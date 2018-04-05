President Trump Remarks During Tax Reform Roundtable, West Virginia – 2:25pm EST Livestream

Today President Trump is traveling to White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, to deliver remarks at a tax reform meeting and roundtable.  The President is anticipated to deliver remarks to the audience at approximately 2:25pm EST:

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkABC Livestream Link

91 Responses to President Trump Remarks During Tax Reform Roundtable, West Virginia – 2:25pm EST Livestream

  1. Everywhereguy says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Ready and waiting…

  2. codasouthtexas says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Has not started yet! Waiting!

  3. Lake Claytor says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Curious as to why he is in West Virginia?

    Is other news breaking today?

  4. NickTheDeplorable says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    On every topic President brings up he mentions Manchin voted no. Said Manchin all talk no action.

  5. Kate says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    I think Manchin is on the edge to change over but the issue I have with him is if he does flip to the Republican side, will he be another Rino?

  6. G3 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    The Hardee’s Story is fantastic.

  7. Psycho Monkee says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    SO refreshing to see/listen to reality. The inspiration, love and support for ❤️🇺🇸45🇺🇸❤️ on full display. Little stories of increased take home pay that’s NEVER reported by the alphabets.

  8. Mickey Wasp says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    West Virginia loves President Donald J Trump – that young lady is almost in tears…
    “My boy wants to be President one day because of you.”
    What a legacy … young men and ladies wanting to be pro-active in community and civics for the betterment of America.

  9. highdezertgator says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Preparedness
    For all your days prepare,
    And meet them ever alike:
    When you are the anvil, bear–
    When you are the hammer, Strike.
    Edwin Markham

  10. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Oooh i just heard my president mention anchor babies only happen in our country…i do believe he just flipped open the zippo on that subject!

  11. JW in Germany says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Wow…just…WOW! That roundtable was more like the family table. That was so REAL!

  12. WSB says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Wonderful meeting!

  13. G3 says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Fantastic event- Looks like President Trump was inviting the parents, who participated in the Roundtable, to bring their families to meet him.

  14. dayallaxeded says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Just one observation: VSGPDJT’s name tag on the dais–“THE PRESIDENT”!

    Thank you, God, for opening the door for our lion, Your weapon to attack the evil infesting our nation and the world! Please continue to guard and guide him and all who support and work with him! In Jesus’ name, AMEN!

  15. fleporeblog says:
    April 5, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    I could watch that 5x a day and enjoy 😊 it every time! That was absolutely incredible. Our President was so right about everything he spoke about. I love ❤️ the fact that he destroyed Senator Joe Manchin for being the phony that he is. I think either Patrick or Evan will win in November. The people of WV absolutely love our President. They are so grateful for the “CRUMBS” he has provided them in every sector of their lives. They will repay him with their vote in November.

    To watch that woman get emotional because of what our President has done for her and her family was just terrific! Her ten year old son wants to become President one day because of our Lion 🦁 and the fact his parents are raising him the right way.

    I hope our President considers doing these type of round tables every month in one of the Battleground States!

  16. Kenji says:
    April 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    The contrast between presidential styles between our first half-Black, affirmative-action (about those grades?) president, and our first businessman no BS President is shocking. The former POTUS “talked” about transparency while capering in the darkness of a tainted DOJ, FBI, et.al. Aplphabet Bureaus … while PDJT puts everyone around a table and listens to all who have a voice.

    The legacy ollllld media haven’t even noticed or commented on the FULLY transparent conduct of PDJT. I suspect they are embarrassed to admit that they actually “believed” the lies of Pelosi when insisting the 8-Dark years of Obama were “the most transparent Administration in the history of America”. Nevermind all those FOIA requests that died in the dead of the night.

    I LOVE PDJT’s … open meeting … style. It must really chafe the legacy media to be forced to cover his transparency … as they wait to shout irrelevant questions about Stormy McSlutty. Good stuff!!!

  17. Johnny Bravo says:
    April 5, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    The feed I watched had the song “you cant always get what you want”! Who ses?

    Someone was playing funny and being mischievous, was it Joe ‘stand up sit down’ Manchim?

    Anyways, when it comes to Trump the music needs to be “don’t stope me now, (I’m having such a good time)”

  18. TheWanderingStar says:
    April 5, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    “This is our country.”

    PDJT has a way of speaking that really conveys deep love of country and the American people.

    • lokiscout says:
      April 5, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      It’s called “From the Heart” can’t fake it. Every once in awhile Obama would go off script and shed light on his true being. Perhaps one of the more memorable was the famous “You didn’t build that!” I’m sure he caught hell from the president ….Err…Ms Jarrett for that!

  19. lokiscout says:
    April 5, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    I tuned in after the start but when he was talking about the border wall, before opening up the meeting to the others at the table, I swear I heard him say, “The Military will build part of it.” Just a few words thrown in easy to miss but it was there!

    Anyone else catch it?

    • DanO64 says:
      April 5, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      I could call it the U.S. Homeland Security Border Wall Repair Contingency Training or the Rapid Intrusion Construction and Repair Brigade Field Operations, or the Pre-Ops Invasion Strategic Operations and Planning Group Field Development la,la,la,la,la. I spoke government bullsheit by formal training in a previous life. It can be authorized as “training.”

      • lokiscout says:
        April 5, 2018 at 4:40 pm

        Just build the damn thing! We can have a national lottery for a name.

        Oh maybe we can remove some of the signs in many border areas that say, “Danger stay out travel at your one risk beyond this point.”

      • dayallaxeded says:
        April 5, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        That’s why I keep saying, send in the SeaBees to do it! They work fast, under fire and with plenty of capability to shoot back, if necessary. I think NG and regular army units could provide “security” and logistics, but SeaBees and some Corps of Engineers units should be able to make big progress in small time–and we’re already paying to train and maintain them, so why not get some production!

        • Badseed says:
          April 5, 2018 at 5:18 pm

          Reply to dayallaxeded; There are laws limiting what the SeaBees can do in CONUS They have to do with protecting the interest of contractors and competing with them. There are some loopholes with regards to identifying a project as a “training” related job. This particular case, the contractors may want an out, CA has stated any contractors that work on the wall will not get any state contract work. Having spent 22 yrs. in the Bees I’d love to see them get the work, it is amazing how quickly they can complete various projects. Can Do!!!

  20. talkietina says:
    April 5, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    I liked the part where Trump said Mayor of Oakland obstructed justice and should be arrested. He didn’t know why she hadn’t been yet. Then he called the illegals a caravan raping women like never before.

    He was so relaxed and just telling it like it is.

    • lokiscout says:
      April 5, 2018 at 4:53 pm

      Refreshing! Like an old Harry Truman speech. “They say I’m always giving them Hell! I just tell them the truth and they think it’s Hell!”

    • Coast says:
      April 5, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      I agree.
      I wish that President Trump would pull out of his pocket a copy of our Constitution (called the Pocket Constitution for that purpose) are read the section that says the Federal government will ensure States are protected from Invasion. And some other key Executive points.

  21. RJ says:
    April 5, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    With the tax cut and a pay raise from my boss (as a direct result of the tax cut bill), my pay check has increased $4.00 per hour. Thank you PDJT and all those who supported him. The Democrat resisters can all go to hell!

  22. Lucille says:
    April 5, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Thoroughly enjoyed the roundtable. Excellent from every aspect.

    Also love to watch our President take off and arrive…
    President Trump departs the White House on trip to West Virginia. April 5, 2018.

    President Trump departs Washington, DC en route to Lewisburg, WV. April 5, 2018 Joint Base Andrews

    President Trump arrives in Lewisburg, West Virginia. April 5, 2018

  23. wvcoalman says:
    April 5, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I have read every comment on this thread and have observed that several people think that our great President Donald J. Trump should try to get “How low will you go” Joe Manchin to flip to becoming a Republican. I live in Southern WV right on the front line on the D-rats “War on Coal” and not that far from where President Trump spoke today. Do not let Manchin fool you. He will flip and flop any which way the political winds blow.

    Manchin in 2010, when he was running for Senate (for the unexpired of Robert C Byrd’s term after Byrd’s death) said he was all for repealing Obamacare and against cap and trade. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/democrat-joe-manchin-takes-dead-aim-at-health-care-cap-and-trade/ However, did he ever vote for a repeal when he had the chance? Also on cap and trade he said he was against Obama’s proposal with a campaign ad with him shooting it with a high powered rifle. https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=Joe+manchin+cap+and+trade&view=detail&mid=9F7FA7A445D23A53DE889F7FA7A445D23A53DE88&FORM=VIRE. All the while as Governor he wrote, lobbied for and signed a WV cap and trade bill (which was later repealed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_JNmRH9GjQ

    On gun control all I really need to say is the Manchin Toomey gun control bill. However Manchin also in July 2013, had a fund raiser at Michael Bloomberg’s home for a fund raiser. http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/07/02/bloomberg-to-host-fundraiser-for-manchin/

    Joe’s wife Gayle Manchin was installed as President of the WVBOE and used her position to push Common Core http://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/gayle-manchin-issue-of-common-core-standards-has-been-politicized/article_8e10d6a5-3d4e-590b-bcf7-9646d04026cf.html and also used her position to push her daughter, Heather Bresch, CEO of Epi Pen Mylan Pharm fame. http://www.wsaz.com/content/news/USA-Today-article-claims-Gayle-Manchin-used-position-to-boost-EpiPen-sales-394158321.html Manchin also tried to use his position as Governor to cover up a MBA scandal concerning his daughter Heather Bresch at WVU. http://www.huntingtonnews.net/41334

    As a life long West Virginian, I could go on and on about this corrupt, self serving hack (Manchin) but I would have to write a book to cover all his BS.

    Concerning the Senate race in WV, IMHO, Evan Jenkins is another flip flopping, hack who was a WV Legislature (House of Delegates & Senate) Democrat, before conveniently switching to Republican when he saw the political winds in WV changing to run for Congress against Nick J.Rahall. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evan_Jenkins_%28politician%29…… (On a side not he also criticized candidate Donald Trump when the Billy Bush tape came out)… WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has stood strong for the Second Amendment and has led and joined many other states in lawsuits to stop Obama,s unconstitutional EO’s such as the Clean Power Plan. He was an early staunch, unwavering supporter, of President Trump. Everything he list on his page as accomplishments are true. https://patrickmorrisey.com/about/

    I know this is a long post, however, I wanted to clarify who and what these WV politicians are. I thought you may like to hear it (with citations) from a WV resident’s perspective who believes in President Trump and was on the Trump train from day one and will be there to the end.

