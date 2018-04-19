President Trump Travels to Joint Interagency Taskforce-South in Key West, Florida…

Earlier today President Trump traveled to the Joint Interagency Taskforce-South in Key West, Florida. Those who have traveled to Key West will note they actually landed AF1 at the Key West airport; quite a remarkable accomplishment (video below).
The U.S. border interdiction activity, the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security in the South Florida Keys is an important part of the larger national security network. President Trump visited the Naval Air Station at Key West, a strategic part of the Southern security network. Additionally, President Trump thanked those who work within the Joint Agency Task-Force.
The Florida Keys are still recovering from last year’s Hurricane and the visit by President Trump is a huge morale boost for the recovery workers still on the ground and the tight knit communities rebuilding. These are great people, born with saltwater in their veins. Thousands lined the streets to cheer for POTUS Trump.
AF1 Arriving at Key West airport.
More video:
The residents cheer, the turons protest. It’s always this way…
[Turon = Tourist + Moron]
Sure, sure, but what’s REEEEALY going on?
Puerto Rico’s power grid just failed, getting ahead of the “Trump failed at hurricane relief” story\fake-news-narative?
Organising the counter-imigration forces, ahead of a coming push?
……hmmmm….. Why does it have the air of being a spur-of-the-moment decision?
pray that they are all white hats
“Puerto Rico’s power grid just failed”
The whole COUNTRY would have failed after the election of HRC, right on Que with the Globalist/UN /NWO types moving in to “restore order”.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-18/syrian-conflict-distraction-secret-war
“…Ultimately, this scenario would play out perfectly as a cover for the deliberate collapse of the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency…”
Puerto Rico refused the power company Donald Trump preferring their own company. Puerto Rico got what the wanted. I have absolutely no sympathy for them. Their choice. They own it.
Here’s the deal. The power grid is like a giant bathtub. Each generator is pouring water in, and consumers are draining the water out. There are many companies that exist whose purpose is to make sure that the water level stays constant (AC 60 Hz). You don’t overfill the tub (over-frequency), and you don’t let it empty (under-frequency, then blackout).
On a macro level, there is a pattern to the demand. Sleeping at night, waking up at dawn for the morning ramp, by midday most people are at work who are going to be there so it levels off, a dip as people go home, and a spike again in the evening for home, TV and lighting loads. On a micro level, everyone is random, from the light switch you switch to the fan you turn on. But the balance must still be maintained, so there is planning, scheduling, automation, and reserves to cover unexpected loss (tripping) of generation.
When you have the United States Eastern Interconnection, the load and generation is simply massive (large tub), and the random loss of any one generator does not have that large of an effect on the whole. Automation and reserves deployment have silently corrected all but the largest outages (the 2003 blackout, but that’s a whole different story). But, if you are a small isolated grid, such as the island of Puerto Rico, the loss of any one generator may be too large to recover from before you hit the under-frequency relays. And, they haven’t really be in a position to carry reserves since the hurricane. So, it is not surprising to me that they would experience a black-out, since their risk exposure is much higher.
Thank you PS, that made it much easier for me to understand how a power grid works.
“[Turon = Tourist + Moron]”
I see what you did there. 😉
In all seriousness though, that’s always going to be the case. The same goes for the rallies. I have to say though, i think the video at the Key West airport was the best one of all with all of the service members and their families.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Seen ’em all my life but never know what they were called. Thank you, Sundance
LikeLiked by 3 people
Different geographical areas have different names for them. In Northern Minnesota, eastern, we called them ‘swampers’ because they were known for swamping or tipping over their canoes up in our Boundary Waters. They would lose a lot of expensive gear and yes, we would eventually find them.
I’m sure there are many here with stories of their own for what they would dub their tourists.
Turon does have a certain ring to it, I surely like it. I think it will fit nicely in my vocabulary.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Really sundance, moron?
I was a tourist in the beautiful state of Florida just a few months ago and I hope the locals were not laughing at me behind my back especially, at all of the money I spent there.
I loved Key West.
Most of us here in Colorado appreciate the tourist dollars.
I absolutely get chocked up every time I see this type of gathering by Americans that absolutely love our President!
Laughing here, flep, I thought it was just me… I'm in good company. Like Linda Richman (Mike Myers, SNL- Coffee Talk) I get a little "verklempt" when I see this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true!
My response got cutoff.
I was going to say that it really energizes our President and he really appreciates it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love our unpredictable POTUS! I like that he can go spur-of the -moment.
And whether all were celebrating his arrival there or not, really does not matter to me. Many many were.
And why he did it is his own reason. Maybe to simply encourage. Maybe something more. He did say he prefers not to use computers for important stuff. Yet it can be important to encourage people who work hard both to recover and to protect our southernmost sea borders.
And, don’t we have neough to speculate about yet?
Well, then let’s start a rumor that Cuba’s new president has decided to join a bilateral trade agreement with the United States, as an end-run around NAFTA. If Trump can end the Korean war next week, he could well end the 50-year Communist control of Cuba by Friday while he’s at it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
PS, love the way you think. May it be so
I hope he visits Truman’s “Little White House” and channels some of Harry’s inner ghost, so to speak. If any of y’all ever get to Key West, please make it stop on your itinerary…it’s a hoot to see where HST went to get away from it all and play poker with his buddies. I can’t even begin to imagine what old “Give’em Hell” would think of his beloved political party nowadays, SMDH.
https://www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.com/
You know what else is in Key West? Hemmingway’s house, where he fled after having his property seized during Cuba’s Communist takeover. And who just stepped down today?
LikeLiked by 2 people
About a month ago, it was declared via a tweet that there was “something big ” that would be made known on April 19th.
Would that be the McCabe criminal referral, or something to be announced here in Florida?
Department of Homeland Security mentioned. Their findings on electoral fraud due to be published soon. Based on findings from 22 states and apparently enough fraud from illegals voting to have meant that Trump easily won the popular vote. We shall see what they say soon, I hope.
LikeLiked by 8 people
In Buffalo, NY we had 16,000+ people come out for a rally for DJT in a hockey arena. There would have been more, except there were suppose to be a lot of violence by imported Soros funded rabble rousers to outdo the Chicago rally that was cancelled. That coupled with the long walk and cold weather kept a few thousand people away. In contrast, later HRC got about 2500-3000 people in a much smaller venue (a larger car museum) in nicer weather.
The Democrat mayor and very Pro-DJT County Sheriff would have none of it. They kept the protestors corralled across the street and LE was standing shoulder-to-shoulder around the arena. Many people were thanking the LE folks when leaving.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Countrywatch,
The DemoCommies always cheat. They actually believe that they know more than we do and all that is best for us. They don’t see what they are doing as being criminal acts. They believe their actions are merely correctional and necessary to defeat evil rich people and conservative morons. Many of them think of themselves as twenty first century crusaders. A peoples army, fists high, marching forwards a Marxist Utopia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I loved that the President stopped and seemed like he was going to allow questions from the press—baiting them—then ignored them, said what he wanted to say and continued with his tour.
I watched for the remaining part of the first video till they got bored and realized they were being ignored and then packed up.
finally dawned on them, they were insignificant! 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
What’s a turon?
Key West Airport… elevation 3 feet (!!!), main runway 4801 feet.
Boeing 747-200, 6000′ feet considered a short runway.
Was AF1 almost empty with almost no fuel.
Do we have video of AF1 taking off from Key West? Did they put rockets under the wings to help the take off?
Yikes.
Aw… nevermind… saw the Turon definition.
Half of California’s Snowflakes are Turons that overstayed their welcome.
Af1 landed at Boca Chica NAS.
THAT would make a whole lot more sense. The KW (public) airport ain’t very big IIRC. Landing that beast at KW might be one thing, but how in the hell would they take off? In any case, the security at BC NAS would be MUCH better.
I’m pretty sure that’s Boca Chica NAS not the Key West airport.
LikeLike
Was AF1 almost empty with almost no fuel?
—————————————
Yep. No other way.
You can see it’s a full flaps landing and full thrust reverse 2 sec. after main gear touchdown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also note how the CA held the nose off as long as possible, keeping drag high as long as possible.
Excellent demonstration of technique.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the details to let us all understand to the degree we can, fascinating! God bless and thanks!
AF1 has special high performance jet engines to take off and land from shorter runways. WJC came into Buffalo NY and landed on an airport runway too short for commercial jumbo jets.
There is a very long runway at the Niagara Falls air base 30 miles north, but the logistics for security along the roads negated going there with AF1.
He landed at NAS Key West, Boca Chica Field, which has a 10000′ runway (8/26) among others.
” Did they put rockets under the wings to help the take off?”
I do not think AF1 is configured for JATO units (Jet Assisted Take Off), which are usually used on smaller (C-130) propeller driven Air Force cargo planes that are heavily laden on short runways.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JATO
“JATO became largely unnecessary as the take-off thrust of jet engines improved and is now rarely used even when operating heavily laden from short runways or in “Hot and high” conditions. It is occasionally used in exceptional circumstances, on specially equipped, mostly military, aircraft.”
but but but everyone hates Trump.
LOL….Thanks for the new word (meme), Sundance!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was Navy Key West with a 10,000 ft runway, not the civilian Key West airport. Note the arresting cables across the runway in the foreground.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you very much for the clarification. (I was thinking civilian Key West airport.)
Lol,
As a medically trained person, I can assure everyone that we all have saltwater in our veins, that hanging and infusing a bag of plain water would kill us by rupturung every red bllod cell: that is why we infuse saline(which is a salt water.)
Which only means, of course, that the GOOD people in Key West, who “have salt water running through their veins” are REAL PEOPLE and as deplorable as the rest of us Treepers whether inlanders or coastal dwellers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having worked as a bartender for many many years (a lifetime ago) I can tell you that “touron” is a real word! Spoken in bars and restaurants from Key West to San Diego!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Had to look it up: tourist + moron = touron
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Touron
I used to work there. The drug war can’t be won unless lethal force is the first stage of the force continuum. Pussy footing around ain’t getting it.
“saltwater in their veins” – great way to describe the people of the Conch Republic. Speaking of, Independence Day is coming up in a few days…
