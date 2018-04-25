Devin Nunes and Mark Meadows Discuss *NEW* Upcoming Page/Strzok Text Messages…

Posted on April 25, 2018 by

Noted in this interview is discussion that a new batch of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI lawyer Lisa Page have been sent by the DOJ to the State Department. Understanding the public and congressional release process, this would indicate the DoS needs to sign-off on potential classified information within the texts.

Often, amid our frustration, we forget there’s an actual process for releasing information; it’s not simply a matter of current DOJ or FBI officials trying to block the release.  I will bet a donut the next batch of Page/Strzok messages outline some connective tissue to DoS.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Secretary of State, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

118 Responses to Devin Nunes and Mark Meadows Discuss *NEW* Upcoming Page/Strzok Text Messages…

  1. Aristotle says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Why are these two clowns still employed ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Everywhereguy says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      They’re cooperating witnesses who will testify in matters that incriminate the higher-ups.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • smartyjones1 says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:31 pm

      Because they look Bruce and Nellie Ohr and Bill Priestap are cooperating witnesses.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Genie says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:39 pm

      Strzok: “Don’t forget that Dad Comey appointed him as special counsel in the Plame matter, and that he was there for Comey’s investiture. I could work with him again (redacted) And damn we’d get sh/*t DONE.”
      Page: “I know. Like I said, we discussed boss and him yesterday.”

      They were talking about Patrick Fitzgerald, Comey’s buddy and now attorney.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sugarhillhardrock says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:45 pm

      To control them.
      Imagine, their every word is recorded.
      They forfeited any right to privacy in return for a better life ten years from now, provided they barf up all the disgusting details.
      Watch the film “The Lives of Others” thats how Strzock, Page, McCabe and the Ohrs live now.
      Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch. As the story draws out, the torture for them becomes more painful, and the FBI took away their service weapons, so the nightstand option becomes less easily accomplished. The longer this goes, the more exquisite the torture for the small group members.
      As a patriot, I have no mercy available.
      I will leave mercy to the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost in the next world.
      I’m available for a firing squad in this one.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Marica says:
        April 25, 2018 at 11:52 pm

        Sugar– agree wholeheartedly!!

        Like

        Reply
      • Elle says:
        April 26, 2018 at 1:09 am

        I will leave mercy to the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost in the next world.
        I’m available for a firing squad in this one.”

        yeaaaahhh..I don’t think it works that way, but what do I know?

        As for Strzok/Page…. come on..these two have to be brilliant white hats, or at least grey hats. If Hillary won, they were golden. If Trump won, they had the little black book of the century.

        Like

        Reply
    • breener says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

      Sessions refused to fire them . Even after POTUS asked him to

      Like

      Reply
      • Josco says:
        April 26, 2018 at 12:53 am

        You don’t read CTH much?

        Sessions haters sound so much like the Leftists they’re emulating.

        And if I’m wrong I’ll apologize. But if Sessions supporters are right you’ll have enhanced the Trump hate that isn’t good for anyone–for nothing but your angry feelz

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        April 26, 2018 at 12:55 am

        There are apparently legal reasons to keep them around, they can be kept away and asked questions at any time. If they were fired, no access.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • nbkilgore says:
          April 26, 2018 at 1:47 am

          Breener, here’s a thought for you to ponder: ..before you is the document outlining the agreement discussed which you will read and sign. Should you deem an error has been made, you will underline it, initial it and hand write what you deem is an error and explain in written form and initial as well so it will be reviewed by the by the DOJ team presenting the document to you. Should the document be to form, you will sign and date each page. In this agreement, as a condition of your continued employment, you will work under specified conditions as agreed. Should you violate any part of these conditions, the terms and conditions will be vacated and you will be immediately place under arrest. Do you understand these conditions? Should you decide to be placed in witness protection pending the duration of this case, the request will be forwarded to the US Marshal services etc., etc,, etc. I think there is enough there to give you an idea of the behind the scenes activity! Presented with criminal charges, reviewed it with counsel and angles for what it will take to lesson the charges. MPPO, cheers!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  2. Mad Voter in MN CD 2 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    I have a feeling these text messages weren’t lost…that was DOJ speak for the text messages are tied up with a grand jury. Then…”we were able to recover them”. Grand jury finishes, Oh, now we’ll release them to congress.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    🎵🎶The left bone’s connected to the left bone
    The right bone’s connected to the right bone
    La la la la la la la la lala
    Wait and see, it will be revealed to me😎🎶🎵

    Thank you very much, try the veal, I’m here til Thursday😎😉🤣😂🤣😁💥🔫🔫

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. missilemom says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    I am as mad as Nunes.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • jackphatz says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      Cause Hillary was going to win…..who is making up this stuff??

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • bflyjesusgrl says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      After months and months of investigation and conversations with DOJ/FBI, Nunes apparently only just now learned that Richman was an SGE, tonight, on Hannity’s show. He was pissed!!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • AZ18 says:
        April 26, 2018 at 2:28 am

        Nunes’ lack of knowledge confused me since Jim Jordon stated he heard the Richman information during a deposition of Rybiki. Don’t the committees talk to each other and share information?

        Like

        Reply
    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Yes, all of them at FBI and DOJ are stonewalling hoping that the Dems win in 2018 and all investigations will cease……

      This should tell you everything you need to know about where the loyalties of Wray, Rosie and Sessions lie.

      All that any of them would have to do is to issue an order demanding that subpoenaed documents immediately be surrendered. None are conflicted from this.

      So why don’t they? There can only be logical reason……they do not want to…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • filia.aurea says:
        April 26, 2018 at 2:56 am

        Scum of the earth bureaucrats!! Nunes has seen this game before, and suggests the President exercise his executive authority – I agree – but my goodness, doesn’t POTUS have enough on his plate already without having to order this highly paid bunch of cretins around? This is shameful, President Trump should send in the U.S. Marshalls and strip their offices bare.
        Having to resort to Presidential intervention shows every last one of these unelected moron bureaucrats up for who they really are. DOJ/FBI/DoS – heart of the swamp. I so wish the President would fire every one of your sorry a@$es.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:57 am

      I don’t think the House can stop legal proceedings.

      Like

      Reply
      • andy says:
        April 26, 2018 at 1:21 am

        goodlatte and NUnes are white-hat pawns. the OIG report cant be stopped at the midterms. its internal. if the FBI/DOJ is scott free after the full reports are out, mr T will have to nuke them from orbit. Declassify the entire lot.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. conservalicious says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Fruit from the poisonous tree

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Matrony says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Here’s Why Jeff Sessions Might Be Playing 4-D Chess
    By Larry Schweikart https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/

    Jeff Sessions’ Elegant Counter-Coup

    In January 2017, right before the inauguration, I was in Trump Tower with Steve Bannon.

    “What about Hillary?” I asked. “You gonna prosecute her?”

    He waved me off. “That’s Sessions’ deal.”

    On March 2, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from “any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States.” Everyone forgot the line that followed: “This announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation,” he added. But what he did not say was that the announcement should not be interpreted as denial of the existence of any such investigation.”

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    I honestly think we are going to see texts that will blow us away! I hope 🤞 I am wrong. These two POS never for one second thought their texts would ever see the light of day. They felt comfortable to write anything and everything. I would not be surprised that actual discussions about an assassination attempt were considered. We will also see how they decided to frame Michael Flynn, Jeff Sessions and others. We may hear even more about the Insurance Policy.

    There is a reason why these texts have taken this long to come out. These texts could easily bring the entire house of cards crumbling down.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Marica says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      I do believe these texts discuss Assassinating our President and/or his family–I remember reading about Kidnapping his grandkids? This is why Sundance has always called this–THE BIG UGLY! and Why President Trump has said many times -“___are/is sick”

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable Canuck says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:49 pm

      Something along the lines of talknig about an assassination of Potus or his family members…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:51 pm

      “I honestly think we are going to see texts that will blow us away! I hope 🤞 I am wrong.”
      ____

      Why would you hope you are wrong about that, Fle?

      Because I hope you are right!
      And I think that the remaining Texts will be full of scheming and plotting against Candidate Trump and then Pres-Elect Trump.

      Have you read through this thread:

      https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/982097087725690880.html

      It is full of Strzok & Page Texts…that a lot of people haven’t read yet.
      The Texts show scheming against DJT and even though there are redactions, they clearly mention that someone in their group said “the WH is running this”.

      So I’m thinking that the remaining Texts that have been withheld, will be explosive.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        April 25, 2018 at 11:56 pm

        Your right but it will absolutely be sickening for a while to actually see it with your own eyes.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Marica says:
        April 26, 2018 at 12:04 am

        wheatie– Flep is (thank God) our eternal optimist that cannot wrap his beloved head around the evil that has permeated our government, our country, and our collective soul…
        When we have definitive words in the form of texts between FBI Agents that discuss assassinating a duly elected President of the USA…we..as a country will have a HUGE Blemish on our beloved history–on our beloved country…
        As much as O disgusts me–I would be so completely shocked and beyond embarrassed (cant find the right word here) if O was a target of assassination

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • coltlending says:
          April 26, 2018 at 12:36 am

          I hope it doesn’t prove-out to be try.

          But, I recollect reading Ross Perot backed out of running because of threats against his family by the DS.

          At this point, it would not surprise me.

          What the gunk accumulation is to a hundres of feet of 50 year-old riser piping, it may be corruption and evil doers is to multiple agencies of our government.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      April 25, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      I hope you are right!!!!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. Max Tadpol says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Nunes hasn’t seen “any five eye or any credible intelligence” to start this because Brennan planted it. Clapper propagated it and got Comey to be his fall guy. Once in, Comey was all in and kept flapping his gums to Congress and in public after writing his book.

    I am inpatient too, but believe groundbreaking stuff should break any day now.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:06 am

      “Nunes hasn’t seen “any five eye or any credible intelligence”

      He has not seen any because it was all back-channeled. Which is why the head of the U.K. Intelligence Service quit within 3 days of either the election or the inauguration. Please listen to Dan Bongino from yesterday:

      https://www.bongino.com/april-25-2018-ep-706-did-mueller-find-something/

      April 25, 2018: Ep. 706 Did Mueller Find Something?

      Did Bob Mueller find something so destructive to the Democrats that he had to refer it for investigation? In today’s episode I address the explosive revelations yesterday, that were largely ignored by the media, but are beginning to paint a devastating picture of the attack on Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Truthfilter says:
        April 26, 2018 at 12:16 am

        I listened to Bongino today. He thinks Manafort was the insurance policy—he was planted likely w help from GOPe. Also, he thinks Sessions isn’t recusing from the Cohen investigation because the Cohen raid had nothing to do with Trump-Russia. Lots of dot connecting today on his radio show.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • joeknuckles says:
          April 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

          Yes, he says he thinks they found evidence implicating Obama’s lawyer, who works at the same firm as Cohen? Something like that anyway, How could Dan come up with something that bizarre unless he was tipped off? There is probably something to it.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Truthfilter says:
            April 26, 2018 at 1:04 am

            One of Obama’s lawyers suddenly resigned today from his law firm. He had worked with Manafort on a project involving Ukraine. I can’t remember all the names and players but like DB, I have always wondered how/why Manafort was introduced to the Trump campaign.

            Like

            Reply
      • filia.aurea says:
        April 26, 2018 at 3:03 am

        Hannigan quit within three days of President Trump’s inauguration.

        Like

        Reply
  9. Lopeover says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    I don’t care if the texts are toxic, I want the truth! I can handle it and I want justice!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Chip Doctor says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    As Meadows or Nunes said tonight, it is time for Trump to put a stop to the stonewalling. He has worked within “the system” up to this point. But at some point, he is going to have to demand it and perhaps declassify everything. BUT, I trust the president and know that he knows that he can play that card when it is time. Rush likes to say “It is not time to panic yet. When I tell you it is time to panic, it will be time to panic”. Trump is totally in control of all of this. He knows more than we do. I don’t know about 3D chess and all that, but so far Trump keeps winning. I trust him. MAGA!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. fleporeblog says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    I am all in on Rep. Nunes! I truly believe he would make an incredible President and should be our 46th President.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. AH_C says:
    April 25, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Sooo. A rhetorical question. Why does state dept need to clear texts between DOJ and FBI agents?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Curry Worsham says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:01 am

    Nunes: “If it’s true that Mr. Richman was an employee of the FBI, that’s something that we had no idea. We did not know that.”

    Unbelievable.
    Comey obstructing justice?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • andy says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:56 am

      We also got lucky John Conlin was too lazy to start up a clean probable cause case. Instead Carter page was revealed as the target and appeared to have walked out of one russia case and into another, Everyone has seen the FBI plants do their dirtywork as far back as the 1960s. Hello Church committee 2.0 !

      Like

      Reply
  14. jackphatz says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Roger L Simons make a comment in one of his posts recently (at PJ) that these texts between Page and Strzok were not love texts as we most often assume but texts of the actual events or planned events to come. It begs the question, why these two? How is it these two are hooked up in this endeavor and by whom. Just how many knew and said nothing? I’ve read recently that they both still have their security clearances. Why would they be trusted at this point?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:45 am

      If they are cooperating, and it seems that they are, the investigators can’t put stuff in front of them and ask them what it means if it has a some level of classification?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. History Teaches says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:03 am

    By the time the indictments come, none of these actors will have a shred of a credible legal defense. Other than ignoring the law and ‘doing it for the good of the country.’

    For a long time i was impatient about the drawn out process, but looking at things cumulatively the ‘drip, drjp drip’ of incriminating statements and lies along with the timeline contradictions and bits of evidence have painted these creeps into a corner.

    Yes, they have been rabid and viscious in their fight back, but the tide has turned and soon will overwhelm them.

    And the internarionallythe President has been making domestically and internarionally has been hacing a subliminal effect on a significant number who were caught up in the reflexive anti-Trump media narrative. Many are having more lucid, less robotic opinions. The’not qualified’ mantra has been completely debunked. Even the partisan Left know this but won’t be honest or objetive.

    The Kanye/Kim statements may be the tip of a fast moving iceberg that blasts the establishment status quo. Often it just takes a few to pull aside the emperor’s clothes!

    The ‘small group’ may take the brunt of the punishment, but there is no way on the Obama/Clinton elite escape with their dignity, reputation and historical legacy intact. It will take a brave AG and Republican leadership to push this to criminal status though. I doubt it goes where it should, but it really needs to if the swamp will ever be even minimally drained.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:12 am

      “if the swamp will ever be even minimally drained.”

      The tentacles of “the swamp” actually reach across nations. It is not solely a domestic matter that our President is dealing with.

      Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

      Ephesians 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. 12 For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • RAC says:
        April 26, 2018 at 3:03 am

        You have it right there in a nutshell in that one sentence.

        ” The tentacles of “the swamp” actually reach across nations. It is not solely a domestic matter that our President is dealing with. ”

        I thank god that the strongest country in the world is led by PDJT.

        Like

        Reply
  16. FofBW says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Mmmmmm donut!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. History Teaches says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Sorry for typos etc. Horrible tablet keyboard and auto incorrect!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. jackphatz says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. blind no longer says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:09 am

    I hope these texts are so damning, that there can be no doubt to the average person, reading this for the first time, just what the insurance policy was. I pray this starts the collapse of this corrupt house of cards .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. WES says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Well I am glad that we can now finally stop talking about dresses and china and get back to the central plot! It has been about a week now with only tiny crumbs to eat! Main course please! I am getting hungry!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • NC Nana says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:28 am

      Wes, now admit it. Even my husband enjoyed seeing the pomp and circumstance.

      Papa would even look at Melania’s shoes when I asked him to. They were amazing and she was always graceful no matter how impossibly high they were.

      We were happy to see our country so well represented by our President and First Lady.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:09 am

      In black and white. Not circumstantial evidence, not incomprehensible DNA …

      And these are Deep State people!

      Like

      Reply
  21. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:12 am

    This week feels like a tectonic political shift is beginning to take form.

    Prediction: Democrats are moving to decide who-all to throw under the bus and call it a day:
    • One ringleader from a cast of dozens
    • Couple of mid-levels from the hundreds
    • NSA Contractors who “exceeded their authority”

    The longer this festers:
    • The more people flip
    • The better the web of operators is mapped out
    • The further into the funding and political net we penetrate

    And the Greater President Trump’s stature grows, making the attempted coup UNIMAGINEABLY EVIL and the DEMAND for THEIR HEADS a Siren Song!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • blind no longer says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

      From your lips to God’s ear BKR

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:19 am

      Too much evidence. Too many plots. Too much money and Uranium.

      What, save John Kerry? OK. **Puts on Sundance hat.**

      1. And how about Obama. I rarely see people discuss this, but if you bust Hillary for using an illegal server and classified information, you have to bust Obama too, right?

      2. What was Obama discussing? Not yoga, not weddings. So what palace intrigue or skullduggery was he keeping in the dark?

      3. Hillary purposefully wanted Obama to use the email server. As protection. No one throws POTUS under the bus, esp the first bkack POTUS.

      4. What’s in the deleted files and emails?

      5. What will forensic accountants dig up with over $250 Million or more being funneled through the CF?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jbowen82 says:
      April 26, 2018 at 1:41 am

      As I’ve posted before, there had to have been hundreds of people involved in executing the domestic surveillance operation. If you are one of them and you are reading this, “Just following orders” quit being a valid excuse many years ago. You need to figure out how to get on the white hat side pronto.

      Like

      Reply
    • JonMaxwell says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:28 am

      Hopefully Sundance covers the 80 million dollar money laundering scheme of the Democratic party, I hope they ate found guilty and add that to their debt.

      Like

      Reply
  22. maiingankwe says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:17 am

    🍩 I am so not betting a donut, I really like donuts, all kinds of donuts. 🍩 😋

    Nunes and Meadows both know the processes to release information, they probably know it better than we do, so I don’t understand why they don’t mention that part. Okay, now I do. I had to say it out loud/write it first.

    I am with them that it shouldn’t be taking this slow with everything from the beginning that has had to go through it’s own process. They bad guys are definitely slow-walking it for their own reasons. They know it’s going to get a number of them in big trouble, and they don’t want the voters knowing or seeing the outcome before mid-terms.

    I so wish I had an accurate time machine. I would definitely take that ride and come back to let all of you know what will finally happen, and all who will go to prison, and if there will be a military tribunal for the top dogs, and if they will have nice accommodations at Gitmo and so on and so forth.
    Be well,
    Ma’iingankwe

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. wheatietoo says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

    I can’t help but wonder…if there is some sort of ‘tug of war’ going on behind the scenes.

    Our President needs his appointees confirmed.
    Especially his Judges!
    We desperately need those honest Judges confirmed an on their benches.

    But the Swamp doesn’t want those honest Judges confirmed.
    The Dems and GOPe are slow-walking those Judge appointees…to the point of a stand-still.

    I said ‘tug of war’, but it actually seems like more of a ‘stand off’.

    Are the globalist-owned Swamp Creatures telling our President that he can’t have his appointees…unless he reigns in the Investigations into all the wrong-doing?

    Without some new honest Judges on the job, these investigations could have to go before the corrupt Dem-appointed judges that currently overpopulate our courts.
    That would be disastrous.

    So, I dunno…like I said, it’s hard not to wonder if there is a stand off going on.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Patriot1783 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Anyone’s name from Congress mentioned within these texts who may have supported whatever “plot” was hatched should be automatically recused from the procedures in how to handle.
    Anyone

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      April 26, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Wasn’t it the God-fearing Mormon Republican senator Orin Hatch who just recently felt the need to remind President Trump that if he fired Mueller, he might be impeached.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Donzo says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

    If the Trump DOJ wanted to generate maximum anger they would delay justice as long as possible for it to be served in time for total impact before the midterms while letting the Dems makenutter fools of themselves in their delusional state. This also serves the purpose of protecting evidence during an investigation despite Congressional oversight issues.When push comes to shove in the end the delay will be forgiven, but not the guilty. There’s a lot of frothing of the mouth and cold anger that these delays are whipping into a frenzy not seen in many decades. The ploy is working! What new horrors will be revealed in the nest episode of – “The Department of Deep State” ?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • w5ovf says:
      April 26, 2018 at 3:55 am

      Why do any txt messages need redacting in any manner? They are clear-text messages and cannot be classified in any way! They are not privileged US post.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Donzo says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Make utter, but I like makenutter better.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Karl Kastner says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:38 am

    It’s that time again.

    Sung to the tune of “Happy Together” by The Turtles:

    Imagine texting you, I do
    I text throughout the day and night, I like to write
    To text out to the girl I screw and not my wife
    Still texting together
    If I should chat you up, during work time
    Discussing what is next to leak to New York Times
    Imagine how the Trump campaign would be maligned
    Still texting together
    I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
    For all my life
    When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
    And not just hype
    Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
    No matter what our clearance is, a war we wage
    The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
    Still texting together
    I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
    For all my life
    When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
    And not just hype
    Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
    Defending our democracy, on the world stage
    The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
    Still texting together

    If we could meet and speak on Andy’s time, and he’d say he would
    authorize, and ease our minds.
    No chance for us to leave a trail, for one to find,
    still texting together

    Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba
    Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba

    I text you and you text me
    No matter where our Samsungs are, no one can see
    The only one I text is you, and you text me
    Still texting together
    Still texting together
    Friends in fair weather
    Still texting together
    We’re texting together
    Still texting together
    Texting together
    Still texting together
    Still texting together (ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  28. KathrynW (@KathrynW10) says:
    April 26, 2018 at 12:51 am

    We are talking separate investigations. First released emails were from the Hillary email era – all the way through the October 2016 Comey announcement. OIG had them, was reviewing/cataloguing and redacting as required. Even tho “email” review began in Jan. 2017, we had no idea the StzxroK/Page emails existed FOR ELEVEN MONTHS (first devastating release was Dec 2017). There were some released from the May/June 2017 time frame – most likely the ones reviewed/used for the McCabe/leak investigation (“don’t text me”). VERY FEW have been released that have any reference to the FISA application (the insurance policy). Stzrok was very involved in that sham investigation but very little has been released – if State is involved in review you can bet those texts reference UK sources and probably Victoria Nuland, Rice, etc. In order to have airtight OIG report on FISA abuse, they need to keep certain things tightly controlled so that the Dem spin machine isn’t given a chance to start their counteroffensive. Let the Dems spin out of control when the OIG releases the Hillary email report on or about May 8th (hopefully with some criminal referrals) and then OIG can continue for a few months more (behind the headlines) on the FISA abuse review. There’s one head on a pike that I want — Sanctimonious Sally Y.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. patriotmomof2 says:
    April 26, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Very clever Karl, love it!

    Like

    Reply
  30. Heika says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:09 am

    What if – this is all a sham? What if Trump’s Whitehouse is a part of that sham? What if Trump was ‘put in’ to shut conservatives up? What is the only honesty was from the likes of Nunes who are being kept in the dark by ‘Trump’s’ team as much as the Dems team? What if Trumps ‘texts’ complaining about everything is all a stage play to keep you thinking it is not? What if Mueller ‘chasing Trump’ is a part of that and in fact, Mueller is the ‘fixer’ and Trump is just the ‘willing decoy’? What if Trump was a war monger like the rest of them and started bombing at the instruction of the city of London … ooops? What if? What if the whole thing has been built to fool the people? This interview created all these what-ifs in my head. Change the premise to this ‘crazy’ idea and see how it fits.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Hillyard says:
    April 26, 2018 at 4:16 am

    Most of the resent “noise” regarding the IG criminal referrals occurred because of MaCabe’s firing. The timing of the initial IG report being released had to do with MaCabe. The next “noise” wave was because of Comey yapping all over the place and the release of his book. Can’t help but think if MaCabe’s retirement date had been say June 1st and Comey’s phony book release had also been later, there would still be little information from the IG or the DOJ. I really do hope the delay in releasing the full IG report and the 1st wave of indictments all happen prior to Horowitz appearance before congress May 8th. The reasoning would then be clear for the delay in releasing truck loads of information requested by the congressional committees. If not Sessions and Ray will look like deep state obstructionists.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s