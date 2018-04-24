April 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #460

  1. nimrodman says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

    DHS boss threatens ‘caravan’ border-crossers with prosecution, detention, deportation

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Monday warned the “caravan” of Central American migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border that they could face prosecution, detention and deportation, as President Trump called on the agency to block the group.

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/23/dhs-boss-threatens-caravan-border-crossers-with-prosecution-detention-deportation.html

    • Minnie says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:31 am

      As well she should, she’s merely following her President’s orders.

      Good on her!

    • joeknuckles says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:37 am

      If they are claiming to seek asylum, they can stay in Mexico.

      • WSB says:
        April 24, 2018 at 12:41 am

        Mexico probably forgot to mention that on the instruction sheet.

      • sunnydaze says:
        April 24, 2018 at 12:43 am

        Not sure Mexico would allow them to stay there.

        Interesting that Mexico DOES allow them to trudge thru their country tho, on their way to the U.S., complete with blow by blow Media accounts and festivities all along the way.

        • MAGA_Berserker says:
          April 24, 2018 at 12:51 am

          By default, absolutely none of them should qualify for refuge. The first country the entered is where the should seek refuge.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          April 24, 2018 at 1:14 am

          They are probably living a really good life on that trip with all the funding and help from outside sources.

          If we had any so called journalism there would be a team of them wth the caravan reporting their every move.

          My wager is . they are probably staying in hotels and taking buses most of the way.

          When they get to the border, they roll around in the dirt a little, look sad, and the MSM hands out food.

          If I was in charge, when they got to the border, a whole bunch of tear gas, rubber bullets would wake them up.

          Anyway, don’t let them set one foot in our country.

      • Harry Lime says:
        April 24, 2018 at 1:39 am

        Let’s give them all nice sturdy sticks and then send Michelle Obama down to the border to stop them…wearing her lovely pinata dress.

  2. joeknuckles says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Hillary’s “director of African American advertising” is on Tucker. Tucker’s first question should have been “What the hell is a director of African American advertising?”.

  3. WSB says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:35 am

    This just speaks for itself.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Trying to subvert and nullify a duly-elected President.

      Dem Party and the lying MSM who enabled their BS both deserve to disappear forever.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      April 24, 2018 at 12:44 am

      “They were so certain Clinton would win, they subverted the Constitution & the rule of law.”

      It is worse than that. Perry Mason would say – “Objection your honor. Conclusion on the part of the witness.” In other words, “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men?”

      I say they were confident of a Clinton win. But they would have done it no matter what and they haven’t changed and they will never change. EVER.

  4. phoenixRising says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:42 am

  5. OKPatriot says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Thinking of Andrew Breitbart. It is too bad that he couldn’t see all this unfolding. He was a true patriot.

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Kevin Shipp – the Subversion of America

    An expose’ of the deep state/ illegal shadow government. This was recorded prior to the election, so it does not include it’s attempt to remove PDJT from office at any cost. For that you have to view the much newer video I have posted on today’s open thread:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/24/tuesday-april-24th-open-thread/#comment-5289426

  7. ezpz2 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:44 am

    To those who tweet (I don’t), could you please – if you are so inclined -ask Laura Ingraham to say “PRESIDENT Trump” instead of just “Trump”.

    It’s really annoying to hear her say ‘Trump this’ and ‘Trump that’ REPEATEDLY! So much so that I had to turn her off.

    I’v heard her ask at the end of her shows to tweet her, so much please do?

    TIA

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:48 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:49 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

  13. emet says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Say Emmanuel, we might need some space in the Chateau d’If for some weasels.

  14. John Rawls says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:57 am

    keep an eye on the russian lawyer Veselnitskaya… she’s about to make a move…

    recently complains about not being interviewed by mueller.

    today she says Fusion GPS was being framed (didn’t say by whom).

  15. phoenixRising says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:57 am

  16. phoenixRising says:
    April 24, 2018 at 12:59 am

  17. MAGA_Berserker says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:05 am

    I’m dreaming of a killery-less Christmas…

  18. Leon0112 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Draining the swamp. As Attorney General, Jeff Sessions inherited a good chunk (but not all) of the swamp. Since taking office, Sessions has orchestrated the departure or demotion of the following swamp dwellers: James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, James Baker, James Rybicki, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Michael Kortan, Bruce Ohr and others whom I am forgetting right now.

    This alone is a significant draining of the swamp. In addition, he has opened up the DOJ National Security Division to scrutiny by the IG Horowitz and appointed Huber to be the prosecutor examining the criminal referrals from Horowitz and Congress. He has resolved to stop the leaks from the FBI and the DOJ. For the most part, we have not seen many leaks of investigative matters from the Huber side of the fence, and there have been criminal referrals on leaks by the people who have been let go plus Clapper and Brennan.

    Sessions is trying to restore the traditional procedures of the DOJ to not comment on investigations or prosecutions unless and until there are indictments and prosecutions commence. Civil libertarians should be happy about this. This also increases the probability of obtaining convictions in those cases prosecuted.

    The difficult part of this approach is that it takes time to put together solid cases for prosecution. This is particularly true when there appears to be such a large volume of criminal activity. Huber has his hands full. Inevitably, the cases he is examining not only include potential wrongdoing by members of the DOJ and FBI, not also the State Department and the Intelligence Community. For the later two areas, Huber is going to need additional staff not part of the IG Horowitz’ staff.

    The indictments and trials are likely to last for years, if they are done well. And Sessions is working hard to do them well. Draining the swamp will not be done overnight, but Sessions is making progress.

  19. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:13 am

    SOURCES: Most Of What EPA’s Leaker Told Dems About Scott Pruitt Is ‘False’
    Former Trump campaign official Kevin Chmielewski, who’s also former EPA deputy chief of staff operations, gave congressional Democrats a list of accusations against Pruitt, detailing the administrator’s alleged “wasteful spending” and “disregard for ethical and legal requirements.”

    Chmielewski is the likely source for media reports surrounding Pruitt’s spending habits and alleged ethical lapses. 

    But many of Chmielewski’s claims have been called into question by two sources familiar with EPA’s inner-workings. One source told The Daily Caller News Foundation of Chmielewski’s claims that “more than 60 percent is false, the other 40 percent is information he distorted.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/23/sources-epa-leaker-dems-scott-pruitt-false/

  20. rsmith1776 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Next ABSOLUTELY indispensable Presidential Pardons:

    Dinesh D’Souza – best on merit, not to mention a hat tip to the UN ambassador, to the wonderful Indian-American community, and to that most erudite The Simpsons character, the indefatigable and lovable, and great American patriot Apu Nahasapeemapetilon
    .
    General David Petraeus – SOME merit, unbelievable trolling currency, as well as a signal to General Flynn –

    – “Michael, if I took care of David, who’s a stranger to me, do you really believe I’d forget family?”

    Bada bing bada boom!

    —-

    PS Boom Boom Boom Boom !!!!!!!

    Let “Q” and his faithful be happy, too.

  21. NewOrleans says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Earlier today, Q posted this video of President Trump from the campaign with the following message:

    Listen carefully.
    Trust the plan.

    Watch this fantastic video and remind yourself how far we’ve come. And also imagine – with this man in charge – how far we’re going to go.

    • MAGA_Berserker says:
      April 24, 2018 at 1:47 am

      2:45 “Honestly, she should be locked up.”
      I voted for that man!!!
      4:05 “Never the less, I take all of these these slings and arrows for you, gladly.”
      4:46 “I didn’t need to do this folks, believe me.”
      Once in a generation VSG!!! We are blessed.

  22. phoenixRising says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:21 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:23 am

    Heritage Foundation: 1,132 proven instances of election fraud

    At the very end of his presidency, Barack Obama instructed the nation to pay no attention to allegations of vote fraud, that such allegations were “fake news.”

    Whom are you going to believe?  Barack Obama or actual, verified data?  Such as this from the Heritage Foundation:

    The Heritage Foundation added 26 new entries to its election fraud database, bringing the searchable ledger to a total of 1,132 proven instances of election fraud.  That includes 983 cases that ended in a criminal conviction, 48 that led to civil penalties, 79 where defendants were enrolled in a diversion program, and 22 cases of official or judicial findings of fraud.

    Americans should be alarmed.  These entries represent irrefutable evidence that fraud has impacted elections in 47 states, and across all levels of government.

    Of course, the game of the Democrats is to avoid at all costs any of the safeguards against fraud, such as photo ID requirements.  That should tell anyone with integrity what they are up to.  But most media continue to ignore this stain on democracy.  

    https://www.americanthinker.com

  24. phoenixRising says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:26 am

    • piper567 says:
      April 24, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Gotta hand it to Ms. Candace…She has more oomph than the entire Senate and House Leadership, together with almost all of Congress, and is just fearless. Such courage.
      I am so glad Kanye West has brought attention to her work.
      Andrew would love her.

  25. boot says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:27 am

    Reading the Special Counsel’s response to Manafort’s motion to the court to suppress
    evidence that the government obtained pursuant to a warrant authorizing the search of his residence located in Alexandria, Virginia. https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000162-f569-d230-a36b-f7fd96d20002 . I came across this statement:-
    “The warrant application had not sought permission to enter without knocking. In issuing
    the warrant, the magistrate judge authorized the government to execute the warrant any day
    through August 8, 2017, and to conduct the search “in the daytime [from] 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.”
    Doc. 264-1 at 1. The government complied fully with those date and time conditions, and
    Manafort does not contend otherwise. ”

    I think it is widely believed that the FBI smashed down Manafort’s apartment door on a “no-knock” basis. It appears that Manafort has not accused the FBI of behaving unreasonably when serving the warrant and presumably there was no forcible entry by the FBI into Manafort’s apartment.

    The other item of information new to me is that the first FBI warrant to search Manafort’s storage unit was on 27 May 2017 i.e. only 10 days after the appointment of Mueller as the SC. Therefore it appears that the investigation of Manafort was well underway before Rosenstein appointed Mueller and that Mueller’s recruits such as Weissmann would not have been in place.

  26. wheatietoo says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Candace Owens segment on Hannity’s show:

  27. phoenixRising says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:29 am

    If you support him for Speaker, LET HIM KNOW

  28. phoenixRising says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:38 am

  29. phoenixRising says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:41 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:43 am

    OPINION…very good

    Trump’s Raw Deal

    John P. Warren  | April 23, 2018

    Donald Trump has gotten the rawest deal in the past 50 years. 

    https://townhall.com/columnists/johnpwarren/2018/04/23/draft-n2473509

  31. wheatietoo says:
    April 24, 2018 at 1:44 am

    Heheh.

