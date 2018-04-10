Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Tuesday April 10th. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkNBC Livestream Link

  1. SR says:
    April 10, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    It’s time to bring previous administration corruption list and ask FBI where is raid at those people including HRC and her aid?

    • James says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:13 pm

      I wonder if they could do a raid on Mueller’s house, regarding his role in the uranium deal. Certainly don’t want to say he’s guilty of a crime, but if he doesn’t have anything to hide he shouldn’t mind a quick look-see. Just to help him out in case he might accidentally destroy any important records. Just sayin’

    • 335blues says:
      April 10, 2018 at 2:56 pm

      CLEARLY, there is some test for idiocy that the jerks in that room have passed
      to gain entry.
      That circus makes the “news media” in America look so bad.
      And they all seem so oblivious to how really ugly they look.
      Sarah’s strength and civility make her the one shining light.

  2. TNgal says:
    April 10, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Let’s start calling Mueller “Javert” as he pursues Trump “Jean Valjean.”

  3. Ditch Mitch says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Topic of today? Illegal Cohn bust? Stormy daze? False flag gassing?

    How about China succumbing to pressure on trade!

  4. waltherppk says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Sarah is on now

  5. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:43 pm

  6. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:50 pm

  7. Pam says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:55 pm

  8. theresanne says:
    April 10, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    I wish Sarah would kick stupid April out and bring in Diamond & Silk.

