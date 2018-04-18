President Trump Will Hold MAGA Rally in Washington Michigan Night of WH Correspondents Dinner…

The Trump campaign has announced a MAGA rally for Saturday April 28th in Washington, MI, the same night and time as the White House Correspondent’s Dinner 07:00 pm (EST). The rally venue is Total Sports Park, and doors open at 4pm EST.
Tickets Available HERE
Total Sports Park – 65665 Powell Road, Washington, MI 48095 Doors open 4:00pm and rally start time 7:00pm.
Meanwhile . . . real shyte is happening . . .
http://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2018/04/18/h-r-mcmaster-father-death/
Institutional neglect? Man was in a care facility.
Besides being Off topic, that is.
I envy those that will be attending. Trump is guaranteed to be on fire, what with Sessions, Huber, Wray and Horowitz dropping their hammers.
BOOM!
Brilliant is the word.
The Swamp Media can’t stand it that PDJT has reduced their exclusive event to a who cares affair. Kennedy was whining once again on Outnumbered that she thought he should attend under the guise that it would be good to to go after the press in person and that POTUS was very funny.
When Lisa Boothe pointed out that PDJT would rather be at a rally with supporters, Kennedy pouted more that he could do a rally anytime. Admit it Kennedy, you like the snooty, elitist dinner that leaves out regular Americans.
That correspondents’ dinner used to be the annual schmoozing of the media elite who had been running the country for decades. The Pravda-riche and wannabe-influencial movers and shakers still get together to pat each other on the back and pretend that they matter. Since their hero Obama left office they have become more and more despondent and irrelevant. Trump and the Deplorables ignore them and they just can’t admit it yet but their glory days are over and they are not coming back. M A G A
Man I love President Trump! MAGA!
90 minute drive from Toledo, Ohio – me and the missus will be there!
Give us a full report bleep,so jelly 🙂
35 minutes from Clarkston, Mi. That’s main street America. Going home for the Clarkston 4th of July parade.
President Trump is a real winner at most everything he does. Look what he has already done for good of the country. When he runs again in 2020 he can drop the “M” out of “MAGA” and change his slogan to, “America Great Again” Hopefully we will all be wearing “AGA” hats.
