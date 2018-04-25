Devin Nunes and Mark Meadows Discuss *NEW* Upcoming Page/Strzok Text Messages…

Noted in this interview is discussion that a new batch of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI lawyer Lisa Page have been sent by the DOJ to the State Department. Understanding the public and congressional release process, this would indicate the DoS needs to sign-off on potential classified information within the texts.
Often, amid our frustration, we forget there’s an actual process for releasing information; it’s not simply a matter of current DOJ or FBI officials trying to block the release. I will bet a donut the next batch of Page/Strzok messages outline some connective tissue to DoS.
Why are these two clowns still employed ?
They’re cooperating witnesses who will testify in matters that incriminate the higher-ups.
Because they look Bruce and Nellie Ohr and Bill Priestap are cooperating witnesses.
Strzok: “Don’t forget that Dad Comey appointed him as special counsel in the Plame matter, and that he was there for Comey’s investiture. I could work with him again (redacted) And damn we’d get sh/*t DONE.”
Page: “I know. Like I said, we discussed boss and him yesterday.”
They were talking about Patrick Fitzgerald, Comey’s buddy and now attorney.
Genie– are these new or old texts?
Old texts. But now we know the name in the redaction and more context.
Yes.
talking about getting to work together with him???? hmmmmmm as what? pray tell Pete and Lisa…. why it could’t for Special Counsel role you guys are trying to have set-up bc you knew that plan was entrap the President but. PDJT walked around. But that didn’t stop you, had to ‘fall-back’ on the lame Comey-memo leak.
SC was set up as a fraud from the get go. Trump and Comey could have talked about grandkids and stuff and it wouldn’t have mattered….. just leak something, get the media on it and we fluff up enough emotion to make everyone think this is some big deal and Voila ….. We got us a SCounsel
Formerly Northern district of Illinoism Fitzgerald locked up Rod Blagojevich, saying the Governor’s actions were a “political corruption crime spree”… Hired by Comey about one year ago (May 2017). https://www.politico.com/story/2018/04/25/patrick-fitzgerald-comey-legal-team-550176
To control them.
Imagine, their every word is recorded.
They forfeited any right to privacy in return for a better life ten years from now, provided they barf up all the disgusting details.
Watch the film “The Lives of Others” thats how Strzock, Page, McCabe and the Ohrs live now.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch. As the story draws out, the torture for them becomes more painful, and the FBI took away their service weapons, so the nightstand option becomes less easily accomplished. The longer this goes, the more exquisite the torture for the small group members.
As a patriot, I have no mercy available.
I will leave mercy to the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost in the next world.
I’m available for a firing squad in this one.
Sugar– agree wholeheartedly!!
I will leave mercy to the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost in the next world.
I’m available for a firing squad in this one.”
yeaaaahhh..I don’t think it works that way, but what do I know?
As for Strzok/Page…. come on..these two have to be brilliant white hats, or at least grey hats. If Hillary won, they were golden. If Trump won, they had the little black book of the century.
Sessions refused to fire them . Even after POTUS asked him to
You don’t read CTH much?
Sessions haters sound so much like the Leftists they’re emulating.
And if I’m wrong I’ll apologize. But if Sessions supporters are right you’ll have enhanced the Trump hate that isn’t good for anyone–for nothing but your angry feelz
There are apparently legal reasons to keep them around, they can be kept away and asked questions at any time. If they were fired, no access.
Breener, here’s a thought for you to ponder: ..before you is the document outlining the agreement discussed which you will read and sign. Should you deem an error has been made, you will underline it, initial it and hand write what you deem is an error and explain in written form and initial as well so it will be reviewed by the by the DOJ team presenting the document to you. Should the document be to form, you will sign and date each page. In this agreement, as a condition of your continued employment, you will work under specified conditions as agreed. Should you violate any part of these conditions, the terms and conditions will be vacated and you will be immediately place under arrest. Do you understand these conditions? Should you decide to be placed in witness protection pending the duration of this case, the request will be forwarded to the US Marshal services etc., etc,, etc. I think there is enough there to give you an idea of the behind the scenes activity! Presented with criminal charges, reviewed it with counsel and angles for what it will take to lesson the charges. MPPO, cheers!
I have a feeling these text messages weren’t lost…that was DOJ speak for the text messages are tied up with a grand jury. Then…”we were able to recover them”. Grand jury finishes, Oh, now we’ll release them to congress.
LikeLiked by 5 people
🎵🎶The left bone’s connected to the left bone
The right bone’s connected to the right bone
La la la la la la la la lala
Wait and see, it will be revealed to me😎🎶🎵
Thank you very much, try the veal, I’m here til Thursday😎😉🤣😂🤣😁💥🔫🔫
I am as mad as Nunes.
Cause Hillary was going to win…..who is making up this stuff??
After months and months of investigation and conversations with DOJ/FBI, Nunes apparently only just now learned that Richman was an SGE, tonight, on Hannity’s show. He was pissed!!
Nunes’ lack of knowledge confused me since Jim Jordon stated he heard the Richman information during a deposition of Rybiki. Don’t the committees talk to each other and share information?
Yes, all of them at FBI and DOJ are stonewalling hoping that the Dems win in 2018 and all investigations will cease……
This should tell you everything you need to know about where the loyalties of Wray, Rosie and Sessions lie.
All that any of them would have to do is to issue an order demanding that subpoenaed documents immediately be surrendered. None are conflicted from this.
So why don’t they? There can only be logical reason……they do not want to…..
Scum of the earth bureaucrats!! Nunes has seen this game before, and suggests the President exercise his executive authority – I agree – but my goodness, doesn’t POTUS have enough on his plate already without having to order this highly paid bunch of cretins around? This is shameful, President Trump should send in the U.S. Marshalls and strip their offices bare.
Having to resort to Presidential intervention shows every last one of these unelected moron bureaucrats up for who they really are. DOJ/FBI/DoS – heart of the swamp. I so wish the President would fire every one of your sorry a@$es.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think the House can stop legal proceedings.
goodlatte and NUnes are white-hat pawns. the OIG report cant be stopped at the midterms. its internal. if the FBI/DOJ is scott free after the full reports are out, mr T will have to nuke them from orbit. Declassify the entire lot.
Fruit from the poisonous tree
And that’s just one branch of it!
IDK why, but out all of these miscreants, sally yates really bugs me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
When the Storm hits…I would like to see Sally Yates get hit with a major lightening bolt.
Her sanctimonious defiance against our President was an act of sedition, if you ask me.
And her insufferable attitude afterward, is unforgivable.
Soooo…
Huma and Hillary are not on the tree, so they are going to be the ones doing the eating? I hope they are hungry because there is a lot on that tree.
Roots
They’re not in to trees, but they are really in to bushes.
We treepers consume fruit from the tree of truth.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly Curry!!
Here’s Why Jeff Sessions Might Be Playing 4-D Chess
By Larry Schweikart https://bigleaguepolitics.com/heres-jeff-sessions-might-playing-4-d-chess/
Jeff Sessions’ Elegant Counter-Coup
In January 2017, right before the inauguration, I was in Trump Tower with Steve Bannon.
“What about Hillary?” I asked. “You gonna prosecute her?”
He waved me off. “That’s Sessions’ deal.”
On March 2, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from “any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States.” Everyone forgot the line that followed: “This announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation,” he added. But what he did not say was that the announcement should not be interpreted as denial of the existence of any such investigation.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
I honestly think we are going to see texts that will blow us away! I hope 🤞 I am wrong. These two POS never for one second thought their texts would ever see the light of day. They felt comfortable to write anything and everything. I would not be surprised that actual discussions about an assassination attempt were considered. We will also see how they decided to frame Michael Flynn, Jeff Sessions and others. We may hear even more about the Insurance Policy.
There is a reason why these texts have taken this long to come out. These texts could easily bring the entire house of cards crumbling down.
I do believe these texts discuss Assassinating our President and/or his family–I remember reading about Kidnapping his grandkids? This is why Sundance has always called this–THE BIG UGLY! and Why President Trump has said many times -“___are/is sick”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Something along the lines of talknig about an assassination of Potus or his family members…
“I honestly think we are going to see texts that will blow us away! I hope 🤞 I am wrong.”
____
Why would you hope you are wrong about that, Fle?
Because I hope you are right!
And I think that the remaining Texts will be full of scheming and plotting against Candidate Trump and then Pres-Elect Trump.
Have you read through this thread:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/982097087725690880.html
It is full of Strzok & Page Texts…that a lot of people haven’t read yet.
The Texts show scheming against DJT and even though there are redactions, they clearly mention that someone in their group said “the WH is running this”.
So I’m thinking that the remaining Texts that have been withheld, will be explosive.
Your right but it will absolutely be sickening for a while to actually see it with your own eyes.
Sickening…yes. But I think we can take it.
At this point, we are ready to see it all.
The truth is liberating, grasshopper.
wheatie– Flep is (thank God) our eternal optimist that cannot wrap his beloved head around the evil that has permeated our government, our country, and our collective soul…
When we have definitive words in the form of texts between FBI Agents that discuss assassinating a duly elected President of the USA…we..as a country will have a HUGE Blemish on our beloved history–on our beloved country…
As much as O disgusts me–I would be so completely shocked and beyond embarrassed (cant find the right word here) if O was a target of assassination
I hope it doesn’t prove-out to be try.
But, I recollect reading Ross Perot backed out of running because of threats against his family by the DS.
At this point, it would not surprise me.
What the gunk accumulation is to a hundres of feet of 50 year-old riser piping, it may be corruption and evil doers is to multiple agencies of our government.
I hope you are right!!!!
Nunes hasn’t seen “any five eye or any credible intelligence” to start this because Brennan planted it. Clapper propagated it and got Comey to be his fall guy. Once in, Comey was all in and kept flapping his gums to Congress and in public after writing his book.
I am inpatient too, but believe groundbreaking stuff should break any day now.
“Nunes hasn’t seen “any five eye or any credible intelligence”
He has not seen any because it was all back-channeled. Which is why the head of the U.K. Intelligence Service quit within 3 days of either the election or the inauguration. Please listen to Dan Bongino from yesterday:
https://www.bongino.com/april-25-2018-ep-706-did-mueller-find-something/
April 25, 2018: Ep. 706 Did Mueller Find Something?
Did Bob Mueller find something so destructive to the Democrats that he had to refer it for investigation? In today’s episode I address the explosive revelations yesterday, that were largely ignored by the media, but are beginning to paint a devastating picture of the attack on Trump.
I listened to Bongino today. He thinks Manafort was the insurance policy—he was planted likely w help from GOPe. Also, he thinks Sessions isn’t recusing from the Cohen investigation because the Cohen raid had nothing to do with Trump-Russia. Lots of dot connecting today on his radio show.
Yes, he says he thinks they found evidence implicating Obama’s lawyer, who works at the same firm as Cohen? Something like that anyway, How could Dan come up with something that bizarre unless he was tipped off? There is probably something to it.
One of Obama’s lawyers suddenly resigned today from his law firm. He had worked with Manafort on a project involving Ukraine. I can’t remember all the names and players but like DB, I have always wondered how/why Manafort was introduced to the Trump campaign.
I read somewhere, AGES ago, and I don’t know I read it or if it is true, but it seems to me I read that Manafort was referred to Trump either by Robert Dole or because he had been involved with Robert Dole’s campaign.
I know Dole is old but he supported Trump and was at the RNC cheering him on.
Greg Craig, the White House counsel for President Barack Obama, abruptly left his law firm as it has come under scrutiny from the special counsel’s investigation.
A spokeswoman for Skadden Arps confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation that Craig is no longer with the firm. She did not address whether his departure is related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/24/obama-lawyer-mueller-manafort/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=site-share
Hannigan quit within three days of President Trump’s inauguration.
I don’t care if the texts are toxic, I want the truth! I can handle it and I want justice!
As Meadows or Nunes said tonight, it is time for Trump to put a stop to the stonewalling. He has worked within “the system” up to this point. But at some point, he is going to have to demand it and perhaps declassify everything. BUT, I trust the president and know that he knows that he can play that card when it is time. Rush likes to say “It is not time to panic yet. When I tell you it is time to panic, it will be time to panic”. Trump is totally in control of all of this. He knows more than we do. I don’t know about 3D chess and all that, but so far Trump keeps winning. I trust him. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see what you did there. And yes you are correct.
I noticed that reference to the Presidents power as well. It’s been so tiresome hearing congress complain how they are being ignored by the DOJ / FBI when they have the ability to actually de-fund these institutions. Also,there isn’t much doubt that Meadows and Nunes could get a timely sit down with the president to discuss this frustrating lack of cooperation, so I am reasonably (hopefully) sure that Trump has his reasons for not playing hardball with Wray, Rosenstein, Sessions, etc, at the present time.
He needs to be rid of Meuller first. Trump can then go medieval on the whole lot of them for their lack of urgency in cleaning out the DOJ/FBI infection.
Congressman Louie Gohmert Just Absolutely Wrecked Robert Mueller With Epic 48-Page Investigative Blowout; We Have it Here
https://truepundit.com/congressman-louie-gohmert-just-absolutely-wrecked-robert-mueller-with-epic-48-page-investigative-blowout-we-have-it-here/
I am all in on Rep. Nunes! I truly believe he would make an incredible President and should be our 46th President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am on board for Nunes as Pres. in the future. Count me in.
Sooo. A rhetorical question. Why does state dept need to clear texts between DOJ and FBI agents?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly. Collusion with certain state department persons of interest and info sharing. Can’t wait to see it revealed.
John Kerry and Mueller were classmates and teammates at the same boys boarding school, scandal ridden, St. Pauls in Concord, New Hampshire.
They both have what Mark Levin would call a “mashed potato face”. Are we sure they are not related?
Thanks-you answered my question!
The previously released texts didn’t have to go through DOS, did they? What determines the route of release?
LikeLike
See Sundance note above: It should be assumed that some content contained in the texts directly involves the DOS.
As the originating agency, it is protocol that they also vet or redact certain elements.
Nunes: “If it’s true that Mr. Richman was an employee of the FBI, that’s something that we had no idea. We did not know that.”
Unbelievable.
Comey obstructing justice?
We also got lucky John Conlin was too lazy to start up a clean probable cause case. Instead Carter page was revealed as the target and appeared to have walked out of one russia case and into another, Everyone has seen the FBI plants do their dirtywork as far back as the 1960s. Hello Church committee 2.0 !
Roger L Simons make a comment in one of his posts recently (at PJ) that these texts between Page and Strzok were not love texts as we most often assume but texts of the actual events or planned events to come. It begs the question, why these two? How is it these two are hooked up in this endeavor and by whom. Just how many knew and said nothing? I’ve read recently that they both still have their security clearances. Why would they be trusted at this point?
If they are cooperating, and it seems that they are, the investigators can’t put stuff in front of them and ask them what it means if it has a some level of classification?
By the time the indictments come, none of these actors will have a shred of a credible legal defense. Other than ignoring the law and ‘doing it for the good of the country.’
For a long time i was impatient about the drawn out process, but looking at things cumulatively the ‘drip, drjp drip’ of incriminating statements and lies along with the timeline contradictions and bits of evidence have painted these creeps into a corner.
Yes, they have been rabid and viscious in their fight back, but the tide has turned and soon will overwhelm them.
And the internarionallythe President has been making domestically and internarionally has been hacing a subliminal effect on a significant number who were caught up in the reflexive anti-Trump media narrative. Many are having more lucid, less robotic opinions. The’not qualified’ mantra has been completely debunked. Even the partisan Left know this but won’t be honest or objetive.
The Kanye/Kim statements may be the tip of a fast moving iceberg that blasts the establishment status quo. Often it just takes a few to pull aside the emperor’s clothes!
The ‘small group’ may take the brunt of the punishment, but there is no way on the Obama/Clinton elite escape with their dignity, reputation and historical legacy intact. It will take a brave AG and Republican leadership to push this to criminal status though. I doubt it goes where it should, but it really needs to if the swamp will ever be even minimally drained.
“if the swamp will ever be even minimally drained.”
The tentacles of “the swamp” actually reach across nations. It is not solely a domestic matter that our President is dealing with.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Ephesians 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. 12 For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.
You have it right there in a nutshell in that one sentence.
” The tentacles of “the swamp” actually reach across nations. It is not solely a domestic matter that our President is dealing with. ”
I thank god that the strongest country in the world is led by PDJT.
Mmmmmm donut!
Sorry for typos etc. Horrible tablet keyboard and auto incorrect!
Sounds like we won’t be seeing these texts anytime soon? Tired of waiting!
I hope these texts are so damning, that there can be no doubt to the average person, reading this for the first time, just what the insurance policy was. I pray this starts the collapse of this corrupt house of cards .
Well I am glad that we can now finally stop talking about dresses and china and get back to the central plot! It has been about a week now with only tiny crumbs to eat! Main course please! I am getting hungry!
Wes, now admit it. Even my husband enjoyed seeing the pomp and circumstance.
Papa would even look at Melania’s shoes when I asked him to. They were amazing and she was always graceful no matter how impossibly high they were.
We were happy to see our country so well represented by our President and First Lady.
In black and white. Not circumstantial evidence, not incomprehensible DNA …
And these are Deep State people!
This week feels like a tectonic political shift is beginning to take form.
Prediction: Democrats are moving to decide who-all to throw under the bus and call it a day:
• One ringleader from a cast of dozens
• Couple of mid-levels from the hundreds
• NSA Contractors who “exceeded their authority”
The longer this festers:
• The more people flip
• The better the web of operators is mapped out
• The further into the funding and political net we penetrate
And the Greater President Trump’s stature grows, making the attempted coup UNIMAGINEABLY EVIL and the DEMAND for THEIR HEADS a Siren Song!
From your lips to God’s ear BKR
UNIMAGINABLY
Too much evidence. Too many plots. Too much money and Uranium.
What, save John Kerry? OK. **Puts on Sundance hat.**
1. And how about Obama. I rarely see people discuss this, but if you bust Hillary for using an illegal server and classified information, you have to bust Obama too, right?
2. What was Obama discussing? Not yoga, not weddings. So what palace intrigue or skullduggery was he keeping in the dark?
3. Hillary purposefully wanted Obama to use the email server. As protection. No one throws POTUS under the bus, esp the first bkack POTUS.
4. What’s in the deleted files and emails?
5. What will forensic accountants dig up with over $250 Million or more being funneled through the CF?
As I’ve posted before, there had to have been hundreds of people involved in executing the domestic surveillance operation. If you are one of them and you are reading this, “Just following orders” quit being a valid excuse many years ago. You need to figure out how to get on the white hat side pronto.
Hopefully Sundance covers the 80 million dollar money laundering scheme of the Democratic party, I hope they ate found guilty and add that to their debt.
🍩 I am so not betting a donut, I really like donuts, all kinds of donuts. 🍩 😋
Nunes and Meadows both know the processes to release information, they probably know it better than we do, so I don’t understand why they don’t mention that part. Okay, now I do. I had to say it out loud/write it first.
I am with them that it shouldn’t be taking this slow with everything from the beginning that has had to go through it’s own process. They bad guys are definitely slow-walking it for their own reasons. They know it’s going to get a number of them in big trouble, and they don’t want the voters knowing or seeing the outcome before mid-terms.
I so wish I had an accurate time machine. I would definitely take that ride and come back to let all of you know what will finally happen, and all who will go to prison, and if there will be a military tribunal for the top dogs, and if they will have nice accommodations at Gitmo and so on and so forth.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
I can’t help but wonder…if there is some sort of ‘tug of war’ going on behind the scenes.
Our President needs his appointees confirmed.
Especially his Judges!
We desperately need those honest Judges confirmed an on their benches.
But the Swamp doesn’t want those honest Judges confirmed.
The Dems and GOPe are slow-walking those Judge appointees…to the point of a stand-still.
I said ‘tug of war’, but it actually seems like more of a ‘stand off’.
Are the globalist-owned Swamp Creatures telling our President that he can’t have his appointees…unless he reigns in the Investigations into all the wrong-doing?
Without some new honest Judges on the job, these investigations could have to go before the corrupt Dem-appointed judges that currently overpopulate our courts.
That would be disastrous.
So, I dunno…like I said, it’s hard not to wonder if there is a stand off going on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent points – but – President Trump controls these agencies. Each day the President gains power while the Swamp gets weaker. I think it’s all about timing.
I think that if the Swamp tried that funny business, President Trump would publicly call them out.
Ding dong!
Judges are actually getting approved at record rates. It’s all others that are the problem.
Anyone’s name from Congress mentioned within these texts who may have supported whatever “plot” was hatched should be automatically recused from the procedures in how to handle.
Anyone
Wasn’t it the God-fearing Mormon Republican senator Orin Hatch who just recently felt the need to remind President Trump that if he fired Mueller, he might be impeached.
If the Trump DOJ wanted to generate maximum anger they would delay justice as long as possible for it to be served in time for total impact before the midterms while letting the Dems makenutter fools of themselves in their delusional state. This also serves the purpose of protecting evidence during an investigation despite Congressional oversight issues.When push comes to shove in the end the delay will be forgiven, but not the guilty. There’s a lot of frothing of the mouth and cold anger that these delays are whipping into a frenzy not seen in many decades. The ploy is working! What new horrors will be revealed in the nest episode of – “The Department of Deep State” ?
Why do any txt messages need redacting in any manner? They are clear-text messages and cannot be classified in any way! They are not privileged US post.
Make utter, but I like makenutter better.
It’s that time again.
Sung to the tune of “Happy Together” by The Turtles:
Imagine texting you, I do
I text throughout the day and night, I like to write
To text out to the girl I screw and not my wife
Still texting together
If I should chat you up, during work time
Discussing what is next to leak to New York Times
Imagine how the Trump campaign would be maligned
Still texting together
I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
For all my life
When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
And not just hype
Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
No matter what our clearance is, a war we wage
The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
Still texting together
I can’t see me scheming with no one but you
For all my life
When we’re leaking, baby the lies’ll be true
And not just hype
Page and Strzok and Strzok and Page
Defending our democracy, on the world stage
The only one for Page is Strzok, and Strzok for Page
Still texting together
If we could meet and speak on Andy’s time, and he’d say he would
authorize, and ease our minds.
No chance for us to leave a trail, for one to find,
still texting together
Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba
Ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba
I text you and you text me
No matter where our Samsungs are, no one can see
The only one I text is you, and you text me
Still texting together
Still texting together
Friends in fair weather
Still texting together
We’re texting together
Still texting together
Texting together
Still texting together
Still texting together (ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba-ba ba-ba-ba-ba.
Ha! Well done!
The Hollies!
Bus stop, wet day
She’s texts, I say
Please share to my cell phone
She stops, she goes
She types, love grows
Texting to my cell phone
All that summer we enjoyed it
Wind and rain and shine
That cellphone we employed it
By August she was mine
Ha, ha, ha! Another good one!
Bravo!
If only they would have stuck to the cone of silence, agents 86 & 99 wouldn’t be in the predicament they are in now. It’s the new-fangled technology that got em into trouble.
I love that!
We are talking separate investigations. First released emails were from the Hillary email era – all the way through the October 2016 Comey announcement. OIG had them, was reviewing/cataloguing and redacting as required. Even tho “email” review began in Jan. 2017, we had no idea the StzxroK/Page emails existed FOR ELEVEN MONTHS (first devastating release was Dec 2017). There were some released from the May/June 2017 time frame – most likely the ones reviewed/used for the McCabe/leak investigation (“don’t text me”). VERY FEW have been released that have any reference to the FISA application (the insurance policy). Stzrok was very involved in that sham investigation but very little has been released – if State is involved in review you can bet those texts reference UK sources and probably Victoria Nuland, Rice, etc. In order to have airtight OIG report on FISA abuse, they need to keep certain things tightly controlled so that the Dem spin machine isn’t given a chance to start their counteroffensive. Let the Dems spin out of control when the OIG releases the Hillary email report on or about May 8th (hopefully with some criminal referrals) and then OIG can continue for a few months more (behind the headlines) on the FISA abuse review. There’s one head on a pike that I want — Sanctimonious Sally Y.
Great scenario!
Very clever Karl, love it!
What if – this is all a sham? What if Trump’s Whitehouse is a part of that sham? What if Trump was ‘put in’ to shut conservatives up? What is the only honesty was from the likes of Nunes who are being kept in the dark by ‘Trump’s’ team as much as the Dems team? What if Trumps ‘texts’ complaining about everything is all a stage play to keep you thinking it is not? What if Mueller ‘chasing Trump’ is a part of that and in fact, Mueller is the ‘fixer’ and Trump is just the ‘willing decoy’? What if Trump was a war monger like the rest of them and started bombing at the instruction of the city of London … ooops? What if? What if the whole thing has been built to fool the people? This interview created all these what-ifs in my head. Change the premise to this ‘crazy’ idea and see how it fits.
Most of the resent “noise” regarding the IG criminal referrals occurred because of MaCabe’s firing. The timing of the initial IG report being released had to do with MaCabe. The next “noise” wave was because of Comey yapping all over the place and the release of his book. Can’t help but think if MaCabe’s retirement date had been say June 1st and Comey’s phony book release had also been later, there would still be little information from the IG or the DOJ. I really do hope the delay in releasing the full IG report and the 1st wave of indictments all happen prior to Horowitz appearance before congress May 8th. The reasoning would then be clear for the delay in releasing truck loads of information requested by the congressional committees. If not Sessions and Ray will look like deep state obstructionists.
