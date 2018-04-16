April 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #452

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
KaBoom! (sound of MOAB going off)
Let me count the ways I do not give a Hoot about Syria an Syrians.
Oh, Snap!!! Sorry, Curtains, but you are no match for our VSGPDJT.
Uh…fire the bastards Mr. President….that is why we elected you. Whatsamattayou? Get yer ass in gear.
Well why I voted an worked anyway. I wan some ass kicked.
Didn’t Sally Yates say Rod Rosenstein was in control of what information went public?
So is Rosenstein the leaker?
Leaker, traitor, liar, felon. A man of so many talents.
Can they not sue the SDNY for the leaks? Maybe this is a naive question. But whoever took possession of it should be sued.
Double snap AND KaBoom!!!
So send out the SS and Areesss the bitch. The hour iz late. Kick some ass.
Please go comment at the BATFE
From a “single function” of the trigger to merely a “single pull”
The groundwork for a Backdoor Ban on Semi-Auto Firearms and any trigger accessories is coming thru the proposed BATFE Bumpstock ban.
https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=ATF-2018-00..
Trolling the West, as demonstrated by Russia and Syria today.
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/assad-s-children-visited-crimean-holiday-camp-russian-lawmaker-says-1.6006771
“Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s children last year visited a holiday camp in Russian-annexed Crimea, the RIA news agency cited a Russian lawmaker as saying on Sunday.”
MESSAGE — not only is Assad doing just fine after your strike and Russia is meeting with him in Damascus today, did you happen to forget we still snagged Crimea from your grasp? And did you know we have it in such good lockdown that the guy whose country you just struck feels comfortable sending his kids there?
Top level trolling from Putin here.
For all the Assad-philes and Putin-philes, you should feel just fine because these guys clearly are feeling very unworried at the moment.
No WW3 on the horizon.
Maybe the chemical facilities they destroyed were “false flag” facilities. Maybe that’s why everybody is squawking against this. Just a dumb thought but you never know. Hopefully we won’t see chemical attacks again, false flag or not.
Let me re-interpret if you please.
MESSAGE — not only is Assad doing just fine after your strike and Russia is meeting with him in Damascus today, did you happen to forget we still snagged Crimea from your grasp? And did you know we have it in such good lockdown that the guy whose country you just struck feels comfortable sending his kids there?
Assad got the hell out of dodge before the bombs started falling.
No need to worry about NAFTA! Our President has already won. Our President can have his KILLERS negotiate for the next 3 years because our country won!
Here is my post from the other day:
Our President today revealed something that made me realize that he has Mexico 🇲🇽, Canada 🇨🇦, CoC and RINOs completely defeated when it comes to NAFTA. The longer the negotiations take, the better for us. If they want to end the negotiations to stop the bleeding, the better the deal will be for us.
Sundance shared a thread a week or so ago (see below)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/07/nafta-watch-no-agreement-on-major-issues-after-three-days-of-discussion-between-principals/
In the thread there was a video with a Canadian reporter.
At 1:32 in the clip above, the reporter states that the longer their is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
@unseen1 shared comments our President made today in his discussion with Republican Governors and Republican Congressional Members. Our President states what
the reporter stated. He doesn’t care how long NAFTA takes and here is why:
Winning and more winning.
Love it Flep!
Just insane how how Trump ordered a Military strike against Syria’s dictator without without written permission from a Hawaiian Judge.
If anyone ever deserved a pardon, Dinesh does. Let’s do our part to try to make this happen
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/pardon-dinesh-dsouza-7
More on Syria and the supposed comments from Macron regarding him convincing Trump to remain in Syria. Sarah Sanders isn’t having it.
https://news.sky.com/story/assad-accuses-us-uk-and-france-of-waging-campaign-of-lies-to-launch-syria-air-strikes-11333212
“The US mission has not changed – the President has been clear that he wants US forces to come home as quickly as possible,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
“There are estimated to be around 2,000 US troops in Syria.”
Ms Sanders added: “We are determined to completely crush ISIS and create the conditions that will prevent its return. In addition we expect our regional allies and partners to take greater responsibility both militarily and financially for securing the region.”
No World War 3.
We’re not staying in Syria.
Strike done, Lion moving on to the next hunt.
Can’t wait to see Trump’s tweets on Comey interview in the morning. The fact they brought in Comey’s wife to say she voted for Hillary and Comey’s comments that his wife and daughters participated in Women’s March suggest why he hid behind the curtains at the White House.
Gotta get back to work on the bunkhouse this is absurd.
