April 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #459

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
What is overkill? Programmed to birth, we just keep repeating what we already know! The more we learn from history the more the chances increase to be condemned to repeat it!
Huh?
Wow! That’s gotta hurt! The relationship between our POTUS and Sessions is very strange….
Please forgive Sleepy Eyes Chuck — he is merely acting as the spokesperson for the future Obama Legacy Museum and Parking Garage in Chicago and trying to salvage some bare remnant of Barry’s reputation as Light Bringer Supreme..
Well done Mr. President … I’m with YOU all the way! … sleepy eyed Chick Toad can sit in his own corner whacking it … hope he “enjoys” himself.
Here’s some context from Mary Matalin. Before all this Korea stuff hit too…
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/can-die-happy-now-trump-job-performance-declares-mary-matalin/
Good article. Thanks for posting it. I wandered down to the comments and I thought I was reading the comments following a different article…..good grief were they hateful.
I hope the positive end of this double entendre is that SHE is about to FINALLY get hunted-down … “rhymes with rich”
Crushing blow to pundits and snarky Democrat (and Republican) Trump opponents. I’m sure past quotes from them would be hilarious.
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Jim Jordan
Nunes
The tables are officially starting to turn against the Deep State as GOP lawmakers gain more and more evidence against them.
Mark Meadows told Fox News on Thursday morning that his team has obtained documents to build a “growing body of evidence” that former Attorney General Loretta Lynch coordinated with the FBI to end the Hillary email investigation.
Excellent.
Our President doesn’t tweet anything by accident…it’s all part of a broader plan, IMO
Awan, A Pakistani IT aide, who had just been fired by all his other employers for being a suspected hacker, left a laptop with the username RepDWS in a phone booth. The laptop was placed next to a letter to prosecutors.
Video in link
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2018/04/22/trump-pakistani-mystery-man-documents-debbie-wasserman-schultz
Add George Papadolous denial there was any Russia collusion
Keeping Democrats somewhat competitive.
Hunting Witches.
Grassley with
Judge Pirro
Pray more than ever for our President, his family, his staff, and our beloved USA as events continue to unfold. May God bless and protect him as he starts a new week facing down the evil that surrounds him
amen
Pam, thank you! ‘Praying Medic’ is respected for his steady Q-analysis. For Treepers who’d like to keep up with Q without analysis or filters, there is ‘Stroppy Me’, reporting on youtube.
As I recall, neither Sundance nor Q has made mention of the other. Coincidence?
Did you ever notice that you never see Superman and Clark Kent together? Hmm…
Two modern superheroes fighting for truth, justice and the American way, and with more in common too. Both Sundance and Q will tell you: “Trust Trump,” and “Trust the Plan, it’s happening.” Ah, the Big Ugly, the glorious Big Ugly!
Great link – thanks for that! Glad to see I’m reading Q correctly – or at least in agreement with others.
And we wonder why people totally disbelieve 60 mins and the OUTLANDISH Stormy tales.
But will Mr. Kapur divine this week’s winning lottery numbers? I’ll believe the authenticity of his “invention” when he walks off with the prize—4 times in a row.
Until then he’s limited to inconsequential stunts like the amazing Google/60 Minutes incident that supposedly occurred. (BTW “outlandish” hardly begins to describe the MSM…)
All he claims to have done is searched google without using spoken words — using some kind of electronic impulses from his brain, I guess. He’s not claiming to be psychic..
I think Kanye’s comments are huge. This reaches a lot of people who avoid politics like the plague and might only have access to the PC-filtered TRUMP BAD knee-jerk view.
Much more of an effect now that people have seen Trump getting sh*t done while being attacked on all sides and by both parties. Just because he says it will direct his fans to carefully consider what Candace says.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/22/kanye-tweet-candance-owens/
Because Trump is lifting all boats:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/04/06/bet-founder-trump-economy-brings-black-workers-back-into-labor-force.html
Robert, I agree, this is a big deal.
Watched yet another black woman. @RealWendyBelle, who is also on somewhat of sarampage. and from her was linked to others.
This could grow quickly, especially with so many ways to talk with one another…and also bring the censorship issue to another population…You have to wonder how Twitter/FB will attempt to control this.
I say, Major Hoorays!
Kanye has 14.4 million followers on twitter so that message is going wide outside of Trump’s normal audience.
Don’t underestimate how big this Kanye thing is.
I was watcihng a video on youtube earlier of a couple of black women talking about how they left the democrat plantation, one of them said she didn’t trust Trump, but then she saw Diamond and Silk talking about him. After watching them for a while, she started paying more attention and because of that voted for President Trump.
This Kanye thing will wake people up. Not all. Not most. Some. Some is good enough. Some is followed by Some More.
Snort 😂
Soros’ “Love Judge” tried Carter Page Russian spy case, now has Trump’s lawyer case too:
George Soros lost a billion dollars when Trump was elected President.
There are 43 judges in the district where the “Love Judge”, Kimba Woods works. How was Woods randomly assigned the case involving Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen?
A string of coincidences make this trial anything but.
https://brassballs.blog/home/soros-love-judge-tried-carter-page-russian-spy-case-now-has-trumps-lawyer-case-too
This helps. Hadn’t seen it before:
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/12/a-timeline-of-treason-how-fbi.html
Pat Buchanan’s post : the absolute truth….
“What had a quarter century of Bushite free trade produced?
About $12 trillion in trade deficits, $4 trillion with China alone, a loss of 55,000 plants and 6 million manufacturing jobs.
We imported goods “Made in China,” while exporting our future.
U.S. elites made China great again, to where Beijing is now challenging our strategic position and presence in Asia.
Could Republicans not see the factories shutting down, or not understand why workers’ wages had failed to rise for decades?
What did the democracy crusades “to end tyranny in our world” accomplish?
Thousands of U.S. dead, tens of thousands of wounded, trillions of dollars sunk, and a Mideast awash in blood from Afghanistan to Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen, with millions uprooted and homeless. Yet, still, the GOP establishment has not repudiated the mindset that produced this….”
What a putz this Steve Hilton is. His phony “Swamp Watch” segment is berating the Trump appointees who are actually draining the swamp over the cries of the swamp critters yelling for their heads. So limey boy of course yells for their heads. Scott Pruitt in particular, one of the most fearless anti-swampers.
You ain’t fooling anybody Hilton. You are obviously a classic Murdoch tool probably dating Shemp Smith. Why exactly is a Brit hosting a show called “Revolution” on USA airwaves anyway? Do they have Americans hosting shows over on their little island?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Totally agree Blade… a tool.
Laura Jarrett@LauraAJarrett
·
Apr 20
“Justice Dept split on Garner case – in Rosenstein’s hands now”
We watched while mills in NC closed their doors and workers struggled to find jobs at much lower wages. Then we watched as all of the mill machinery was disassembled…and shipped to China! And finally we watched as they literally took the buildings apart and shipped the used bricks overseas, too!!
Surprised they didn’t take apart the mill houses, dig up the sod, trees, and flowers and ship them out, too.
It has been a travesty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reply to Obs above
Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall 4-20-18 After action Report Part 1 of 6
I want to thank everyone who took the time to read my initial report on Congressman Matt Gaetz town hall. Congressman Gaetz is one of the few Republicans that are out in the media defending President Trump against the Mueller witch hunt.
As is usual, after I attend an event, I process the event to see what I learned from it and I’d like to share those thoughts with you this evening.
I dashed out the initial report after the event because I felt it had some important info that people needed to know, e.g. organized troll army. This report is a more detailed presentation of the Town Hall. For clarity, I am dividing it into these sections:
Town Hall Format
Normal Citizens
The Troll Army
My Statement that I didn’t get to make
Congressman Gaetz’s Statements
Conclusion
Town Hall Format
Congressman Gaetz holds monthly events. I had never attended one but with all that is going on with the Uni-party, I felt it important to attend this one. I’m glad I did as it was a learning experience.
When checking in, you were asked if you wanted to ask a question. If so, they gave you a ticket stub and put the other part in a pail to be drawn. I thought that was an interesting way to handle the questions/statements.
The Congressman opened the meeting. The first order of business was a minister who offered a prayer. Next a Scout troop color guard presented the American Flag, State Flag and County Flag and led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Afterwards Congressman Gaetz remarked that the meetings in Washington did not open with even the Pledge and he thought that was wrong.
He also commented that in DC, there was an R cloakroom and a D cloakroom, there was an R cafeteria and a D cafeteria. That everything was divided and that was not a good thing.
I had expected Congressman Gaetz to give a speech but instead, he started drawing numbers for the people who wanted to speak. Bringing them up to the stage where he held the mic so they could be heard.
The Normal Citizens
Fortunately, the first several speakers were normal citizens before the trolls got into the mix. You could tell the normal people by the fact they were mostly uncomfortable speaking in front of a crowd. This is a representation of their concerns:
Why are criminal illegal immigrants not being deported (Recent SC ruling)
Why is the government continuing to fund Planned Parenthood
Why is HilLIARy and the other criminals that have been exposed not being prosecuted
Why are phony social security numbers being honored by the Feds (thousands over the age of 112)
There were a few people with special interest statements that I tuned out. By the time they got through rambling and self-serving, I was against whatever they were advocating.
Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall 4-20-18 After action Report Part 2 of 6
The Troll Army
Using a ticket stub drawing system, the Trolls could not control when they got to speak so the first one up was about the third or fourth speaker. There was a small group of them and I believe they pooled their tickets so the designated speaker would have a better chance to get on the stage. It worked.
I could immediately tell that something wasn’t right about this guy. Unlike the regular citizens, he was arrogant, loud and pushy. He made certain that everyone knew he was an ER doctor, a millennial and that millennials did not care about immigration (Keying off a concern expressed by a previous speaker). Looking at him and listening to him, I was thinking I wouldn’t take a bandaid from this guy. He really looked like a slob.
So, after trying to make people think how hard he works as an ER doctor, he jumps into the Bloomberg agenda. Namely, people should not have guns in their house because women are shot with them every day; if there is a gun in the house, a woman is GOING to be shot. Light applause which was an indicator that it was a group of them. This district is FOR the second amendment.
It was obvious to me that this person had rehearsed his lines. He proceeds to rattle off statistics, supposedly from his personal experience at a local ER that women getting shot is rampant and murders are rampant. That is probably true in Chicago, but around here, murders and people getting shot are so rare, it’s news when it happens. So, he was repeating the Bloomberg talking points and getting a light scattered applause with each BS statement. This is when it became clear there was a team of them. They were scattered across the room in the third or fourth rows.
Congressman Gaetz took charge and told the guy he was not going to condone taking away gun rights from honest citizens. I started the applause for Congressman Gaetz and the room followed. (This is a good way to counter the trolls, lead the applause for the good things!)
Mr. ER then returned to his seat which was in the row behind me (I was in the second row) with his two supporters. Through the rest of the troll appearances, he was loudly mouthing comments in support of whatever BS they were spouting and denouncing conservative concerns and statements made by regular citizens. He was really annoying.
Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall 4-20-18 After action Report Part 3 of 6
A few more normal people were called and then the worst of the three trolls took the stage. This woman in her late 50s or early 60s started out by trying to take the mic from Congressman Gaetz. He told her he would hold it and she continued to argue and try to take it for at least a minute. Finally, she gave up trying to take the mic and started into her agenda.
Again, this person was loud and arrogant with a NY accent. She also, was very rehearsed. She keyed off one of the previous normal citizens who expressed displeasure with the government funding PP, she immediately and rudely declared that she didn’t want the government interfering with her right to choose. This resulted in a scattered applause from the troll army. Of course, mother nature had already taken that decision away from her years before which made her statements silly. She ranted on about her “Right to Choose” which of course is the lefty buzz phrase for killing your children at any age until Gaetz was able to get some words in by removing the mic from her face. Again, this district is above average pro-life.
To counter this obnoxious individual, Congressman Gaetz related a personal story which I think speaks highly of him and his family. He said that 35 years ago, his mother was 8 months pregnant with his sister. She was in an accident that injured her back. The doctors told his mother that if she didn’t get rid of the almost full term baby, she risked permanent injury. He said his mother prayed about the decision and today, his mother was in a wheelchair but he had a wonderful, 34 year old sister. Gaetz said he would always stand up for the rights of the unborn.
The Troll tried to deflect but knew she was totally defeated on this topic so she started into another agenda, banning semi-automatic weapons. First off, she claimed she had been a teacher in Broward county, a mere 900 miles away from Pensacola (why was she here?), for 30 years and knew people at the high school that were killed. Then she pulled out the Bloomberg talking points of how people didn’t NEED those evil AR15s or any semi-automatic and why was Gaetz opposed to “reasonable” gun control, (Troll applause) you know like taking away peoples rights to own guns (Did I mention this district is a second amendment stronghold). After all, her daddy was a hunter but didn’t need an AR15. Then she completely exposed herself as a gun grabber when she got off on silencer legislation. The only people who follow that are the anti-gunners, gun enthusiasts and people like me who get NRA bulletins and read the American Rifleman.
Congressman Gaetz managed to break into her rant and said the second amendment was not about hunting or even self defense because at the time the Constitution was written, those things were a way of life, the second amendment was about the citizens being able to remove an abusive government.
Boy did that answer set her off. She really started yelling now. At this point, Congressman Gaetz tried to take control again by moving the mic back so he could end her time but by now, this crazy person was practically shouting and gesturing wildly. Gaetz told her several times she had already used more time than anyone and she needed to leave the stage.
She refused to move and continued to yell so a couple of police officers started moving rapidly towards the stage. When they were almost there, she retreated. I was hoping for a perp walk but these people know just how far to push it before there are consequences. I think some families with children left during this display.
why was she allowed on the stage…?
I thought people at these type meetings were allowed questions of the representative… not speech mankin’
Apparently Congressman Gaetz is one brave man and doesn’t prescreen the questions. Drawings are anonymous numbers. These meetings are suppose to be for constituents but they don’t check. I think it was handled well by the Congressman.
Nicely done. Gaetz can be quite good.
Take it from someone embedded behind enemy lines here in NY, oftentimes the easiest way to stump leftists is to forget about arguing against their obsessive compulsive disorder and simply ask a question. For instance, when they blah blah blah about ‘militia’ and ‘people’ and ‘hunting’ you just ask them: Exactly what is the defense against government tyranny?
When they blah blah blah about global warming and rising temps every year you just ask: Exactly what should the temps be doing?. Most leftists have the talking points about what they are arguing for down cold but NEVER considered what they are arguing against. In fact they are very much like Obama, a low-IQ dimwit who was malleable to learning lines but horrific on his feet in unscripted realtime against any pushback or questions.
Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall 4-20-18 After action Report Part 4 of 6
It was clear to me that this woman had practiced this act a lot, just like the so-called ER doctor.. They were confident, arrogant and using techniques to try to dominate the spotlight, e.g take control of the mic, try to generate guilt about guns (innocent children, helpless women), and talking loudly over the Congressman etc. I think Congressman Gaetz’s excellent response to her abortion is my right rant threw her off pace.
A few more normal people and the third troll got called. This was an obese black girl who immediately attacked Congressman Gaetz about condoning the police shooting down black people in the streets. Obviously this was the BLM wing of the trolls. The things this girl was ranting about were just crazy talk. She kept repeating the same idiotic talking points over and over but then added brown people to those being shot down on the streets. She was not as good an actor as the other two. She ranted until Gaetz told her the time was up. She retreated after seeing what happened to her colleague.
At this point it was clear the trolls were working to run out the clock and create problems. I think a number of people had left when the obnoxious woman started her rant; there were families with children in attendance and it got tense.
After the third troll, there were only a couple of agenda seekers who got to speak and were super boring. I didn’t get to speak but if I had, this is what I was going to say.
Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall 4-20-18 After action Report Part 5 of 6
My Intended Statement at the Congressman Gaetz Town Hall had the Trolls not run out the clock
Congressman Gaetz, I have a question but first I would like to thank you for publicly supporting President Trump and exposing the fraudulent Mueller witch hunt that was based on a fabricated document of lies called the Steele Dossier.
I voted for you and I am proud of the way you have represented our district. However, I am NOT proud of the current Republican party leadership because of the following issues.
My question involves the conduct of the Republican leadership since President Trump took office: For instance, with the Republicans controlling the House and the Senate, why are they not supporting President Trump’s platform that we voted for such as building the wall and sending illegal aliens back to their true homes; why are they allowing the Mueller witch hunt to continue when it has been publicly demonstrated several months ago to have been started based on lies created by Clinton as a campaign strategy. When you add the fact that not ONE democrat or democrat entity has been subject to investigation and that Mueller has strayed very far away from collusion because there was none, it makes the Mueller witch hunt a national and international embarrassment, particularly when you look at the thug type, kick down doors raids that he has authorized and finally, why is the Republican Senate slow walking President Trump’s nominees thereby handicapping his administration after over a year while at the same time, using a procedural trick to claim they are still in session when they are not to prevent President Trump’s recess appointments of needed positions.
I know you are one of the hardest working congressman, working for our district and the good of the USA, that I have ever seen. So, since you are up in Washington at ground zero, can you explain to me why, with a Republican President who is fulfilling and has fulfilled more campaign promises than any President in history, the Republican leadership and a large portion of the House and Senate Republicans are fighting President Trump and undermining him every step of the way? End Statement.
Although I didn’t get to ask my question, Congressman Gaetz did provide some answers in response to other people’s questions. But I would have liked to hear him specifically address my question.
If you write to him at his FL office, your question will be answered. That’s what his local guys are there for… I always call/write the local office. Always get a reply.
Congressman Matt Gaetz Town Hall 4-20-18 After action Report Part 6 of 6
Interesting Statements from Congressman Gaetz
A town hall can be a good place to get a better idea of who is representing you. I first met Matt Gaetz at the President Trump campaign rally in Sept. ’16 when he served as MC. He was not yet our representative. What impressed me is that he went out and mingled with the people chatting and shaking hands. I was impressed with him. His hard work as our representative shows me I voted for the right guy!
In this section, I am going to try to list some of the valuable information that Congressman Gaetz was able to present, despite the Troll army.
On the second amendment: The second amendment was put into the Constitution to give the citizens the means to remove an abusive government. It was not about hunting or self-defense because at the time the Constitution was written, people already had those rights. After what we’ve seen with the deep state, I can see why they want the people disarmed.
On the Republican leadership: McConnell is more concerned about Chuck Shumer’s feelings than he is in doing his job and helping President Trump.
On the House members: many of them get elected, go up to DC and like the perks and prestige but aren’t interested in working. Nothing significant will get done with the current Congress.
Gaetz is totally pro-life. His family story speaks volumes.
Gaetz does not like all the waste in the current spending bill and voted against it. However, because the military got what was needed, he can tolerate it for the time being but is going to continue fighting wasteful spending.
In response to why people who have been exposed as having committed crimes have not been arrested: Congress cannot arrest people, only the executive branch can do so. Gaetz feels that the problem is a weak AG. I hope he’s wrong on that.
On illegal immigration: with laws now being enforced, illegal immigration is down by a lot. He wants to cut off the Fed benefits that illegals are currently receiving. He feels that doing so will make a large number of them go home if they aren’t being paid by the taxpayers to be here.
Those are the highlights.
Conclusion
If your local politician has an event, go. If they are good, let them know it. If they are not, do opposition research for any challenger and demand the local party run a challenger.
It’s clear, the troll army is going to be stalking any conservative politician. They are small in number but loud and obnoxious; they also have a script and an act. We the People need to show our support for any Conservative Representative or Senator. We need to show up in force and show them the POWER of the majority.
And this November, vote R because the alternative is self-destructive.
