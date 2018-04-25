President Trump and Kanye West Fold The Political Space-Time Continuum – The Internets Go Bananas…

Andrew Breitbart famously said: “politics is downstream from pop culture“.  Boy, do I wish Andrew were alive today to see President Trump, Kanye West and even Kim Kardashian-West fold the political universe onto itself and create a new MAGA reality.

Even the mere possibility of removing the currency and value within identity politics is driving the far-left absolutely bananas. The activist ‘democrats’ are beyond apoplectic.  This Winning is funny stuff.

  1. Texian says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I have no problem with what he’s sayin’.. It’s called being an American, and expresses the ideals of America.. Being whoever you want to be and not being hassled about it.. It’s cool.. Doing your own thing.. That’s how it used to be.. [I actually miss the afros and the dancing.. maybe he can bring those back.. Now this is the real cool.. the coolest..]..

    [Hold on.. just one more.. The Three Degrees.. Classy.. (Somethin’ wrong with ya if you don’t like this one)].

    • kenji says:
      April 25, 2018 at 10:35 pm

      Right on! RAP is nothing more than “novelty music” … amusing to hear once in a while. But I’ll take the Spinners ANY day of the week! Or the Isleys …

      Which brings me to the OBVIOUS! Kanye has earned MAD BANK $$$$ from his “novelty music” … and has probably already paid more Federal Income Taxes than all the money I will ever earn my entire life. So Hellls yeahhhhh he’s on the Trump Train! I am willing to BET that Kanye’s Accountant just showed him how much $$$$$$ the Trump Tax Cut put back into his pockets! You know … the tax cuts for “The Rich” like rich Rap Stars.

      Who are the losers under Trump? People who fraudulently collect welfare and food stamps, er EBT cards.

  2. The Boss says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    I didn’t see this posted yet, but my vision ain’t what it used to be.
    WARNING: Language

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/989284278356860928.html

  3. sunnydaze says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    I wish I was more familiar with Kanye’s music, cuz it sounds like someone is driving around my neighborhood tonite blasting his tunes.

    LOL. Never heard anything like this before. Too funny!

  4. Donzo says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    I wonder if Richmond’s bio at Columbia was only updated in the last couple of days to include his role as an advisor to Comey.

  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Kanye west now has 27,868,721 twitter Followers. Doesn’t look like any mass exodus of followers to me.

    • M33 says:
      April 25, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      Kinda like how Trumps twitter following ONLY ever grows despite how often the media says his “base” is leaving.

      Maybe with more of folks like West, Trump can soon start telling the Democrats:

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      April 25, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      He lost 10 million within some seconds after he posted the MAGA hat pic!
      It was an organized effort to astroturf people unfollowing!
      Time for a congress hearing!

  6. rvsueandcrew says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Okay, I have to do this. I’m sorry, but it’s driving me nuts and I’ll be called names like grammar police. I don’t care. I have to speak up.

    Intelligent posters write these great comments (see them above) and then, wham! The same ol’ problem — mixing up loose and lose.

    LOOSE rhymes with MOOSE and CABOOSE.

    “The moose is loose!” That means the moose got away.

    You can LOSE your wallet, your friends, your money, your mind.

    If you LOSE a few pounds your pants will become LOOSE. See how that works?

    For the love of God, peeple! It’s not that difficult!

    Thank you. I’ll go now.

  7. nwtex says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Kim K not a fan of POTUS- DJT. And I get the sense that Kanye must have some music (or some other money making endeavor) he’s getting ready to “drop”, soooo wants to get a controversy going. All about promoting self.

    • Eric Kennedy says:
      April 25, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      This will lose him money. Just like Trump has lost money.

    • Liz says:
      April 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      You are spot on! Kayne recently said his fashion empire was going to be huge. So I assume he has another disaster coming out. Kayne is racist so unless he apologizes for his racist rants I refuse to entertain this garbage. As for his wife I’ve hoped for years something would happen and we wouldn’t be subject to her narcissism. This whole thing isn’t sitting well with me.

    • covfefe999 says:
      April 25, 2018 at 9:55 pm

      We don’t have to expect anything in particular to come of this, but it has opened up a conversation that hardly existed before. Kim, Kanye, Chance … they have millions and millions of followers. Candace Owens said if 5% of blacks leave the Dem party, that party is done. Midterms are coming up. This is great timing.

      • H.R. says:
        April 25, 2018 at 10:05 pm

        👍👍 Exactly, covfefe999!

        People who would just automatically reject anything ‘Trump,’ including how MAGA works for them, might just be more open to listening a bit now.

    • phoenixRising says:
      April 25, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      So, it can’t be about the fact that Kanye actually supports POTUS?

      Hogwash… Kanye lives in a $60M house… think he’s thinking about making money, huh?
      Maybe he’s tired of not being able to speak his mind. It’s called FREEDOM!!!!!!

    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      April 25, 2018 at 10:46 pm

      Of course it’s part of it but Kanye West is VERY consistent when it comes to Trump.
      This is genuine.

    • Always Faithful says:
      April 25, 2018 at 10:56 pm

      Maybe so. And I can’t stand anything within 50 feet of the Kardashians.

      But, if the left doesn’t succeed in shutting him or Roseanne up, the crack in their collectivist defense will just get wider until more get brave enough to not follow the group think.

  8. we300 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Trump is a singularity and we will not see such a man again in our lifetimes.

  9. The Boss says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    The Underground Railroad is no longer underground. It’s in plain sight, and the plantation overseers like Obama can’t keep the slaves from running away any longer. Free at last!

  10. rjcylon says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    This is a major, game-changing cultural event we are witnessing. The democrat party, as we know it, CAN NOT survive this.

  11. palafox says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Just checking the scorecard after the lineup changes . . . So, Q is actually Kanye West, right?

  12. NJF says:
    April 25, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I’m shocked, shocked I tell you. He media lies people!

    Here was another tweet where they claimed “his actions are negatively impacting his marriage. “

    Glad to see Kris pushing back.

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    • thomaspain1961 says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      IIRC Martin Luther King was a registered republican all of his short voting life. MLK was also anti-abortion. I speculate that if MLK lived to the present day, he would have been steam rolled by the democrats by 1974.

  14. Mickey Wasp says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    If one is having problems with their service providers…

  15. IMO says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Kanye West’s song Saint Pablo on his newest album was known to leave many people in question of what he was talking about. Now having Q and knowing West is a part of the Great Awakening. A lot of his lyrics stand out. Go back and listen to this song and you will hear many references to his Awakening – greatawakening

    Kanye West’s song Saint Pablo on his newest album was known to leave many people in question of what he was talking about. Now having Q and knowing West is a part of the Great Awakening. A lot of his lyrics stand out. Go back and listen to this song and you will hear many references to his Awakening from greatawakening

    Saint Pablo

  16. IMO says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    The Hood For Trump

    MAGA Baby!

  17. sunnydaze says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    A LOT of the Rappers were pro-Trump during the Primaries.

    • BobBoxBody says:
      April 25, 2018 at 10:38 pm

      I’m not a big rap/hip-hop guy but I do know that P. Diddy talked about busting his hump making money from an early age doing paper routes and whatnot, so it’s not hard to see why a lot of these guys can see some of their go-getter attitude in Trump and recognize it for what it is and respect it.

      • winky says:
        April 25, 2018 at 10:45 pm

        I believe a lot of black men like PTrump…..They like his guts, his lifestyle, the money, the fancy hotels the fancy homes, the success. They have a lot of respect for that. And Ptrump has respected them too …..the sports stars……all of it…..he has never been a racist.

  18. winky says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Liberal media saying Kanye lost 8 million twitter followers then retracted…..so what?…..I have never been a Kanye fan but I like him since he visited PTrump at Trump tower. I do not believe he ever supported the criminal HRC…so if he gains a bunch of Trump supporters he will be fine. I will support him….he has guts.

  19. BobBoxBody says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    I learned VERY early on not to underestimate Trump or the support he has. I predicted this would happen when he won. The paradigm shift is real and it’s becoming more and more visible. GOP gets reformed into a small-government working class party….DNC goes the way of the Whigs….completely politically irrelevant.

  20. thomaspain1961 says:
    April 25, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    I loathe West and Kardasian. If West is sincere, then my respect meter for West will rise considerably. If Mr. West can bring a sizable chunk of people to our side, he will have accomplished a great service. I feel certain Mr. West liked this year’s tax fee more than last year’s.
    What the yellow stream media cannot fathom is that MAGA is not primarily about Trump.

  21. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Prescient or WHAT: Posted 2 DAYS AGO by Praying Medic.

  22. Liz Caldwell says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Lordy, Lordy, Is Maxine Waters next?

  23. dufrst says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:14 pm

