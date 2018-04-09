April 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #445

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  Everywhereguy says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:20 am

    "If you don't get to sleep, Santa will not be able to leave your BIG PRESENT 🎁 for tomorrow."

    daughnworks247 says:
      April 9, 2018 at 12:32 am

      We can't sleep. WAY too much going on. Is it Syria or Gaza being attacked right now?

      GB Bari says:
        April 9, 2018 at 12:35 am

        According to Thomas Wictor on twiter- yes. Not sure how reliable he is

        daughnworks247 says:
          April 9, 2018 at 12:37 am

          Three hours ago, we heard a report of jets breaking the sound barrier over Lebanon. Pretty good sign something is going on and all news channels are on automated programming.

        wolfmoon1776 says:
          April 9, 2018 at 12:54 am

          Syria and chemical weapons is always a box of snakes. Wictor loves SOME Sunni snakes and is less than fond of the Shia snakes. He has a certain predictable viewpoint that is usually but not always right. Stranahan has his POV – largely "Russia is not the bad guy, stick to the facts". I distrust the White Helmets immensely, distrust Russia long-term, but also believe in sticking to the facts, even when they favor Russia. I'm listening to all sides right now.

Going to be an interesting chess game.

          Going to be an interesting chess game.

          Chris Four says:
            April 9, 2018 at 1:10 am

            Since there are no western journalists in the battle zones it is hard to believe the reporting.

          Wend says:
            April 9, 2018 at 1:54 am

            I LOVE Thomas Wictor-from what I've seen he's dead on about the Saudis. I was puzzled by Trump going there last year but (with TW's help) started to understand. I believe in MbS and the Saudi Foreign Minister.

Having said that, he's been fairly cautious about Syria and who's doing what.

            Having said that, he’s been fairly cautious about Syria and who’s doing what.

            wolfmoon1776 says:
              April 9, 2018 at 2:18 am

              Thomas has to be cautious. Faking incidents works just as well in Syria as it does here. Maybe better. Same principle as Blue Murder Zones against guns here. Can’t trust it – gotta go “tin foil” or “no lo”, or look like a chump later. My easy approach is to call them ALL a box of snakes. Somebody is up to no good.

              White Helmets are BAD STUFF. Charlottesville or Parkland on illegal steroids. I trust NOTHING connected to them. When your own side is basically ISIS or AQ, bad stuff can happen to innocent people, who are worth more dead than alive.

              ISIS was good at propaganda for a reason. They were trained by the best.

        mariner says:
          April 9, 2018 at 1:08 am

          He’s reliable, though he’s quirky.

          That said, he’s in Lost Wages and Syria is half the world away.

  citizen817 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

  citizen817 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

    maiingankwe says:
      April 9, 2018 at 2:19 am

      I heard from our last Intellectual Frog Legs video that ten years ago the W Post had 600 journalists, they now have 60. I'm with Joe Dan, I use the term journalists loosely.

  Trajan says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

    John Bolton
    UN Security Council
    Meet John Loasch
    Congress and Senate back in session
    Military meeting at 6:00 Dinner a7 7:00
    Maybe some mini IG Reports for public consumption.

    It’s the start of a wonderful week.

  citizen817 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:27 am

    progpoker says:
      April 9, 2018 at 12:32 am

      I saw people on twitter saying the Syria tweets were not written by Trump. Have you seen that?

    Sentient says:
      April 9, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Assad gassed people "again". Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.

      wolfmoon1776 says:
        April 9, 2018 at 1:11 am

        There was so much negative cui bono for the Assad people on this – that plus hokey White Helmets stuff (their staging was bad) says typical CIA McMullinoid globo-fakery to me.

        Q dumped a bunch of McCain Syria stuff tonight – all backing up Sundance on McCain. What’s interesting is that the guy McCain is talking to – Mouaz Moustafa – VERY LIKELY CIA – and he is connected deeply to the Democrats AND to the guy who I think was in charge of Charlottesville in VA. FAKERY.

        All tying together.

        treepertrappedinoregon says:
          April 9, 2018 at 2:03 am

          Thank you for presenting this information. Q has been on fire the last few days and information has been mind blowing. This Mouaz guy has been into everything and everywhere during the O-puke administration, the House of Reps, the Senate, and even the White House during the Obomination Administration. Absolutely Insane!

          wolfmoon1776 says:
            April 9, 2018 at 2:21 am

            Remember Brennan spying on everybody? Busting into the passports? Doing whatever he wanted? Who was he using for field ops in Congress? THE MUZZ. How do I know this? They used them in SHALLOW STATE. All the agencies love the muzz for hands-on jobs. Dirty, dirty, dirty.

      Chris Four says:
        April 9, 2018 at 1:28 am

        Here maybe a reason from a Syrian Persoective post.

        Folks, the reason for all this anti-Putin nonsense is the one fact that the Syrian government now holds over 11 British officers who were liaised with the terrorists in the Ghouta. They were captured 2 weeks ago by Syrian Army commandos and are being held in separate jails around the Damascus area inside heavily guarded military bases. The Brits want them badly before they are used to implicate England in the mess it helped to create in Syria. Damascus won’t budge on this issue and, evidently, the English are assuming Moscow is not putting pressure on Dr. Assad to release them to Old Blighty. Too bad. And they were caught out of uniform, such that they could be executed as spies under international law. Isn’t that a howler?

        Deplorable_Infidel says:
          April 9, 2018 at 1:42 am

          “Folks, the reason for all this anti-Putin nonsense is the one fact that the Syrian government now holds over 11 British officers who were liaised with the terrorists in the Ghouta.”

          I will believe that over the false flag last year about Dr.Assad using poison gas again. When he was winning, Russia was there with him, etc. and he is going to risk doing something like that? Propaganda “White Helmet” videos, etc.

          I believe the Youtube videos with English speaking Syrians over there that they have some problems with Assad. However, there is no civil war – it is outsiders pretending it is a civil war so they can overthrow the country.

  citizen817 says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

  SR says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Session is showing his cards slowly and it's making previous administration uncomfortable. Lying Adam schiff is not seen on tv from long time that he had evidence of Russia collusion. Lynch and Comey are putting their stories from this week. The fake msm, democrats, RINO and deep state actors are getting nervous as they don't know what is happening and will happen.

  Lucille says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:45 am

    “Springing Forward”
    By Clarice Feldman – April 8, 2018

    Never say never to President Trump.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/04/springing_forward.html

  Running Fast says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Imagine the big ugly strikes tomorrow and magically war breaks out in CIA controlled areas. @greatawakening

  Charlotte says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:47 am

    WHY TRUMP HAS TO SEND troops to the border:

    The Plot to Internally Overthrow the Republic Stems from Calexit
    The Plot to Internally Overthrow the Republic Stems from Calexit

    According to Paul Preston as well as my own research, we have collectively discovered reports that were circulating that numerous state legislators from California, including then “California Senate pro tem Kevin de Leon), State representatives from Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado have been meeting with members of La Raza, the Mexican government (consulate), Mexican Mafia (“La EME”), California’s violent Mexican gangs (Nortenos /Sureños/ Sur 13), La Familia and religious leaders (Catholic / Jesuits) to come up with a plan to separate from the United States as well as the above mentioned states”. Governor Brown, his aides, and the Bank of China have been in attendance in several of these meetings designed to sever California from the US. Further, The Common Sense Show also reported that George Soros is bankrolling some of the costs associated with this movement. In addition to Soros, the United Nations and the Chinese government have had representatives at the Calexit meetings as well as the Mexican Consulate. Further, the Russians are involved in this plot as well.

    This is a photo-op of the roll-out of the Calexit embassy placed in Moscow in 2016. The Russians are complicit in this treasonous plot. Further, it can be viewed that this is an act of war by the Russians against the American people. Key and former members of the Obama administration are complicit (e.g. Calexit Spokesperson former Attorney General Eric Holder).

    http://beforeitsnews.com/war-and-conflict/2018/04/the-real-reason-why-trump-ordered-the-military-to-the-border-2469603.html

    • Deb says:
      April 9, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Good riddance. To the Cali government, not the fine conservatives who like there. Let them go.

      But they will never leave. They need our tax dollars to subsidize their illegal labor market. They can’t afford the Medicaid payments on their own. They are bluffing to try and help the Dems in 2018 and 2020. It’s all about agitation to get out the vote.

    • davidb says:
      April 9, 2018 at 12:55 am

      That didn’t work out too well the last time it was tried…civil war.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 9, 2018 at 1:21 am

      Thanks. BIN is usually “binnable” stuff – a lot of fake news gets re-posted there – but these guys sound like legit CA patriots keeping tabs on the left and just finding a venue.

      Q was talking about Eric Holder going to California – also talking about California being very significant and “different”. I’m thinking that the WH and .mil are smelling a plot.

    • notasmidgeon says:
      April 9, 2018 at 1:46 am

      We have too many bases in California to ever allow them to separate from the United States.

      • andrewalinxs says:
        April 9, 2018 at 2:21 am

        The Federal government would never give up its federal owned land. The Civil War settled secession question. States cant just leave the Union of the own accord.

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          April 9, 2018 at 2:28 am

          They want to cry uncle to the UN. LOL.

          I may actually get my wish to hang blue helmets like scalps, as wind-chimes from the corners of my house.

          • andrewalinxs says:
            April 9, 2018 at 2:36 am

            Heh, riiiight I am sure the Untied States “vetoing member of the Security Council.” will vote to sanction itself .>.>

            Then if they want to go whine to the World court fun fact the Supreme Court ruled a long time ago the World Court has no jurisdiction over the Untied States and refuse to recognize their authority as they are not defined in the Constitution of the Untied States.

            So I don’t think you will be seeing blue helmets into the Untied states for peace keeping anytime while President Trump is in office. Going to have to just settle for ruined Hillary pantsuit t-shirts or some other creative decoration. 😦 sorry I am sure it would of looked amazing.

  12. AngelOnejudicial says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Sundance was right again on the MBS Saudi Trump operations with our Gulf Partners. Here’s another leak with the obligatory smears from unnamed national security sources.
    This being Kushner gave MBS an enemies list to curry favor from the PDB before MBS subsequently purged the kingdom.
    The fact certain folks within our Intel community lobbied so hard to remove Kushner’s security clearance reveals there are still way too many enemies within

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/07/report-saudi-crown-prince-purged-tortured-rivals-after-jared-kushner-gave-him-classified-enemies-list/

  13. Jenny Hatch says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:49 am

  14. Lucille says:
    April 9, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Illegal Immigration: Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics
    By Brian C. Joondeph – April 8, 2018

    This week, social media were busy showing this graphic in response to President Trump’s continued promises to secure the border, using the military if necessary.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/04/illegal_immigration__lies_damned_lies_and_statistics.html

  15. Christine says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:06 am

    I’ve refrained from posting Q stuff here. But, I thought it worth mentioning that Q’s latest drops today focus on John McCain’s links to ISIS (which Sundance has highlighted several times over the last 18 months or so), and uses Sundance’s photos of McCain with 4 ISIS/Syrian terrorists (see eg Q#1088).

    https://qanon.pub

    It’s now also been picked up by The_Donald, using Sundance’s pic.

    Arizona Senator with ISIS from The_Donald

    Seriously, Sundance deserves multiple Pulitzer Prizes for his exceptional, unrelenting, ground-breaking investigative journalism!

  16. emet says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:09 am

    My neice corresponed with an inmate at aFederal prison for several years. He had been convicted of extorting money from some charities. He was paroled a year ago, and she became involved with him. She wanted me to meet him because I sort of speak for the family and she was serious about him. Well, he seemed polite and redpectful. And he had paid his debt. He was straight with me, and admitted that he had also done time for grave robbing. Apparently he had been caught up in a satanic cult. Anyway, I appreciated his candor, and the two were married last month, and as the song goes, the old folks wished them well. But three days ago my neice discovered that he was formerly employed as a reporter for the Washington Post. Of course, she immediately kicked him out and got a restraining order. I had the honor of throwing all of his stuff into the street. Tomorriw we are seeing a Family Law attorney to get the marriage anulled. I’ll keep you posted…

  17. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Looks like Bolton is on the move. Possible leaker is out at the White House:

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/08/national-security-michael-anton-resign/

    • phoenixRising says:
      April 9, 2018 at 1:20 am

      MAG.
      I heard he is moving on… even Sarah had wonderful things to say about him (including he’s a great chef! and
      someone said Bolton brought his own guy with him. Apparently Bolton went to WH 8:00 Saturday morning.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        April 9, 2018 at 2:44 am

        Good stuff, Phoenix. Thanks!

        I’ve heard mixed things about Anton. Not sure what is correct and what is not.

  18. andi lee says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:17 am

    After the mobs were gunned-down, and/or jailed, Jimmy Hoffa purported to be buried under 40 miles feep of concrete, and the Union racketeering busted up, I couldn’t figure out how the Union was embedded in our government once again.

    Now I *know* .

    • Christine says:
      April 9, 2018 at 1:35 am

      Very interesting, thank you. I’d read some time ago that Hillary’s father had Mob connections, but hadn’t dug further.

      Who could ever imagine that sweet young girl smiling in the pic would grow up to be an evil sociopath?

      • Keebler ac says:
        April 9, 2018 at 1:57 am

        It starts young. You could say the same about Obama. They never grow out of an egocentric world where they get what they want.

      • Wend says:
        April 9, 2018 at 2:03 am

        Both the older kids already look weird. The parents are hideous. The only cute one is the little one.

        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          April 9, 2018 at 2:07 am

          Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

          The older you get, the more corrupted you become. Babies do not have body oder (the diaper does not count). However, the older you get, the worse the body oder gets with out regular bathing.

    • Cat Lady says:
      April 9, 2018 at 2:10 am

      I saw a very compelling documentary several years ago that basically said that Carlos Marcello (New Orleans mafia) was responsible for the JFK and RFK assassinations. Very convincing!!

  19. Bree says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:18 am

    The Big Ugly. Nice.

  20. Nigella says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:21 am

    So, been gone all day… What does the new hire by Sessions mean? The media is saying something about trump forcing Sessions to hire him?

  21. andi lee says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Well, well, well …

    Mouaz, you’ve come a long way since Aransas.

    This is the Executive Director of the ‘Syrian Emergency Task Force’ or SETF – The U.S. half of the terrorists, also known as, ‘The White Helmets’ (& linked with John McCain’s Institute via
    Elizabeth O’bagy, who was hired by John McCain)
    Who is Elizabeth O’bagy?
    👇

    And, I’m not quite down yet.

  22. MaineCoon says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Israelis know how to handle terrorists.

    JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man attempting to stab an Israeli man at a West Bank gas station was shot in the head by an armed civilian who witnessed the attack.

    Read more: https://forward.com/fast-forward/398329/palestinian-assailant-shot-in-head-by-israeli-civilian-in-west-bank/

  23. Keebler ac says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:46 am

    Sleazebag television seeking lawyer with 50 lawsuits filed against him. Pimping out a drug addled memory challenged hasbeen. He has quite the bag of gimmicks flaunting DVDs, photos and identifying Stormy’s non-existent assailant by puttin her in front of a bunch of jail bird photos. What a trickster! Ruined Tullys coffee, will end up extorting Stormy’s ticket sales to pay off his debts.

    Byron York
    @ByronYork
    Asked about his business problems and tax debts, Stormy Daniels’ talky, publicity-seeking lawyer ‘declined to be interviewed and requested all questions in writing.’

  24. ReloaderBLK says:
    April 9, 2018 at 1:57 am

    April 9th? It’s still April 8th here …

  25. andi lee says:
    April 9, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Having trouble seeing the keyboard tonight, so many spelling errors, apologies!

    This photo was seen earlier, really tore me up.

    No worries. Now I’m on a mad tear.

    • maiingankwe says:
      April 9, 2018 at 2:08 am

      andi lee,
      Thanks for sharing this, it really hits one hard doesn’t it? Also makes us feel good they have been planning for a long time to save us and our country.

      God Bless all of them, our President Trump and you for sharing along with every Treeper our there. God Bless all of you and thank you for all you do. You do more than you think too.
      Ma’iingankwe

  26. maiingankwe says:
    April 9, 2018 at 2:03 am

    I was watching Dustin Nemos, dated the 7th, today, and he showed a video shared by Lisa Mei Crowley on her twit account.

    The video shows terrorists teaching children how to play for the cameras in a fake chemical attack. They have the kids laying down all over and pretend medical guys hovering over them pretending to save them. It really is dispicable on how they are using children for their propaganda purposes that they send out all over the world. Please watch so you can see for yourselves, I wouldn’t have believed it unless I had seen it, not wholeheartedly anyways.

    There was also pictures of a guy pretending to be laid out from an attack and then standing for a picture with all this stuff over his face. He’s just standing with his friends having a gay ole time.

    Lisa Mei Crowley also made an excellent point with our President and Syria. I don’t have her exact words, so please bear with me. She essentially said, our President Trump tweeted that Assad is an animal. He did so, so the liberals and msm would go ape-crazy on calling another leader an animal. By doing this, he has now put them in the corner with the accusations against Assad of him using chemical weapons on his people, that came out shortly after. Attack POTUS for calling Assad an animal or attack Assad for chemical use on his people.

    In addition, I do not believe for one minute that Assad is guilty of using chemical weapons this past time. Think about it, he’s pretty much winning the war in his country and the US is claiming they plan on getting out. Why the heck would he now use chemical weapons on his people? By doing so would bring the US back in and for longer more likely. Certainly not what he wants by any means. He’d love to have us gone.

    Now the globalists would love to have us stay. By staying they can continue funding and giving arms to Al Qaeda and the rest of our enemies. Plus, look at all the money they will continue to make.

    The minute the globalist hear we might be leaving and 💥 boom, chemical warfare.

    Now get this, Q has posted quite a number of pictures us Treepers are quite familiar with today. Remember the excellent writing of Sundance and The Benghazi Briefs? If one hasn’t read it yet, please do so. It is full of facts and information of the players involved in Benghazi. McShame is written about extensively in the brief and pictures of him with his isis buddies are shared as well. The same pictures with one or two new ones that we’ve seen in the brief.

    Our President Trump spent a great deal of time in the Situation Room today. I’m sure he has been well briefed on what is really going on and they are planning or already executing their plan. Our President Trump does not want to go to war, he does not want to see one more Warrior killed in battle.

    So please, have faith our President Trump will do the right thing for all of us. He’s on top of it, so don’t listen to the naysayers even if they were once on the Trump Train.

    Lastly, Q also posted a meme where there are six or nine military soldiers and each one is holding a sign all pretty much saying they did not sign up for the military to fight along the same side as al Qaeda. I sent that one out to my friends in the military. One lady I know will make sure at least half the Soldiers will know about before they hit the sack tonight. I’ve also sent them a link to The Benghazi Briefs through email. I learned how all by myself earlier today. Yay!

    If you want to read Q’s posts and see the pictures I’ve talked about, please go to https:/qanonmap.bitbucket.io/

    The other Q links have been rumored to be compromised, so please don’t take the chance.

    The title for the CTH reading is:
    REPOST: The Benghazi Brief – With Additional Research And Source Vetting
    February 3, 2015

    I am unable to post links, so I apologize for not making it easier for you. I would if I could. I know I like it when others link stuff for us, makes life a whole bunch easier and it increases the odds of people viewing it.
    Be well,
    Ma’iingankwe

  27. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    April 9, 2018 at 2:50 am

    Mike Pompeo confirmation hearing is this Thursday, April 12th.

    For his CIA position, it took about 12 days from the confirmation hearing for Pompeo to be confirmed.

    Hoping we have a similarly quick process this time around, and that Pompeo gets through.

    Once he’s in place, we can really start getting things done. Especially with Bolton on board.

