Monday April 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Surrealistic art of Yves Tanguy, Kay Sage (Tanguy), Salvador Dali, Paul Delvaux, Giogio de Chirico, and Rene Magritte. To Bachianas Brasileiras, by Villa Lobos, sung by Joan Baez
I wonder what goes through the mind of our VSG PDJT when he sees the Sequoias? LOL
I guess he would wonder what they have seen all these years…
What has always amazed me about Sequoias ( and other very tall trees like the American Chestnut ) is ‘ how do they exist’ ? Consider how much energy it takes to pump sap ( which is heavier than water ) up two hundred plus vertical feet !
It is amazing. Kinda like our blood stream in a way, but without a heart….but they are alive and some ancients even believe it is beneficial to speak to them.
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, APRIL 9, 2018
It Is Time
“It is the time to seek the Lord.” Hosea 10:12
The month of April is said to derive its name from the Latin verb aperio, which means to open, because all the buds and blossoms are now opening, and we have arrived at the gates of the flowery season.
Reader, if you are not yet saved, may your heart, in keeping with the universal awakening of nature, be opened to receive the Lord. Every blossoming flower warns you that it is time to seek the Lord. Do not be out of tune with nature, but let your heart bud and bloom with holy desires.
If you tell me that the warm blood of youth leaps in your veins, then I entreat you, give your vigor to the Lord. It was my unspeakable happiness to be called in early youth, and I am thankful to the Lord every day for that. Salvation is priceless, let it come when it may, but oh, an early salvation has a double value in it.
Young men and young women, since you may die before you reach your prime, “It is the time to seek the Lord.” You who feel the first signs of decay, quicken your pace. That chest pain, that biopsy report, are warnings you must not trifle with; with you it is definitely time to seek the Lord. Did I observe a little gray, a little thinning in your hair? Years are flying by, and death is drawing nearer by the day; let each return of spring arouse you to set your house in order.
Dear reader, are you now advanced in years? Let me entreat–yea, let me implore you: delay no longer. There is a day of grace for you now—be thankful for that—but it is a limited time and grows shorter with every tick of the clock. Here in the silence of your room, on this night before whatever unknown tomorrow may bring, I speak to you as best I can by paper and ink, and from my inmost soul, as God’s servant. I lay before you this warning: “It is the time to seek the Lord.” Do not make light of this. It may be your last call from destruction, the final syllable from the lip of grace.
“Behold! I stand at the door and knock.” Revelation 3:20.
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
I love Spurgeon, and he too had a short life, on earth that is 🙂
“Song to the Moon” – Antonín Dvořák
Beautiful soprano Renee Fleming sings this aria
London Symphony Orchestra.
🙂
Seriously mellow. Thanks – hadn’t heard him before.
“Massive Explosions” Heard Above Syria Amid Reports Of Fighter Jets Airstrikes; Pentagon Denies
4-8-2018
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-08/massive-explosions-heard-above-syria-amid-reports-us-fighter-jets-cruise-missiles
a lot of confusion and “unconfirmed reports” about a Sunday night air raid over eastern Homs targeting “Syrian military facilities”…something called the T-4 Airbase “near Tadmor”.
USA is denying involvement…speculation : Israel ?
more at the link.
I have a question and when I asked over on the Presidential was somewhat savaged.
Does anyone believe in this Q phenomena.
Many, many individuals are now trying imply that Q can predict the future and such.
I for one do not take to such beliefs…..seems like some side show…something that has been fooling people since the beginning of time.
Seems anyone can throw a whole lot predictions out there, and if only one comes true, many just fall in line.
Am I wrong on this? Or is this Q something to take seriously?
Thank you and Good Morning to everyone.
I read Tarot cards and you probably would be better served relying on me (and Thomas Wictor).
Love how the photographer (unknown) set up this shot…
Copenhagen
A friend of mine just pointed out the sky is perhaps photoshopped. Maybe. The caption didn’t say so. Regardless, it’s still a nice composition and I like it. LOL!
Looks like a really long exposure-beautiful.
It is with a great deal mixed emotions that I announce that another saint has joined the heavenly choir. My 85 year Dad ran the race, finished strong and received his crown at 8:13 pm PDT Sunday evening. He passed peacefully in his sleep. I thank the Lord that I had his example to show what it means to be a man of God, and I look forward to the day when I can join him in singing praises to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit in Heaven.
Sincere condolences, treeper! Knowing that a loved one is right now in the presence of the Lord brings comfort. May you and your family feel His loving arms around you all.
My condolences ( I seem top be expressing a lot of them ) these days . Life is a journey toward whatever end awaits us . Hopefully, ( and as I grow ever closer too that destination ) its a good one.! Life well-lived and family and friends we’ve made along the way is all we can leave behind . Tombstones and relics are merely emblems of our passing for the living, not emblems of our past .
Condolences to you treeper. I pray you keep his memories in your heart and know he is now in a better place and at peace.
Be well and have peace in your heart.
RIP Dad.
Hungarian elections…
landslide WIN for PM Viktor Orban…
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hungary-election-jobbik/hungary-jobbik-leader-vona-tenders-resignation-after-election-defeat-idUSKBN1HF0Z4
take that soros 🙂
in case you’re not familiar with Victor Orban…
…this might be helpful…
Viktor Orban : Only Fidesz Can Protect Hungary From Brussels, the UN and George Soros
April 7, 2018
https://budapestbeacon.com/viktor-orban-only-fidesz-can-protect-hungary-from-brussels-the-un-and-george-soros/
smiley…Thanks for the latest.
This is indeed good news.
Someone earlier linked to a source that said his victory was not as big as it once was…ha!
soros and his cheating minions? Foiled again.
I remain so grateful for Trump’s speech in Warsaw…setting the tone, delivered by someone with Authority.
Trump truly is an ambassador of Hope for many.
May God richly bless all those on the side of Freedom.
Morning ~ Shenandoah Valley Farm
oil/canvas
(no date)
Spring Thaw ~ North End
oil/canvas
(no date)
Hilltop
oil/canvas
(no date)
artist : Douglas Fryer ~ American (Utah) ~ Contemporary ~ Impressionist ~ Representational ~ Landscapes
quote : “Art happens in the heart and in the mind and in the soul, not just in the hand.” ~ D.F.
a lot more of his work, here…
http://douglasfryer.blogspot.com
🙂
Exquisite.
Reminiscent of Andrew Wyeth.
Never forget when you’re at river level in a canyon to look up . All those marks above you were created by water !
