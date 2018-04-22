French President Emmanuel Macron Pre-State Visit Briefing…

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in the United States tomorrow for the first official State Visit and State Dinner of the President Trump Administration.
In advance of the visit, the pontificating media ambassador to the DC swamp, foie gras Wallace, briefs President Macron on what horrible vulgarian affronts he may encounter:
.
A bit of background color – As noted in the interview, President Macron will bring with him a gift, offering to President Donald Trump and the American people, an oak sapling taken from Bellau Wood, about 60 miles northeast of Paris in the Champagne region. The site is where a famous World War One battle took place, where the U.S. Marine Corps repelled a German offensive in the final year of the conflict almost exactly a century ago.
The sapling grew close to the so-called “Devil Dog” fountain, a spot that has become legendary within Marines ranks. It is where U.S. soldiers are said to have gathered after the battle. The “dog” in the fountain’s name refers to its spout, which resembles the head of a bull mastiff. But the nickname also stems from the German moniker “Teufelhunden”, or “devil dogs”. That term is said to have been used by the Germans to describe the U.S. Marines due to the ferocity with which the Americans fought.
As a consequence, “Devil Dog” soon became a common nickname for U.S. Marines.
Part II:
.
Something tells me that Macron has zero desire to let Merkel take him and France down with her as the EU spirals down the drain. MFGA!
Go ‘Devil Dogs’! Semper Fi
“In advance of the visit, the pontificating media ambassador to the DC swamp, foie gras Wallace, briefs President Macron on what horrible vulgarian affronts he may encounter.”
LMAO!
That was a nice touch.
Perfect observation. 😉
I love it when Sundance goes sarcastic. Plus he nailed it, as usual.
Macron loves him some Trump! I get the biggest kick out of it!
Bob box I agree totally I think Macron will try his best to fight for France
foie gras Wallace…haha
Must admit that so far Macron seems to be doing a good job–
Trump loves the US Marines. Macron honors the US Marines. I’m seeing the beginning of a great relationship.
Did Wallace really ask Macron something about “what if Trump doesn’t finish his term? I very much dislike Wallace.
To Macron’s credit, he easily swatted away the question. Basically said the voters elected Trump, Trump represents them (and the USA).
My favorite lines from this interview:
“Make France great again”
“fake news”
Macron is the perfect leader to have come over now. He gets all the media guardians psyched up on keeping the Iran Deal (one of the key things they’ll discuss), and you just know Trump is going to kill it, anyways.
This is great Kabuki, for both leaders. Macron won’t say anything to make Trump look bad, I’m sure, and so the dinner just reinforces Trump’s “statesman” aura all the more. A grand stage for Trump to dazzle upon, once again.
Very excited for this week.
Would this even be happening if BHO would have had his 3rd term through HRC? I think not. I think back to the flap a few years back which threatened the importation of authentic Parmesan cheese from France over here because it was made from unpasteurized milk. BHO thinking of our “safety” while he marched towards the Islamification of America
