April 17th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #453

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
What kind of a problem will this cause?
Great idea.
But I’m sure the left will lose their minds over it and insist on keeping our troops there.
No..no…
You don’t understand.
Red-state republican soldiers need to die on behalf of democrat, blue-state values.
What a concept. Of course, the m-i complex will get its sales, but not putting our troops into a quagmire is an outstanding priority.
I noticed that Tracy Beanz gained thousands (over two thousand at least) subscribers to her youtube channel in the last day or so since she posted that investigative piece on McCabe. Good for her. Nice to see her rewarded for all of the hard work she is putting into exposing these criminals.
Is she the one that was deep diving into the Las Vegas shooter. (Like the elevator cameras, etc.?)
I believe that it’s Laura Loomer doing the deep dive into Vegas
Right. TY.
No, she did research and dug up the info on Loretta Lynch threatening the NYPD if they didn’t back off of Hillary…Sundance linked to her videos a day or so ago.
YouTube will probably suspend her account soon because she’s a conservative.
When the narrative is controlled and one side is whipped into a frenzy (even while there are improvements in the economy and elsewhere), it’s not odd.
Yes, you’re right.
We’ve got to win the mid-terms because “for some reason” the opposition is willing to do anything to make sure PDJT doesn’t get his majority. 😡 We’ve got to look at it as a challenge!
I just read a conversation about the Soros voting machines and how he owns the union of people who install and “repair” those machines. The person writing thought there were 7 states that had those machines, but she wasn’t positive of that number. I thought an EO demanding e-verify ballots would be appropriate but I’m unsure of what has to be a law and what can be an EO. Seems to me Obama side-stepped the Republicans in congress by just ignoring the difference and calling his wishes “law”.
The initial premise remains laughable and is provable to have been a pretext all along for criticism and implications of scandal, consistently demanding a negative be proven. It’s insulting that it eve got beyond the election cycle, especially when provable violations of law (never mind ‘intent’ — another legal first) occurred with his electoral opponent.
Next pre-dawn raid will be Sean Hannity. They will take all his guns, shut his radio and TV show down since he is unsafe to the community, and send him to Room 101 where he will have to watch Hillary videos on repeat.
And you laugh….
We have found a bigger boob than Stormy’s.
AKA-WE The People.
http://amp.dailycaller.com/2018/04/13/pruitt-epa-kills-obama-cafe-standards
The fact that McCabe hasn’t been charged yet might mean that there are talks about a plea. Otherwise, I feel it would have happened already.
After all, like for the vast amount of other black hats, his case is open-and-shut, slam-dunk. Their activities have extensive documentation that cannot be spun innocently.
I hope the plea is for two life sentences, rather than three.
😀
Come, now WSB. These first charges technically would only be about lying, and not about the FISA/small group plotting. That is out into the future.
Also, it depends about what scalps he is offering.
Ok, what does Andy and Peter get for both attempting to hide the Anthony Weiner laptop…knowing there are personal, pedophile and top secret files on that machine?
Again, those are issues that are out into the future.
I’m not trying to candycoat for McCabe, only pointing out that he is facing serious time and behooves him to finger the bigger perps. And if it helps taking down the pedos (which likely do not include him), that’s even better.
Coeurdaleneman: The Malcolm Merriweather of CTH.
A former FBI agent was interviewed on Fox & Friends about the bad players & he said Horowitz probably doesn’t want to piecemill this out & more than likely the criminal indictments will start coming out close together after the report drops.
Some of the evidence is going to be used for more than just McCabe when it comes to Page & Strzok & I’m sure DOJ doesn’t want to give them all the heads up on what they have until they get ready to charge all of them.
OK, that could be very true.
But here is my opinion about this case. Namely, all of the players by now know what they did, with whom they interacted, and what evidence likely exists. These are lawyers who developed masses of paperwork, texts, phone logs, etc.
There will be no sneaking up on them and catching them by surprise. In fact, there is no need to because of all of the documentation. That is why I shake my head about this Q stuff. This is not a DDay Normandy invasion where a feint is needed. Instead, it is a full-frontal, mowing down operation that just overruns the evildoers with their full knowledge in advance. No trickery required.
Unless the prosecutors are working on a complicated RICO or conspiracy case, or who knows maybe even (dream on) sedition where there are multiple parties involved… I have no insider knowledge and I’m no attorney but I think if it were something complex like that where it is all one big case you probably wouldn’t, maybe couldn’t, do individual trials????
There has been some discussion of who was Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel telling McCabe to shut it down on a Hillary Clinton investigation. Karl R Thompson was PDAAG from 2014 until Jan 20 2017. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_R._Thompson He also signed a legal opinion limiting what will be given to the DOJ OIG for investigations. This wiki was updated 4/5/18.
PADAG according to other sources means “principal associate deputy attorney general.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/andrew-mccabes-very-dramatic-call-with-top-obama-doj-official-about-clinton-foundation-probe-raises-questions
“Matthew Axelrod served as the principal associate deputy attorney general at the end of the Obama administration, but it’s not immediately clear if he is the person referenced in the report.”
(Also, there is the pdf for the DOJ personnel chart (dated Feb 2016) — that has been cited extensively here — that features Axelrod.)
Here is a 2016 link that is different from the one mentioned above. Axelrod was Yates’ deputy, and woud figure into a phone call that McCabe cited as being pressure from the top (or near the top).
Yates is dirty.
Oops … link
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/GPO-PLUMBOOK-2016/pdf/GPO-PLUMBOOK-2016-8-18.pdf
Here is the pdf to which I originally referred. Bookmark both of them. They give different snapshots in time. This one is Feb 12, 2016. The one above is August 18, 2016.
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CDIR-2016-02-12/pdf/CDIR-2016-02-12-DEPARTMENTS-4.pdf
Michael Cohen case is being heard by Judge Kimba Wood — aka the ‘Love Judge’
April 16, 2018
[…]
But her flirtation with Hugh Hefner’s bunny biz pales in comparison to an extramarital affair she allegedly had in the 1990s that became tabloid fodder.
Wood was dubbed the “Love Judge” in 1995 when the soon-to-be ex-wife of a multimillionaire Wall Street financier found his diary, which was filled with passionate prose about his trysts with the jurist.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/cohen-case-heard-judge-kimba-wood-aka-love-judge-article-1.3936953
Tweetstorm the heck out of this!
It’s become apparent that not only is Mueller a witch hunt, he is the hired goon to obfuscate and distract from the current Comey-McCabe-Lynch FISA MOAB. Expect IG to come under attack too with the Gowdy circus to feed empty handed media reporters needing something to write about and to out shout over FBI abuses. Don’t let them!
Freedom of association is now being put on trial too? Why can’t we see the search warrant? What about filing an emergency stay?
Taxing online sales is nothing new. Amazon has been doing it for years, as have many others. What I’ve always wondered is if the States ever get that money. There doesn’t seem a way the States can track it, yet.
There is a punchline from one of the “Said the actress to the bishop” jokes that fits here perfectly but would get me censored
” Yes ladies and gentlemen, Canada’s unofficial PMO, run by Justin’s vacation buddy, is bringing Comey up to speak. Should help relations with Trump. https://t.co/WGyWcYkaWi
— Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) April 16, 2018″
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2018/04/17/the-nation-is-in-the-very-best-of-hands/#comments
Tucker Carlson did his open on Comey last night. He was at his sarcastic best. And then he had Mark Steyn on. It was very satisfying to watch them shred James Comey. Apparently little George Stephanopolois did five hours of interview tapes with Comey and that is now available online and Tucker dug through all of that.
Comey just looks worse and worse with exposure. He looks small, petty, vain, foolish, highly partisan, dishonest, lacks insight, and frankly is just a tiresome buffoon.
Good job, BO, you must have deliberately picked the worst available candidate for FBI Director. Honestly, back in the day I would have passed him over for a temporary receptionist position if I had been interviewing him.
