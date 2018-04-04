April 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #440

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Hahahahah! Our dear VSSGDJT – he’s a funny guy!
3:34 AM? When the *H* does that man sleep? He isn’t that much younger than me!
The Best President Ever!
May well be! Teddy Roosevelt’s bravado, Lincoln’s tanasidy and Washington’s patriotic love of country all rolled into one!
And I swear he could work the pants off all of them!
LOL. That’s harsh.
The President called “Zuker” LITTLE.
Marco has wept in his pillow tonight.
Yeah, little Marco
“My name, my name,,,,now he took my name….and…and…now I’ve got all these Teddy Bears…and I can’t use them because of him…”
“He Broke Me”
Ooooh! Is he telling us that he’s eventually going after Obama? Be still my heart!
Remember the reaction when PT called Obama “sick” when the “wire tapping” issue first exploded a year ago? Kinda the same thing here, calling Obama “cheatin'”. Can’t say I know what it means, but PT sure isn’t pleased about something. I guess we’ll eventually find out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, I think this typical “ setting the stage”. Obama… be very afraid! LOL
Cheatin Obama…Ah oh….he named him….once he names you….you’re finished…
Happy dance….😎
“Cheatin’ Obama”! Now that made me laugh! I don’t think I have heard our POTUS use this nickname before. It is perfect! Bwahahahahah!!! Sounds like he doesn’t care if good old Barry likes him anymore. Let the nicknames begin!!
Cheatin Obama and cheatin Michael
Cheatin’ Obama!!!!!! I can die happy, now!
Bezos should have to pay back the taxpayers too…..I do not get it. Strip that little asshole of everything he has.
Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Safra Catz, an Amazon Competitor
Tuesday, April 3, 2018
By: Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-03/trump-is-said-to-dine-with-oracle-s-catz-an-amazon-competitor
First thought I had when I saw this is: maybe this is really about EC2… (AWS)
This was a really nice morning and afternoon for our President and the Baltic Presidents to meet and to bond.
I am really very touched by this meeting today. Best wishes for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania!!!!
May make travel arrangements in the near future!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Three of my grandparents are from Estonia and Lithuania. I am most pleased to see President Trump giving this attention to these somewhat forgotten
countries.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is so nice to hear, Rick!
For all of the nefarious problems we have as people in the world, it is so wonderful to concentrate on decent people in decent countries who care for their citizens to defend them and to look for great opportunities to trade with other countries!
I truly believe this is what President Trump wants to ensure…all over the world.
I really think President Trump wants to teach countries of the world that we can all do well by bartering and dealing with others to trade goods. As simple as that.
That comment is as explicit as humanly possible. We’ll see today if Mexico understands English and disbands the illegal alien army.
If anyone knows Farci, I do not recognize this as Arabic, maybe there is a translation from this girl’s social media.
And then this one, which is the last image I screen-captured. After seeing her site, which had strong photos with live animals, etc., suddenly this one has a bridal effect, almost as though it may be a premeditated last post:
Thx. I posted a couple over on the open thread in case that’s more “on-topic’ than the Presidential thread.
YMMV
The “5 Fast Facts” article over there says “born in Iran”
Thanks! Yes, I never know about a political activist account or just local flavor…and then where to post.
Q said to look at the father. Ismail Aghdam works as an electrician. On his FB page is an interesting picture of him and Saisan Saisan posing in front of a sign at a park, warning about not starting fires. They stood aside so that the sign could be seen.
Is this a clue? I hate FB and won’t sign in, but check it out:
https://m.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1008570375838215&id=100000557861765&set=a.152623508099577.31972.100000557861765&source=11&refid=17
Thanks. They look fairly thuggish.
It’s a shame she was such a tortured & misguided soul. She could have been a beautiful Persian woman instead the bizarre nutjob she turned out to be. She did have a point about YouTube, though.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. She is such a beautiful young woman, but so dark…we need to get to the bottom of her demons.
Not sure if this is the result of drugs, jihad or what? But we need to uncover this. Just to be sure of her motive.
Could be personal or it could be more.
Self induced stress from working out excessively and not eating enough. The phrase “vegan bodybuilder” just doesn’t sound right. Yeah, she was nice and sleek and slender, but it must have taken a toll on her mind. Don’t you need a certain amount of fat and protein to develope and maintain a healthy brain? I’ve often thought of this as it applies to kids on ADHD meds. It just can’t be good to deprive a developing brain of the nutrients it needs for normal development.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
I’m telling you, she would have been a happier person if she had eaten an occasional bacon cheeseburger…
LikeLike
Double Charbroiled Cheesebuger from “Top Notch”, Austin Texas….man…that is eating..
And, thanks Syl, now that’s “twice” you got me hungry for a burger..😎
But, the very best is a “Rooster Burger” from the Red Rooster Tavern, Oceanside, Ca..
Hi Susie…..😎
Here’s one of her vids. YT’s removing them as fast as they get re-put up. People say that here she’s speaking “bad” Turkish. I have no idea since know not one word of Turkish.
Sounds Turkish.
She is ethnic Azeri – Azeri is a form of Turkish – and the Azeris are an ethnic minority in Iran.
LikeLike
She identifies as a 39 yo persian athelete, azeri, baha’i, rabid PETA supporter with lots of online videos ala Jane Fonda. Heavy accent. Video volume shows attn seeking or narcissism? Pops a bicep on a video I saw. Her dad was in San Diego, said she was upset with youtube. Claimed persian satellite TV presence several years ago but dropped.
Sounds like an angry, marginalized (not acceptable in Iran as vegan/PETA and bahai) and crazed libtard for here too. Cut off on Youtube, sounds like she snapped, too angry to really damage Youtube mgmt, instead of random worker bees. Or maybe more suicide protest and attn seeking than true, determined rampage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance has put up a thread about this a little while ago..
Love me some PDJT…….:-)
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Zero paid no attention to The Constitution;. Just go for it. Enforce it. Who is going to stop PDJT as Commander in Chief?
The bureaucracy is so deep, the regulations so broad, the corruption so imbedded…PDJT will need all our help as he takes a hammer to the chaos created BY DESIGN over the last four administrations.
One pipsqueak a a time. Lots of them, but they are only pipsqueaks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BTW, for the first time since February 2012 when I started posting on TCTH, I have been banned twice this very week. I have replaced a term commonly used among various age groups in our family with “pipsqueaks” and see it has passed the PTB –not AdRem, but those who lurk in the cloud to judge and ban all that we do.
Jerks.
Hey, rashomon, don’t feel bad, we’ve all been in the bin….for goodness sake, I spent my time there…
So, take it as a badge or courage and education..
and shhhhhhh Ad rem’s still lookin for me. 😎
Who’s PTB?
All the illegal aliens I told POTUS about well before the election are still here. And I don’t see one thing done to deport them.
Kellyanne Conway Retweet:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rand Paul Says Congressional Votes Are Rigged: They’re Counting The Votes In Advance
Paul was discussing immigration reform and said Congressional leaders had promised him an “open debate,” but did everything they could to stifle his proposed amendments.
“This is the sad thing about the Senate and Congress,” Paul said. “They will not vote on anything that they don’t count votes in advance and know it will be defeated. So they knew from the beginning nothing would happen. They devised the votes and would only allow votes that will actually fail. It was not an open debate.”
http://dailycaller.com/2018/04/03/rand-paul-congressional-votes-rigged/
LikeLiked by 6 people
But we have known this forever…
LikeLiked by 2 people
This has been obvious for a good long time. But it’s nice for someone (ie. a Congresspeep) to say it out loud.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To quote a direct source at least gives you something tangible to hit back with, when libtards breakout the old “conspiracy nut” slander.
As though he’s not a party to it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again, “I hate Congress”. Not, like it’s a secret, but I actually can’t believe Rand is calling them out on this. Hope he has his life insurance paid up.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Do Congressional cheaters (not really leaders, just cheaters) even know what integrity and courage IS???
I doubt they do.
One day perhaps we will all together go to the Hill insist they listen to us, and take with us the following supplies to help their listening skills:
LikeLiked by 8 people
No rope?
That is entirely rhetorical, and Dobbs intentionally phrased it to highlight the ownership of Congress by business lobbyists.
President Trump can declare Martial Law to TERMINATE the Mexican-Border INVASION:
“Martial law is the imposition of direct military control of normal civilian functions of government, especially in response to a temporary emergency such as invasion or major disaster, or in an occupied territory.”
MILITARY TRIBUNALS could be used to INSTANTLY DEPORT or PUNISH:
• Invaders
• Illegal Aliens and DACA-DAPA Aliens [suspension of civil law]
• Visa Overstays and H1-B Visa Abusers
• Sanctuary City and State Officials who aid and abet Illegal Aliens and Criminals
“Typically, the imposition of martial law accompanies curfews; the suspension of civil law, civil rights, and habeas corpus; and the application or extension of military law or military justice to civilians. Civilians defying martial law may be subjected to military tribunal (court-martial).”
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law
=====
Message to California: Your ROGUE COURTS would be DEACTIVATED for the duration.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Caravan Organizer to Migrants: ‘Trump Wants to Hit us With Nuclear Bombs’
Irineo Mujica, reported by MPR to be a “native of Mexico, and a longtime permanent resident of Minnesota”, is director of Pueblos Sin Fronteras, the organizer of the migrant caravan. Mujica has been working for years to help migrants travel through Mexico to the United States.
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/caravan-organizer-to-migrants-trump-wants-to-hit-us-with-nuclear-bombs/
LikeLike
The dummy probably thought that’s what Trump meant by using the nuclear option to fix immigration laws. Hilarious and disturbing at the same time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Certainly a possibility, but not likely. Martial law is overkill as a remedy. IMO, the President is focused on punishing Mexico economically for their immigration misdeeds, and that is best accomplished by using the substantial leverage provided by either or both of NAFTA and limitations on sending dollars across the border to Mexico.
LikeLike
dallasdan…overkill…jeez….how long have they been invading our country? Drugs, gangs, killing Americans….taking our jobs….
No, Martial Law is not overkill…it’s long past due…
LikeLike
None other than President Obama established MASSIVE POWERS under Martial Law that would enable President Trump to BUILD the WALL as well … commandeering construction resources from the Sanctuary States of California, Illinois and New York to complete construction with instant approvals in under 12 months.
https://www.infowars.com/what-would-happen-if-martial-law-was-declared-in-america/
“During his time in the White House, Barack Obama has signed a series of executive orders that give him and his minions an extraordinary amount of power in the event of a major national emergency.
For example, read the following excerpt from an executive order that Obama signed in March 2012…
Sec. 201. Priorities and Allocations Authorities. (a) The authority of the President conferred by section 101 of the Act, 50 U.S.C. App. 2071, to require acceptance and priority performance of contracts or orders (other than contracts of employment) to promote the national defense over performance of any other contracts or orders, and to allocate materials, services, and facilities as deemed necessary or appropriate to promote the national defense, is delegated to the following agency heads:
(1) the Secretary of Agriculture with respect to food resources, food resource facilities, livestock resources, veterinary resources, plant health resources, and the domestic distribution of farm equipment and commercial fertilizer;
(2) the Secretary of Energy with respect to all forms of energy;
(3) the Secretary of Health and Human Services with respect to health resources;
(4) the Secretary of Transportation with respect to all forms of civil transportation;
(5) the Secretary of Defense with respect to water resources; and
(6) the Secretary of Commerce with respect to all other materials, services, and facilities, including construction materials.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
They were setting up HRC to finish the transformation..
Then there’s this other.
Sundance on the coup “Prequel” thread said July 20 2017 was a key date we should memorize so I went searching for news and found this:
Obama’s secret plan to deploy the military on Election Day
July 20, 2017
https://nypost.com/2017/07/20/obamas-plan-to-deploy-armed-federal-agents-on-election-day/
The Obama administration was poised to send armed federal agents to polling places, deploy the military and launch full-scale counter-propaganda measures in case hackers disrupted the vote on Election Day, according to a report.
The 15-page playbook, produced in October, outlined the “enhanced measures” the government was prepared to take in the event of a “significant incident,”
The plan also called for increased vigilance for three days after the election to “address any post-election cyber incidents (e.g., planted stories calling into question the results).”
As I said on the other thread:
Geez, too bad they didn’t activate the plan …
… because I seem to recall we had months upon months on end, or even a year or more, of “planted stories calling into question the results”
Goodness, were they afraid we wouldn’t go willingly like lambs to the slaughter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually they were correct…
Results of Wisconsin State Supreme Court election today prove that boatloads of out-of-State Democrat $$$$$ tilted us back to blue. Major bummer.
$$$ doesn’t matter if people motivate to vote.
I *do* think that the Repub. Party is not getting the word out the way the Dems are tho.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Republican 🐍 Party is trying to throw the elections to their uniparty Demon👺Party cohorts.
(Because they do not want to have to actually work as the majority party, and so that they can get rid of PDJT.)
PDJT will handle the snakes 🐍 without a bite on him. 🐍 are afraid and trying to slither away.
Vote the 🐍 slitherers back in if there is nothing but 🐍 and 👺 Dems to choose from.
Because PDJT said so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like we were typing at the same time 🙂 🙂
The big game is Nov 2020. If they can knock potus out by any means, they figure they are back running things and will never, ever let go, no crimes too low.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why should they get the word out, they do not want to win. They get the same money if they are the opposition without any of the responsibilities or blame for being in charge.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t know this..republican….party you speak of. I think they went the way of high button shoes.
FaceBook is out of control. Banned VoE for a month for citing article with quotes from former Czech President:
LikeLiked by 6 people
THEY BANNED TRUNEWS WITH RICK WILES. Rick is a good christian, a good patriot, and all around good guy that delivers relevant and true news.. No tru reason to ban him..
So what is the avenue of redress against man boobs and farcebook? We know the issues, but now what?
I’m gonna do it.
I haven’t seen anybody say it outloud, so I’ll do it and take the slings 🙂
WHY IN THE HELL DOES ANYBODY PAY ANY ATTENTION TO ANYTHING ‘Q’ SAYS?
Somebody explain to me why people believe Q. For instance, today he’s saying to look @ the father of this girl who shot the guy at youtube.
How in the hell would anybody know all of this stuff he claims to know, all about anything and everything? Do people think he’s supernatural or something? Why would some supposed government official know anything about this girl’s father? How could this person get President Trump to give special signs and words in his speeches?
It’s just nonsense to me.
I’m just trying to understand what i’m missing. Seems like some kid playing a prank on everybody.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well. What about the father?
I would say by the end of the month all the Q supporters can either cheer or go back to online gaming.
It’s fun.
I follow the 4chan folks mostly.
Don’t you want to have fun?
I love to have fun, i’m a pretty silly person. I feel like “Q” is insulting our intelligence.
Tip top tippity top… The future proves the past and only a willingly blind person would deny the obvious. Q is made up of forces in alignment with Trump. You can choose to ignore but Q told us of Rosenstein a while ago.
Your argument would be similarly used to describe following Sundance… how can anyone follow the info laid out by some random person online? Because their info has proven accurate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tip top. That was amazing.
Slam dunk.
You can’t be serious. One person asked if he would say “Tip Top” in the SOTU, and he didn’t.
That’s like a slam dunk… three months after the seasons over, and you bring a ladder, and none of the lights are on or the team there or the fans watching, and you climb the ladder and drop the ball through the basket. And you miss the first 5 times. And then you get arrested for Trespassing, and they confiscate your ladder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! No! It was said at the Easter speech and he said two different things that would confirmed that he knew q and was speaking to us through q.
LikeLike
I’m going to prove that I have mind control over you. Sometime in the next 4 months, you’re going to say the phrase “Hi there!”.
LikeLike
NK is one thing Q has mentioned
Do you really see “Q” as the same type of person as Sundance?
Sundance doesn’t drop little hints with nothing to back it up, or claim to know everything about anything that comes up. He does detailed research, shares it, over and over again, and shows his math. He explains what he’s seeing and why.
Q says “2 donkeys. Follow the moon. we meet at the bottom of the ocean on Tuesdays. MEASURE THE COFFEE TABLE!!!!”
Someone (out of thousands of people) said “Maybe Q can have President Trump say Tip Top in the State Of the Union Address!” Back in January.
Monday, President Trump said (3 months later) about the White House, “It’s special and we keep it in Tip Top shape”
So that proves Q is somebody? Are you serious?
Is he Me, too, because I just used the phrase “Tip Top” ?
Absolutely ludicrious
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Q told us of Rosenstein a while ago”
Machs nicht
About 80 or 100 commenters here at treehouse “told us of Rosenstein a while ago”
Here ya go:
“Several very important things will happen this week”
Check back with me next week and tell me I wasn’t right.
Excellent point, rf.
If you really want to get into the weeds, you could say the same about the Bible, great philosophers, Etc. you believe because you want to…simple as that.
And, BTW, Q doesn’t ask for anything…
TreeHouse – I will take the slings and arrows with you. I think it is nonsense. Sometimes things around here get just a tad bit too conspiratorial for my taste. Just sayin’:)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh my goodness, my daddy was a wonderfully informed and taught his kids to question everything and to find their own truths. So I do. I find connections in all sorts of places, I read voraciously, like most do on this site.
But my weakness — like banana splits — are these wonderful conspiracy fact-finding expeditions. Nothing is more fun!
My kid and I found some important research used by news readers early in Trump’s campaign, which fueled my passion to try to keep abreast and then harass my Congress critter as needed. Now THAT’S a story. My daughter supporter Cruz all the way into the primary. There were many debates, loud discussions, and high emotions running during those months. Thanks to Kendall Unruh, Denver area, she schooled us on the electoral college. We were fierce. I should send her flowers.
But the kid accepts her God King and we sometimes solve puzzles and find truth of Q. Which are all fun, fun, fun!
My ancestor is John Adams. The irascible John Adams.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m reading through Q’s old posts. He said on Oct 28th Hillary Clinton would be arrested on October 30th. That did not happen.
Then he claimed November 3rd Podesta would be indicted, that did not happen . He claimed November 6th Huma would be indicted. that did not happen (both those predictions from October 31st)
On November 2nd, he predicted President Trump would tweet “My fellow Americans, the storm is upon us”
He never did.
Then “Q” wisened up and stopped predicting specifics and got much more ‘cryptic’
“THE RAIN IN SPAIN FALLS MOSTLY ON THE PLANES”
“IF I WERE A RICH MAN? DI DU DEE DU DI DU DEE DU DI DU DEE DU DI DU DUMMM”
LikeLiked by 1 person
He mentioned NK well before any talk of NK was in the news.. So there is that. And he talked about snowden and the next day snowden goes on twitter and snowden is in news later that week..
LikeLike
He mentioned North Korea? “Q” wasn’t even around until November, and President Trump has been publicly arguing with Kim Jung Un (who has been a thorn in the side of America for at least 10 years)…. President Trump threatened “fire and Fury” at Lil’ Kim in August, for instance.
Did “Q” predict that President Trump was going to grant a face to face with Lil Kim? Why not?
And then so he mentions Snowden, and then the next week Snowden is in the news.
He’s in the news EVERY week.
Here, I’m going to make another prediction.
“LOOK TO THE SUN, THE EGYPTIANS HAD THE ANSWER. DJT WILL MOVE THE ROOK, SACRIFICE THE PAWN. *abc* *123* MUELLER’S GAME IS OVER”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well it beats Stormy Daniels and the Boss Hogg kid 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q is an interesting and entertaining enigma, much like Nostradamus.
Winning!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah – “spit” on those two maroons. Clueless, delusional wannabes. And Facebook – fugeddaboutit! It’s going under.
Understanding is half the battle. Stormy isn’t the problem. It’s political hitmen calling themselves client lawyers who are putting their clients at financial risk like scummy Avenatti. He needs to be twitter shamed! He’s a lying pimp exploiting an over the hill porno actress. He has links to Obama who must be very nervous these days with the Fisa investigations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Every egregious lie and provocation that scumbag lawyer makes will cost the woman $mlns but he doesn’t care because his fees are already covered
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems I’ve boarded the Hell-Bound Train ! We’re verging upon a very distributed and consequentially, very bloody, civil war engineered by outside influences conspiring with high-level political and bureaucratic forces at state and federal levels.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a strange coincidence. All of the shooters social media accounts across the spectrum were taken down as if it was a coordinated effort before her identity was released.
Funny how that happens. It’s as if Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram all work together.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the future, instead of scrubbing accounts they’ll probably just make up fake info to put on the accounts. They could even create entire fake people with fake friends, fake pictures, fake videos…. “Oh look what a nice person she was! Here’s a video of her at the park!”
So true. Maybe none of the shooters are who we are told they are. We now have two shooters in full body armor.
YOUTUBE BANNED TRUNEWS WITH RICK WILES… Rick is a good man, a good christian, and a good patriot.. No tru reason to ban his videos..
WOW! Homeland Security Discovers Rogue Cell Tower Simulators In Washington Used By Foreign Spies
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/wow-homeland-security-discovers-rogue-cell-tower-simulators-in-washington-used-by-foreign-spies/
Trump Is Not a Target and That’s Big
Game over?
JOHN PODHORETZ / APR. 3, 2018
https://www.commentarymagazine.com/politics-ideas/trump-is-not-a-target-robert-mueller/
