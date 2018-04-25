Devin Nunes and Mark Meadows Discuss *NEW* Upcoming Page/Strzok Text Messages…

Noted in this interview is discussion that a new batch of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI lawyer Lisa Page have been sent by the DOJ to the State Department. Understanding the public and congressional release process, this would indicate the DoS needs to sign-off on potential classified information within the texts.

Often, amid our frustration, we forget there’s an actual process for releasing information; it’s not simply a matter of current DOJ or FBI officials trying to block the release. I will bet a donut the next batch of Page/Strzok messages outline some connective tissue to DoS.

