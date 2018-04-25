President Trump and Kanye West Fold The Political Space-Time Continuum – The Internets Go Bananas…

Andrew Breitbart famously said: “politics is downstream from pop culture“. Boy, do I wish Andrew were alive today to see President Trump, Kanye West and even Kim Kardashian-West fold the political universe onto itself and create a new MAGA reality.

Even the mere possibility of removing the currency and value within identity politics is driving the far-left absolutely bananas. The activist ‘democrats’ are beyond apoplectic. This Winning is funny stuff.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

