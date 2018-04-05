Thursday April 5th – Open Thread

Posted on April 5, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Thursday April 5th – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:15 am

    “Holy Joe”

    ” HOLY JOE “

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Cynthia A Fisher says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Dear God Please watch over POTUS keep him safe & guide him through days to come.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sheila Walsh says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Amen

    Like

    Reply
  4. MontanaMel says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The letter that Nunnes sent over to FBI and DOJ made the news on FOX…fully shown.

    Anyone have any intel on just what/who in the NG have been activated or issued warning order?

    I am really hoping that it’s a very wide and multi-branch mobilization…with some AIR assets.

    Check-6 and keep grabbing for that drain plug, eh?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Lucille says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Happy Cursday!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Lucille says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Dr. Lee is a veterinarian in Texas….

    Adios Ole Bud!
    Out on the Ranch (with Dr. Lee) YouTube Channel

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      April 5, 2018 at 1:11 am

      Thank you Lucille. What a wonderful tribute. Even the music was perfect.
      Just beautiful.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Lucille says:
        April 5, 2018 at 1:23 am

        You’re welcome, Piper! Wasn’t Bud the sweetest dog…always game even when he stumbled walking up the path. He was loved and gave love abundantly. R.I.P.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Lucille says:
      April 5, 2018 at 2:09 am

      In case you’d like to see a regular episode of Dr. Lee’s channel, here’s one from March 4th. It’s 23 minutes but the time goes by quickly. Such a wonderful man…salt of the earth, as my Mum used to say. It’s well worth the watch….

      Like

      Reply
  7. Garrison Hall says:
    April 5, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers! Puppies everywhere are thinking of you. Honest, they really are!

    Like

    Reply
  8. Covpepe says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:20 am

    The treehouse and Q. That’s all I need. POTUS up all night tonight. Leaks should not have happened yet. Admin was holding it for later in the match. It’s okay. He’s pulled plenty of all nighters. We will succeed. Enjoy the show.

    Like

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s