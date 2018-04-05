President Trump Remarks During Tax Reform Roundtable, West Virginia – 2:25pm EST Livestream

Today President Trump is traveling to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, to deliver remarks at a tax reform meeting and roundtable. The President is anticipated to deliver remarks to the audience at approximately 2:25pm EST:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – ABC Livestream Link
Ready and waiting…
Every time I see paul ryan standing behind the President with that stupid grin on his face I want to smash my iPad.
I want to smash my ipad on Ryan’s doewy-eyed goober face.
Has not started yet! Waiting!
Curious as to why he is in West Virginia?
Is other news breaking today?
Us impatient can only dream! Our day will come!!!
Keeping Manchon on edge?
He’s taking his swipes at Manchin. Joe didn’t vote for tax cuts. You’ve got an election coming up, maybe you can do something about it. On the border, “We have very very weak laws because of the Democrats, and Joe!!”
Not just Tax Cuts he also didn’t vote for Repeal and Replace! This guy is a real POS that will be voted out by the great people of WV.
Think you are probably right, Fle. Too bad I guess he is making more from the Dem dole than the Repugs are willing to offer. If someone would make him an offer he couldn’t refuse he would probably flip.
This is the gentleman who will replace him,
I honestly think either candidate will win! Our President will play a major role in WV come November.
Yes, get him to flip to give him the margins he needs, remember enhanced recission, and IMHO, we are moving towards summer and Kennedy retiring, he might need that one vote. That and get Virginia solidly in your camp
Haunted Manchin… 🙂
I see what you did!
Sulphur Springs has been a resort since the 1800s. Presidents sometimes visited the Greenbrier, the most upscale place there. That’s also where the underground Emergency Relocation bunker was during the Cold War, for big shots in case of a nuclear attack on D.C. It’s a likely place for a chitchat session on policy.
It is a magnificent place.
Lyin Ryan is probably there Fundraising and needs our Presidents help YET, he and the rest of the establishment doesn’t help our MAGA agenda or the candidates who back our President …….. Yes, I to want to slp that “grin” off his face …….
****too
On every topic President brings up he mentions Manchin voted no. Said Manchin all talk no action.
Maybe Trump thinks he can pressure him into flipping from D to R and running as a pro-Trump candudate haha
We already have enough all talk no action R’s do not need another one.
No thanks on gun grabbin Joe
Manchin did not do anything when Obama was destroying the economy of W VA. Since President Trump has been in office, Manchin has voted against everything that would help the people of WVA. As a former D-Rat government of WVA, he lied to get elected Senator in the first place (a D-Rat tradition) and has stabbed the people of WVA in the back from the moment he entered the Senate. The D-Rats are more important to him than the people of WVA. I hope he loses.
IMO – the democrats know they have lost West Virginia. So, I don’t look for democrat national funds go to Manchin – he will be on his own. That said; Manchin will be saving his funds for retirement.
He probably puts coleslaw on his chili dogs…
🤢
Howdy Gail, here’s a map:
http://wvhotdogblog.blogspot.de/p/while-vast-majority-of-west-virginians.html
And some discussion of what constitutes a great WVDH (where coleslaw is, erm, hotly contested): http://wvhotdogblog.blogspot.de/p/wvhotdogscom-faq.html
My kinfolk come from Huntington, home of the world’s best chili dogs:
http://www.stewartshotdogs.com .
I love chili, and I love coleslaw.
JUST NOT TOGETHER! (that would be sacrilege on a bun!)…
I would love to get President Trump to force the import ban (into Europe) to be dropped.
We used to be able to get chili and chili dogs (e.g. Stewart’s) shipped over here. Alas, no more. Grrrrrrr. Here in Germany, they think chili has beans: even worse, KIDNEY beans…
I think Manchin is on the edge to change over but the issue I have with him is if he does flip to the Republican side, will he be another Rino?
He’s a RINO in Dem clothing. 😂😂😂
Oh that was very good, grandma! 👍
Or as Churchill said, “a sheep, in sheep’s clothing”… 🙂
Yes … just go back through many RINO politicians career and you will find they were democrats and flipped during the Reagan years for career saving purposes, not true conservative principles.
Kate he will never change! He had enough time to do that! He needs to be voted out!
The Hardee’s Story is fantastic.
SO refreshing to see/listen to reality. The inspiration, love and support for ❤️🇺🇸45🇺🇸❤️ on full display. Little stories of increased take home pay that’s NEVER reported by the alphabets.
West Virginia loves President Donald J Trump – that young lady is almost in tears…
“My boy wants to be President one day because of you.”
What a legacy … young men and ladies wanting to be pro-active in community and civics for the betterment of America.
WVA loves President Trump
TY – BKR for the like…
To the PJT haters:
Today’s lesson: If you plan on coming for the President with ill intent you best hope your route isn’t through WVA coal country.
There’s a reason they call it “West By GOD”…
Preparedness
For all your days prepare,
And meet them ever alike:
When you are the anvil, bear–
When you are the hammer, Strike.
Edwin Markham
Oooh i just heard my president mention anchor babies only happen in our country…i do believe he just flipped open the zippo on that subject!
LikeLiked by 10 people
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/2015/08/22/babies-dont-provide-anchors/
http://www.cairco.org/issues/anchor-babies
Wow…just…WOW! That roundtable was more like the family table. That was so REAL!
Wonderful meeting!
Wasn’t it great !!
Real American loving President with real loving Americans… West Virginia (as many Americans) heard PDJT and candidate Trump say “I Love You” and knew he meant it – not just some byline for votes.
John Denver singing in the back ground.
Life is old there,
Older than the trees,
Younger than the Mountains
Blowing like a breeze…
Fantastic event- Looks like President Trump was inviting the parents, who participated in the Roundtable, to bring their families to meet him.
Just one observation: VSGPDJT’s name tag on the dais–“THE PRESIDENT”!
Thank you, God, for opening the door for our lion, Your weapon to attack the evil infesting our nation and the world! Please continue to guard and guide him and all who support and work with him! In Jesus’ name, AMEN!
Amen 🙏!
And AMEN! (from a long line of West Virginians)…
I could watch that 5x a day and enjoy 😊 it every time! That was absolutely incredible. Our President was so right about everything he spoke about. I love ❤️ the fact that he destroyed Senator Joe Manchin for being the phony that he is. I think either Patrick or Evan will win in November. The people of WV absolutely love our President. They are so grateful for the “CRUMBS” he has provided them in every sector of their lives. They will repay him with their vote in November.
To watch that woman get emotional because of what our President has done for her and her family was just terrific! Her ten year old son wants to become President one day because of our Lion 🦁 and the fact his parents are raising him the right way.
I hope our President considers doing these type of round tables every month in one of the Battleground States!
Right ON!!!!!
Patrick seemed more popular when at the end, Trump had a clap/cheer vote. The young good looking one.
Keep in mind they are sitting in his Congressional District!
That was pointed out. lol
You can’t blame him! It looked really bad for him especially sitting next to the President! 😉
You have to give him credit for sitting there. He is a good sport. I was actually surprised they were sitting on each side of Trump, and then Trump took a clap vote. Republicans are awesome.
Trump Republicans 😉
The contrast between presidential styles between our first half-Black, affirmative-action (about those grades?) president, and our first businessman no BS President is shocking. The former POTUS “talked” about transparency while capering in the darkness of a tainted DOJ, FBI, et.al. Aplphabet Bureaus … while PDJT puts everyone around a table and listens to all who have a voice.
The legacy ollllld media haven’t even noticed or commented on the FULLY transparent conduct of PDJT. I suspect they are embarrassed to admit that they actually “believed” the lies of Pelosi when insisting the 8-Dark years of Obama were “the most transparent Administration in the history of America”. Nevermind all those FOIA requests that died in the dead of the night.
I LOVE PDJT’s … open meeting … style. It must really chafe the legacy media to be forced to cover his transparency … as they wait to shout irrelevant questions about Stormy McSlutty. Good stuff!!!
…..Stormy McSlutty…… Ok, that’s really FUNNY! I’m still laughing out loud.
Thank you for overlooking my Tourette’s syndrome problem with the word “between”
Hahahaha ha smh-at myself
The feed I watched had the song “you cant always get what you want”! Who ses?
Someone was playing funny and being mischievous, was it Joe ‘stand up sit down’ Manchim?
Anyways, when it comes to Trump the music needs to be “don’t stope me now, (I’m having such a good time)”
That was the song played at all his rallies. They cut it as quick as possible because I don’t think he could permission to allow it to be broadcast.
The clincher and Trump philosophy is the second line: “But if you try you may get what you need!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I defer to your superior knowledge and bow out as gracefully as I can, without showing my blushes!😬
Lol! No harm I’m just an old Trumpaholic! I think SD may have posted an article on it sometime in the distant past. Like during the campaign!
No, Trump loves that song.
That has been President Trump’s theme song at all of his rallies going back to the primaries.
“This is our country.”
PDJT has a way of speaking that really conveys deep love of country and the American people.
It’s called “From the Heart” can’t fake it. Every once in awhile Obama would go off script and shed light on his true being. Perhaps one of the more memorable was the famous “You didn’t build that!” I’m sure he caught hell from the president ….Err…Ms Jarrett for that!
I tuned in after the start but when he was talking about the border wall, before opening up the meeting to the others at the table, I swear I heard him say, “The Military will build part of it.” Just a few words thrown in easy to miss but it was there!
Anyone else catch it?
I could call it the U.S. Homeland Security Border Wall Repair Contingency Training or the Rapid Intrusion Construction and Repair Brigade Field Operations, or the Pre-Ops Invasion Strategic Operations and Planning Group Field Development la,la,la,la,la. I spoke government bullsheit by formal training in a previous life. It can be authorized as “training.”
Just build the damn thing! We can have a national lottery for a name.
Oh maybe we can remove some of the signs in many border areas that say, “Danger stay out travel at your one risk beyond this point.”
That’s why I keep saying, send in the SeaBees to do it! They work fast, under fire and with plenty of capability to shoot back, if necessary. I think NG and regular army units could provide “security” and logistics, but SeaBees and some Corps of Engineers units should be able to make big progress in small time–and we’re already paying to train and maintain them, so why not get some production!
Reply to dayallaxeded; There are laws limiting what the SeaBees can do in CONUS They have to do with protecting the interest of contractors and competing with them. There are some loopholes with regards to identifying a project as a “training” related job. This particular case, the contractors may want an out, CA has stated any contractors that work on the wall will not get any state contract work. Having spent 22 yrs. in the Bees I’d love to see them get the work, it is amazing how quickly they can complete various projects. Can Do!!!
I liked the part where Trump said Mayor of Oakland obstructed justice and should be arrested. He didn’t know why she hadn’t been yet. Then he called the illegals a caravan raping women like never before.
He was so relaxed and just telling it like it is.
Refreshing! Like an old Harry Truman speech. “They say I’m always giving them Hell! I just tell them the truth and they think it’s Hell!”
I agree.
I wish that President Trump would pull out of his pocket a copy of our Constitution (called the Pocket Constitution for that purpose) are read the section that says the Federal government will ensure States are protected from Invasion. And some other key Executive points.
With the tax cut and a pay raise from my boss (as a direct result of the tax cut bill), my pay check has increased $4.00 per hour. Thank you PDJT and all those who supported him. The Democrat resisters can all go to hell!
Your paycheck did? Wow.
Good on ya!
And a hat tip to your Boss!
The second pay period in January my paycheck went up, in total something like $150/mo, which many might scoff at, but everything helps, and it’s just the start. What’s not to like about keeping more of my own hard earned money.
Remember President Trump keeps talking about a “Phase 2 tax cut”! He has only started.
Thoroughly enjoyed the roundtable. Excellent from every aspect.
Also love to watch our President take off and arrive…
President Trump departs the White House on trip to West Virginia. April 5, 2018.
President Trump departs Washington, DC en route to Lewisburg, WV. April 5, 2018 Joint Base Andrews
President Trump arrives in Lewisburg, West Virginia. April 5, 2018
I have read every comment on this thread and have observed that several people think that our great President Donald J. Trump should try to get “How low will you go” Joe Manchin to flip to becoming a Republican. I live in Southern WV right on the front line on the D-rats “War on Coal” and not that far from where President Trump spoke today. Do not let Manchin fool you. He will flip and flop any which way the political winds blow.
Manchin in 2010, when he was running for Senate (for the unexpired of Robert C Byrd’s term after Byrd’s death) said he was all for repealing Obamacare and against cap and trade. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/democrat-joe-manchin-takes-dead-aim-at-health-care-cap-and-trade/ However, did he ever vote for a repeal when he had the chance? Also on cap and trade he said he was against Obama’s proposal with a campaign ad with him shooting it with a high powered rifle. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Joe+manchin+cap+and+trade&view=detail&mid=9F7FA7A445D23A53DE889F7FA7A445D23A53DE88&FORM=VIRE. All the while as Governor he wrote, lobbied for and signed a WV cap and trade bill (which was later repealed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_JNmRH9GjQ
On gun control all I really need to say is the Manchin Toomey gun control bill. However Manchin also in July 2013, had a fund raiser at Michael Bloomberg’s home for a fund raiser. http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/07/02/bloomberg-to-host-fundraiser-for-manchin/
Joe’s wife Gayle Manchin was installed as President of the WVBOE and used her position to push Common Core http://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/gayle-manchin-issue-of-common-core-standards-has-been-politicized/article_8e10d6a5-3d4e-590b-bcf7-9646d04026cf.html and also used her position to push her daughter, Heather Bresch, CEO of Epi Pen Mylan Pharm fame. http://www.wsaz.com/content/news/USA-Today-article-claims-Gayle-Manchin-used-position-to-boost-EpiPen-sales-394158321.html Manchin also tried to use his position as Governor to cover up a MBA scandal concerning his daughter Heather Bresch at WVU. http://www.huntingtonnews.net/41334
As a life long West Virginian, I could go on and on about this corrupt, self serving hack (Manchin) but I would have to write a book to cover all his BS.
Concerning the Senate race in WV, IMHO, Evan Jenkins is another flip flopping, hack who was a WV Legislature (House of Delegates & Senate) Democrat, before conveniently switching to Republican when he saw the political winds in WV changing to run for Congress against Nick J.Rahall. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evan_Jenkins_%28politician%29…… (On a side not he also criticized candidate Donald Trump when the Billy Bush tape came out)… WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has stood strong for the Second Amendment and has led and joined many other states in lawsuits to stop Obama,s unconstitutional EO’s such as the Clean Power Plan. He was an early staunch, unwavering supporter, of President Trump. Everything he list on his page as accomplishments are true. https://patrickmorrisey.com/about/
I know this is a long post, however, I wanted to clarify who and what these WV politicians are. I thought you may like to hear it (with citations) from a WV resident’s perspective who believes in President Trump and was on the Trump train from day one and will be there to the end.
Thanks! I considered moving to WV at one point, but it didn’t work out. I like the people and I like the natural beauty of the state…maybe some day.
thank you for the post, appreciate the insights on Senate candidates
WVCoalman, that was an interesting report on Manchin. Hopefully West Virginian voters will take heed of his record and vote to oust him.
