Mitt Romney Places 2nd During Utah Primary Convention Vote – Forced Runoff in June…

Posted on April 22, 2018 by

In the final round of voting at the Utah Republican party convention, state Representative Mike Kennedy won 50.88% of the vote, and Mitt Romney placed second with 49.12%.

Giddy up.  This forces Mitt Romney into a republican primary runoff in June for the Utah senate seat being vacated by current Senator Orrin Hatch. [Kennedy Website HERE]

(Via The Hill) […] Saturday’s defeat was a surprising turn for Romney, whose national profile far exceeds Kennedy’s and who could count on a strong donor network and the endorsement of prominent Republicans, including Hatch and President Trump.

When he made his bid official, Romney was considered a virtual lock for the GOP nomination and was not expected to face a serious primary challenger.  […] Romney made headlines earlier on Saturday when he said he was not ready to endorse Trump for reelection in 2020, telling CNN he would “make that decision down the road.” (read more)

  1. MM says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:11 am

    This makes me happy!

  2. wheatietoo says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:12 am

    This is encouraging!
    I was figuring that Romney would walk away with it…and I’m sure he was too.

    This Dr. Mike Kennedy looks like a good guy.
    Nice ad.
    And the best part about him is, he is NotRomney!

  3. Jessbarnesphd says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:13 am

    So psyched. But having grown up in Massachusetts it does feel weird to cheer on someone named Kennedy, LOL.

  4. Curry Worsham says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:16 am

    “Romney made headlines earlier on Saturday when he said he was not ready to endorse Trump for reelection in 2020, telling CNN he would “make that decision down the road.”

    PDJT should unendorse Romney’s sorry a$$.

  5. benifranlkin says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:16 am

    This Kennedy seems like a good guy…and a smart one, too. BYU undergrad and law school but between these degrees he just happened to pick up his MD from Michigan State and is a busy Family Practice doc…came out of a single parent home and worked his way through school…and has 8 kids! Now a state legislator…I hope he wins the primary in June.

  6. oldsoldier2873 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:16 am

    An MD and a lawyer. He sounds like a bright guy. Hopefully Utah will dump loser Romney.

    • billrla says:
      April 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

      oldsoldier:

      Q: What do you call an ambulance chaser who makes house calls?
      A: An MD and a lawyer.

      Sorry. It was just sitting there.

  7. Gerkenstein says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Why would Trump endorse Mittens after what he just said. Way to go Utah Republicans. Just came back from a trip from SLC. Those people there are so nice.

    • NC PATRIOT says:
      April 22, 2018 at 12:48 am

      P45 endorsed Romney BEFORE he made that comment.

      • noswamp says:
        April 22, 2018 at 1:00 am

        NC Patriot. Correct. Evokes the poem:

        “Now she stroked his pretty skin and then she kissed and held him tight (Trump endorsing Romney)
        But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite”(Indicates he is not certain of Trump in 2020). ”
        Trump will be patient here. Kennedy needs to be vetted.

  8. kiskiminetas says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:18 am

    I love Kennedy…”We can’t afford to recycle the old ideas!” Did you hear that Mitt you and your old establishment way are nothing but trash, come to think of it your presidential run was nothing but trash.

  9. Marygrace Powers says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Made my day Dr. Mike Kennedy!

  11. Obs says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Mitt “said he was not ready to endorse Trump for reelection in 2020.”

    There’s yourrr problem, son.

    • WES says:
      April 22, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Obs: My sense is you hit the nail on it’s head! Utah is probably tired of the RINO Reps and want someone who will back Trump. If the good doctor has 8 kids, I think it is pretty safe to say he is a Morman, so outsider Mitt has no advantage on relgion. Mitt is definitely 100% RINO and swamp creature! So maybe Trump will be getting some badly needed help in November!

  12. SteveC says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:20 am

    A Kennedy that we can support?

  13. TKA says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Holy cow! This is FANTASTIC news…. Please, please, please Utah, come through for us! We need to send the old bulls out to pasture…

  14. rioosodog says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Where do I send the cash?

  15. maiingankwe says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Sheesh, Romney just can’t make it easy for our President to endorse him can he? What a slap in the face, to me anyways.

    Sadly, I don’t know much about Mike Kennedy, but I was impressed with his commercial, it was nicely done. If he is who he says he is, my goodness we certainly do need him. I know I would vote for him rather than Romney any day of the week.

    It also sounds like people are waking up in Utah, otherwise, Romney would’ve destroyed him. So I believe there is something positive to be said about Mike Kennedy.
    Be well,
    Ma’iingankwe

  16. jb says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Simply beautiful!

  17. Nibbler Myers says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:31 am

    If Romney can’t bring himself to endorse President Trump, he also won’t be able to bring himself to support MAGA if he wins a senate seat.

  18. thevalueofsparrows says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:33 am

    And, to think, Romney thought this would be a slam dunk. Couldn’t have happened to more self-absorbed idiot.

  19. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:33 am

    There are a few big-name Republicans who are waiting for President Trump to fail so they can step up to the plate to run in 2019. They compliment Trump one day. Denigrate him the next. They want to have plenty of soundbites for their campaign. Rubio is one. Romney most likely positioning himself. Be great if he loses here. Graham. I think even Ryan is probably thinking long term. He’ll be ready after coaching his kids softball team, for sure. “Gee, thanks for being there dad.”

  20. Zoe says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Maybe the people in Utah have decided that Romney just came to Utah because he thought that he could win as a Mormon. Romney is a carpetbagger. I hope my former home state sees right through Romney’s antics and tosses him to the curb.

  21. Jere says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Thank you Utah!

  22. Risa says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Mittens Romney, rolled over and played dead against Obama, who was intent on destroying our country. When Trump has the graciousness to endorse Romney, Mittens snarls and insults him.

    I wish I had my 2012 vote and contributions back. I hope Kennedy mops up the floor with Romney in the runoff.

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:43 am

    The state c nvention is likely the establishment type. So, if Romney didn’t win there …that’s huge.

    However, won’t the general population in the primary favor him with the Mormon vote?

    Romney is going to take McCain’s place in the Senate (fight against Trump’s agenda). Please don’t do that to us, Urah.

  24. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Early Monday morning Romney will probably grab his checkbook. Then off to have a chit chat with the Elders at breakfast. Followed by a 10 million dollar ad buy.

  25. chojun says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:51 am

    What I can say is that it appears people here in Utah are concerned that Romney won’t be on board with Trump’s agenda. Bear’s Ears and Grand Escalante were huge pain points for Utahns and the fact that Trump came in and solved this problem for Utahns was a *huge* step toward proving that he’s looking out for the ‘little guy’.

    Despite being somewhat of a ‘favored son’ here – especially to the media – Romney is regarded somewhat as not only a jet-set elitist but also simply not a native Utahn. People are quite skeptical of his taking up residence here to run for the Senate seat. Park City, where he lives, is a liberal paradise here in deep red Utah.

    His proximity to the establishment is a pretty serious liability for him.

    With all that said, if Romney wins the Primary, then he’ll win the general in a landslide. There’s no chance this state would go to the Democrats.

  26. Hopper Creek (@HopperCreek) says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Not getting behind Trump is Mits fatal mistake..H e s done, Thank God !

  27. keeler says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:52 am

    With the understanding this is only a Republican primary, Romney placing only second throws a lot of cold water on all those stories about the coming Blue Wave.

  28. Justice Warrior says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Rise up Americans and take back your country! Oorah!

  29. justfactsplz says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Just say NO to Mittens, Utah. The way he treats my president after the olive branch President Trump offered him, Hell, no!

  30. Hopper Creek (@HopperCreek) says:
    April 22, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Trump endorsed Mitt to keep Ronna Rodney McDanial ( RNC Chairman ) Happy.

    • noswamp says:
      April 22, 2018 at 1:06 am

      I wasnt happy with her either. Wasn’t she recommended by Priebus for the position? What is she even doing as Chair of the Republican party anyway.

  31. Sunshine says:
    April 22, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Dr. Mike Kennedy, for the people VS Mitt Romney, for myself and my friends. Who wins?

