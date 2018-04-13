Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Friday April 13th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
Time to find out what is going to be memory-holed this weekend.
Treepers please don’t allow the stories the media is going to run with get to you! The reason I say that is because every single story, every single raid, every single arrest is putting the final nail in the Democrat and MSM coffins!
I was an Economic Major in College. I learned about how companies hit what is called a Point of Diminishing Returns.
They shared an example of a small farm. With 4 workers they made X profit. With a 5th worker the profits increased. The same after hiring a 6th worker. However, when the hired the 7th worker, their profits stayed the same. They assumed that an 8th worker would allow the profits to continue to increase. It actually caused the profits to diminish. They wanted to reverse that trend so they hired an 9th worker. Regrettably they lost even more profits. By the 10th worker, they were no longer making a profit.
Lucifer, Comey, Mueller (if he decides to write a book) means ABSOLUTELY CRAP 💩 because they hit their Point of Diminishing Returns!
We and our President will reap the benefits!
See thread below because it has started!
It makes me so angry… I don’t have TV… but even on the radio when they do the 5 minute news on the top of the hour they do nothing but President Trump bashing… sigh
FOLKS WE ARE WINNING! ENJOY!
Believe me that he will be arrested either over the weekend or sometime next week!
From the article linked above:
he Justice Department inspector general delivered to Congress on Friday a highly critical report that accused Andrew G. McCabe, the former F.B.I. deputy director, of repeatedly misleading investigators.
The inspector general said that when investigators asked whether he had instructed aides to provide information in October 2016 to a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. McCabe said he did not authorize the disclosure and did not know who did.
The inspector general also concluded that Mr. McCabe’s disclosure of the existence of the ongoing investigation in the manner described in the report violated media policy of the F.B.I. and Justice Department and constituted misconduct.
The report, written by the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, was delivered to Congress and was expected to be released publicly later in the day.
Mr. Horowitz is expected to release a larger report in the coming weeks about the F.B.I.’s actions during the 2016 election.
Awesome! PLEASE someone capture his perp walk!!!!!!!!!
(I don’t watch tv)
Yep. That’s like in the great book about project management, “The Mythical Man Month”.
Adding more people to a late project makes it later…
Other folks call it “piling on”. Just like in football, they will be penalized…
Thanks for sharing that! I will use it because it is so true!
Sundance, there is no CONTINUE READING button on the Cohen story… no possibility to comment… is that on purpose?
You can just pick the heading to get to the comments. The continue reading is missing though – true.
I pretty much get my news from CTH these days. I do check in with Lou Dobbs, Tucker and Hannity, and listen to Mark Levin, but I stay away from the fray so to speak -I mean, what’s the point in listening to the echo-chamber of weaponized “media” anyway?
+the gateway pundit
+true pundit
+the hill
+daily wire
+daily caller
+dickmorris.com (12 noon podcast)
+breitbart (May Andrew rest in peace)
That’s how I avoid the lies, distortions, and misinformation, too.
Two peas in a Pod!
President Trump is right. Jim Comey is a slimeball. And he’s in good company with many in the Press Pool.
“You guys are propping up…”
Talk about Comey everyday next week too! FAKE NEWS MEDIA
she bonked lil Jim Acosta when he tried to get a second question in as she did not want him to be upset after the press briefing…LOL
Per Sanders referring to Comey/MCabe ” two peas in a pod”! That’s my kind of speak!
Now that is what I would call a Huckabeating!
The “press” pukes seem weirdly subdued, today.
It’s Friday, they must be getting tired of being castigated by Wonder Woman.
Poor babies.
LOL. I had my glasses off and read your second sentence, erm, somewhat differently 🙂
Either that or being Bobbitized. (Lorena Bobbit) Don’t know which would be worse for the press corps, but I am sure our press secretary is perfectly capable of either of those if it really were necessary. Thanks for the laugh.
I cringe listening to some of these questions by these supposedly educated “journalist”. Disgusting.
Amazing. She OBLITERATED Comey, and tied him to the disgraced McCabe.
The White House and the GOP is ready for Comey’s book tour. They did their homework.
And the counter-offensive is on with the McCabe IG report released.
The White Hats are still fully in this fight. To win.
This Comey book is a huge bonus for Team Trump. Absolute disaster for Fake News
Sarah annihilated them, shaming Fake News like the unruly children they are
Amazing woman
Did Ms. Sheperd Smith cover this in his segment today or did he call in sick?
OMG! What a brilliant takedown of Comey! An awesome fusillade! All barrels unloading! … Comey’s book belongs in the “bargain bin” … reminded me of …
Out in the fashion show, down in the bargain bin
You put your passion out under the pressure pin
Fall into submission, hit-and-run transmission
No use wishing now for any other sin
Pump it up, until you can feel it
Pump it up, when you don’t really need it
Pump it up, until you can feel it
Pump it up, when you don’t really need it
Pump it up, until you can feel it
Pump it up, when you don’t really need it
Don’t really need it
Hahahaha … down in the bargain bin … hahahah ha … No use wishing now for any other sin …
