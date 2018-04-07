Intellectual Froglegs – Liberal Farm

Joe Dan Gorman presents the latest anti-derp headline news:
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for introducing me to this marvelous site…it’s got it all: great music clips (sorry, Eric Metaxas, but IFL has your clips beat); cogent take on politics; hiLARious observations; and even periodic sermons–good ones.
I’ve watched videos for the past four days since seeing a RT on SD’s TL.
Hooked!
Happens to us all. Just say N.
You’re the man, Joe Dan!
PS. I see the annual party date is set. I could be persuaded to help again…🍔🌭🍉🍪😁
Wish I could go.
You can.
You DA man Joe. Hey Ben, F. U., o’tay.
Just pack up the babies and grab the old ladies, and hop in the car.
Everyone goes cause everyone knows…it’s a brother love show.
Wish you could too! It’s a total blast! And nary a snowflake in sight… 😉
I already volunteered for you. LOL
Lol! Got it on my calendar!
Thanks for all the work u put into these videos. It’s a nice break from the somberness of all the news. God bless
Dan!
OMG I haven’t laughed that hard in ages. Thank you! How did I not know about you before now???
Party details, please. Lord I bet it will be so much fun!
Thanks, Joe Dan, for another great video!
We love you.
Excellent choices in the music used, as always.
Great editing from beginning to end.
And I love it that you included Ann Coulter in the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers.
Haaa.
Thanks, Joe Dan.
Your commentary is spot on!
I could not agree more if I wanted to!
The one and only Joe Dan “Jorge” Gorman! Jorge needs to have you on the show Sundance!
(Good Stuff!)
That’s Senor Jorge to you, my friend
Loved the surfing elephant. Great Job!
It looks real.
Lookin’ better than ever, JoeDan. Perfect medicine for these times!
From NYTimes: “After vowing for months that a conviction on corruption charges would not stand in the way of his bid for a third term as Brazil’s leader, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva surrendered to the police on Saturday evening to begin serving a 12-year sentence.”
See, there are happy endings, sometimes, when members of a corrupt political machine think their ideology exempts them from legal jeopardy haha
More from WaPo:
“Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ended a two-day standoff with authorities on Saturday, turning himself in to face a 12-year sentence on corruption charges and leaving a leader long hailed as a standard-bearer of the global left to stage his avowed political comeback from prison.
The move sharply escalates a roiling political drama in Latin America’s largest nation, while marking a stunning reversal for a man President Barack Obama once called “the most popular politician on Earth.” His imprisonment underscores the scope of the corruption probe known as Operation Car Wash that is bringing down political and business leaders across Latin America, and in which Lula is by far the biggest figure yet to fall.”
Hey, who knows where Obamagate may lead…
Thanks guys! I love all y’all’s asses.
Thanks Sunny D!!!
@7:39 to 7:47 loved that! Nice work JD!! This was one of your best, and that’s saying something. Oh, and as a lifelong resident of California, let me be the first to say to you Southern State folks – Your’e Welcome!
Hey Joe, great content! All the time!
We love you too cause you just crack us up while serving frogleg truth by the buckets. Oh, the joy of laughter eases the complicated business of the body politic. Great show\
Hey Kids, am thinking of going to JDG’s shindig in August. Anyone going from CTH?
Me! I’ll be cooking!! Y’all come!
Cool!
I’m planning on being there
I’m going.
Have to find hotel nearby. Is parking fairly close? Some days I can’t walk a halh block.
Perhaps. I’ll check it out. Are dogs allowed?
I’m thinking I might have to be there or be square. August 4, location ?
I just went to the website, I saw no mention of it. They need to post it up.
Just watched the video again until it came up.
Franklin, Tennessee (Nashville area). August 4th.
That sounds like fun. We could stay an extra day and drive to Memphis, to see Graceland. It takes three hours; I looked it up.
When/where/details????
Love it, Love it , LOVE IT!
I love Joe Dan! 😀
Joe Dan nails it every single time. This episode was no exception!
Great work Joe Dan! 😀
Thank You Joe Dan…………….I needed a serious gut busting laugh………………………
JoeDan…you are da’ man!
🇺🇸👍🌟🌟🌟🌟👍🇺🇸
What a difference five years makes!!
The music in the vid is great…the visuals were, excuse i need to barf.
Anybody who doesn’t love Joe Dan is broken.
Or has never watched Intellectual Froglegs.
This video is so epic it’s hard to know where to begin…
Thanks CA, for working so hard to become the worst schiffhole in the US to live!
This Hillary pants suit made of bubblewrap and…
“I’ve fallen, and I can shut up!”
– Hillary Clinton
The animated Ben Garrison cartoon
Foghorn Leghorn
Including Ann Coulter in the TDS photos
The collapse of liberal media, as exemplified by the Denver post:
2008: 600 journalists on staff
2018: 60 journalists on staff
And pointing out how ZERO women have ever claimed to have sex with Obama!
Holy schiff I could go on and on!
EPIC STUFF
Watching this made me feel like the first time I visited CTH. So, so good.
Thanks once AGAIN, Sundance. When can we replace Rupert Murdock with you??
Picking only three. The Hillary bubble wrap pantsuit, and California being number one in worst living conditions, and, no woman has ever claimed to have sex with Obama.
Liberal Farm – Joe Dan quotes:
“Trump’s Super Power “He makes people go crazy”
“Paris Climate Accordion”
Bill Whittle is having a blast “watching Hillary shatter the glass floor”
Islamophobia = “knowing a little more about Islam than I’m suppose to”
obama wants1 million more little obamas’ – “Do you think Hawaii can hook us up with
that many fake birth certificates?”
It is hard to choose the best quote. The, can Hawaii make enough fake birth certificates one, was classic.
Perfect song selections ALWAYS!!!! One of my all time faves! Thx for the joy you bring, Joe Dan.
“The Zoo” by the Scorpions. Very apropos for the slime involved
🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
I guess it’s my age but agree the music is perfect.
“The democrats haven’t been this mad since we took their slaves away.”
🙂
Don’t beat me masser.
Joe Dan is the MAN 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍👍🔥🔥🔥
Randy Quaid should read all of POTUS tweets!
Crazy but our kind of crazy i guess.
Snoopy Happy Dance
I am so happy you shared this. I hope everyone that can goes to his site and supports Joe Dan. I have been watching him for a long time and I am never disappointed. He brings people the Real News in an entertaining, charming way. I love Joe Dan and hope he is wildly successful in everything he does. This is what American Patriots look like. Keep fighting the good fight Sundance and Joe Dan. I’m praying for you and all Americans who are fighting to take our country back. God bless you all and God bless America
But then again, Obama thought it was a good idea to bring Ebola into the United States.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
