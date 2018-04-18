President Trump Will Hold MAGA Rally in Washington Michigan Night of WH Correspondents Dinner…

The Trump campaign has announced a MAGA rally for Saturday April 28th in Washington, MI, the same night and time as the White House Correspondent’s Dinner 07:00 pm (EST). The rally venue is Total Sports Park, and doors open at 4pm EST.

Total Sports Park – 65665 Powell Road, Washington, MI 48095 Doors open 4:00pm and rally start time 7:00pm.

Advertisements