What Shifty is pushing. Several tweets in the thread.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

      Nice try, Shifty. Everyone knows the collusion was between the Democrats and Russia.

      Get over the election loss already. Move on.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • TDU_Weight says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:39 am

      …. extensive, … litany,…massive, …

      Instead of spending billions to produce a hypersonic cruise missile, lets just strap Adam Schiff to one we have now and harness the power of his hyperbolic use of the English language to achieve speeds in excess of 5X the speed of sound.

      Course, we could only use it one time… how could that not be a good thing?

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Newt Love says:
        April 28, 2018 at 12:54 am

        > “… we could only use it one time…”

        Lock and Load on the firing line.
        Engage.
        Hit the target square.
        You are Free-to-fire At-Will.

        Like

        Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Mr. Schiff,
      Do you need help with some duct tape? I can show you how to put it over your mouth, for you do not seem to know how to stop yammering.
      The American people are onto your style of lies. You are officially irrelevant

      And you better run and hide….I hear Sylvia coming down the hall with her shovel.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:18 am

      Adam Schiff is on the Russian payroll, just like the Clinton’s and the DNC. Russia and Canada paid Hillary and Bill’s Foundation millions for US Uranium with the full support of the Obama admin.

      Quid Pro Quo/Russian collusion–the Hillary campaign funded the DNC for the 2016 Presidential election.

      Many swindles going on in Washington DC, in particular, our DOJ/FBI ignored the stolen National secrets provided by both SOS Clinton and the IT Mystery Man of Pakistan Iwan…..working for the DNC Chairman DWS.

      Like

      Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Trump Retweet:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!
      You can search Twitter using the search box below or return to the homepage.

      What’s this now?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. fleporeblog says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

    This was such an enjoyable read! While everyone looks to the right, our President is dismantling the illegals in our country.

    From the article linked above:

    Weeks after her husband was deported, Rojina Akter, left her part-time job, packed some of her belongings at her apartment in Elizabeth, and along with her three children boarded a plane and left New Jersey to join him.

    Muzaffer Chishti, the director of the Migration Policy Institute office at New York University School of Law, said he has seen a growing trend of Mexicans returning home, and that Trump’s immigration enforcement policies would likely prompt more people to leave for other countries as well.

    At their November check-in, though, immigration officers told the couple to return in February, an unusually short turnaround that alarmed the family. On Jan. 17, immigration officers knocked on the family’s fourth-floor apartment door and asked for Hoque. A few hours later, Hoque called his family and told them he had been detained. He was deported on Feb. 12.

    “[He] and the rest of the immigrants on the charter flight were cuffed around the wrists, ankles and waist, the entire 20 plus hour flight, as if they were dangerous, convicted criminals,” she wrote. “Along with him were also 3-4 females in the same conditions. When my father witnessed that he broke because he feared my mom may be in the same position soon.”

    He added that there are about 960,000 outstanding final orders of removal, and immigrants with such orders, who usually have already exhausted their legal options, are an easier target for enforcement.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      April 28, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Koreans, Korean Americans and the Foreign Minister of South Korea know that Trump was the catalyst for this.

      Only CNN dunderheads think Kim’s little sister brought about real change in the Koreas.

      Amanpour held an interview with S.K. Foreign Minister. The interview was on CNN INTERNATIONAL.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Kristin says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:29 am

      We love him too!!!

      Like

      Reply
    • Fools Gold says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:59 am

      When I went to S. Korea ~ 10 years ago to train Korean engineers how to test F-16’s built there, their older guys were very much appreciative but the young folks were pretty much assholes. Just saying!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:32 am

    The percentage has been the same since 2015 when Merkel first started working her magic (under 10% women and children) . You know when “leaders” do this, there’s an ulterior motive:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • PS says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:00 am

      70 out of 1,000 is 7%. 700 out of 10,000 is 7%. A quick web search shows that there are 62,000 total refugees in Greece, according to a sob story article in Al Jazeera about how refugees are trapped in Greece since they closed their border to the Balkans. .The official number is 58,000, but I’m willing to believe the overestimate. . 7% would put us at 4,300 women and 57,700 men.

      If we increase the number of refugees by 10-fold, am i doing a service to the refugees, or to the dictator they are fleeting from? If Greece’s estimated total population is 11 million, then we’ve just added 0.5% to their population, which wouldn’t be bad if Greece weren’t already deep in debt. Official statistics are 40,000 men, 18,000 women, and 21,000 children. We know from US illegal immigration that many of the children are misidentified young males, so the men column is probably larger than they want to admit. At almost 3:1 men:women, that’s quite an unbalanced concentration of men compared to what I would expect of a random refugee population.

      http://www.asylumineurope.org/reports/country/greece/statistics

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Valerie Curren says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Conversion Therapy? 🙂

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

      This was the world invasion by decree in 1996 by the Islam fatwah to take over the rest of the World.

      I only know this by witnessing three new mosques built in Princeton, NJ, in that year.

      Now, we are where we are.

      This really must stop. Soon.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. fleporeblog says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Huge victory in Texas today!

    From the article linked above:

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday allowed Texas to implement a law requiring photo identification at the ballot box, reversing a lower court decision that blocked the measure on the grounds it could be discriminatory against racial minorities.

    The move comes as several Republican-controlled states have pushed voter ID laws they say will prevent fraud at the ballot box. Democrats contend fraud is exceedingly rare and the real intention is to disenfranchise racial minorities, who typically support Democrats and are also less likely to have the required identification.

    Critics contend the new law could be used to intimidate voters, who could face several years in prison if they are found to have lied in affidavits.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. Rock Knutne says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Interesting thread on why President Trump interviewed Mueller for a job he couldn’t legally accept.

    I’m keeping an open mind.

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/989956499538558976.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:10 am

      “I’m keeping an open mind. ”

      Intriguing possibility – you (Mueller) run an undercover SC for me in exchange for getting a pass on uranium one.
      The GOPe, MSM & dems will never know what hit them.

      Once some of the corruption has been rooted out of the House & Senate, along with the FBI/DOJ?State -then the President can start declassifying CIA shadow government operations that have been kept hidden from Congressional oversight (as well as probably some of the directors)

      Like

      Reply
    • NewOrleans says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:34 am

      That thread is pretty much what Thomas Wictor has been saying on Twitter for a year. He’s a must-read.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. fleporeblog says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. phoenixRising says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

    ex president of S Korea is in jail
    ex pres of Brazil is in jail
    ex pres of Pakistan is Indicted
    ex pres of s. Africa is Indicted
    ex pres of Guatemala is Indicted
    The ex pres of France is Indicted
    Ex president of US is under investigation

    paying attention?

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Yes – there is a lot of corruption at the top of the pile.

      1Corinthians 1:26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called: 27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        April 28, 2018 at 1:15 am

        1Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition.

        Like

        Reply
    • piper567 says:
      April 28, 2018 at 2:16 am

      phoenix, does this mean we ca add maobama to the list?
      Lots of precedent.
      Should be NO problem to add a lowly SoS.

      Like

      Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Progressive Democrats call for Steny Hoyer’s resignation after secret recording emerges

    Liberal groups demanded the resignation of a top House Democrat on Thursday after he was caught on a secret recording trying to strong-arm a progressive candidate to nix his congressional campaign and clear the way for party leaders’ preferred pick to win.

    Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the House, told Levi Tillemann, a Democrat running in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, to drop out because “a judgment was made very early on” that opposing candidate Jason Crow, an Army veteran, was the party’s choice to take on a vulnerable Republican.

    The recording, which Mr. Tillemann released to the Intercept news website, has infuriated pressure groups who say it’s the latest example of party leaders undercutting progressives, just as they did in the 2016 presidential race by backing Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

    “So your position is a decision was made very early on before voters had a say, that’s fine because the DCCC knows better than the voters of the 6th Congressional District, and we should line up behind that candidate?” Mr. Tillemann asks.

    ‌Mr. Hoyer responds, “That’s certainly a consequence of our decision.”

    Mr. Hoyer’s office did not respond to a request for comment but Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended her lieutenant and said he was just delivering the political “realities”

    https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/26/steny-hoyer-should-resign-over-primary-shenanigans/

    Like

    Reply
  28. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Child Protection Services Profit from Pedophilia

    https://thedailyconspiracy.com/2018/04/25/child-protection-services-profit-from-pedophilia/

    “….“A study by the Department of Children and Families in Connecticut found that out of the 88 children identified as sex trafficking victims, 86 had been involved with child welfare services prior to being trafficked.”

    Northern California’s Alameda County found that a whopping 41 percent of 267 sex trafficking victims “were at one time part of the foster care system.”

    The list goes on and on, state by state – to the point where former Director of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services Molly McGrath Tierney claimed in a TEDx Talk that the “Foster Care Industry” has turned their youthful charges into commodities that profit “doctors, lawyers, judges, social workers, advocates, and other organizations, an industry that can only exist by taking other people’s children, an industry that damages the very children it purports to be helping.”….”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:25 am

      things are really messed up when an agency that is supposed to protectchildren, actually damages them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • more deplore says:
        April 28, 2018 at 2:13 am

        My mom always said that kids in foster programs suffered high rates of abuse.. She told me this when i was a kid way before the internet. She knew then. Its probably worse now.

        Like

        Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:46 am

      It breaks my heart to think of the quality of life that most kids in foster care get. We adopted our son out of that system when he was very young, but we had contact with his half brother who was raised in group homes and was said to be “too institutionalized” to be adopted into our home with his little brother. We’d pick him up for weekend visits and they’d give us baggies of pills to be taken at specified times. Pills for ADHD, pills to not wet the bed, pills to sleep, etc.. I don’t even know what they all were. Anyway, the kid is about 25 now and we hear he smokes a lot pot. Medicinal, don’t you know. After he turned 18, they transitioned him into a halfway house where they tried to teach him life skills. I guess most of the people involved really mean well, it’s just a terrible situation. It would take a miracle for a kid that was raised in the system to come out of it fully functional and well adjusted. These are the most vulnerable people in our society.

      Like

      Reply
      • joeknuckles says:
        April 28, 2018 at 2:14 am

        When I say the people involved mean well, I’m referring to the low level, low paid workers that have direct contact with the kids. Sure there are operators of group homes and even foster parents who just see it as a cash cow. The doctors and therapists that overprescribe drugs are part of the problem, too. Many of them are paid off by pharmaceutical companies via “speaking fees” and some overprescribe because they see it as the easiest way to control and manage the kids.

        Like

        Reply
  29. Cliff says:
    April 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

    My wife and daughter are in line for the trump rally right now. I stayed home to watch the younger kids. I hope that they get in the building. It’s cold and rainy, I pray that they are okay. MAGA!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:04 am

      wow. That’s determination. I’m sure they’ll get seats….Right????!!!

      And I wouldn’t worry too much. Trump supporters are really great people and I’m sure they’ll all take care of each other.

      How fun for you to look for them in the crowd!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Minnie says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:04 am

      How wonderful for your wife and daughter!

      Prayers for their safety, patience and comfort, they will be richly rewarded!

      Like

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:32 am

      They are in line at 1am? Are they first? They must be expecting a MAGA crowd.

      Give us a report later when they get home.

      And, tell her she is a great Mom to wait outside with her daughter all that time to share an awesome moment at a Trump rally with her daughter!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Alison says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Awesome, Cliff. They are real troopers & Treepers. They will be warmed by those hearty souls in line with them. It’s history being made & they are part of it.

      Be sure to let us know how it all went for them. 💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂

      Like

      Reply
    • more deplore says:
      April 28, 2018 at 2:16 am

      We will get the fire marshals to let them all in.. They do a great job..

      Like

      Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Who pays this guy?

      The comments are pretty funny, BTW.

      Like

      Reply
      • Johnny Bravo says:
        April 28, 2018 at 1:47 am

        Sorry, who is Bill Kristol again?

        Like

        Reply
      • Troublemaker10 says:
        April 28, 2018 at 1:47 am

        Stephen Hayes fails to see the big picture. Bringing NK around and encouraging them to be a friendly and decent player on the world stage may take a generation. However, it’s easier to accomplish if you are friendly towards each other and reward them as they make progress than being adversaries.

        Peace is a process that comes in steps….then more steps.

        I believe Trump’s plan is to “trust, but verify”. It should also be noted that S.Korea seems to have some hope and faith in what is going on.

        I’m so tired of the naysayers.

        Like

        Reply
    • Convert says:
      April 28, 2018 at 2:00 am

      Awesome tweet. I remember the libs losing their minds on social media over NK for weeks last spring, now… Crickets. These brainwashed loudmouths will never admit they were wrong, but the Indies and the Kanye West’s of the world see it.

      Like

      Reply
  31. SR says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:10 am

    DNC is hand picking candidates with military background or women without any primary. Who is using so much brain and money in DNC? DNC may be officially bankrupt but still competitive.

    Like

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:20 am

      The Globalist Oligarchs that don’t want MAGA. Just like Soros is buying District Attorneys across the country to wage frivolous lawsuits and indictments against us..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • phoenixRising says:
      April 28, 2018 at 1:28 am

      Aren’t a lot of intelligence agents running for office on Dem ticket in November?

      Like

      Reply
  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. phoenixRising says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:34 am

    You just think there is corruption in FBI/DoJ
    Just wait ’til the State Dept gets exposed…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. winky says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:36 am

    My friend was visiting today and we were watching news. He was not too happy about all these illegals at the Tijuana border and was livid that Brown from California gave PTrump all that crap about the National Guard at the border. He lost it because he said we are giving our country away. He said PTrump has the authority to send the military to the border…National Guard would be meaningless in his view. He said PTrump does not need Brown’s permission. The more he talked the madder he got. Then he said PTrump should declare martial law at the border because it was an invasion.

    I understand his anger in a lot of ways. They are coming here and stealing from the taxpayer by living off of us. He feels PTrump can stop this invasion by these means. Would love some feedback from any of you that would care to comment.

    Like

    Reply
  35. marinovibe says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:37 am

    CBS News L.A. just ran lengthy story linking NRA to Russia; no named sources.

    Leads me to believe this is Lib projection, and/or Libs muddying the waters, lessoning the blow of impending HRC/Podesta Russian revelation/bogus dossier link: ‘hey Russia tried to corrupt everyone’.

    Like

    Reply
  36. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 28, 2018 at 1:56 am

    POTUS comment that a rally in Washington DC would bring in millions if he asked. Most notable part of the Fox and Friends interview.

    Our President has not said that before. He needs more support.

    Like

    Reply
  38. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2018 at 2:13 am

    Feinstein Refuses to Debate Primary Opponents

    Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has refused an invitation to debate her principal opponents in California’s senatorial primary because there are too many candidates in the race, her campaign spokesman said Thursday.

    Excerpt:
    Feinstein, 84, has 31 primary opponents who are vying to prevent her from returning to Washington, D.C. next January. The Indivisible debate, however, would have only included the top four contenders, based on fundraising and polling numbers. The invitees, all Democrats, included Feinstein, state Sen. Kevin de León, and two other candidates with little name recognition.

    http://freebeacon.com/politics/feinstein-refuses-debate-primary-opponents/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s