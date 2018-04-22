Mitt Romney Places 2nd During Utah Primary Convention Vote – Forced Runoff in June…

In the final round of voting at the Utah Republican party convention, state Representative Mike Kennedy won 50.88% of the vote, and Mitt Romney placed second with 49.12%.

Giddy up. This forces Mitt Romney into a republican primary runoff in June for the Utah senate seat being vacated by current Senator Orrin Hatch. [Kennedy Website HERE]

(Via The Hill) […] Saturday’s defeat was a surprising turn for Romney, whose national profile far exceeds Kennedy’s and who could count on a strong donor network and the endorsement of prominent Republicans, including Hatch and President Trump. When he made his bid official, Romney was considered a virtual lock for the GOP nomination and was not expected to face a serious primary challenger. […] Romney made headlines earlier on Saturday when he said he was not ready to endorse Trump for reelection in 2020, telling CNN he would “make that decision down the road.” (read more)

Thank you so much to all of the delegates for your votes today. I look forward to winning the support from voters across the state in the primary on June 26. Now let's go clean up Washington! #KennedyForUtah #utpol #UTGOP pic.twitter.com/nd04XHIB2j — Dr. Mike Kennedy (@KennedyForUtah) April 22, 2018

Thank you, Utah, for this opportunity! I look forward to meeting voters all across the state in the coming weeks! #utpol #kennedyforutah https://t.co/O3d0AwePpq — Dr. Mike Kennedy (@KennedyForUtah) April 22, 2018

If you're tired of the old, establishment politicians kicking the can down the road and never getting anything done, then retweet this video. Working together, we will change the establishment in Washington. It's time for fresh ideas and leadership. #KennedyForUtah #utpol pic.twitter.com/SH77pA9Kf9 — Dr. Mike Kennedy (@KennedyForUtah) April 11, 2018

