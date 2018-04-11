Wednesday April 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Prayers for our President and all who support him this fine Wednesday morning.
And now I’ll get some sleep I hope
LikeLiked by 5 people
it’s always darkest before the dawn
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice to get back to the open topic thread…
Presidential thread has been invaded by negative speculation without verified references.
LikeLike
Ono, I know…I came sliding in here last night, weary from scrolling looking for some sense…sad.
This thread? Such a relief.
LikeLike
Me, too – Wondering999, but I may need a little pharmaceutical help tonight. It’s been a rough two days.
LikeLike
Celtic Prayer
Through the dark hours of this night
protect and surround us,
Father, Son and Spirit, Three.
Forgive the ill that we have done.
Forgive the pride that we have shown.
Forgive the words that have caused harm
that we might sleep peaceably,
and rise refreshed to do your will.
Through the dark hours of this night
protect and surround us,
Father, Son and Spirit, Three
LikeLiked by 4 people
Scottish Blessing for President Trump
If there is righteousness in the heart,
there will be beauty in the character.
If there is beauty in the character,
there will be harmony in the home.
If there is harmony in the home,
there will be order in the nation.
If there is order in the nation,
there will be peace in the world.
So let it be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
all the Who’s down in Whoville!
LikeLike
Irish Blessing
Circle me, Lord.
Keep protection near
And danger afar.
Circle me, Lord
Keep hope within.
Keep doubt without.
Circle me, Lord.
Keep light near
And darkness afar.
Circle me, Lord.
Keep peace within.
Keep evil out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
A belated Orthodox Easter to you all.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm is in progress on April 11th as Earth moves through a high-speed stream of solar wind. This is causing bright auroras around the poles, with Northern Lights sighted as far south as the Dakotas in the USA. The gaseous material is flowing from a wide hole in the sun’s atmosphere–so wide that the stream could continue to influence our planet for the next two to three days
http://spaceweather.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Tuesday thought : What would happen if 3-5 million Conservative Americans descended upon D.C. in multiple caravans repeat with logistic support ( aka port-a pottys , food trucks, medical support, and provisioned for long-term occupancy ala the ‘bonus army ‘ ) to surround key bureaucratic offices like the FBI, EPA, VA, Congress and the White House ? 1) Would they even get to their objectives without violence being inflicted upon them ? 2) Would such violence receive MSM coverage ? 3) What would be the tenor of MSM coverage of such an event ? 4) Would some bureaucrat respond with force/violence ? 5) Would it have any effect upon the current governmental internecine knife fight ?
LikeLike
Did you mean 30-50 million? With RV’s parked on the streets? Like that?
Well, it would just be a logistical nightmare MillWright.
Would the police do anything to Trump supporters? IDK. We seem to be the only ones that support and care about them….
Hard to say MillWright. Need to think about this 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
>>
>>
>> A sign In V-P Pence’s home town in Indiana, Business Front Window
>>
>>
>> WE WOULD RATHER DO BUSINESS WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA, HILLARY CLINTON, NANCY PELOSI, HARRY REID, ALL THE ELITES OF CONGRESS, THE MASS MEDIA, AND ALL OF HOLLYWOOD THAN WITH ONE CONSERVATIVE AMERICAN!!!
>>
>> This sign was prominently displayed in the window of a business in Whiting, Indiana (Pence’s home town). You are probably either outraged, saddened, or elated, depending on your political persuasion. However, we’re a society which holds
>> Freedom of Speech as perhaps our greatest liberty.
>>
>> You may ask, what kind of business would dare post such a sign?
>>
>> Answer: Owen’s Funeral Home
>>
>> (You Gotta love the Midwest, eh!)
>>
>>
>>
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 Timothy Chapter 3
1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4 Traitors, heady, high minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
LikeLike
Thank you Donna, you are on a roll tonight! 🙂
LikeLike
Psalm 37 The Message (MSG)
A David Psalm
1-2 Don’t bother your head with braggarts
or wish you could succeed like the wicked.
In no time they’ll shrivel like grass clippings
and wilt like cut flowers in the sun.
3-4
Get insurance with God and do a good deed,
settle down and stick to your last.
Keep company with God,
get in on the best.
5-6
Open up before God, keep nothing back;
he’ll do whatever needs to be done:
He’ll validate your life in the clear light of day
and stamp you with approval at high noon.
7
Quiet down before God,
be prayerful before him.
Don’t bother with those who climb the ladder,
who elbow their way to the top.
8-9
Bridle your anger, trash your wrath,
cool your pipes—it only makes things worse.
Before long the crooks will be bankrupt;
God-investors will soon own the store.
10-11
Before you know it, the wicked will have had it;
you’ll stare at his once famous place and—nothing!
Down-to-earth people will move in and take over,
relishing a huge bonanza.
12-13
Bad guys have it in for the good guys,
obsessed with doing them in.
But God isn’t losing any sleep; to him
they’re a joke with no punch line.
14-15
Bullies brandish their swords,
pull back on their bows with a flourish.
They’re out to beat up on the harmless,
or mug that nice man out walking his dog.
A banana peel lands them flat on their faces—
slapstick figures in a moral circus.
16-17
Less is more and more is less.
One righteous will outclass fifty wicked,
For the wicked are moral weaklings
but the righteous are God-strong.
18-19
God keeps track of the decent folk;
what they do won’t soon be forgotten.
In hard times, they’ll hold their heads high;
when the shelves are bare, they’ll be full.
20
God-despisers have had it;
God’s enemies are finished—
Stripped bare like vineyards at harvest time,
vanished like smoke in thin air.
21-22
Wicked borrows and never returns;
Righteous gives and gives.
Generous gets it all in the end;
Stingy is cut off at the pass.
23-24
Stalwart walks in step with God;
his path blazed by God, he’s happy.
If he stumbles, he’s not down for long;
God has a grip on his hand.
25-26
I once was young, now I’m a graybeard—
not once have I seen an abandoned believer,
or his kids out roaming the streets.
Every day he’s out giving and lending,
his children making him proud.
27-28
Turn your back on evil,
work for the good and don’t quit.
God loves this kind of thing,
never turns away from his friends.
28-29
Live this way and you’ve got it made,
but bad eggs will be tossed out.
The good get planted on good land
and put down healthy roots.
30-31
Righteous chews on wisdom like a dog on a bone,
rolls virtue around on his tongue.
His heart pumps God’s Word like blood through his veins;
his feet are as sure as a cat’s.
32-33
Wicked sets a watch for Righteous,
he’s out for the kill.
God, alert, is also on watch—
Wicked won’t hurt a hair of his head.
34
Wait passionately for God,
don’t leave the path.
He’ll give you your place in the sun
while you watch the wicked lose it.
35-36
I saw Wicked bloated like a toad,
croaking pretentious nonsense.
The next time I looked there was nothing—
a punctured bladder, vapid and limp.
37-38
Keep your eye on the healthy soul,
scrutinize the straight life;
There’s a future
in strenuous wholeness.
But the willful will soon be discarded;
insolent souls are on a dead-end street.
39-40
The spacious, free life is from God,
it’s also protected and safe.
God-strengthened, we’re delivered from evil—
when we run to him, he saves us.
LikeLike
The evil in this government needs to be rooted out. God Bless PDJT, our country, and all our beloved service men who died for it. We will never forget….
LikeLike