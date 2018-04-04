Wednesday April 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Two of the Academic painters who were at the center of European Academy Art, against which the Pre-Raphaelites and Impressionists were rebelling – Charles Carolus-Duran (1837-1917) and Fritz Zuber-Buhler (1822-1896). The Carolus-Duran are roughly chronological, but Zuber-Buhler seems not to have kept good enough records or dated his paintings, so those are random. Done to Andre Segovia’s Bach – 3 Pieces from Violin Partita No-1, Bourree.
I was just there two weeks ago. It is magnificent!
WOW! I love places like this!
And this…trying to figure out how to draw this one!!!
Thank You Lord !
For helping me live through a cold turkey, nicotine free day three while retaining my sanity.
Congrats!
Best wishes and congrats 4beagles
Beagles – way to go! Your pups and all other loved ones will thank you!
Awesomenessism!
Thanks everyone, encouragement and well wishes do help.
Like many virtuosos, Kevin Lo showed great promise as a child. He has matured into one of the great modern classical guitarists.
Lovely, Garrison! Kevin still looks to be very young!
Roseanne Barr had a YUGE audience show up to watch the reboot of her successful “Roseanne” show from 20 years ago.
The ratings for the premiere of the show was a staggering 18 million viewers. By the time the DVRs and an encore airing on Easter Sunday were added into the count, Roseanne achieved a grand total of 25 million viewers. Almost unheard of in today’s Netflix, Hulu streaming world.
What made the collective Hollywood Left’s jaw drop, is Roseanne is an unabashed Trump supporter and so is her character. That is not supposed to happen on TV unless it is to mock our President. It is almost like there is a 50% part of America that is starved for programming that they can relate too and that shares their viewpoint, who’d a thunk, huh?
President Donald Trump called Roseanne himself and wished her continued success and congratulations on her show.
Congratulations Roseanne and may you keep rocking the ratings!
-Tina-
Wonder how it did tonite. I missed it. Dang!
Really wanted to add to her clicks!
https://heavy.com/news/2018/04/nasim-aghdam-photo-youtube-shooting-suspect-image/
Nasim Aghdam, YouTube Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
https://heavy.com/news/2018/04/nasim-aghdam-youtube-shooting-suspect-channel-instagram-photos/
Nasim Aghdam’s Social Media: Facebook, YouTube Posts
https://heavy.com/news/2018/04/nasim-aghdam-social-media-facebook-twitter-youtube/
PHOTOS: Nasim Aghdam, YouTube Shooting Suspect
… sorry, that last one is a repeat of my prior comment. Let’s try this one to complete the Heavy series that they have up so far:
WATCH: Nasim Aghdam’s YouTube Channel & Videos
https://heavy.com/news/2018/04/nasim-aghdam-youtube-channel-video-nasime-sabz/
The “5 Fast Facts” link says
“Aghdam, 39, was born in Iran and lived in southern California. She was active on YouTube and often ranted about the company in videos on her channels, on Instagram, and on her own website.”
From the link that ends in “-Instagram-photos/”
“In an article posted under one of Aghdam’s aliases, she revealed that she identified as Baha’i. Using the name Nasime Sabz, Aghdam mentioned her spiritual beliefs and also mentioned that Baha’i followers are “frequently persecuted in Iran.”
… so “not-Muzzy” is my intimation
Agreed, Nim. As in my post on the Presidential Thread. Still wondering if this was a false flag event or better or worse?
Persian… and is this possibly a new ‘thing’?
I don’t think so.
My read is just a wigged-out Persian chick.
With all her dead-serious activism and alleged tirades, I’d not classify her as a “fun date”.
Not a lot of smiles in that portfolio of photos and videos (though I’ve only glanced in passing, haven’t taken a deep dive)
This had me thinking about my old novelty “PETA” T-shirt that reads;
People Eating Tasty Animals
you’re a scamp, beagles
I’ve seen that before but it’s still funny every time
50 years
I think we know who has psychological problems, Eicheneald, and it isn’t Kyle Kashuv.
Excerpt:
Former MSNBC contributor Kurt Eichenwald is on a mission to prove that Kyle Kashuv, a Parkland student activist who is pro-Second Amendment, is attempting to conduct a media takedown of him and others by unfairly accusing media personalities like himself of attacking Parkland survivors.
>Snip<
In a bizarre email sent to Shapiro Tuesday morning, Eichenwald laid out a conspiracy theory about Kashuv, whom he described as having psychological problems and whom he accused of attempting to conduct a smear campaign with the help of conservative media. Eichenwald said he talked to a psychologist friend about his "disturbing" exchanges with Kashuv; his friend, said the journalist, suggested that Kashuv had psychological issues.
