President Trump Will Hold MAGA Rally in Washington Michigan Night of WH Correspondents Dinner…

Posted on April 18, 2018 by

The Trump campaign has announced a MAGA rally for Saturday April 28th in Washington, MI, the same night and time as the White House Correspondent’s Dinner 07:00 pm (EST). The rally venue is Total Sports Park, and doors open at 4pm EST.

Tickets Available HERE

Total Sports Park – 65665 Powell Road, Washington, MI 48095  Doors open 4:00pm and rally start time 7:00pm.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

210 Responses to President Trump Will Hold MAGA Rally in Washington Michigan Night of WH Correspondents Dinner…

Older Comments
  2. AH_C says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    I envy those that will be attending. Trump is guaranteed to be on fire, what with Sessions, Huber, Wray and Horowitz dropping their hammers.

    BOOM!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. ablefox says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Brilliant is the word.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Athena the Warrior says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    The Swamp Media can’t stand it that PDJT has reduced their exclusive event to a who cares affair. Kennedy was whining once again on Outnumbered that she thought he should attend under the guise that it would be good to to go after the press in person and that POTUS was very funny.

    When Lisa Boothe pointed out that PDJT would rather be at a rally with supporters, Kennedy pouted more that he could do a rally anytime. Admit it Kennedy, you like the snooty, elitist dinner that leaves out regular Americans.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      April 19, 2018 at 1:01 am

      That correspondents’ dinner used to be the annual schmoozing of the media elite who had been running the country for decades. The Pravda-riche and wannabe-influencial movers and shakers still get together to pat each other on the back and pretend that they matter. Since their hero Obama left office they have become more and more despondent and irrelevant. Trump and the Deplorables ignore them and they just can’t admit it yet but their glory days are over and they are not coming back. M A G A

      Like

      Reply
  5. mike croft says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Man I love President Trump! MAGA!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. bleep21k says:
    April 18, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    90 minute drive from Toledo, Ohio – me and the missus will be there!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. iwasthere says:
    April 19, 2018 at 12:42 am

    35 minutes from Clarkston, Mi. That’s main street America. Going home for the Clarkston 4th of July parade.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. The Devilbat says:
    April 19, 2018 at 1:53 am

    President Trump is a real winner at most everything he does. Look what he has already done for good of the country. When he runs again in 2020 he can drop the “M” out of “MAGA” and change his slogan to, “America Great Again” Hopefully we will all be wearing “AGA” hats.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s