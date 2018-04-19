President Trump Travels to Joint Interagency Taskforce-South in Key West, Florida…

Earlier today President Trump traveled to the Joint Interagency Taskforce-South in Key West, Florida. Those who have traveled to Key West will note they actually landed AF1 at the Key West airport; quite a remarkable accomplishment (video below).

The U.S. border interdiction activity, the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security in the South Florida Keys is an important part of the larger national security network. President Trump visited the Naval Air Station at Key West, a strategic part of the Southern security network. Additionally, President Trump thanked those who work within the Joint Agency Task-Force.

The Florida Keys are still recovering from last year’s Hurricane and the visit by President Trump is a huge morale boost for the recovery workers still on the ground and the tight knit communities rebuilding. These are great people, born with saltwater in their veins. Thousands lined the streets to cheer for POTUS Trump.

AF1 Arriving at Key West airport.

More video:

The residents cheer, the turons protest. It’s always this way…

[Turon = Tourist + Moron]

