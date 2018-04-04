April 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #440

Posted on April 4, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

120 Responses to April 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #440

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      April 4, 2018 at 12:27 am

      This was a really nice morning and afternoon for our President and the Baltic Presidents to meet and to bond.

      I am really very touched by this meeting today. Best wishes for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania!!!!

      May make travel arrangements in the near future!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • rick says:
        April 4, 2018 at 1:23 am

        Three of my grandparents are from Estonia and Lithuania. I am most pleased to see President Trump giving this attention to these somewhat forgotten
        countries.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          April 4, 2018 at 1:33 am

          That is so nice to hear, Rick!

          For all of the nefarious problems we have as people in the world, it is so wonderful to concentrate on decent people in decent countries who care for their citizens to defend them and to look for great opportunities to trade with other countries!

          I truly believe this is what President Trump wants to ensure…all over the world.

          I really think President Trump wants to teach countries of the world that we can all do well by bartering and dealing with others to trade goods. As simple as that.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. coveyouthband says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Love me some PDJT…….:-)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • rashomon says:
      April 4, 2018 at 12:55 am

      The Zero paid no attention to The Constitution;. Just go for it. Enforce it. Who is going to stop PDJT as Commander in Chief?

      The bureaucracy is so deep, the regulations so broad, the corruption so imbedded…PDJT will need all our help as he takes a hammer to the chaos created BY DESIGN over the last four administrations.

      One pipsqueak a a time. Lots of them, but they are only pipsqueaks.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • rashomon says:
        April 4, 2018 at 1:08 am

        BTW, for the first time since February 2012 when I started posting on TCTH, I have been banned twice this very week. I have replaced a term commonly used among various age groups in our family with “pipsqueaks” and see it has passed the PTB –not AdRem, but those who lurk in the cloud to judge and ban all that we do.

        Jerks.

        Like

        Reply
        • 🍺Gunny says:
          April 4, 2018 at 4:57 am

          Hey, rashomon, don’t feel bad, we’ve all been in the bin….for goodness sake, I spent my time there…

          So, take it as a badge or courage and education..

          and shhhhhhh Ad rem’s still lookin for me. 😎

          Who’s PTB?

          Like

          Reply
    • easttxisfreaky says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:04 am

      All the illegal aliens I told POTUS about well before the election are still here. And I don’t see one thing done to deport them.

      Like

      Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Kellyanne Conway Retweet:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Rand Paul Says Congressional Votes Are Rigged: They’re Counting The Votes In Advance 

    Paul was discussing immigration reform and said Congressional leaders had promised him an “open debate,” but did everything they could to stifle his proposed amendments.

    “This is the sad thing about the Senate and Congress,” Paul said. “They will not vote on anything that they don’t count votes in advance and know it will be defeated. So they knew from the beginning nothing would happen. They devised the votes and would only allow votes that will actually fail. It was not an open debate.”

    http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/03/rand-paul-congressional-votes-rigged/

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  14. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:37 am

    President Trump can declare Martial Law to TERMINATE the Mexican-Border INVASION:

    “Martial law is the imposition of direct military control of normal civilian functions of government, especially in response to a temporary emergency such as invasion or major disaster, or in an occupied territory.”

    MILITARY TRIBUNALS could be used to INSTANTLY DEPORT or PUNISH:
    • Invaders
    • Illegal Aliens and DACA-DAPA Aliens [suspension of civil law]
    • Visa Overstays and H1-B Visa Abusers
    • Sanctuary City and State Officials who aid and abet Illegal Aliens and Criminals

    “Typically, the imposition of martial law accompanies curfews; the suspension of civil law, civil rights, and habeas corpus; and the application or extension of military law or military justice to civilians. Civilians defying martial law may be subjected to military tribunal (court-martial).”

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law
    =====
    Message to California: Your ROGUE COURTS would be DEACTIVATED for the duration.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Charlotte says:
      April 4, 2018 at 2:21 am

      Caravan Organizer to Migrants: ‘Trump Wants to Hit us With Nuclear Bombs’

      Irineo Mujica, reported by MPR to be a “native of Mexico, and a longtime permanent resident of Minnesota”, is director of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, the organizer of the migrant caravan. Mujica has been working for years to help migrants travel through Mexico to the United States.

      http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/caravan-organizer-to-migrants-trump-wants-to-hit-us-with-nuclear-bombs/

      Like

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      April 4, 2018 at 3:39 am

      Certainly a possibility, but not likely. Martial law is overkill as a remedy. IMO, the President is focused on punishing Mexico economically for their immigration misdeeds, and that is best accomplished by using the substantial leverage provided by either or both of NAFTA and limitations on sending dollars across the border to Mexico.

      Like

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        April 4, 2018 at 5:06 am

        dallasdan…overkill…jeez….how long have they been invading our country? Drugs, gangs, killing Americans….taking our jobs….

        No, Martial Law is not overkill…it’s long past due…

        Like

        Reply
  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:38 am

    None other than President Obama established MASSIVE POWERS under Martial Law that would enable President Trump to BUILD the WALL as well … commandeering construction resources from the Sanctuary States of California, Illinois and New York to complete construction with instant approvals in under 12 months.

    https://www.infowars.com/what-would-happen-if-martial-law-was-declared-in-america/

    “During his time in the White House, Barack Obama has signed a series of executive orders that give him and his minions an extraordinary amount of power in the event of a major national emergency.

    For example, read the following excerpt from an executive order that Obama signed in March 2012…

    Sec. 201. Priorities and Allocations Authorities. (a) The authority of the President conferred by section 101 of the Act, 50 U.S.C. App. 2071, to require acceptance and priority performance of contracts or orders (other than contracts of employment) to promote the national defense over performance of any other contracts or orders, and to allocate materials, services, and facilities as deemed necessary or appropriate to promote the national defense, is delegated to the following agency heads:

    (1) the Secretary of Agriculture with respect to food resources, food resource facilities, livestock resources, veterinary resources, plant health resources, and the domestic distribution of farm equipment and commercial fertilizer;

    (2) the Secretary of Energy with respect to all forms of energy;

    (3) the Secretary of Health and Human Services with respect to health resources;

    (4) the Secretary of Transportation with respect to all forms of civil transportation;

    (5) the Secretary of Defense with respect to water resources; and

    (6) the Secretary of Commerce with respect to all other materials, services, and facilities, including construction materials.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • grandmaintexas says:
      April 4, 2018 at 2:05 am

      They were setting up HRC to finish the transformation..

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        April 4, 2018 at 4:22 am

        Then there’s this other.

        Sundance on the coup “Prequel” thread said July 20 2017 was a key date we should memorize so I went searching for news and found this:

        Obama’s secret plan to deploy the military on Election Day
        July 20, 2017
        https://nypost.com/2017/07/20/obamas-plan-to-deploy-armed-federal-agents-on-election-day/

        The Obama administration ​was poised to send armed federal agents to polling places, deploy the military and launch full-scale counter-propaganda measures in case hackers disrupted the vote on Election Day, according to a report.

        ​The 15-page playbook, produced in October, outlined the “enhanced measures” the government was prepared to take in the event of a “significant incident,”

        The plan also called for increased vigilance for three days after the election to “address any post-election cyber incidents (e.g., planted stories calling into question the results).”​

        As I said on the other thread:
        Geez, too bad they didn’t activate the plan …

        … because I seem to recall we had months upon months on end, or even a year or more, of “planted stories calling into question the results”

        Like

        Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      April 4, 2018 at 4:19 am

      Goodness, were they afraid we wouldn’t go willingly like lambs to the slaughter?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Psycho Monkee says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Results of Wisconsin State Supreme Court election today prove that boatloads of out-of-State Democrat $$$$$ tilted us back to blue. Major bummer.

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      April 4, 2018 at 12:44 am

      $$$ doesn’t matter if people motivate to vote.

      I *do* think that the Repub. Party is not getting the word out the way the Dems are tho.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • KBR says:
        April 4, 2018 at 12:57 am

        The Republican 🐍 Party is trying to throw the elections to their uniparty Demon👺Party cohorts.
        (Because they do not want to have to actually work as the majority party, and so that they can get rid of PDJT.)

        PDJT will handle the snakes 🐍 without a bite on him. 🐍 are afraid and trying to slither away.

        Vote the 🐍 slitherers back in if there is nothing but 🐍 and 👺 Dems to choose from.
        Because PDJT said so.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • lumoc1 says:
        April 4, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Why should they get the word out, they do not want to win. They get the same money if they are the opposition without any of the responsibilities or blame for being in charge.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    April 4, 2018 at 12:55 am

    FaceBook is out of control. Banned VoE for a month for citing article with quotes from former Czech President:

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. treehouseron says:
    April 4, 2018 at 1:00 am

    I’m gonna do it.

    I haven’t seen anybody say it outloud, so I’ll do it and take the slings 🙂

    WHY IN THE HELL DOES ANYBODY PAY ANY ATTENTION TO ANYTHING ‘Q’ SAYS?

    Somebody explain to me why people believe Q. For instance, today he’s saying to look @ the father of this girl who shot the guy at youtube.

    How in the hell would anybody know all of this stuff he claims to know, all about anything and everything? Do people think he’s supernatural or something? Why would some supposed government official know anything about this girl’s father? How could this person get President Trump to give special signs and words in his speeches?

    It’s just nonsense to me.

    I’m just trying to understand what i’m missing. Seems like some kid playing a prank on everybody.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • rf121 says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Well. What about the father?

      I would say by the end of the month all the Q supporters can either cheer or go back to online gaming.

      Like

      Reply
    • easttxisfreaky says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:12 am

      It’s fun.

      I follow the 4chan folks mostly.

      Don’t you want to have fun?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Running Fast says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:13 am

      Tip top tippity top… The future proves the past and only a willingly blind person would deny the obvious. Q is made up of forces in alignment with Trump. You can choose to ignore but Q told us of Rosenstein a while ago.

      Your argument would be similarly used to describe following Sundance… how can anyone follow the info laid out by some random person online? Because their info has proven accurate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • easttxisfreaky says:
        April 4, 2018 at 1:18 am

        Tip top. That was amazing.

        Slam dunk.

        Like

        Reply
        • treehouseron says:
          April 4, 2018 at 1:28 am

          You can’t be serious. One person asked if he would say “Tip Top” in the SOTU, and he didn’t.

          That’s like a slam dunk… three months after the seasons over, and you bring a ladder, and none of the lights are on or the team there or the fans watching, and you climb the ladder and drop the ball through the basket. And you miss the first 5 times. And then you get arrested for Trespassing, and they confiscate your ladder.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • easttxisfreaky says:
            April 4, 2018 at 1:36 am

            Haha! No! It was said at the Easter speech and he said two different things that would confirmed that he knew q and was speaking to us through q.

            Like

            Reply
            • treehouseron says:
              April 4, 2018 at 1:47 am

              That didn’t confirm anything. He said the phrase “tip Top” which someone asked Q to have President Trump say at the SOTU. They never asked Q to have President Trump say “Tippity Top”. And he didn’t say it at the SOTU. He said it three months later.

              I’m going to prove that I have mind control over you. Sometime in the next 4 months, you’re going to say the phrase “Hi there!”.

              Like

              Reply
          • more deplore says:
            April 4, 2018 at 1:52 am

            NK is one thing Q has mentioned

            Like

            Reply
      • treehouseron says:
        April 4, 2018 at 1:23 am

        Do you really see “Q” as the same type of person as Sundance?

        Sundance doesn’t drop little hints with nothing to back it up, or claim to know everything about anything that comes up. He does detailed research, shares it, over and over again, and shows his math. He explains what he’s seeing and why.

        Q says “2 donkeys. Follow the moon. we meet at the bottom of the ocean on Tuesdays. MEASURE THE COFFEE TABLE!!!!”

        Someone (out of thousands of people) said “Maybe Q can have President Trump say Tip Top in the State Of the Union Address!” Back in January.

        Monday, President Trump said (3 months later) about the White House, “It’s special and we keep it in Tip Top shape”

        So that proves Q is somebody? Are you serious?

        Is he Me, too, because I just used the phrase “Tip Top” ?

        Absolutely ludicrious

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        April 4, 2018 at 4:38 am

        “Q told us of Rosenstein a while ago”

        Machs nicht

        About 80 or 100 commenters here at treehouse “told us of Rosenstein a while ago”

        Here ya go:
        “Several very important things will happen this week”

        Check back with me next week and tell me I wasn’t right.

        Like

        Reply
      • Tegan says:
        April 4, 2018 at 4:42 am

        Excellent point, rf.

        Like

        Reply
      • Tegan says:
        April 4, 2018 at 4:50 am

        If you really want to get into the weeds, you could say the same about the Bible, great philosophers, Etc. you believe because you want to…simple as that.
        And, BTW, Q doesn’t ask for anything…

        Like

        Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:13 am

      TreeHouse – I will take the slings and arrows with you. I think it is nonsense. Sometimes things around here get just a tad bit too conspiratorial for my taste. Just sayin’:)

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • easttxisfreaky says:
        April 4, 2018 at 1:30 am

        Oh my goodness, my daddy was a wonderfully informed and taught his kids to question everything and to find their own truths. So I do. I find connections in all sorts of places, I read voraciously, like most do on this site.

        But my weakness — like banana splits — are these wonderful conspiracy fact-finding expeditions. Nothing is more fun!

        My kid and I found some important research used by news readers early in Trump’s campaign, which fueled my passion to try to keep abreast and then harass my Congress critter as needed. Now THAT’S a story. My daughter supporter Cruz all the way into the primary. There were many debates, loud discussions, and high emotions running during those months. Thanks to Kendall Unruh, Denver area, she schooled us on the electoral college. We were fierce. I should send her flowers.

        But the kid accepts her God King and we sometimes solve puzzles and find truth of Q. Which are all fun, fun, fun!

        My ancestor is John Adams. The irascible John Adams.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:45 am

      I’m reading through Q’s old posts. He said on Oct 28th Hillary Clinton would be arrested on October 30th. That did not happen.

      Then he claimed November 3rd Podesta would be indicted, that did not happen . He claimed November 6th Huma would be indicted. that did not happen (both those predictions from October 31st)

      On November 2nd, he predicted President Trump would tweet “My fellow Americans, the storm is upon us”

      He never did.

      Then “Q” wisened up and stopped predicting specifics and got much more ‘cryptic’

      “THE RAIN IN SPAIN FALLS MOSTLY ON THE PLANES”

      “IF I WERE A RICH MAN? DI DU DEE DU DI DU DEE DU DI DU DEE DU DI DU DUMMM”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • more deplore says:
        April 4, 2018 at 1:57 am

        He mentioned NK well before any talk of NK was in the news.. So there is that. And he talked about snowden and the next day snowden goes on twitter and snowden is in news later that week..

        Like

        Reply
        • treehouseron says:
          April 4, 2018 at 2:10 am

          He mentioned North Korea? “Q” wasn’t even around until November, and President Trump has been publicly arguing with Kim Jung Un (who has been a thorn in the side of America for at least 10 years)…. President Trump threatened “fire and Fury” at Lil’ Kim in August, for instance.

          Did “Q” predict that President Trump was going to grant a face to face with Lil Kim? Why not?

          And then so he mentions Snowden, and then the next week Snowden is in the news.

          He’s in the news EVERY week.

          Here, I’m going to make another prediction.

          “LOOK TO THE SUN, THE EGYPTIANS HAD THE ANSWER. DJT WILL MOVE THE ROOK, SACRIFICE THE PAWN. *abc* *123* MUELLER’S GAME IS OVER”

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      April 4, 2018 at 2:45 am

      Well it beats Stormy Daniels and the Boss Hogg kid 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      April 4, 2018 at 3:44 am

      Q is an interesting and entertaining enigma, much like Nostradamus.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Keebler ac says:
    April 4, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Winning!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:16 am

      Yeah – “spit” on those two maroons. Clueless, delusional wannabes. And Facebook – fugeddaboutit! It’s going under.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Keebler ac says:
    April 4, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Understanding is half the battle. Stormy isn’t the problem. It’s political hitmen calling themselves client lawyers who are putting their clients at financial risk like scummy Avenatti. He needs to be twitter shamed! He’s a lying pimp exploiting an over the hill porno actress. He has links to Obama who must be very nervous these days with the Fisa investigations.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Keebler ac says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Every egregious lie and provocation that scumbag lawyer makes will cost the woman $mlns but he doesn’t care because his fees are already covered

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  21. millwright says:
    April 4, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Seems I’ve boarded the Hell-Bound Train ! We’re verging upon a very distributed and consequentially, very bloody, civil war engineered by outside influences conspiring with high-level political and bureaucratic forces at state and federal levels.

    Like

    Reply
  22. sgtrok13 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 1:23 am

    What a strange coincidence. All of the shooters social media accounts across the spectrum were taken down as if it was a coordinated effort before her identity was released.
    Funny how that happens. It’s as if Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram all work together.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      April 4, 2018 at 1:30 am

      In the future, instead of scrubbing accounts they’ll probably just make up fake info to put on the accounts. They could even create entire fake people with fake friends, fake pictures, fake videos…. “Oh look what a nice person she was! Here’s a video of her at the park!”

      Like

      Reply
  23. more deplore says:
    April 4, 2018 at 1:40 am

    YOUTUBE BANNED TRUNEWS WITH RICK WILES… Rick is a good man, a good christian, and a good patriot.. No tru reason to ban his videos..

    Like

    Reply
  24. Charlotte says:
    April 4, 2018 at 3:32 am

    WOW! Homeland Security Discovers Rogue Cell Tower Simulators In Washington Used By Foreign Spies

    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/wow-homeland-security-discovers-rogue-cell-tower-simulators-in-washington-used-by-foreign-spies/

    Like

    Reply
  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 4:19 am

    Trump Is Not a Target and That’s Big
    Game over?
    JOHN PODHORETZ / APR. 3, 2018
    https://www.commentarymagazine.com/politics-ideas/trump-is-not-a-target-robert-mueller/

    Like

    Reply
  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 4, 2018 at 4:25 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s