April 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #464

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 19 people
May God bless you and your family, President Trump!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Pray for our President…..He almost stands alone battling world evil…..
LikeLike
Still don’t get what PDJT means by “Remember sailor!”
Maybe he is referring to Humphrey Bogart’s character in the movie “The Caine Mutiny.” Comey is simply “nuts”.
Captain Queeg: “Ahh, but the strawberries that’s… that’s where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with… geometric logic… that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox DID exist, and I’d have produced that key if they hadn’t of pulled the Caine out of action. I, I, I know now they were only trying to protect some fellow officers…”
LikeLike
I believe he’s referring to the Navy seaman who got one year in prison for taking six photos of his submarine.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The sailor who took personal pictures inside a nuclear sub and went to jail for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump was referring to the sailor, Kristian Saucier, who he pardoned. Saucier was in prison for ” taking photos of classified areas inside a submarine”. https://nypost.com/2018/03/10/trump-pardons-navy-sailor-who-took-illegal-submarine-photos/
LikeLiked by 2 people
His point is, there are two applications of “justice”: one for the little people like you and me and another for the politically connected and people with the last name Clinton.
LikeLiked by 3 people
sanda, or, the President may be signalling the exact opposite.
LikeLike
I … have an overwhelming feeling that … something is happening. A corner is being turned … as Trump’s WINS keep piling-up … despite the stiff head winds he has buffeting him. Forget the polls … the American people care about ONE THING (as rightly they should) … their own well-being. Their families well being. The American people are slowly coming to realize ALL the LIES of the leftist politicians and vacating Obama minions were WRONG. That Trump is so much more than a “reality TV star”, and that America can be MOST successfully run by an experienced, successful businessman. That there is much more DEPTH to PDJT than they were led to believe.
OUR President is KILLING IT!! He is making it HAPPEN. He is Making America Great Again!! The tables are turning … each paycheck is getting fatter. Each working American is thriving … and OUR President is Making America Safe Again … by what he is doing in Korea and Saudi Arabia. Sorry Reaganites … PDJT is going down as one of America’s greatest Presidents EVER!
And even Kanye sees it. This is a no BS Admin. A git er DONE Admin. Half the American people are slowly coming around to the REALITY of Trump’s EXCELLENCE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Houston, we have a problem!
LikeLiked by 11 people
That also tells people, maybe they haven’t done enough research on democrat party or liberalism to be blindly aligned. Research what you are voting for.
Kanye is likely more Libertarian than conservative.
All that matters though…..is your freedom to think and express your thoughts without getting hated on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has a point about monolithic thought. We should all evaluate politicians by how they stand on issues that are most important to us, not by how high of a “liberty score” they have or by whether or not they are a “true conservative”.
LikeLike
This guys vid is from last July, but probably deserves more views than it’s gotten.
He’s an ex-Dem. (voted Bernie, then Stein):
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nice guy. Needs a bit more research into the larger problem. Hope he continues in his enlightenment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s more articulate in outlining Trump’s accomplishments than many others are tho.
And that’s what the vid’s made for.
Gotta hand it to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Build that wall! Now! If the folks down south( or north) want a deal let’s talk about it!
LikeLike
Very good. How can I share this? I can’t seem to grab the URL
LikeLike
No, I have the URal now
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
what happened to Q’s prediction for this week?
LikeLike
marko– We Indeed got a MOAB regarding North Korea..We also got the House Intellligence (wierd typing that) Committee that exonerated POTUS and Flynn..His exact quote was–MOAB or precursor–It was a precursor…
Hang in there– We have 1 shot at taking the deep state down–PATIENCE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the Comey esque “that’s it” comments. Q was validated again this week.
LikeLike
You’d think ending the Korean War would be a MOAB in the minds of most people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way History has been watered down over the past 5 or so decades many have little or no idea what the Korean War was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
most of today’s HS students can’t even find Korea on a map.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha, ya beat me
LikeLike
Yeah, for some reason Geography has suffered also. Guess kids just have too much to learn these days! (a little /s right there)
I will say that my Grandson, just turned 14, is 2 to 3 years ahead of where his BSEE Grandpa was at his age. Being raised in a good Conservative family so not too worried about how he will turn out politically.
LikeLike
Or even where Korea is on a map.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See my response to piper567.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not think there is anything honorable about Angela Merkel. What she did to Germany is despicable. Am I missing something here?.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What she does to Germany is up to the German voters. Evidently they like what they have since she was recently re elected. How well she supports her alli President Trump on the World Stage is the only thing of interest to he and us.
LikeLike
Germans are among the most brainwashed populations in the world after WW2. But regardless, Merkel only barely was able to form a government after the last election. Next election she is probably toast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Story on Downer and Papadopoulos
The Australian April 28, 2018
Alexander Downer is sitting in the comfy Australian high commissioner’s office at the century-old Australia House that overlooks the Strand. As the bells of St-¬Martin-in-the-Fields ring in the background, he leans across the coffee table and insists conspiratorially: it was just the one gin and tonic.
But it was over that single short drink, accompanied by Erika Thompson, a counsellor at the high commission, late one afternoon in May 2016 that Downer met George Papadopoulos, then an adviser in Donald Trump’s campaign team.
Downer wasn’t to know that one meeting in the Kensington Wine Rooms would come to define his four-year tenure as high commissioner to the UK. Since arriving to take over from Mike Rann shortly before the EU elections and Scottish independence referendum, he has seen the tumult of Brexit, a spate of terror attacks across Britain and Europe, some which killed Australians; and the horrific Grenfell Tower inferno that claimed the lives of 71 people including two Australians.
But Downer’s nose for diplomatic intrigue was piqued when Papadopoulos publicly attacked the then British prime minister, David Cameron, for criticising Trump as “divisive, stupid and wrong’’. Papadopoulos demanded an apology.
Downer, or Thompson at Downer’s request, made contact with Papadopoulos through an Israeli contact in early May 2016.
In an interview with The Weekend Australian last week, Downer spoke for the first time about his conversation with the Trump campaign aide and how Papadopoulos let slip his knowledge of a Russian “dirt file” on Hillary Clinton. Within 48 hours Downer had sent an official cable about what he had heard to Canberra.
After a period of time, Australia’s ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, passed the information on to Washington, possibly around the same time that the hacked Democratic Party emails were being published by WikiLeaks. This eventually led to the inquiry into Russian collusion in the election headed by FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller.
Of the conversation at the upmarket Kensington Wine Bar, Downer recalls: “We had a drink and he (Papadopoulos) talked about what Trump’s foreign policy would be like if Trump won the election.
“He (Trump) hadn’t got the nomination at that stage. During that conversation he (Papadopoulos) mentioned the Russians might use material that they have on Hillary Clinton in the lead-up to the election, which may be damaging.’’
Did Downer think, “Oh boy, this is intriguing?”
“Well, it was worth reporting,’’ he said. “It wasn’t the only thing we reported. We reported (back to Australia) the following day or a day or two after … it seemed quite interesting.’’
Did you realise you were one of the first people to have known about this dirt?
Downer doesn’t hesitate: “He didn’t say dirt, he said material that could be damaging to her. No, he said it would be damaging. He didn’t say what it was.’’
Downer’s conversation with Papadopoulos then apparently drifted into other areas, such as what Trump as president would be like on foreign policy. Australia’s interests were firmly focused on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, with the aim of ease any trade protectionism with the US, as well as promoting a steady US policy towards China, where any deviation could have a big effect on Australia’s economic prospects.
“We didn’t know anything about Trump and Russia and we had no particular focus on that,’’ Downer says of the Papadopoulos meeting.
“For us we were more interested in what Trump would do in Asia. By the way, nothing he (Papadopoulos) said in that conversation indicated Trump himself had been conspiring with the Russians to collect information on Hillary Clinton. It was just that this guy (Papadopoulos) clearly knew that the Russians did have material on Hillary Clinton — but whether Trump knew or not? He didn’t say Trump knew or that Trump was in any way involved in this. He said it was about Russians and Hillary Clinton; it wasn’t about Trump.”
Downer’s reporting of his contact with Papadopoulos in the midst of Papadopoulos lobbying for a Trump-Russian connection was unveiled by The New York Times. The notoriety catapulted him to a standing as one of London’s highest-profile diplomats alongside Russian ambassador Alexander Yakovenko, albeit for very different reasons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! Good write-up!
It stinks beyond “high heaven.”
There is nothing known on Earth prior to now, that stinks as much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yo!!
LikeLike
What Shifty is pushing. Several tweets in the thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice try, Shifty. Everyone knows the collusion was between the Democrats and Russia.
Get over the election loss already. Move on.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Schifty may be facing a few years.
LikeLike
Let’s hope so
LikeLike
…. extensive, … litany,…massive, …
Instead of spending billions to produce a hypersonic cruise missile, lets just strap Adam Schiff to one we have now and harness the power of his hyperbolic use of the English language to achieve speeds in excess of 5X the speed of sound.
Course, we could only use it one time… how could that not be a good thing?
LikeLiked by 4 people
> “… we could only use it one time…”
Lock and Load on the firing line.
Engage.
Hit the target square.
You are Free-to-fire At-Will.
LikeLike
Mr. Schiff,
Do you need help with some duct tape? I can show you how to put it over your mouth, for you do not seem to know how to stop yammering.
The American people are onto your style of lies. You are officially irrelevant
And you better run and hide….I hear Sylvia coming down the hall with her shovel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Adam Schiff is on the Russian payroll, just like the Clinton’s and the DNC. Russia and Canada paid Hillary and Bill’s Foundation millions for US Uranium with the full support of the Obama admin.
Quid Pro Quo/Russian collusion–the Hillary campaign funded the DNC for the 2016 Presidential election.
Many swindles going on in Washington DC, in particular, our DOJ/FBI ignored the stolen National secrets provided by both SOS Clinton and the IT Mystery Man of Pakistan Iwan…..working for the DNC Chairman DWS.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/990037854884696064
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!
You can search Twitter using the search box below or return to the homepage.
What’s this now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
This was such an enjoyable read! While everyone looks to the right, our President is dismantling the illegals in our country.
From the article linked above:
Weeks after her husband was deported, Rojina Akter, left her part-time job, packed some of her belongings at her apartment in Elizabeth, and along with her three children boarded a plane and left New Jersey to join him.
Muzaffer Chishti, the director of the Migration Policy Institute office at New York University School of Law, said he has seen a growing trend of Mexicans returning home, and that Trump’s immigration enforcement policies would likely prompt more people to leave for other countries as well.
At their November check-in, though, immigration officers told the couple to return in February, an unusually short turnaround that alarmed the family. On Jan. 17, immigration officers knocked on the family’s fourth-floor apartment door and asked for Hoque. A few hours later, Hoque called his family and told them he had been detained. He was deported on Feb. 12.
“[He] and the rest of the immigrants on the charter flight were cuffed around the wrists, ankles and waist, the entire 20 plus hour flight, as if they were dangerous, convicted criminals,” she wrote. “Along with him were also 3-4 females in the same conditions. When my father witnessed that he broke because he feared my mom may be in the same position soon.”
He added that there are about 960,000 outstanding final orders of removal, and immigrants with such orders, who usually have already exhausted their legal options, are an easier target for enforcement.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WASHINGTON SECRETS
The backlog in deporting illegal immigrants rose 368 percent over the last 10 years, leaving 684,583 targeted for removal still in the United States, according to a new court filing.
The Immigration Reform Law Institute said most of the increase came during the Obama administration when law enforcement officials were urged to let illegals stay in the country.
The details were in a friend-of-the-court brief to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the explosion in backlogged proceedings to remove aliens from the United States.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/deportation-backlog-jumped-368-under-obama-to-684-583
LikeLiked by 3 people
Many are self deporting and there is no way to know the numbers which is killing the Leftist!
People are going to be shocked in 6 years when they look around and wonder where the hell did they go!
I happen to work in the NYC DOE. We lost nearly 12K students from last year. For six months they were wondering why and where did they go. I knew the answer and just smiled!
Many were from areas with a very high concentration of illegals!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Felice, I will be pleasantly surprised. Albeit too slowly.
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bet school administrators are crying because their federal per capita funds diminish.
LikeLike
We could pay down the debt if we just grabbed BO, put him in a booth like at a fairgrounds, and sold ticket like a raffle. For every ticket you purchase, you get to slap his face or kick his behind (ticket holder’s choice). I would cheerfully buy a whole big bunch of tickets for that pleasure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just for some balance…
Border Patrol Agents Find 39 Migrants in South Texas Stash House
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/04/27/border-patrol-agents-find-39-migrants-south-texas-stash-house/
Exclusive — Jessica Vaughan: Trump Should Declare Migrant Caravan ‘an Immigration Emergency,’ Build Tent City Detention Centers
http://www.breitbart.com/radio/2018/04/26/exclusive-jessica-vaughan-trump-should-declare-migrant-caravan-an-immigration-emergency-build-tent-city-detention-centers/
LikeLiked by 1 person
No-no tent cities.
Don’t let them in. Period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Build the Wall, if you don’t touch US soil you have no rights! Sad but true thanks to the libs! See what Trump is up against?
LikeLike
tents in Mexico.
LikeLike
Boo-f’in’-HOO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now we just need the MAGA movement to deliver a supermajority in Congress and a few more red states and we can amend the Constitution to strip the anchor babies of citizenship.
Feel sorry for the kids but at the end of the day it’s fruit of the poisoned tree and they aren’t really Americans culturally.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Koreans, Korean Americans and the Foreign Minister of South Korea know that Trump was the catalyst for this.
Only CNN dunderheads think Kim’s little sister brought about real change in the Koreas.
Amanpour held an interview with S.K. Foreign Minister. The interview was on CNN INTERNATIONAL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW!
LikeLike
We love him too!!!
LikeLike
When I went to S. Korea ~ 10 years ago to train Korean engineers how to test F-16’s built there, their older guys were very much appreciative but the young folks were pretty much assholes. Just saying!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The percentage has been the same since 2015 when Merkel first started working her magic (under 10% women and children) . You know when “leaders” do this, there’s an ulterior motive:
LikeLiked by 2 people
70 out of 1,000 is 7%. 700 out of 10,000 is 7%. A quick web search shows that there are 62,000 total refugees in Greece, according to a sob story article in Al Jazeera about how refugees are trapped in Greece since they closed their border to the Balkans. .The official number is 58,000, but I’m willing to believe the overestimate. . 7% would put us at 4,300 women and 57,700 men.
If we increase the number of refugees by 10-fold, am i doing a service to the refugees, or to the dictator they are fleeting from? If Greece’s estimated total population is 11 million, then we’ve just added 0.5% to their population, which wouldn’t be bad if Greece weren’t already deep in debt. Official statistics are 40,000 men, 18,000 women, and 21,000 children. We know from US illegal immigration that many of the children are misidentified young males, so the men column is probably larger than they want to admit. At almost 3:1 men:women, that’s quite an unbalanced concentration of men compared to what I would expect of a random refugee population.
http://www.asylumineurope.org/reports/country/greece/statistics
LikeLiked by 2 people
Conversion Therapy? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Conversion Therapy?”
Sure – using a scalpel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was the world invasion by decree in 1996 by the Islam fatwah to take over the rest of the World.
I only know this by witnessing three new mosques built in Princeton, NJ, in that year.
Now, we are where we are.
This really must stop. Soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Time for REVENGE.
Icecoldanger.
LikeLike
Those despicable Dims will ruin anyone in their evil intent to hurt our President.
LikeLike
Huge victory in Texas today!
From the article linked above:
A U.S. appeals court on Friday allowed Texas to implement a law requiring photo identification at the ballot box, reversing a lower court decision that blocked the measure on the grounds it could be discriminatory against racial minorities.
The move comes as several Republican-controlled states have pushed voter ID laws they say will prevent fraud at the ballot box. Democrats contend fraud is exceedingly rare and the real intention is to disenfranchise racial minorities, who typically support Democrats and are also less likely to have the required identification.
Critics contend the new law could be used to intimidate voters, who could face several years in prison if they are found to have lied in affidavits.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Then don’t lie, it’s that simple.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That IS a huge victory!
Voter ID, YES! Anyone can do it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Writing for the majority, Judge Edith Jones said the injunction from the district court exceeded “the scope of the actual violations found by the court,” and said the lower court had “no legal or factual basis to invalidate SB 5.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/courts/federal-appeals-court-upholds-texas-voter-id-law
LikeLiked by 2 people
Edith Jones is a good judge.
Wasn’t she on Bush’s short list for USSC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes… the seat was filled by Justice David Souter
LikeLike
This vid never gets old. Are Voter ID Laws Racist?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kyle Duncan (considered one of PTs most conservative appointments) was just confirmed yesterday, joining two others confirmed just last month. And has has two more for the 5th pending. And the 5th is already considered the most conservative Court of Appeals.
Time for conservatives to steal the loons playbook and start judge shopping?
LikeLike
Thanks for posting! I have to take a few moments to just savor this, before some corrupt activist judge in Hawaii issues an edict, oh I mean an injunction, to stop this on the grounds that, well, he’ll think of something.
Seriously, glad to hear this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting thread on why President Trump interviewed Mueller for a job he couldn’t legally accept.
I’m keeping an open mind.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/989956499538558976.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’m keeping an open mind. ”
Intriguing possibility – you (Mueller) run an undercover SC for me in exchange for getting a pass on uranium one.
The GOPe, MSM & dems will never know what hit them.
Once some of the corruption has been rooted out of the House & Senate, along with the FBI/DOJ?State -then the President can start declassifying CIA shadow government operations that have been kept hidden from Congressional oversight (as well as probably some of the directors)
LikeLike
That thread is pretty much what Thomas Wictor has been saying on Twitter for a year. He’s a must-read.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess when the Koreans themselves are saying it, CNN knows it’s up a creek w/o a paddle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent, but you left out “commie bastard”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Muslim Commie Bastard.
( we’re talking about Brennan, right? )
LikeLike
Yep
LikeLike
Ouch! That’s going to leave a mark. Next time, tell him how you REALLY feel! 🙂
LikeLike
ex president of S Korea is in jail
ex pres of Brazil is in jail
ex pres of Pakistan is Indicted
ex pres of s. Africa is Indicted
ex pres of Guatemala is Indicted
The ex pres of France is Indicted
Ex president of US is under investigation
paying attention?
LikeLike
Yes – there is a lot of corruption at the top of the pile.
1Corinthians 1:26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called: 27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
LikeLiked by 1 person
1Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition.
LikeLike
Mark 8: 36 And what shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world and lose his soul?
LikeLike
phoenix, does this mean we ca add maobama to the list?
Lots of precedent.
Should be NO problem to add a lowly SoS.
LikeLike
Progressive Democrats call for Steny Hoyer’s resignation after secret recording emerges
Liberal groups demanded the resignation of a top House Democrat on Thursday after he was caught on a secret recording trying to strong-arm a progressive candidate to nix his congressional campaign and clear the way for party leaders’ preferred pick to win.
Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the House, told Levi Tillemann, a Democrat running in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, to drop out because “a judgment was made very early on” that opposing candidate Jason Crow, an Army veteran, was the party’s choice to take on a vulnerable Republican.
The recording, which Mr. Tillemann released to the Intercept news website, has infuriated pressure groups who say it’s the latest example of party leaders undercutting progressives, just as they did in the 2016 presidential race by backing Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.
“So your position is a decision was made very early on before voters had a say, that’s fine because the DCCC knows better than the voters of the 6th Congressional District, and we should line up behind that candidate?” Mr. Tillemann asks.
Mr. Hoyer responds, “That’s certainly a consequence of our decision.”
Mr. Hoyer’s office did not respond to a request for comment but Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended her lieutenant and said he was just delivering the political “realities”
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/apr/26/steny-hoyer-should-resign-over-primary-shenanigans/
LikeLike
The Demorats aren’t much different than the GOPe right side of the UniParty…e.g. the “Splitter Strategy”.
Both sides are corrupt sleaze bags,
most of ’em anyway!
LikeLike
Here’s the difference: There are NO, zero, nada, zip, decent Democrats. None. Corrupt to the bone.
The Repubs have at least a FEW good apples. Which means we’ve got something to build on- or start a new Party with if the RINOs don’t give it up.
So happy Hoyer may be a Goner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. I’m in Maryland… Hate Boyer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree wholeheartedly.
LikeLike
Child Protection Services Profit from Pedophilia
https://thedailyconspiracy.com/2018/04/25/child-protection-services-profit-from-pedophilia/
“….“A study by the Department of Children and Families in Connecticut found that out of the 88 children identified as sex trafficking victims, 86 had been involved with child welfare services prior to being trafficked.”
Northern California’s Alameda County found that a whopping 41 percent of 267 sex trafficking victims “were at one time part of the foster care system.”
The list goes on and on, state by state – to the point where former Director of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services Molly McGrath Tierney claimed in a TEDx Talk that the “Foster Care Industry” has turned their youthful charges into commodities that profit “doctors, lawyers, judges, social workers, advocates, and other organizations, an industry that can only exist by taking other people’s children, an industry that damages the very children it purports to be helping.”….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
things are really messed up when an agency that is supposed to protectchildren, actually damages them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My mom always said that kids in foster programs suffered high rates of abuse.. She told me this when i was a kid way before the internet. She knew then. Its probably worse now.
LikeLike
It breaks my heart to think of the quality of life that most kids in foster care get. We adopted our son out of that system when he was very young, but we had contact with his half brother who was raised in group homes and was said to be “too institutionalized” to be adopted into our home with his little brother. We’d pick him up for weekend visits and they’d give us baggies of pills to be taken at specified times. Pills for ADHD, pills to not wet the bed, pills to sleep, etc.. I don’t even know what they all were. Anyway, the kid is about 25 now and we hear he smokes a lot pot. Medicinal, don’t you know. After he turned 18, they transitioned him into a halfway house where they tried to teach him life skills. I guess most of the people involved really mean well, it’s just a terrible situation. It would take a miracle for a kid that was raised in the system to come out of it fully functional and well adjusted. These are the most vulnerable people in our society.
LikeLike
When I say the people involved mean well, I’m referring to the low level, low paid workers that have direct contact with the kids. Sure there are operators of group homes and even foster parents who just see it as a cash cow. The doctors and therapists that overprescribe drugs are part of the problem, too. Many of them are paid off by pharmaceutical companies via “speaking fees” and some overprescribe because they see it as the easiest way to control and manage the kids.
LikeLike
My wife and daughter are in line for the trump rally right now. I stayed home to watch the younger kids. I hope that they get in the building. It’s cold and rainy, I pray that they are okay. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
wow. That’s determination. I’m sure they’ll get seats….Right????!!!
And I wouldn’t worry too much. Trump supporters are really great people and I’m sure they’ll all take care of each other.
How fun for you to look for them in the crowd!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How wonderful for your wife and daughter!
Prayers for their safety, patience and comfort, they will be richly rewarded!
LikeLike
They are in line at 1am? Are they first? They must be expecting a MAGA crowd.
Give us a report later when they get home.
And, tell her she is a great Mom to wait outside with her daughter all that time to share an awesome moment at a Trump rally with her daughter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome, Cliff. They are real troopers & Treepers. They will be warmed by those hearty souls in line with them. It’s history being made & they are part of it.
Be sure to let us know how it all went for them. 💖🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂
LikeLike
We will get the fire marshals to let them all in.. They do a great job..
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who pays this guy?
The comments are pretty funny, BTW.
LikeLike
Sorry, who is Bill Kristol again?
LikeLike
Stephen Hayes fails to see the big picture. Bringing NK around and encouraging them to be a friendly and decent player on the world stage may take a generation. However, it’s easier to accomplish if you are friendly towards each other and reward them as they make progress than being adversaries.
Peace is a process that comes in steps….then more steps.
I believe Trump’s plan is to “trust, but verify”. It should also be noted that S.Korea seems to have some hope and faith in what is going on.
I’m so tired of the naysayers.
LikeLike
Awesome tweet. I remember the libs losing their minds on social media over NK for weeks last spring, now… Crickets. These brainwashed loudmouths will never admit they were wrong, but the Indies and the Kanye West’s of the world see it.
LikeLike
DNC is hand picking candidates with military background or women without any primary. Who is using so much brain and money in DNC? DNC may be officially bankrupt but still competitive.
LikeLike
The Globalist Oligarchs that don’t want MAGA. Just like Soros is buying District Attorneys across the country to wage frivolous lawsuits and indictments against us..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aren’t a lot of intelligence agents running for office on Dem ticket in November?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
You just think there is corruption in FBI/DoJ
Just wait ’til the State Dept gets exposed…
LikeLiked by 1 person
My friend was visiting today and we were watching news. He was not too happy about all these illegals at the Tijuana border and was livid that Brown from California gave PTrump all that crap about the National Guard at the border. He lost it because he said we are giving our country away. He said PTrump has the authority to send the military to the border…National Guard would be meaningless in his view. He said PTrump does not need Brown’s permission. The more he talked the madder he got. Then he said PTrump should declare martial law at the border because it was an invasion.
I understand his anger in a lot of ways. They are coming here and stealing from the taxpayer by living off of us. He feels PTrump can stop this invasion by these means. Would love some feedback from any of you that would care to comment.
LikeLike
CBS News L.A. just ran lengthy story linking NRA to Russia; no named sources.
Leads me to believe this is Lib projection, and/or Libs muddying the waters, lessoning the blow of impending HRC/Podesta Russian revelation/bogus dossier link: ‘hey Russia tried to corrupt everyone’.
LikeLike
POTUS comment that a rally in Washington DC would bring in millions if he asked. Most notable part of the Fox and Friends interview.
Our President has not said that before. He needs more support.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Feinstein Refuses to Debate Primary Opponents
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has refused an invitation to debate her principal opponents in California’s senatorial primary because there are too many candidates in the race, her campaign spokesman said Thursday.
Excerpt:
Feinstein, 84, has 31 primary opponents who are vying to prevent her from returning to Washington, D.C. next January. The Indivisible debate, however, would have only included the top four contenders, based on fundraising and polling numbers. The invitees, all Democrats, included Feinstein, state Sen. Kevin de León, and two other candidates with little name recognition.
http://freebeacon.com/politics/feinstein-refuses-debate-primary-opponents/
LikeLike