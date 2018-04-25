President Trump and Kanye West Fold The Political Space-Time Continuum – The Internets Go Bananas…

Andrew Breitbart famously said: “politics is downstream from pop culture“. Boy, do I wish Andrew were alive today to see President Trump, Kanye West and even Kim Kardashian-West fold the political universe onto itself and create a new MAGA reality.
Even the mere possibility of removing the currency and value within identity politics is driving the far-left absolutely bananas. The activist ‘democrats’ are beyond apoplectic. This Winning is funny stuff.
I have no problem with what he’s sayin’.. It’s called being an American, and expresses the ideals of America.. Being whoever you want to be and not being hassled about it.. It’s cool.. Doing your own thing.. That’s how it used to be.. [I actually miss the afros and the dancing.. maybe he can bring those back.. Now this is the real cool.. the coolest..]..
[Hold on.. just one more.. The Three Degrees.. Classy.. (Somethin’ wrong with ya if you don’t like this one)].
Right on! RAP is nothing more than “novelty music” … amusing to hear once in a while. But I’ll take the Spinners ANY day of the week! Or the Isleys …
Which brings me to the OBVIOUS! Kanye has earned MAD BANK $$$$ from his “novelty music” … and has probably already paid more Federal Income Taxes than all the money I will ever earn my entire life. So Hellls yeahhhhh he’s on the Trump Train! I am willing to BET that Kanye’s Accountant just showed him how much $$$$$$ the Trump Tax Cut put back into his pockets! You know … the tax cuts for “The Rich” like rich Rap Stars.
Who are the losers under Trump? People who fraudulently collect welfare and food stamps, er EBT cards.
That’s my musical salute to the FLOTUS 😙😗😙
I didn’t see this posted yet, but my vision ain’t what it used to be.
WARNING: Language
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/989284278356860928.html
Hot dayum! 😀
Excellent!
“Pucker your butt-hole”
Yep, the tide is most def turning. A tsunami of such force it cannot be stopped.
Let it roll 👍
👍👍👍👍LET IT TROLL👍👍👍👍
⭐️⭐️⭐️😆
I wish I was more familiar with Kanye’s music, cuz it sounds like someone is driving around my neighborhood tonite blasting his tunes.
LOL. Never heard anything like this before. Too funny!
My guess is that some 60 million Americans might just become Kanye fans. It is shocking to me how sports and entertainment personalities have turned away MAGA voters and our dollars. My guess is that Kanye may be at the beginning of a trend. Could the NFL be next?
Somehow I feel like Hollywood and the NFL would rather die then go MAGA. Their loss. 😀 More $$$$ in my pocket!!!!
I’m actually very, very excited about the restart of The XFL next year.
Yes AD, it truly is very odd.
Sixty plus million is an understatement. Understandably most folks are thinking about U.S. residents, but there are many more millions world wide that are tuning out Hollywood, and the once iconic entertainment industry that the U.S. was famous for.
Folks never used to think much about politics at sporting events, or when watching a movie.
Recently there was even a female golfer on the golf channel trashing PDJT.
Geeesh.
This what is needed a President that loves the country busting through the grip of pop culture and the media on the mind numb masses.
We are on the same page.
I think that Blacks and Hispanics are beginning to see that not only are we NOT xenophobes, sexists and racists, we extend an open invitation to them to join the MAGA family.
Kanye is big, just not to us old fogies, LOL– This has to be good for us as we watch his actions suck in many more Millennial and Black people…..
A lot of anti white rubbish in some lyrics.
He’s great, start from album 1. Start to finish!
Jesus Walks – Kanye West
~They say you can rap about anything except for Jesus
That means guns, sex, lies, videotape
But if I talk about God my record won’t get played, huh?~
thanks for this!
I wonder if Richmond’s bio at Columbia was only updated in the last couple of days to include his role as an advisor to Comey.
uh oh. Wrong thread.
It happens 😉
Kanye may have read about Richman advising Comey. Yeah… that’s the ticket!
😜😆
(Ya gotta learn the quick recovery techniques, Donzo. It’s like driving on snow; turn into the skid. Treepers helping Treepers.)
Kanye west now has 27,868,721 twitter Followers. Doesn’t look like any mass exodus of followers to me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Kinda like how Trumps twitter following ONLY ever grows despite how often the media says his “base” is leaving.
Maybe with more of folks like West, Trump can soon start telling the Democrats:
He lost 10 million within some seconds after he posted the MAGA hat pic!
It was an organized effort to astroturf people unfollowing!
Time for a congress hearing!
Okay, I have to do this. I’m sorry, but it’s driving me nuts and I’ll be called names like grammar police. I don’t care. I have to speak up.
Intelligent posters write these great comments (see them above) and then, wham! The same ol’ problem — mixing up loose and lose.
LOOSE rhymes with MOOSE and CABOOSE.
“The moose is loose!” That means the moose got away.
You can LOSE your wallet, your friends, your money, your mind.
If you LOSE a few pounds your pants will become LOOSE. See how that works?
For the love of God, peeple! It’s not that difficult!
Thank you. I’ll go now.
Spell check also kicks in right before one hits the ‘post comment’ button…
Side note: the grammar they tried to teach in my school sucked so you also have that…
Alrighty then.
You are free to share your opinion and I will defend your right to express it.
America – We are Blessed!
Thank you, Minnie. I agree with you about the right to express an opinion.
I’m not expressing an opinion in my comment above. I’m explaining how to spell two words so the correct meaning comes across. Simple spelling rule.
ROTFLMAO rvsueandcrew!
Thank you and have a great night!
Kind of like how “peeple” shouldn’t be sheeple…..? Maybe it IS that difficult. 🙂
Hi, prairierose… 🙂
Oh my, I didn’t mean to start an off-topic thread. I’m sorry, Ad Rem!
You caught that “peeple!” Haha!
T Y rvsueandcrew.
I am one of those people who agnizes when I need to use lose or loose. Usually I will reconstruct my sentence to get around using either of the words, because I could never remember which spelling is correct. I lost ( lose) weight therefore my pants are loose. Great memory tool.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t laugh but that tool rvsueandcrew posted was more then (or is it than) we learned in school.
Hehehehe…
My fiance, who is originally from Japan, does this a lot.
I just happen to find it damned cute…
😅😅😅
Kim K not a fan of POTUS- DJT. And I get the sense that Kanye must have some music (or some other money making endeavor) he’s getting ready to “drop”, soooo wants to get a controversy going. All about promoting self.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will lose him money. Just like Trump has lost money.
Yes, not being able to add to his $800 million net worth must be keeping him up at night!!
Make fun of Kanye all you want, but financially this will hurt him. He’s a brave dude.
You are spot on! Kayne recently said his fashion empire was going to be huge. So I assume he has another disaster coming out. Kayne is racist so unless he apologizes for his racist rants I refuse to entertain this garbage. As for his wife I’ve hoped for years something would happen and we wouldn’t be subject to her narcissism. This whole thing isn’t sitting well with me.
“… entertain this garbage”?
Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted today that we are seeing a cultural shift…
well, some of us are anyway!
We don’t have to expect anything in particular to come of this, but it has opened up a conversation that hardly existed before. Kim, Kanye, Chance … they have millions and millions of followers. Candace Owens said if 5% of blacks leave the Dem party, that party is done. Midterms are coming up. This is great timing.
👍👍 Exactly, covfefe999!
People who would just automatically reject anything ‘Trump,’ including how MAGA works for them, might just be more open to listening a bit now.
So, it can’t be about the fact that Kanye actually supports POTUS?
Hogwash… Kanye lives in a $60M house… think he’s thinking about making money, huh?
Maybe he’s tired of not being able to speak his mind. It’s called FREEDOM!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Of course it’s part of it but Kanye West is VERY consistent when it comes to Trump.
This is genuine.
Maybe so. And I can’t stand anything within 50 feet of the Kardashians.
But, if the left doesn’t succeed in shutting him or Roseanne up, the crack in their collectivist defense will just get wider until more get brave enough to not follow the group think.
Trump is a singularity and we will not see such a man again in our lifetimes.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Some would even say a Grey Champion…
The Underground Railroad is no longer underground. It’s in plain sight, and the plantation overseers like Obama can’t keep the slaves from running away any longer. Free at last!
This is a major, game-changing cultural event we are witnessing. The democrat party, as we know it, CAN NOT survive this.
Try to shut down Diamond and Silk? I think not!
D&S will always win, it’s smart to just stay out of their way.
100%
I don’t think the significance of this can be overstated. If the black community suddenly realizes that the demonrat party has never done them any favors, there will be a tectonic shift in the political climate.
We may look back on this as being as big as PDJT’s election.
Just checking the scorecard after the lineup changes . . . So, Q is actually Kanye West, right?
I think he’s capable of understanding the corruption but he’s too busy with his music, fashion line, and other ventures. And 2 or 3 kids.
And all this time I thought it was Barron….
Not a chance. Nothing rhymes and the word fxxk isn’t used.
I like what he’s done though.
I’m shocked, shocked I tell you. He media lies people!
Here was another tweet where they claimed “his actions are negatively impacting his marriage. “
Glad to see Kris pushing back.
Grr the T always drops!
*there was another tweet
&
*the media
The bullies are flipping out! Is People magazine printing that BS about Kanye?? This is crazy. All because he dares to express an opinion. I’m waiting for the rabid hoardes to start attacking Chance now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
IIRC Martin Luther King was a registered republican all of his short voting life. MLK was also anti-abortion. I speculate that if MLK lived to the present day, he would have been steam rolled by the democrats by 1974.
If one is having problems with their service providers…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saint Pablo
Sorry, can’t do it. I tried, though.
Yah me too I like that old time rock “n” roll music myself,
The words are *very* interesting. You should try and stick it out.
That was an outtake … right ? They’ll get it cleaned up before publication?
We could start a club.
A comment from the YT site:
“Remember that feeling the moment you listened to THE GIFT & THE CURSE ??? Kanye I thank GOD you are on the right side of this very real battle ! GOD be with you and all of us as we awake!”
You’ve had several in the bin tonight…I’ll just go ahead and post from now on. 😦
I am surprised. I actually like Saint Pablo and I hate rap usually.
The Hood For Trump
MAGA Baby!
Great minds think alike. Starting to look like Eminem (the white guy) was the only Rapper who was anti-Trump.
“… shit don’t come wit trophies …”
The brothas know which end is up. They’ve been enslaved by the Democraps for far to long
A LOT of the Rappers were pro-Trump during the Primaries.
I’m not a big rap/hip-hop guy but I do know that P. Diddy talked about busting his hump making money from an early age doing paper routes and whatnot, so it’s not hard to see why a lot of these guys can see some of their go-getter attitude in Trump and recognize it for what it is and respect it.
I believe a lot of black men like PTrump…..They like his guts, his lifestyle, the money, the fancy hotels the fancy homes, the success. They have a lot of respect for that. And Ptrump has respected them too …..the sports stars……all of it…..he has never been a racist.
Liberal media saying Kanye lost 8 million twitter followers then retracted…..so what?…..I have never been a Kanye fan but I like him since he visited PTrump at Trump tower. I do not believe he ever supported the criminal HRC…so if he gains a bunch of Trump supporters he will be fine. I will support him….he has guts.
Oh and Kanye….please show what the dems and the criminals Bill and Hill did to Haiti…..spark some outrage…….I am outraged…..Blacks need to be outraged.
It was artificial! He didnt lose them ever. It happened right after he tweeted MAGA hat pic. You don’t lose 8 million followers net within minutes.(while many start to follow at the same time)
Twitter messed with his account. This warrants a congressional hearing!
Kanye says he loves H. Clinton also.
I learned VERY early on not to underestimate Trump or the support he has. I predicted this would happen when he won. The paradigm shift is real and it’s becoming more and more visible. GOP gets reformed into a small-government working class party….DNC goes the way of the Whigs….completely politically irrelevant.
I loathe West and Kardasian. If West is sincere, then my respect meter for West will rise considerably. If Mr. West can bring a sizable chunk of people to our side, he will have accomplished a great service. I feel certain Mr. West liked this year’s tax fee more than last year’s.
What the yellow stream media cannot fathom is that MAGA is not primarily about Trump.
Prescient or WHAT: Posted 2 DAYS AGO by Praying Medic.
Image of Kanye West with a Trump “do”
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbfrGU9V4AAyyDz?format=jpg
Message:
#RedPilled
#GreatAwakening
😳🤫
Lordy, Lordy, Is Maxine Waters next?
