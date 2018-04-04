Wednesday April 4th – Open Thread

Posted on April 4, 2018

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

30 Responses to Wednesday April 4th – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Two of the Academic painters who were at the center of European Academy Art, against which the Pre-Raphaelites and Impressionists were rebelling – Charles Carolus-Duran (1837-1917) and Fritz Zuber-Buhler (1822-1896). The Carolus-Duran are roughly chronological, but Zuber-Buhler seems not to have kept good enough records or dated his paintings, so those are random. Done to Andre Segovia’s Bach – 3 Pieces from Violin Partita No-1, Bourree.

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:17 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:18 am

  4. 4beagles says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Thank You Lord !
    For helping me live through a cold turkey, nicotine free day three while retaining my sanity.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Like many virtuosos, Kevin Lo showed great promise as a child. He has matured into one of the great modern classical guitarists.

  6. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Roseanne Barr had a YUGE audience show up to watch the reboot of her successful “Roseanne” show from 20 years ago.

    The ratings for the premiere of the show was a staggering 18 million viewers. By the time the DVRs and an encore airing on Easter Sunday were added into the count, Roseanne achieved a grand total of 25 million viewers. Almost unheard of in today’s Netflix, Hulu streaming world.

    What made the collective Hollywood Left’s jaw drop, is Roseanne is an unabashed Trump supporter and so is her character. That is not supposed to happen on TV unless it is to mock our President. It is almost like there is a 50% part of America that is starved for programming that they can relate too and that shares their viewpoint, who’d a thunk, huh?

    President Donald Trump called Roseanne himself and wished her continued success and congratulations on her show.

    Congratulations Roseanne and may you keep rocking the ratings!

    -Tina-

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 4:10 am

    I think we know who has psychological problems, Eicheneald, and it isn’t Kyle Kashuv.

    Excerpt:

    Former MSNBC contributor Kurt Eichenwald is on a mission to prove that Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland student activist who is pro-Second Amendment, is attempting to conduct a media takedown of him and others by unfairly accusing media personalities like himself of attacking Parkland survivors.

    >Snip<

    In a bizarre email sent to Shapiro Tuesday morning, Eichenwald laid out a conspiracy theory about Kashuv, whom he described as having psychological problems and whom he accused of attempting to conduct a smear campaign with the help of conservative media. Eichenwald said he talked to a psychologist friend about his "disturbing" exchanges with Kashuv; his friend, said the journalist, suggested that Kashuv had psychological issues.

