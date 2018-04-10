Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:00pm Livestream…

Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the White House press briefing for Tuesday April 10th. Anticipated start time 2:00pm EST.
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link
It’s time to bring previous administration corruption list and ask FBI where is raid at those people including HRC and her aid?
I wonder if they could do a raid on Mueller’s house, regarding his role in the uranium deal. Certainly don’t want to say he’s guilty of a crime, but if he doesn’t have anything to hide he shouldn’t mind a quick look-see. Just to help him out in case he might accidentally destroy any important records. Just sayin’
CLEARLY, there is some test for idiocy that the jerks in that room have passed
to gain entry.
That circus makes the “news media” in America look so bad.
And they all seem so oblivious to how really ugly they look.
Sarah’s strength and civility make her the one shining light.
Let’s start calling Mueller “Javert” as he pursues Trump “Jean Valjean.”
Quite an apt analogy.
Only exception being that Valjean actually committed a crime to get the ball rolling.
I cannot fathom the depths of the uniparty corruption, for ALL OF THEM to be going after one man so ferociously. Although I am sickened by our loathsome swamp, I am beyond convinced that our President is a gift from God above.
Amen . Lord have mercy on your people , we have sinned and don’t deserve this President who has struggled so much to serve us . Grant him Your superabundance in strength , wisdom and health . Amen .
Amen, Mariposa.
Think of Jesus at the Temple (of corruption).
Everybody in the swamp is either bought off, blackmailed (by illegal surveillance), or threatened. Chicago politics.
Topic of today? Illegal Cohn bust? Stormy daze? False flag gassing?
How about China succumbing to pressure on trade!
Doubt they’ll touch China. Not spicey enough for these dopes.
Sarah is on now
What? And appointing Hillary to replace him? sarc
That was “good ole April Lyin”.
Sarah “that’s a ridiculous question”.
April Fool.
I had someone tell me the other day that she did not think he would run again. There are a lot of people who are completely clueless because they turn their TVs on everyday.
April’s recurring dream.
I wish Sarah would kick stupid April out and bring in Diamond & Silk.
