DNC Files Frivolous Campaign Lawsuit, Trump Campaign Responds: We Look Forward To Discovery…

Posted on April 20, 2018 by

In a pathetic attempt to keep pushing the vast Russian conspiracy narrative; and trying to get out in front of growing evidence that former Obama administration, government officials, DNC and weaponized government conspired to assist Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential bid; the DNC has filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign accusing their opposition of what they are transparently guilty of.

New York – The Democratic National Committee on Friday filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Russia, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks that alleges a massive conspiracy to swing the 2016 election in favor of the president.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan, alleges that top Trump campaign officials conspired with the Kremlin to damage Hillary Clinton and help Trump by hacking the DNC’s computers and publishing stolen emails on WikiLeaks.

“No one is above the law,” reads the beginning of the DNC’s complaint, which was obtained by The Post.

“In the run-up to the 2016 election, Russia mounted a brazen attack on American Democracy. The opening salvo was a cyber attack on the DNC, carried out on American soil,” said the lawsuit, filed by lawyer Michael Eisenkraft. (link)

It’s actually a predictable strategy given the nature of the current pendulum swing and the increased likelihood multiple political operatives are about to find themselves in the investigative spotlight.  By driving the political divisive narrative harder, the Democrats will attempt to say any criminal investigative findings are political.

The DNC lawsuit will most likely be dismissed as frivolous.  However, in the event it is allowed the proceed the Trump campaign can stand to gain a great deal of information during the discovery phase.  The Trump team respond:

[…]  If this lawsuit proceeds, the Trump Campaign will be prepared to leverage the discovery process and explore the DNC’s now-secret records about the actual corruption they perpetrated to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Everything will be on the table, including:

♦How the DNC contributed to the fake dossier, using Fusion GPS along with the Clinton Campaign as the basis for the launch of a phony investigation.
♦Why the FBI was never allowed access to the DNC servers in the course of their investigation into the Clinton e-mail scandal.
♦How the DNC conspired to hand Hillary Clinton the nomination over Bernie Sanders.
♦How officials at the highest levels of the DNC colluded with the news media to influence the outcome of the DNC nomination.
♦Management decisions by Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Donna Brazile, Tom Perez, and John Podesta; their e-mails, personnel decisions, budgets, opposition research, and more. (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2018, Election 2020, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to DNC Files Frivolous Campaign Lawsuit, Trump Campaign Responds: We Look Forward To Discovery…

  1. 335blues says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    I think Mark Levin may have found his place in this trail of crimes.
    President Trump should consider asking Mark Levin to lead
    the discovery process for the DNC’s joke of a lawsuit.
    I believe he would rip to shreds.

    Like

    Reply
  2. fanbeav says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    First piece of evidence that must be submitted is the DNC server!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. big bad mike says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!

    Like

    Reply
  4. tgmccoy says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    They do not realize that PDJT is an “ISUE” master….

    Like

    Reply
  5. 17CatsInTN says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    I love my President. I just do.

    Discovery….YESSSSSSSSS!! Of course, has the suit been SERVED yet? Didn’t think so. Even DNC swamp dwelling suits gotta know that discovery will unleash the Kraken.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Louie says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    I like the Trump campaign’s response, but I think I would have enjoyed it more if the response had been something akin to, “Please do it, we are begging you.”

    Like

    Reply
  7. Oceana Jones says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    My only fear in this is of a obviously corrupt judiciary within the Judicial Branch of our corrupt government

    Like

    Reply
  8. ElGato says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Oh please, oh please…

    Like

    Reply
  9. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    The DNC must be using some illegal substance to come up with this ploy.

    AMERICA 1st – Forever

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Mark says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    DO IT!! DO IT!! OOOHHHHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh PLEASE!!! Just DO IT!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Sunflower Lady says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Wow. They are desperate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. deqwik2 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Admission of guilt. They realize they are in deep trouble by doing this.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Sean Supsky says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Sometimes, the wisest course is to just stop and walk away…

    Will the democrats do that….?

    Nah.

    They’re not that wise.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mike S says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    You can’t make it up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Perot Conservative says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    McCabe is also threatening to sue for wrongful termination and defamation by President Trump.

    Can PDJT tweets hurt him per #2?

    Like

    Reply
  16. David A says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Just like Michael Mann and Styne, the DNC will delay, obfuscate, and resist discovery. Eventually they will drop the case. However Trump may have cause for a counter-suit, and discovery may be forced. The DNC does not intend to go to trial on this.

    Like

    Reply
  17. NJ Transplant says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    They should subpoena the server immediately before the bleach bit and the hammers come out.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Dekester says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Desperation, anything that comes out against your Lion now just reeks of desperation.

    Is it any wonder that your politicians were terrified of a PDJT Presidency. He has been on to all of them, and they have been laid bare as a feckless and farcical gang of fools.

    Bar a handful of notable exceptions.

    God bless PDJT

    Like

    Reply
  19. dotherightthing4 says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    These are like petulant children pitching a giant hissy fit. The fake investigation did not come out the way they envisioned so now they are going to throw a giant fit and hold their breath until they turn blue. To that I say: TURN BLUE!!!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Payday says:
    April 20, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Pretty stupid suit. Hope it goes forward. So much info to be gained for prosecutions. Along those lines, the OIG just sent Sessions a referral for indictment of McCabe, why has that not happened? Since this portion of the OIG investigation has been separated from the rest of the OIG report, why do the rest of prosecutions need to be combined with them? Things that make you go hmmm…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s