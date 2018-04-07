Intellectual Froglegs – Liberal Farm

Posted on April 7, 2018 by

Joe Dan Gorman presents the latest anti-derp headline news:

Visit Website HERE  – Support JoeDanMedia HERE

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Humor & Quizzes, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

60 Responses to Intellectual Froglegs – Liberal Farm

  1. josco scott says:
    April 7, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for introducing me to this marvelous site…it’s got it all: great music clips (sorry, Eric Metaxas, but IFL has your clips beat); cogent take on politics; hiLARious observations; and even periodic sermons–good ones.

    I’ve watched videos for the past four days since seeing a RT on SD’s TL.
    Hooked!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. 17CatsInTN says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    You’re the man, Joe Dan!

    PS. I see the annual party date is set. I could be persuaded to help again…🍔🌭🍉🍪😁

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Thanks, Joe Dan, for another great video!
    We love you.

    Excellent choices in the music used, as always.
    Great editing from beginning to end.
    And I love it that you included Ann Coulter in the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers.
    Haaa.

    Thanks, Joe Dan.
    Your commentary is spot on!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. KeithInTampa says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    The one and only Joe Dan “Jorge” Gorman! Jorge needs to have you on the show Sundance!

    (Good Stuff!)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. booger71 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Loved the surfing elephant. Great Job!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. filia.aurea says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Lookin’ better than ever, JoeDan. Perfect medicine for these times!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Everywhereguy says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    From NYTimes: “After vowing for months that a conviction on corruption charges would not stand in the way of his bid for a third term as Brazil’s leader, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva surrendered to the police on Saturday evening to begin serving a 12-year sentence.”

    See, there are happy endings, sometimes, when members of a corrupt political machine think their ideology exempts them from legal jeopardy haha

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Everywhereguy says:
      April 7, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      More from WaPo:

      “Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ended a two-day standoff with authorities on Saturday, turning himself in to face a 12-year sentence on corruption charges and leaving a leader long hailed as a standard-bearer of the global left to stage his avowed political comeback from prison.

      The move sharply escalates a roiling political drama in Latin America’s largest nation, while marking a stunning reversal for a man President Barack Obama once called “the most popular politician on Earth.” His imprisonment underscores the scope of the corruption probe known as Operation Car Wash that is bringing down political and business leaders across Latin America, and in which Lula is by far the biggest figure yet to fall.”

      Hey, who knows where Obamagate may lead…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Joe Dan Gorman, Intellectual Froglegs/NRA Member (@JoeDanMedia) says:
    April 7, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Thanks guys! I love all y’all’s asses.
    Thanks Sunny D!!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. Plain Jane says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Hey Kids, am thinking of going to JDG’s shindig in August. Anyone going from CTH?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Eliza says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Love it, Love it , LOVE IT!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. llamamama3 says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I love Joe Dan! 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Joe Dan nails it every single time. This episode was no exception!

    Great work Joe Dan! 😀

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Bob Thoms says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Thank You Joe Dan…………….I needed a serious gut busting laugh………………………

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. Cisco says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    JoeDan…you are da’ man!
    🇺🇸👍🌟🌟🌟🌟👍🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. jackphatz says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    What a difference five years makes!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. UncleGrumpy says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Anybody who doesn’t love Joe Dan is broken.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    This video is so epic it’s hard to know where to begin…

    Thanks CA, for working so hard to become the worst schiffhole in the US to live!

    This Hillary pants suit made of bubblewrap and…

    “I’ve fallen, and I can shut up!”
    – Hillary Clinton

    The animated Ben Garrison cartoon

    Foghorn Leghorn

    Including Ann Coulter in the TDS photos

    The collapse of liberal media, as exemplified by the Denver post:
    2008: 600 journalists on staff
    2018: 60 journalists on staff

    And pointing out how ZERO women have ever claimed to have sex with Obama!

    Holy schiff I could go on and on!

    EPIC STUFF

    Watching this made me feel like the first time I visited CTH. So, so good.

    Thanks once AGAIN, Sundance. When can we replace Rupert Murdock with you??

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • talkietina says:
      April 7, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      Picking only three. The Hillary bubble wrap pantsuit, and California being number one in worst living conditions, and, no woman has ever claimed to have sex with Obama.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • quintrillion says:
        April 7, 2018 at 8:57 pm

        Liberal Farm – Joe Dan quotes:
        “Trump’s Super Power “He makes people go crazy”
        “Paris Climate Accordion”
        Bill Whittle is having a blast “watching Hillary shatter the glass floor”
        Islamophobia = “knowing a little more about Islam than I’m suppose to”
        obama wants1 million more little obamas’ – “Do you think Hawaii can hook us up with
        that many fake birth certificates?”

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  18. American Georgia Grace says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Perfect song selections ALWAYS!!!! One of my all time faves! Thx for the joy you bring, Joe Dan.
    “The Zoo” by the Scorpions. Very apropos for the slime involved
    🇺🇸💖🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. ForGodandCountry says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    “The democrats haven’t been this mad since we took their slaves away.”

    🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Alison says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Joe Dan is the MAN 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍👍🔥🔥🔥

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. NJF says:
    April 7, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Randy Quaid should read all of POTUS tweets!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. AH_C says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Snoopy Happy Dance

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Army Mom says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I am so happy you shared this. I hope everyone that can goes to his site and supports Joe Dan. I have been watching him for a long time and I am never disappointed. He brings people the Real News in an entertaining, charming way. I love Joe Dan and hope he is wildly successful in everything he does. This is what American Patriots look like. Keep fighting the good fight Sundance and Joe Dan. I’m praying for you and all Americans who are fighting to take our country back. God bless you all and God bless America

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. talkietina says:
    April 7, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    But then again, Obama thought it was a good idea to bring Ebola into the United States.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s