Friday April 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 4 people
You take your good acoustics where you can find ’em. S.L. Weiss amid the ladders . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Road Not Taken
Two roads diverge, it’s well understood,
Along life’s path in this world today.
And we must choose between evil or good,
As we walk on our perilous way.
One way looks fair upon our first glance,
Full of wealth and power and pleasure.
Many do choose that way to advance
For all of the earth’s worldly treasures.
The other way holds much less allure,
For it is the way of the servant.
To fight sin’s disease and find the cure,
Is the path for the humbly observant.
Many save this path for another day
As they fill their barns with earthly stores.
For wide is the gate and broad is the way
With treasures and pleasures to explore.
The wise see the choice and know that they
Are unworthy to step on that path.
But believing they see Christ as the Way,
Trusting in Him to avoid God’s wrath.
The wise will deny themselves and live
Loving God and also their neighbor;
Humble and meek, willing to give,
And filled to the brim with God’s favor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful!
LikeLike
Cats have a way of leaving paw prints on our hearts.
So, when t is incredibly touching.
“On my way up the Massachusetts. Had to stop en route to take a photo of the finest cat’s grave I know of,” Paul Koudounaris shared on Instagram.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh my…I find myself being able to post right after midnight, on 04/20! I never have had a chance to follow (so far…) Citizen817 and Garrison! I love both yall’s posts every day. I play guitar, and love the videos of classical guitar! (For my 60th birthday in 2015, I bought a Ramirez classical guitar off on Ebay. (I have been playing guitar for a number of years, and felt confident in the instrument I was bidding on.) I won the bid, and it arrived! It is lovely. I also am an artist and love Citizen817’s photos. So, thank you so much, AS WELL AS others who contribute so many beautiful things to behold and contemplate about. I am not in a position to read and follow people’s contributions all day, like others are–so, I leave y’all with a heart felt thank you for posting things that uplift one’s soul and thinking.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Music, art, sculpture, poetry, architecture, when at its best is beautiful, inspiring, uplifting, such that it naturally turns one’s face toward God and nourishes our faith.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lovely, trapper. Claire de Lune and Pachelbel’s Canon in D are among my most favorite classical pieces.
LikeLike
Beautiful. I personally prefer Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin, Prokofiev, and Mendelssohn . . . but the well-known classics of other composers are treasures as well! I mean, how happy do you feel after hearing Mendelssohn’s symphony #4?
LikeLike
Grace From Calvary
If you want to enjoy a real spiritual feast, take a concordance to the Bible and look up the word “grace.” First notice how often this word is found in the four Gospels: only four times and only once in a doctrinal sense. Then notice how often it is used in Paul’s epistles (less than half the size of the four Gospels). Here it is found well over one hundred times and practically always in a doctrinal sense, about the love and mercy of God toward sinners and toward His own. Think of it: only once is grace referred to doctrinally in the four Gospels, yet in Paul’s epistles, less than half as large in volume, it is used more than one hundred times.
This is because St. Paul was God’s chosen apostle to make known His grace to sinners. In Acts 20:24 he speaks of “the ministry which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.”
But on what basis could God, through Paul, proclaim salvation by free grace to sinners? Ah, now take your Bible and begin looking up those passages which refer to the cross, the death and the blood of Christ, again noticing that while Paul does not actually relate the story of Christ’s death, he has more, far more, to say about that death, and what it accomplished, than any other Bible writer. It would thrill the heart of any sincere Christian to go through the Epistles of Paul and see how much good news Paul proclaims on the basis of the death of Christ. This is why his message is called “the preaching of the cross” — God’s good news about what Calvary has accomplished for us (1 Cor. 1:17-23).
In Paul’s epistles we learn that through Christ’s death for us at Calvary believers are “justified,” “accepted” by God, and pronounced “complete in Christ.” By His death they are reconciled to God in one body, given a position at God’s right hand in the highest heavens and assured “the exceeding riches of His grace” in “the ages to come” — this and more! Riches of grace flowing from Calvary; this is the very essence of the glorious message which Paul was raised up to proclaim. Read his epistles and see.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/grace-from-calvary/
If you read three chapters a day, you can read through Paul’s (the apostle to the Gentiles) epistles (Romans -Philemon) in 30 days.
Romans 11:13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
LikeLike
The reading of John 1:16 in its many translations makes it ever more clear that what is shown here is the fondest, most profound expression of love from God to us. Literally, His grace exceedingly, without measure, abundantly, continually flowing to us.
As mentioned, we find this throughout Paul’s epistles. I only used that scripture from John for your comment reminded me of it and it is one of those verses which even if it were to stand alone, it is cause for me to consider God’s majestic character, revealed.
An aside, have you ever thought, if God has revealed this much of himself to us, and it is grand, how much greater it is which He has yet to reveal when it is time?
LikeLike
Good morning/good night.
Just saw on the news that Arizona teachers are walking out. So parents will be scrambling…
It’s been a stressful year for teachers and students and parents.
We have a lot of homeschoolers at the Treehouse, or so I’ve read… is there a Treehouse homeschool annex?
A place where people can leave tips for great websites? I love Mary van Deusen’s art videos; Garrison’s classical guitar music; various other musical genres that get posted; the geography photographs and so much more. Oh the Humanities! 🙂
Students can test out of basic college classes using CLEP tests.
https://clep.collegeboard.org/exams
Would be great to have a Treehouse Homeschool Annex for people who either pull their kids out of school, or have their kids’ teachers pull out of school, but don’t want to lose precious time and days of learning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wondering, check out this YouTube channel…
LGFK channel video
LearningGamesForKids
In the sidebar there should be listings for other helpful channels.
LikeLike
wondering999: I submit this ‘walkout’ tactic is counter-productive . The NEA and its state affiliates seem to think they, alone, have the right to educate our children ! Mostly because they dominate the political system ! Some hard lessons loom in their future ! Education is the key to how the ‘progressives’ gained control of our current generations. Its also the key to seizing it back ! Home school, charter school, or flat out seizing control of public schools systems in defiance of federal or state ‘mandates’ , we can win this battle !
LikeLike
May your day be blessed, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here we are, Hitler’s 129th birthday, a man who understood politics – be they in Germany or the US – down to a tee.
What luck for rulers that men do not think. – Adolph Hitler
Proof that Adolph was one of the fathers of Democratic strategy.
LikeLike
To think that Adolf Hitler once was a precious looking baby boy. Millions of people have survived terrible parenting and childhoods. This one was so damaged that he chose to take it out on the world…
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was a product of his times. He wasn’t innocent, the times just fanned his internal flame. Let’s not forget those times gave rise to Lenin, Stalin and Mussolini, a triad of European muderers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Innocent, czar? Surely you’re not thinking I was saying he was an innocent!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would be absolutely afraid of this…hehehe…..
LikeLike
Old video of Donald Trump singing Green Acres. Enjoy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agnes, the lead in a Broadway musical wasn’t in his future but.. halfway decent voice, could carry a tune. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President has always been a joyful soul diving into life. He is a treasure to our country. God bless you, Mr. President and keep up the good work! Your support would wrap around the world…do not believe the deceitful media.
LikeLike
This is really cool y’all. How people are helping those that were affected by the tornadoes.
ELON, Virginia (WDBJ7)– It’s been four days since an EF3 tornado hit Amherst County and the healing process has come with a lot of help.
Frank James and Mary Wells built their life on Elon Road. Now their foundation is just a concrete slab.
“They’ve been here for 45 years,” said Jessica Mason, Wells’ niece. “So…it’s just unbelievable.”
Two minutes and everything has changed. The home was right in the tornado’s path Sunday night. The family of three was thrown from their beds.
“When she looked up she saw the roof lifting up and her daughter went flying over to the hill,” said Mason. “The next thing she knew her and Frank went the same way.”
James is 77 and now hospitalized with bronchitis. Their family didn’t have insurance. Mason and some other family members made it their mission to help sift through and clean up.
Little did they know, it wasn’t just their mission.
“I just felt the need to help,” said Jeremy Jackson, owner of Absolute Doors and Windows in Madison Heights. He heard about the situation and offered to rebuild their home for free.
“The goal is to get them back in their home where they need to be,” said Jackson.
He’s not the only one helping the James family.
Darrell Cash spent all day Thursday clearing the family’s yard, free of charge. He owns Cash’s Excavating and has been helping families clear debris since the tornado hit.
“They had bad luck so we’re just here to help them out,” said Cash.
Lending their services just made sense to these people. Like there was no other option but to help these strangers get back on their feet.
“I don’t have any words. It’s unbelievable,” said Mason.
Cash’s services would have usually cost over $4,500. Jackson is still working on securing materials to build the home, but he is hoping to get started as soon as possible.
There is still a lot of work to be done for James and Wells. It will be a long road, but it seems to be one with a lot of support.
http://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Community-offers-help-to-Amherst-County-tornado-victims-with-no-insurance-480331293.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Python with tracking device reveals snake sex parties
https://nypost.com/2018/04/19/python-with-tracking-device-reveals-snake-sex-parties/
LikeLike
Yuck! I mean, yuck.
LikeLike
Still trying to imagine one of those snakes eating an entire deer.
LikeLike
Any way that works to rid the Everglades of these invasive beasts is good for me ! Does this signal a drop in the price of snakeskin boots and accessories ?
LikeLike
Just remember Millwright…..tastes like chicken. Why not turn the icky snakes into boots and accessories.
LikeLike
LikeLike
A beautiful FLOTUS inside and out. It is so erroneous of people to judge the depth of a person who is such a beauty. First Lady Melania handles herself with such grace and decorum no matter the situation. I have watched her closely since PDJT entered the race and she has been pitch perfect. The one moment, I believe, gave a glimpse into her character was her emotional response to the singing of “How Great Thou Art” at the National Prayer Service. Love Melania!
LikeLike
LikeLike
❤️
LikeLike
Were I a designer, I’d want this lady to display my art !
LikeLike
What a good-looking couple! The President and First Lady look so relaxed and happy! I am happy for them.
LikeLike
We’re finally getting some good info on the SW incident out of LGA ! First and foremost, major kudos to Captain Tammy Schults ! Enroute engine failure, let alone a major cabin integrity breach, isn”t an ordinary event. From FL 32 the Capitan had to descend FOUR MILES within minutes to ensure the ‘beasts’ had a chance off surviving and ‘explosive decompression ‘ event. Sadly, ( and perhaps fortunately ) the rate of cabin descent was reduced by a passenger’s body being partially ejected . This passenger lost her life . Capitan Schults earned her year’s wages ( and perhaps more ) in an hour’s time this day ! Kudos to her and her crew, for not only their in-flight responses, but their post-flight ones as well !
OTOH, ‘thumbs down’ to most of the passengers on this flight where videos depicted them having failed to properly deploy and use supplementary oxygen ! Flying is ( and has always been ) a co-operative endeavor and the “pre-flight safety briefing” is a key aspect of a passenger’s enroute safety. I spent decades riding with the ‘beasts’ and only rarely observed any to take even the most elementary personal precautions determining their survival. In three decades never had more than a minor incident. Never stopped me from noting where the closest exits were or how they operated A WA the location of cabin emergency equipment. Paranoia ? Perhaps, but it conferred some security !
LikeLike
I was impressed by Captain Schults calmness, Do you think her experience as a Navy pilot is what prepared her for that terrible event?
LikeLike
Yes.
LikeLike
Minnesota boy with rare genetic disorder needs public’s help to find missing toy: ‘It’s not just any Eeyore’
A Minnesota boy with a rare genetic disorder needs the public’s help to find his missing sidekick: Eeyore, the beloved, dispirited donkey from the classic series “Winnie the Pooh.”
Eeyore first went missing when 10-year-old William Ihle of Minneapolis was traveling with his family earlier this month. The boy’s spring break adventures included a trip to Tucson, Ariz., and then to Brownsville, Texas, to visit his maternal grandparents.
William’s younger sister noticed that Eeyore was nowhere to be found just after William, his two siblings, and his mother, Kari, boarded a flight from Dallas to Brownsville.
Justin, William’s father, who was not with the rest of his family on the trip to Texas, got a worried phone call from Kari shortly after.
http://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/2018/04/10/minnesota-boy-with-rare-genetic-disorder-needs-publics-help-to-find-toy-lost-at-airport-its-not-just-any-eeyore.html
Be on the lookout for this boy’s toy.
LikeLike