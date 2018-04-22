Mitt Romney Places 2nd During Utah Primary Convention Vote – Forced Runoff in June…

In the final round of voting at the Utah Republican party convention, state Representative Mike Kennedy won 50.88% of the vote, and Mitt Romney placed second with 49.12%.
Giddy up. This forces Mitt Romney into a republican primary runoff in June for the Utah senate seat being vacated by current Senator Orrin Hatch. [Kennedy Website HERE]
(Via The Hill) […] Saturday’s defeat was a surprising turn for Romney, whose national profile far exceeds Kennedy’s and who could count on a strong donor network and the endorsement of prominent Republicans, including Hatch and President Trump.
When he made his bid official, Romney was considered a virtual lock for the GOP nomination and was not expected to face a serious primary challenger. […] Romney made headlines earlier on Saturday when he said he was not ready to endorse Trump for reelection in 2020, telling CNN he would “make that decision down the road.” (read more)
This makes me happy!
The people of Utah are as smart as I thought they were!
This is encouraging!
I was figuring that Romney would walk away with it…and I’m sure he was too.
This Dr. Mike Kennedy looks like a good guy.
Nice ad.
And the best part about him is, he is NotRomney!
ain’t that the truth Wheatie…….
Guess I’ll go to his website and donate….
Just say no to Romney!
I liked the “recycled ideas” part. Can anyone tell me what kind of Doctor he is?
Medical doctor, family practice, I think.
Thanks for not making me look it up. 😀 Well, I think we can presume his expertise on “healthcare” far surpasses Romney’s failed ideas.
Family practice. Also has a JD from BYU.
This definitely was icing on the cake of a WINNING BIGLY week!
So psyched. But having grown up in Massachusetts it does feel weird to cheer on someone named Kennedy, LOL.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Jess, dude couldn’t help it…
but I get it.
Same here!
(Romney’s a genuine Mass. retread.)
“Romney made headlines earlier on Saturday when he said he was not ready to endorse Trump for reelection in 2020, telling CNN he would “make that decision down the road.”
PDJT should unendorse Romney’s sorry a$$.
Curry, You’d think he would have learned from Lyin’ Ted.
Yes he should! Can’t believe he endorsed him in the first place.
He just showed everyone in Utah what a snake he is, if they didn’t know already.
Based on this Romney is DONE! Put a fork in him!
This Kennedy seems like a good guy…and a smart one, too. BYU undergrad and law school but between these degrees he just happened to pick up his MD from Michigan State and is a busy Family Practice doc…came out of a single parent home and worked his way through school…and has 8 kids! Now a state legislator…I hope he wins the primary in June.
An MD and a lawyer. He sounds like a bright guy. Hopefully Utah will dump loser Romney.
oldsoldier:
Q: What do you call an ambulance chaser who makes house calls?
A: An MD and a lawyer.
Sorry. It was just sitting there.
Why would Trump endorse Mittens after what he just said. Way to go Utah Republicans. Just came back from a trip from SLC. Those people there are so nice.
P45 endorsed Romney BEFORE he made that comment.
NC Patriot. Correct. Evokes the poem:
“Now she stroked his pretty skin and then she kissed and held him tight (Trump endorsing Romney)
But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite”(Indicates he is not certain of Trump in 2020). ”
Trump will be patient here. Kennedy needs to be vetted.
I love Kennedy…”We can’t afford to recycle the old ideas!” Did you hear that Mitt you and your old establishment way are nothing but trash, come to think of it your presidential run was nothing but trash.
Made my day Dr. Mike Kennedy!
NeverMittens!
Mitt “said he was not ready to endorse Trump for reelection in 2020.”
There’s yourrr problem, son.
Obs: My sense is you hit the nail on it’s head! Utah is probably tired of the RINO Reps and want someone who will back Trump. If the good doctor has 8 kids, I think it is pretty safe to say he is a Morman, so outsider Mitt has no advantage on relgion. Mitt is definitely 100% RINO and swamp creature! So maybe Trump will be getting some badly needed help in November!
A Kennedy that we can support?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Red flags pop up when a Kennedy name is mentioned! At least this one appears educated!
Holy cow! This is FANTASTIC news…. Please, please, please Utah, come through for us! We need to send the old bulls out to pasture…
Where do I send the cash?
Sheesh, Romney just can’t make it easy for our President to endorse him can he? What a slap in the face, to me anyways.
Sadly, I don’t know much about Mike Kennedy, but I was impressed with his commercial, it was nicely done. If he is who he says he is, my goodness we certainly do need him. I know I would vote for him rather than Romney any day of the week.
It also sounds like people are waking up in Utah, otherwise, Romney would’ve destroyed him. So I believe there is something positive to be said about Mike Kennedy.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Simply beautiful!
If Romney can’t bring himself to endorse President Trump, he also won’t be able to bring himself to support MAGA if he wins a senate seat.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That was the whole point of his running: to get in an undermine our President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BINGO
And, to think, Romney thought this would be a slam dunk. Couldn’t have happened to more self-absorbed idiot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are a few big-name Republicans who are waiting for President Trump to fail so they can step up to the plate to run in 2019. They compliment Trump one day. Denigrate him the next. They want to have plenty of soundbites for their campaign. Rubio is one. Romney most likely positioning himself. Be great if he loses here. Graham. I think even Ryan is probably thinking long term. He’ll be ready after coaching his kids softball team, for sure. “Gee, thanks for being there dad.”
Maybe the people in Utah have decided that Romney just came to Utah because he thought that he could win as a Mormon. Romney is a carpetbagger. I hope my former home state sees right through Romney’s antics and tosses him to the curb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carpetbagger.
100% on target.
Seems strange rootin’ fer a Kennedy, no?
Thank you Utah!
Mittens Romney, rolled over and played dead against Obama, who was intent on destroying our country. When Trump has the graciousness to endorse Romney, Mittens snarls and insults him.
I wish I had my 2012 vote and contributions back. I hope Kennedy mops up the floor with Romney in the runoff.
The state c nvention is likely the establishment type. So, if Romney didn’t win there …that’s huge.
However, won’t the general population in the primary favor him with the Mormon vote?
Romney is going to take McCain’s place in the Senate (fight against Trump’s agenda). Please don’t do that to us, Urah.
*Utah (not Urah).
Nevermind. Just checked out his webpage. Dr. Kennedy is a Mormon also! He can win this thing!
Early Monday morning Romney will probably grab his checkbook. Then off to have a chit chat with the Elders at breakfast. Followed by a 10 million dollar ad buy.
What I can say is that it appears people here in Utah are concerned that Romney won’t be on board with Trump’s agenda. Bear’s Ears and Grand Escalante were huge pain points for Utahns and the fact that Trump came in and solved this problem for Utahns was a *huge* step toward proving that he’s looking out for the ‘little guy’.
Despite being somewhat of a ‘favored son’ here – especially to the media – Romney is regarded somewhat as not only a jet-set elitist but also simply not a native Utahn. People are quite skeptical of his taking up residence here to run for the Senate seat. Park City, where he lives, is a liberal paradise here in deep red Utah.
His proximity to the establishment is a pretty serious liability for him.
With all that said, if Romney wins the Primary, then he’ll win the general in a landslide. There’s no chance this state would go to the Democrats.
Not getting behind Trump is Mits fatal mistake..H e s done, Thank God !
With the understanding this is only a Republican primary, Romney placing only second throws a lot of cold water on all those stories about the coming Blue Wave.
Rise up Americans and take back your country! Oorah!
Just say NO to Mittens, Utah. The way he treats my president after the olive branch President Trump offered him, Hell, no!
Trump endorsed Mitt to keep Ronna Rodney McDanial ( RNC Chairman ) Happy.
I wasnt happy with her either. Wasn’t she recommended by Priebus for the position? What is she even doing as Chair of the Republican party anyway.
Dr. Mike Kennedy, for the people VS Mitt Romney, for myself and my friends. Who wins?
