Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

Posted on April 13, 2018 by

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Friday April 13th. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkCNBC Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm Livestream…

  1. Bee says:
    April 13, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Time to find out what is going to be memory-holed this weekend.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    April 13, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    Treepers please don’t allow the stories the media is going to run with get to you! The reason I say that is because every single story, every single raid, every single arrest is putting the final nail in the Democrat and MSM coffins!

    I was an Economic Major in College. I learned about how companies hit what is called a Point of Diminishing Returns.

    They shared an example of a small farm. With 4 workers they made X profit. With a 5th worker the profits increased. The same after hiring a 6th worker. However, when the hired the 7th worker, their profits stayed the same. They assumed that an 8th worker would allow the profits to continue to increase. It actually caused the profits to diminish. They wanted to reverse that trend so they hired an 9th worker. Regrettably they lost even more profits. By the 10th worker, they were no longer making a profit.

    Lucifer, Comey, Mueller (if he decides to write a book) means ABSOLUTELY CRAP 💩 because they hit their Point of Diminishing Returns!

    We and our President will reap the benefits!

    See thread below because it has started!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Tiana says:
      April 13, 2018 at 2:49 pm

      It makes me so angry… I don’t have TV… but even on the radio when they do the 5 minute news on the top of the hour they do nothing but President Trump bashing… sigh

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        April 13, 2018 at 2:49 pm

        FOLKS WE ARE WINNING! ENJOY!

        Believe me that he will be arrested either over the weekend or sometime next week!

        From the article linked above:

        he Justice Department inspector general delivered to Congress on Friday a highly critical report that accused Andrew G. McCabe, the former F.B.I. deputy director, of repeatedly misleading investigators.

        The inspector general said that when investigators asked whether he had instructed aides to provide information in October 2016 to a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. McCabe said he did not authorize the disclosure and did not know who did.

        The inspector general also concluded that Mr. McCabe’s disclosure of the existence of the ongoing investigation in the manner described in the report violated media policy of the F.B.I. and Justice Department and constituted misconduct.

        The report, written by the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, was delivered to Congress and was expected to be released publicly later in the day.

        Mr. Horowitz is expected to release a larger report in the coming weeks about the F.B.I.’s actions during the 2016 election.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      April 13, 2018 at 4:11 pm

      Yep. That’s like in the great book about project management, “The Mythical Man Month”.
      Adding more people to a late project makes it later…

      Other folks call it “piling on”. Just like in football, they will be penalized…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Tiana says:
    April 13, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Sundance, there is no CONTINUE READING button on the Cohen story… no possibility to comment… is that on purpose?

    Like

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    April 13, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    FOLKS WE ARE WINNING! ENJOY!

    Believe me that he will be arrested either over the weekend or sometime next week!

    From the article linked above:

    he Justice Department inspector general delivered to Congress on Friday a highly critical report that accused Andrew G. McCabe, the former F.B.I. deputy director, of repeatedly misleading investigators.

    The inspector general said that when investigators asked whether he had instructed aides to provide information in October 2016 to a reporter with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. McCabe said he did not authorize the disclosure and did not know who did.

    The inspector general also concluded that Mr. McCabe’s disclosure of the existence of the ongoing investigation in the manner described in the report violated media policy of the F.B.I. and Justice Department and constituted misconduct.

    The report, written by the inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, was delivered to Congress and was expected to be released publicly later in the day.

    Mr. Horowitz is expected to release a larger report in the coming weeks about the F.B.I.’s actions during the 2016 election.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. gadeplorable says:
    April 13, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    I pretty much get my news from CTH these days. I do check in with Lou Dobbs, Tucker and Hannity, and listen to Mark Levin, but I stay away from the fray so to speak -I mean, what’s the point in listening to the echo-chamber of weaponized “media” anyway?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Publius2016 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Two peas in a Pod!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. andyocoregon says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    President Trump is right. Jim Comey is a slimeball. And he’s in good company with many in the Press Pool.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    “You guys are propping up…”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. bpk1300 says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    she bonked lil Jim Acosta when he tried to get a second question in as she did not want him to be upset after the press briefing…LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Foolsgold says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Per Sanders referring to Comey/MCabe ” two peas in a pod”! That’s my kind of speak!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. conservalicious says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Now that is what I would call a Huckabeating!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. JoD says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    The “press” pukes seem weirdly subdued, today.
    It’s Friday, they must be getting tired of being castigated by Wonder Woman.
    Poor babies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      April 13, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      LOL. I had my glasses off and read your second sentence, erm, somewhat differently 🙂

      Like

      Reply
      • neal s says:
        April 13, 2018 at 4:36 pm

        Either that or being Bobbitized. (Lorena Bobbit) Don’t know which would be worse for the press corps, but I am sure our press secretary is perfectly capable of either of those if it really were necessary. Thanks for the laugh.

        Like

        Reply
  13. William R. Felder says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I cringe listening to some of these questions by these supposedly educated “journalist”. Disgusting.

    Like

    Reply
  14. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Amazing. She OBLITERATED Comey, and tied him to the disgraced McCabe.

    The White House and the GOP is ready for Comey’s book tour. They did their homework.

    And the counter-offensive is on with the McCabe IG report released.

    The White Hats are still fully in this fight. To win.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. fedback says:
    April 13, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    This Comey book is a huge bonus for Team Trump. Absolute disaster for Fake News
    Sarah annihilated them, shaming Fake News like the unruly children they are

    Amazing woman

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. DMWT says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Did Ms. Sheperd Smith cover this in his segment today or did he call in sick?

    Like

    Reply
  17. Kenji says:
    April 13, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    OMG! What a brilliant takedown of Comey! An awesome fusillade! All barrels unloading! … Comey’s book belongs in the “bargain bin” … reminded me of …

    Out in the fashion show, down in the bargain bin
    You put your passion out under the pressure pin
    Fall into submission, hit-and-run transmission
    No use wishing now for any other sin
    Pump it up, until you can feel it
    Pump it up, when you don’t really need it
    Pump it up, until you can feel it
    Pump it up, when you don’t really need it
    Pump it up, until you can feel it
    Pump it up, when you don’t really need it
    Don’t really need it

    Hahahaha … down in the bargain bin … hahahah ha … No use wishing now for any other sin …

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s