April 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #445

“If you don’t get to sleep, Santa will not be able to leave your BIG PRESENT 🎁 for tomorrow.”
We can’t sleep. WAY too much going on. Is it Syria or Gaza being attacked right now?
According to Thomas Wictor on twiter- yes. Not sure how reliable he is
Three hours ago, we heard a report of jets breaking the sound barrier over Lebanon. Pretty good sign something is going on and all news channels are on automated programming.
Great.
A military airport was attacked by Israel. Casualties on the Syrian side.
Syria and chemical weapons is always a box of snakes. Wictor loves SOME Sunni snakes and is less than fond of the Shia snakes. He has a certain predictable viewpoint that is usually but not always right. Stranahan has his POV – largely “Russia is not the bad guy, stick to the facts”. I distrust the White Helmets immensely, distrust Russia long-term, but also believe in sticking to the facts, even when they favor Russia. I’m listening to all sides right now.
Going to be an interesting chess game.
Since there are no western journalists in the battle zones it is hard to believe the reporting.
You think Western journalist “fake news” is more reliable?
There is an independent western journals, Eva Bartlett, who is reporting on Syria.
I LOVE Thomas Wictor-from what I’ve seen he’s dead on about the Saudis. I was puzzled by Trump going there last year but (with TW’s help) started to understand. I believe in MbS and the Saudi Foreign Minister.
Having said that, he’s been fairly cautious about Syria and who’s doing what.
Thomas has to be cautious. Faking incidents works just as well in Syria as it does here. Maybe better. Same principle as Blue Murder Zones against guns here. Can’t trust it – gotta go “tin foil” or “no lo”, or look like a chump later. My easy approach is to call them ALL a box of snakes. Somebody is up to no good.
White Helmets are BAD STUFF. Charlottesville or Parkland on illegal steroids. I trust NOTHING connected to them. When your own side is basically ISIS or AQ, bad stuff can happen to innocent people, who are worth more dead than alive.
ISIS was good at propaganda for a reason. They were trained by the best.
He’s reliable, though he’s quirky.
That said, he’s in Lost Wages and Syria is half the world away.
Beautiful!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I heard from our last Intellectual Frog Legs video that ten years ago the W Post had 600 journalists, they now have 60. I’m with Joe Dan, I use the term journalists loosely.
John Bolton
UN Security Council
Meet John Loasch
Congress and Senate back in session
Military meeting at 6:00 Dinner a7 7:00
Maybe some mini IG Reports for public consumption.
It’s the start of a wonderful week.
I love this guy. He’s even more kung-fu with olive branches than with arrows!
Telling the Chinese to snatch the pebble from my palm stuff….. LOL!
I saw people on twitter saying the Syria tweets were not written by Trump. Have you seen that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard the source on questioning Trump’s Syria tweets was Jack Prosebic. Yet, no response.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was involved. I thought I saw someone else possibly more believable…I’ll see if I can find it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Turns out the “Trump didn’t write that tweet” line of thinking has been going on for a while…:)
https://twitter.com/search?q=Trump%20didn%27t%20write%20tweet&src=typd
They’re wrong about that. That idea sounds like disinfo, but it’s purposeful disinfo, which I understand.
It’s a special Trump voice. Those who can hear it, hear it. Trump is also throwing in a wheat/chaff sorter (verification) that can’t be beaten. Another BIG Trump move. Trump knows exactly what he’s doing, and so do all those around him. I will grant that the tweet was the result of intense discussions, IMO. But Trump is Trump. Nobody else.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Assad gassed people “again”. Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was so much negative cui bono for the Assad people on this – that plus hokey White Helmets stuff (their staging was bad) says typical CIA McMullinoid globo-fakery to me.
Q dumped a bunch of McCain Syria stuff tonight – all backing up Sundance on McCain. What’s interesting is that the guy McCain is talking to – Mouaz Moustafa – VERY LIKELY CIA – and he is connected deeply to the Democrats AND to the guy who I think was in charge of Charlottesville in VA. FAKERY.
All tying together.
Thank you for presenting this information. Q has been on fire the last few days and information has been mind blowing. This Mouaz guy has been into everything and everywhere during the O-puke administration, the House of Reps, the Senate, and even the White House during the Obomination Administration. Absolutely Insane!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember Brennan spying on everybody? Busting into the passports? Doing whatever he wanted? Who was he using for field ops in Congress? THE MUZZ. How do I know this? They used them in SHALLOW STATE. All the agencies love the muzz for hands-on jobs. Dirty, dirty, dirty.
Here maybe a reason from a Syrian Persoective post.
Folks, the reason for all this anti-Putin nonsense is the one fact that the Syrian government now holds over 11 British officers who were liaised with the terrorists in the Ghouta. They were captured 2 weeks ago by Syrian Army commandos and are being held in separate jails around the Damascus area inside heavily guarded military bases. The Brits want them badly before they are used to implicate England in the mess it helped to create in Syria. Damascus won’t budge on this issue and, evidently, the English are assuming Moscow is not putting pressure on Dr. Assad to release them to Old Blighty. Too bad. And they were caught out of uniform, such that they could be executed as spies under international law. Isn’t that a howler?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Folks, the reason for all this anti-Putin nonsense is the one fact that the Syrian government now holds over 11 British officers who were liaised with the terrorists in the Ghouta.”
I will believe that over the false flag last year about Dr.Assad using poison gas again. When he was winning, Russia was there with him, etc. and he is going to risk doing something like that? Propaganda “White Helmet” videos, etc.
I believe the Youtube videos with English speaking Syrians over there that they have some problems with Assad. However, there is no civil war – it is outsiders pretending it is a civil war so they can overthrow the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Session is showing his cards slowly and it’s making previous administration uncomfortable. Lying Adam schiff is not seen on tv from long time that he had evidence of Russia collusion. Lynch and Comey are putting their stories from this week. The fake msm, democrats, RINO and deep state actors are getting nervous as they don’t know what is happening and will happen.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Springing Forward”
By Clarice Feldman – April 8, 2018
Never say never to President Trump.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/04/springing_forward.html
Great article, Lucille – thanks for the link!!
Imagine the big ugly strikes tomorrow and magically war breaks out in CIA controlled areas. @greatawakening
LikeLiked by 4 people
WHY TRUMP HAS TO SEND troops to the border:
The Plot to Internally Overthrow the Republic Stems from Calexit
The Plot to Internally Overthrow the Republic Stems from Calexit
According to Paul Preston as well as my own research, we have collectively discovered reports that were circulating that numerous state legislators from California, including then “California Senate pro tem Kevin de Leon), State representatives from Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado have been meeting with members of La Raza, the Mexican government (consulate), Mexican Mafia (“La EME”), California’s violent Mexican gangs (Nortenos /Sureños/ Sur 13), La Familia and religious leaders (Catholic / Jesuits) to come up with a plan to separate from the United States as well as the above mentioned states”. Governor Brown, his aides, and the Bank of China have been in attendance in several of these meetings designed to sever California from the US. Further, The Common Sense Show also reported that George Soros is bankrolling some of the costs associated with this movement. In addition to Soros, the United Nations and the Chinese government have had representatives at the Calexit meetings as well as the Mexican Consulate. Further, the Russians are involved in this plot as well.
This is a photo-op of the roll-out of the Calexit embassy placed in Moscow in 2016. The Russians are complicit in this treasonous plot. Further, it can be viewed that this is an act of war by the Russians against the American people. Key and former members of the Obama administration are complicit (e.g. Calexit Spokesperson former Attorney General Eric Holder).
http://beforeitsnews.com/war-and-conflict/2018/04/the-real-reason-why-trump-ordered-the-military-to-the-border-2469603.html
Good riddance. To the Cali government, not the fine conservatives who like there. Let them go.
But they will never leave. They need our tax dollars to subsidize their illegal labor market. They can’t afford the Medicaid payments on their own. They are bluffing to try and help the Dems in 2018 and 2020. It’s all about agitation to get out the vote.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That didn’t work out too well the last time it was tried…civil war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks. BIN is usually “binnable” stuff – a lot of fake news gets re-posted there – but these guys sound like legit CA patriots keeping tabs on the left and just finding a venue.
Q was talking about Eric Holder going to California – also talking about California being very significant and “different”. I’m thinking that the WH and .mil are smelling a plot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
EH going to CA did not bold well for CA…He’s up to no good which is par for the course for EH…
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’re onto him, though. Very clear that they’re almost looking for a “Red Dawn Exit” strategy. FLORIDA makes sense now. They want to chip at the coasts and the borders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evil people………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have too many bases in California to ever allow them to separate from the United States.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Federal government would never give up its federal owned land. The Civil War settled secession question. States cant just leave the Union of the own accord.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They want to cry uncle to the UN. LOL.
I may actually get my wish to hang blue helmets like scalps, as wind-chimes from the corners of my house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heh, riiiight I am sure the Untied States “vetoing member of the Security Council.” will vote to sanction itself .>.>
Then if they want to go whine to the World court fun fact the Supreme Court ruled a long time ago the World Court has no jurisdiction over the Untied States and refuse to recognize their authority as they are not defined in the Constitution of the Untied States.
So I don’t think you will be seeing blue helmets into the Untied states for peace keeping anytime while President Trump is in office. Going to have to just settle for ruined Hillary pantsuit t-shirts or some other creative decoration. 😦 sorry I am sure it would of looked amazing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH DARN! 😉
LOOOOOOOOOOOOL
But yes, I can dream! 😎
cali will use the WHITE HELMETS
Sundance was right again on the MBS Saudi Trump operations with our Gulf Partners. Here’s another leak with the obligatory smears from unnamed national security sources.
This being Kushner gave MBS an enemies list to curry favor from the PDB before MBS subsequently purged the kingdom.
The fact certain folks within our Intel community lobbied so hard to remove Kushner’s security clearance reveals there are still way too many enemies within
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/04/07/report-saudi-crown-prince-purged-tortured-rivals-after-jared-kushner-gave-him-classified-enemies-list/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Jenny – very fun stuff!
The hag is looking nuttier than the Mad Hatter anymore….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice job!
Great stuff! I’m going to re-post your YouTube to Gab.
Jenny – they are shadow-banning the HOLY MOLY out of you on Twitter. Get a Gab account – your content will FLY over there, and they are desperate for more content creators.
https://gab.ai
I’m @WOLFM00N on there, too, just like Twitter. You would get a fast following on Gab, I’m sure. Just use your same handle if you can, and people will find you fast.
LikeLike
Illegal Immigration: Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics
By Brian C. Joondeph – April 8, 2018
This week, social media were busy showing this graphic in response to President Trump’s continued promises to secure the border, using the military if necessary.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/04/illegal_immigration__lies_damned_lies_and_statistics.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good article, Lucille – thanks for the link…..
You’re welcome, olderwiser21!
I’ve refrained from posting Q stuff here. But, I thought it worth mentioning that Q’s latest drops today focus on John McCain’s links to ISIS (which Sundance has highlighted several times over the last 18 months or so), and uses Sundance’s photos of McCain with 4 ISIS/Syrian terrorists (see eg Q#1088).
https://qanon.pub
It’s now also been picked up by The_Donald, using Sundance’s pic.
Seriously, Sundance deserves multiple Pulitzer Prizes for his exceptional, unrelenting, ground-breaking investigative journalism!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Christine – I know that some of those guys are dead now, but can’t remember which ones exactly. Do you know? Also, wasn’t Egg McMuffin following McCain around at this same time and with those same guys? I seem to remember a picture of him with them as well.
LikeLike
Hi olderwiser21! I actually don’t know the answer off the top of my head, I’m sorry. I need to do some digging. But, given Egg McMuffin is “ex” CIA (who seem to be behind almost every American military intervention/creation of foreign wars), that wouldn’t surprise me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s the CTH story from last year: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/25/epic-tulsi-gabbard-calls-adam-kinzinger-john-mccain-and-evan-mcmullin-terrorist-enablers/
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my gosh, John “War-monger” McCain is getting HAMMERED in the comments to his latest tweet, urging President Trump to retaliate against Syria for the latest chemical attack! It’s awesome. Sundance’s pic is posted a few times too. The normies are waking up!
https://mobile.twitter.com/SenJohnMcCain/status/983065571825680384
LikeLiked by 1 person
My neice corresponed with an inmate at aFederal prison for several years. He had been convicted of extorting money from some charities. He was paroled a year ago, and she became involved with him. She wanted me to meet him because I sort of speak for the family and she was serious about him. Well, he seemed polite and redpectful. And he had paid his debt. He was straight with me, and admitted that he had also done time for grave robbing. Apparently he had been caught up in a satanic cult. Anyway, I appreciated his candor, and the two were married last month, and as the song goes, the old folks wished them well. But three days ago my neice discovered that he was formerly employed as a reporter for the Washington Post. Of course, she immediately kicked him out and got a restraining order. I had the honor of throwing all of his stuff into the street. Tomorriw we are seeing a Family Law attorney to get the marriage anulled. I’ll keep you posted…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh, emet! On that funny note I am hitting the sack (with a smile on my face). Very cute!
funniest thing I’ve heard in awhile… Lord deliver us from the Wacompost!
Great story, Emet. I was really getting in to it. Ha ha……….thanks for the laugh.
👍😂
Looks like Bolton is on the move. Possible leaker is out at the White House:
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/08/national-security-michael-anton-resign/
LikeLiked by 4 people
MAG.
I heard he is moving on… even Sarah had wonderful things to say about him (including he’s a great chef! and
someone said Bolton brought his own guy with him. Apparently Bolton went to WH 8:00 Saturday morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good stuff, Phoenix. Thanks!
I’ve heard mixed things about Anton. Not sure what is correct and what is not.
After the mobs were gunned-down, and/or jailed, Jimmy Hoffa purported to be buried under 40 miles feep of concrete, and the Union racketeering busted up, I couldn’t figure out how the Union was embedded in our government once again.
Now I *know* .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting, thank you. I’d read some time ago that Hillary’s father had Mob connections, but hadn’t dug further.
Who could ever imagine that sweet young girl smiling in the pic would grow up to be an evil sociopath?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It starts young. You could say the same about Obama. They never grow out of an egocentric world where they get what they want.
Both the older kids already look weird. The parents are hideous. The only cute one is the little one.
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
The older you get, the more corrupted you become. Babies do not have body oder (the diaper does not count). However, the older you get, the worse the body oder gets with out regular bathing.
I saw a very compelling documentary several years ago that basically said that Carlos Marcello (New Orleans mafia) was responsible for the JFK and RFK assassinations. Very convincing!!
The Big Ugly. Nice.
So, been gone all day… What does the new hire by Sessions mean? The media is saying something about trump forcing Sessions to hire him?
Sundance posted this just before midnight Sunday night:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/08/giddy-up-u-s-attorney-john-lausch-assigned-to-document-production/
I found it reassurring.
Well, well, well …
Mouaz, you’ve come a long way since Aransas.
This is the Executive Director of the ‘Syrian Emergency Task Force’ or SETF – The U.S. half of the terrorists, also known as, ‘The White Helmets’ (& linked with John McCain’s Institute via
Elizabeth O’bagy, who was hired by John McCain)
Who is Elizabeth O’bagy?
👇
And, I’m not quite down yet.
“Mouaz Moustafa where are you?”
I bet Mr. Moustafa is not liking Google Maps right about now.
8 Regal Court
Little Rock, Arkansas
for anyone that would like to do a copy & paste to give the Google server a little workout,
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=8+Regal+Court+Little+Rock%2C+Arkansas&t=hb&ia=maps
Warning: The house was sold in 2016. Thanks for not checking the records.
Actual journalism from Jake Tapper?? Who knew?!?!
“John McCain”
Why does his name keep popping up? That clip on Elizabeth O’bagy is like a mini-dossier that McCain contrived to get testimony into an official U.S. Senate hearing.
Is there any chance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) looking into that?
I didn’t think so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting. Thx, Q.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Israelis know how to handle terrorists.
JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man attempting to stab an Israeli man at a West Bank gas station was shot in the head by an armed civilian who witnessed the attack.
Read more: https://forward.com/fast-forward/398329/palestinian-assailant-shot-in-head-by-israeli-civilian-in-west-bank/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sleazebag television seeking lawyer with 50 lawsuits filed against him. Pimping out a drug addled memory challenged hasbeen. He has quite the bag of gimmicks flaunting DVDs, photos and identifying Stormy’s non-existent assailant by puttin her in front of a bunch of jail bird photos. What a trickster! Ruined Tullys coffee, will end up extorting Stormy’s ticket sales to pay off his debts.
Byron York
@ByronYork
Asked about his business problems and tax debts, Stormy Daniels’ talky, publicity-seeking lawyer ‘declined to be interviewed and requested all questions in writing.’
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN believes in him.
April 9th? It’s still April 8th here …
Having trouble seeing the keyboard tonight, so many spelling errors, apologies!
This photo was seen earlier, really tore me up.
No worries. Now I’m on a mad tear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
andi lee,
Thanks for sharing this, it really hits one hard doesn’t it? Also makes us feel good they have been planning for a long time to save us and our country.
God Bless all of them, our President Trump and you for sharing along with every Treeper our there. God Bless all of you and thank you for all you do. You do more than you think too.
Ma’iingankwe
I was watching Dustin Nemos, dated the 7th, today, and he showed a video shared by Lisa Mei Crowley on her twit account.
The video shows terrorists teaching children how to play for the cameras in a fake chemical attack. They have the kids laying down all over and pretend medical guys hovering over them pretending to save them. It really is dispicable on how they are using children for their propaganda purposes that they send out all over the world. Please watch so you can see for yourselves, I wouldn’t have believed it unless I had seen it, not wholeheartedly anyways.
There was also pictures of a guy pretending to be laid out from an attack and then standing for a picture with all this stuff over his face. He’s just standing with his friends having a gay ole time.
Lisa Mei Crowley also made an excellent point with our President and Syria. I don’t have her exact words, so please bear with me. She essentially said, our President Trump tweeted that Assad is an animal. He did so, so the liberals and msm would go ape-crazy on calling another leader an animal. By doing this, he has now put them in the corner with the accusations against Assad of him using chemical weapons on his people, that came out shortly after. Attack POTUS for calling Assad an animal or attack Assad for chemical use on his people.
In addition, I do not believe for one minute that Assad is guilty of using chemical weapons this past time. Think about it, he’s pretty much winning the war in his country and the US is claiming they plan on getting out. Why the heck would he now use chemical weapons on his people? By doing so would bring the US back in and for longer more likely. Certainly not what he wants by any means. He’d love to have us gone.
Now the globalists would love to have us stay. By staying they can continue funding and giving arms to Al Qaeda and the rest of our enemies. Plus, look at all the money they will continue to make.
The minute the globalist hear we might be leaving and 💥 boom, chemical warfare.
Now get this, Q has posted quite a number of pictures us Treepers are quite familiar with today. Remember the excellent writing of Sundance and The Benghazi Briefs? If one hasn’t read it yet, please do so. It is full of facts and information of the players involved in Benghazi. McShame is written about extensively in the brief and pictures of him with his isis buddies are shared as well. The same pictures with one or two new ones that we’ve seen in the brief.
Our President Trump spent a great deal of time in the Situation Room today. I’m sure he has been well briefed on what is really going on and they are planning or already executing their plan. Our President Trump does not want to go to war, he does not want to see one more Warrior killed in battle.
So please, have faith our President Trump will do the right thing for all of us. He’s on top of it, so don’t listen to the naysayers even if they were once on the Trump Train.
Lastly, Q also posted a meme where there are six or nine military soldiers and each one is holding a sign all pretty much saying they did not sign up for the military to fight along the same side as al Qaeda. I sent that one out to my friends in the military. One lady I know will make sure at least half the Soldiers will know about before they hit the sack tonight. I’ve also sent them a link to The Benghazi Briefs through email. I learned how all by myself earlier today. Yay!
If you want to read Q’s posts and see the pictures I’ve talked about, please go to https:/qanonmap.bitbucket.io/
The other Q links have been rumored to be compromised, so please don’t take the chance.
The title for the CTH reading is:
REPOST: The Benghazi Brief – With Additional Research And Source Vetting
February 3, 2015
I am unable to post links, so I apologize for not making it easier for you. I would if I could. I know I like it when others link stuff for us, makes life a whole bunch easier and it increases the odds of people viewing it.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
Mike Pompeo confirmation hearing is this Thursday, April 12th.
For his CIA position, it took about 12 days from the confirmation hearing for Pompeo to be confirmed.
Hoping we have a similarly quick process this time around, and that Pompeo gets through.
Once he’s in place, we can really start getting things done. Especially with Bolton on board.
