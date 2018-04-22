Sunday April 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
It’s getting fun now… heh heh heh
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do you have your popcorn ready?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey JoeDan…..are you on gab.ai yet?
LikeLike
yup
LikeLike
The Truth Of Christ
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“As the truth of Christ is in me…” (II Cor. 11:10).
How often St. Paul, in his letters, speaks with an oath! “God is my witness” (Rom. 1:9), “As God is true” (II Cor. 1:18), “Behold, before God, I lie not” (Gal. 1:20), “God is my record” (Phil. 1:8), “I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not” (I Tim. 2:7), etc., etc.
As Dean Howson has said: “When Paul makes a solemn statement under the sense of God’s presence, he does not hesitate to express this.”
But had not others spoken under the sense of God’s presence? Of course they had, yet Paul calls God to witness far more often than any other Bible writer. Why is this? The answer is found in the distinctive character of Paul’s ministry as the apostle of “the mystery.” John the Baptist, the four evangelists and the twelve apostles did not need to speak with oaths since they proclaimed that which had already been prophesied. But with Paul it was different. Separate from the twelve, who were widely known as the apostles of Christ, Paul had been raised up to make known a wonderful secret which God had kept hidden from all who had gone before. While not a contradiction of prophecy, this secret had nevertheless not been prophesied; it was a new revelation. Hence it was appropriate that the Apostle should insist again and again that he wrote as in the presence of God.
As we consider Paul’s oaths, however, we must ask ourselves whether anyone ever used the oath with more solemn sincerity. Did anyone ever suffer so intensely for the truths he proclaimed, or pay so dearly to convince others of them? Could anyone say with such simplicity to those who knew him best:
“Ye know… after what manner I have been with you at all seasons, serving the Lord with all humility of mind, and with many tears and temptations [testings]… and how I kept back nothing that was profitable unto you…” (Acts 20:18-20).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-truth-of-christ/
2Corinthians 11:10 As the truth of Christ is in me, no man shall stop me of this boasting in the regions of Achaia.
Romans 1:9 For God is my witness, whom I serve with my spirit in the gospel of his Son, that without ceasing I make mention of you always in my prayers;
2Corinthians 1:18 But as God is true, our word toward you was not yea and nay.
Galatians 1:20 Now the things which I write unto you, behold, before God, I lie not.
Philippians 1:8 For God is my record, how greatly I long after you all in the bowels of Jesus Christ.
1Timothy 2:7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.
Acts 20:18 And when they were come to him, he said unto them, Ye know, from the first day that I came into Asia, after what manner I have been with you at all seasons,
19 Serving the Lord with all humility of mind, and with many tears, and temptations, which befell me by the lying in wait of the Jews:
20 And how I kept back nothing that was profitable unto you, but have shewed you, and have taught you publickly, and from house to house,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul, the “apostle to the gentiles” (not to the nation Israel) lays out for us our doctrine in the dispensation of the grace of God in Romans to Philemon.
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Colossians 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
1Corinthians 11:1 Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.
1Timothy 1:16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.
Paul did NOT preach the same message as the other 12 apostles:
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter; 8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:) 9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.
2Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
Israel’s program (the Kingdom) was revealed, Paul’s program (the “mystery”) was kept secret until he was saved – they CANNOT be the same.
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
Ephesians 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Genesis 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.
Col 1:16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him:
God will use the nation of Israel to redeem the earth back to him. God will use the church of this dispensation to replace Satan and the fallen angels in the heavenly places when they are kicked out.
Col 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God; 26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints:
Revelation 12:12 Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.
After the church is removed and this dispensation ends, God will resume dealing with and using the nation Israel. That is when the books of Hebrews to Revelation will be needed for the people alive at that time. We will be delivered from “the wrath to come” on the earth during the events occurring in the book of Revelation.
1Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
1Th 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: 17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. 18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya know, back in the not-so-old-days the Washington post was an outlet for the Left but at least it was a classier read than it is now. Since Bezos bought it I see it more as a National Enquirer for the Left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“a National Enquirer for the Left.”
I think you are being generous. Perhaps the National Enquirer of 30-40 years ago! They have actually outdid the “big boys” a couple of times and beat them to “get the scoop” on an importunate story. I get your point.
Now it is probably little more than a CIA “Mockingbird” propaganda operation. Just like the Democrat Party that is now taken over by Marxists/Socilaists calling themselves “progressives”, the WaPo is not the paper it was 40 years ago. Ditto the NYT.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike