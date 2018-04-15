April 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #451

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Dan Bongino ties up a lot of those “connections” in his one hour long podcast on Friday (13 April 2018). Open in a new tab and listen while you peruse the comments here. Especially starting 32 minutes in for Robbie Mooks statement on CNN a week before the election.
https://www.bongino.com/april-13-2018-ep-698-the-case-against-mueller/
In this episode I provide troubling evidence of Bob Mueller’s deep and profound conflicts in his investigation of the Trump operation.
And for some icing on the cake, read this:
http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
“It’s not an investigation that the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading—rather, it’s a cover-up.”
it came out several weeks ago and was referenced in a special e-mail from Judicial Watch.
God Bless President Trump, and God inspire him to make the correct choices as he attempts to make America a better place for all citizens, and in turn inspires the world’s leaders to do the same!
Romans 13:1 Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.
Only in California do they blame the victims…
After San Francisco and now this I am literally scared to go to California.
Stunning! Attorney Argues It was Fault of Trump Supporters That They Were Beaten, Cold-Cocked, Egged, Bloodied After San Jose Rally
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/stunning-attorney-argues-it-was-fault-of-trump-supporters-that-they-were-beaten-cold-cocked-egged-bloodied-after-san-jose-rally/
9th Circus.
Figured that by just reading the headline..
Damn everything screwy in California is 9th Circuit.
This is a very interesting read. I highly recommend. Of particular interest, this guy shows a screen shot from a discord message board where people are coordinating spamming pro-Trump sites with “Trump is a neocon”, “Assad was innocent”, and other disinformation; others on the board are saying how well it’s working on Trump supporters. Made me think of some of the posters here over the past couple days.
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/14/yes-trump-did-it-again-and-a-disinfo-op-uncovered-newq-qanon-greatawakening/
A massive effort was undertaken in this regard. I saw it on various sites last night, and I think some of those trolls may have even been here on CTH.
My own feeling is that it will pass relatively quickly, as the fake “WW3” fearmongering rapidly dies off (because there will be no follow-up action now).
The astroturfers are in full flight now, since the Cohen raid. They are everywhere, and will use any event to try to turn people against Trump. Including his own supporters.
But, as I said, very soon people will realize there is no WW3 and Assad is going nowhere. Nerves should calm then.
>Made me think of some of the posters here over the past couple days.<
We had one, in the other presidential thread, post a link saying President Trump was responsible for the gas attack.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/14/april-14th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-450/comment-page-4/#comments
Scroll down and you'll see it, just look for me loosing my sh*t over it.
Wow will go back to finish tomorrow…It time for bed and my brain is exhausted.
All the “World War 3” hysteria sure died off quickly, didn’t it?
Amazing how much can change in 36 hours or so.
The whiplash in the media is comical. We’ve gone from full “doomsday” to “strikes were meaningless” so rapidly even the most naive reader is likely to pick up on the dramatic shift in the rhetoric.
I’m really glad Team Trump hit Russia hard, rhetorically, around the Syria strike. Not because I want us to demonize Russia, but because it’s pretty much the final nail in “Muh Russia.” That was a nice bonus in all of this Kabuki theater of the past week.
Also, they made sure to tie Iran to the action in Syria. That’s a nice lead up to our likely killing of the Iran Deal next month.
I wonder sometimes if most of the country is just soft because we haven’t had a really bad war in a long time. It seems like the people who went through World War II and the Korean War knew what war was really like, and knew what bad times were. We’ve all got it so good now that everybody (or most people) are very emotionally unhinged if any little thing doesn’t go their way politically. So they overreact and think everything is the end of the world when to most people it’s just a minor inconvenience.
Last night I wasn’t online for quite awhile, by the time I heard about it, the Syrian strikes had been over for quite a while. Yet to hear some talk I missed Armageddon.
It was insane, Ron. Including on here. But it was everywhere on the internet.
It was clearly, IMO, the work of a highly-coordinated group of paid trolls.
It was smart, too. Because they know Trump supporters hate NeoCon warmongering. And they know many Trump supporters like Assad.
Nothing even remotely close to this campaign (PR) took place when Trump struck Syria last year.
This was a PR hit.
MIRE FBI LEAKS!!
“CNN: Exclusive: FBI seized recordings between Trump’s lawyer and Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer”
https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/13/politics/fbi-phone-recordings-cohen-daniels-mcdougal/index.html
*MORE*
From CNN…what attorney records their client of 20 years?
He’s right. There’s a LOT at stake here:
Trump Retweet:
I came across an article that purports to have a memo Authorizing the surveillance of Trump Tower by GCHQ, signed by Robert Hannigan. A request by Susan Rice to extend the warrant for another 90 days for Operation FULSOME. Here are links to the article and memo. Dated 17 November 2016.
http://yournewswire.com/fbi-leaks-explosive-memo/
http://yournewswire.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/GCHQ-Top-Secret-Memo-SusanRiceRequestedSpyingOnTrump.jpg.
I love Sarah Sanders…she’s the best!
On Comey:
On the media:
She’s a really good lookin’ woman too. So there.
Kennedy and Clinton the moral bedrock of the left.
See Chappaquiddick
https://www.steynonline.com/8574/chappaquiddick
A very interesting thread by Paul Lewis on the Syrian hits. He did some research on the Barzah Research Center and found that it is a part of Higher Institute of Applied Science and Technology. It turns out the board members are Warren Buffet, Jerry Brown, Ted Turner, Sam Nunn, & others. So Trump just did an attack on the Deep State.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/985340746336292864.html
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Judge Jeanine Pirro Full Show
.https://youtu.be/RXq90AytnJI
hehe. This should be interesting. FB rep. will be “speaking with” D&S. I’m sure we’ll hear about what happened:
They’re going to comb through all their videos, then find anything egregious they said and try to act like that’s why they got banned.
Still, all D&S have to do is keep pushing. Keep pushing. Keep pushing. They’ll eventually win whatever fight they have with Facebook, publicly, because they’re Black Women. Double Protected Class.
Glad to see the liberals getting a taste of their own medicine!
US officials confident chlorine and sarin used in Syria attack
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2018/04/14/politics/us-chlorine-sarin-syria/index.html
