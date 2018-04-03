April 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #439

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
PolitiFact has already rushed to grade this “False”, but admits that it doesn’t know the contract terms that Amazon has with the Post Office. They make a blanket assumption that the rates are profitable. Amazon also sticks with this line of argument.
Fortune Magazine has a more in depth article on this, that outlines how Amazon is gaming the bulk rate for parcel delivery. They cite a 2006 law that fixes the parcel delivery rates so it cannot undercut FedEx and UPS with its inherent government subsidies. This price fixing allows Amazon to get reduced rates when it pre-packages, pre-labels, and pre-sorts the packages destined for USPS processing.
http://fortune.com/2017/07/16/amazon-postal-service-subsidy/
Amazon issued the following statement in response to Sandbulte’s claims: “As is the case with all of its customers, our partnership with USPS is reviewed annually by the Postal Regulatory Commission, which has spent decades reviewing and approving USPS costing and pricing practices. The Postal Regulatory Commission has consistently found that Amazon’s contracts with the USPS are profitable. Amazon has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in a network of more than 20 package sortation facilities that inject directly into the USPS last mile network bypassing most of USPS network. This investment resulted in more efficient processes as well as thousands of jobs and related economic benefits in local communities.”
My local post office and postal employees comprise THE single WORST delivery service in the history of the postal arts. The ONLY Amazon Prime two-day delivery that has FAILED has come courtesy of my wrong-way, it’s lunch hour, postal service. The random FOB Asian delivery dude in his white rental minivan is far more reliable. I guess Amazon is getting what they pay for.
I have lived in my Bay Area suburb since 1965, where as a child, I LOVED our local post office, postmaster, and employees. They knew me by name, when I came in to purchase the latest stamps for my collection (I have quite a nice plate block collection). Now, I lack the Hindi skills, Ebonics, and Guatemalan Spanish to converse with the surly staff … so I just point and gesture with a show of fingers when purchasing stamps. My mail delivery is spotty at best. In any given week, there will be 4-5 different delivery drivers … none of which can distinguish between MY street, and another one that starts with the same letter 1/2 mile up the road. My mail is delivered anywhere from 10A till 7P. When it is delivered by 10A it is 100% junk mail, as if none of the days regular mail had been sorted for delivery.
I expect that Amazon will keep using the USPS … until they lose half of their Prime customers.
Here’s another article that explains the problem. Page 1 has a condescending tone against the President, but by Page 2 it explains the actual problem. It takes until the last sentence of the article to admit “But one must say, on the surface it certainly does not look like the postal service is doing a good job allocating costs.”
What Amazon is doing is something called “zone injection”. Amazon figures out how to route its packages to local USPS distribution centers, then gets the packages into the delivery stream for the “last mile” to our houses. There is a postal rate for doing this, and the rates were set in 2006, indexed *at the time* with an expectation of 5.5% of the business being this injection project. In 2016, injection is about 25% of the total USPS delivery, and the increase in infrastructure costs have not been passed forward in service price increases. This is where the $1.50/package increase number comes from, the increased USPS costs correctly allocated. It appears that they are *by law* limited in how fast they can increase this rate.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevebanker/2017/12/29/trump-criticizes-the-postal-service-for-charging-amazon-so-little/#34c468092c46
Son of a gun… there you go, baked right in the law, an annual limit on the percent rate of change, all in the name of “price stability”
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/109/hr6407/text
`(d) REQUIREMENTS-
`(1) IN GENERAL- The system for regulating rates and classes for market-dominant products shall–
`(A) include an annual limitation on the percentage changes in rates to be set by the Postal Regulatory Commission that will be equal to the change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers unadjusted for seasonal variation over the most recent available 12-month period preceding the date the Postal Service files notice of its intention to increase rates;
`(B) establish a schedule whereby rates, when necessary and appropriate, would change at regular intervals by predictable amounts;
I was told well over a couple years ago that for every 4 bucks spent on shipping they get a kickvack of 1 dollar. This isnt new its just being called out by the POTUS. My mail carrier during Christmas had to fill the truck with only amazon packages more than once, working ot on weekends. Someone has to pay for all those costs. Anyone notice that the delivery fees for many items begin at $4? Not a coincidence!
And all those dollars add up to big bucks. And considering Amazon is a low margin leader – it only takes a small fractional advantage to bleed out your competition.
Obama may have had a pen and a phone, but our VSG POTUS has a twitter account.
I ordered 12 light bulbs yesterday. They were delivered by amazon delivery service today. Last week, they would have been delivered by USPS.
I won’t bore you with the details, but I bet that amazon driver doesn’t go sneaking around anyone’s back door again after today. I think he pee’d his pants when I lasar dotted his forehead with the .308 AR, wondering why someone was sneaking around in my back yard. Live and learn is much better than the alternative…
Jill mccabe wants to save her reputation, but it seems like she’s falling on her face here. She cant be so naiive. Willfully blind more like it.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/02/jill-mccabe-wife-fired-fbi-official-andrew-mccabe-breaks-silence-on-campaign-money.html
She may be signaling to Cankles that she’s not a risk.
Witnessed this. A CBP Officer at a major international airport had just finished hours of work on an ER (expedited removal) case on a non bone fide foreign visitor ti the US. Two local police were in the office to pick up a green card holder who had an outstanding warrant. One of them hlanced at the thick ER file and asked what it was. Upon receiving an answer, he commented, “you know, we have homicide cases ith smaller files”.
The President continues to do his utmost to encourage the Congress to act on legislating meaningful immigration reform, but he knows it won’t happen with the current cast of Dem and RINO players. IMO, his strongest weapon against the open borders globalists is his power to influence international economics.
It is no surprise that the President’s recent comments have induced the Mexican government to announce it intends to disband by Wednesday the illegal alien army that has thus far marched through the country with the government’s active assistance. The President has weighty powers regarding lessening the flow of money sent across the border and, of course, the NAFTA deal. I believe he will do what is necessary to fight the invasion of illegals, presently and in the future, without help from the resistance in Congress.
Thanks to McConnell’s willful intransigence on procedural and voting rules, the President’s MAGA agenda is being effectively impeded. The President has successfully exposed the RINOs, but too many of them who are either not likely to be successfully primaried or are multiple years away from any such challenge are emboldened by their deep state co-conspirators to continue their disingenuous behavior. Never in my lifetime has a President had a steeper hill to climb.
In spite of ALL the adversity, the President plods forward through the swamp. His determination and single-handed successes are admirably distinctive.
Trump administration sues California over federal land sales
“The Constitution empowers the federal government—not state legislatures—to decide when and how federal lands are sold,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement. “California was admitted to the Union upon the express condition that it would never interfere with the disposal of federal land. And yet, once again, the California legislature has enacted an extreme state law attempting to frustrate federal policy.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/02/trump-administration-sues-california-over-federal-land-sales
Keep them busy POTUS so that the real work you have to do here doesnt have interference. Besides, the gall of our state legislators. If you want the land preserved then buy it! Take the money from the train to nowhere and the fund for helping illegals fight deportation to pay for it.
I normally do not pay very close attention to people’s appearance, but Brown’s nose look like somebody took to him with a baseball bat…WTH?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes … Jerry is in need of some … reconstructive … “work”
MaineCoon, perfect!
Poor Poor Me — Jill McCabe op-ed’s her struggles…..
“To have my personal reputation and integrity and those of my family attacked this way is beyond horrible. It feels awful every day,” Jill McCabe wrote. “It keeps me up nights. I made the decision to run for office because I was trying to help people. Instead, it turned into something that was used to attack our family, my husband’s career and the entire FBI.”
“Nothing can prepare you for what happens when your life is turned upside down by current events,” she continued. “Nothing prepares you for conversations you have to have with your teenage children. Nothing prepares you for the news crews staking out your house, your back yard, your place of business.”
——-
Actions have consequences! You should explain that to your children as to why you are in the current situation.
To read more of her excuses, blame, crying — find at the link below – but trust me — the above is the just of it!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jill-mccabe-wapost-op-ed-andrew-mccabe-fired-deputy-fbi-director/
Night Crawler here…😎
So, Jill, you are saying you understand what the President, First Lady, and all of their family are being subjected to and are calling for it to stop???
Nchadwick, Now she knows how we feel ab what our President and HIS family have to endure…
They clearly have more fortitude than she does…sheeesh: snowflakes..
Tatonka…must’ve been typing at the same time…
Saving her reputation because she still has to face people in the community due to the kids. Willfully stupid for someone so educated.
Jusr a warm up of the excuses she’ll make to her children when Andy goes to jail.
Perhaps I should feel guilty in my delight regarding her unbounded suffering, but I don’t. Next, she will be complaining about the “For better or for worse” clause.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yawn. Who cares what this loser has to say.
Flame of hate coming from you… Just go away…
Senor Presidente, if you had done your job when you had the chance, your country would not be such a shithole now and your people would not feel the need to escape it and come here.
Oh, his comments are just sooo rich! The poor man is just full of such confusion and hypocrisy.
For example in one tweet he refers to the “decay” of the U.S. In another he lauds NAFTA for having made the U.S. part of the most “thriving” region in the world. (Decay and thriving…which is it). Then in the next breath he points out how the U.S. has a deficit with almost every country because we import more than we export. Well…you don’t suppose NAFTA is part of that problem, do you? Not to mention that that is a problem our President is trying very hard to correct!
And it gets even better. He also said “It is absolutely infamous what Trump does to Mexican DREAMers.” If they are Mexican DREAMers…what the heck are doing in our country?!?! They can go back to their own country and do their dreaming there!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve scrolled past this picture now serval times. Each time I’ve paused and a smile comes. She is just so beautiful here and joy just radiates from her face. Dear God, bless this woman.
Things that are going to happen, because President Trump has said 10,000 times that they’re going to happen. It’s not even a question. He’s not considering it. It’s a foregone conclusion and was many years ago.
1. We’re pulling out of NAFTA
2. We’re building a damn wall
3. Mexico will pay for that damn wall
Just charge a fee for every transfer of money to mexico… That’ll pay for the wall
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW, Mexico knows all this. They know they’re f&&&&&&&&&&ed.
We have been far too generous for too long. POTUS is cutting the apron strings. If the socialist obrador is their next hefe, I hope people here self deport to the new paradise. You know he campaigned in CA previously? Who does that? Thats how out of control my state is.
How would this fee be instituted? Does Congress have to approve it?
That’s not Mexico paying for the wall, that’s Carlos Slim. Never mind – same thing. Always blew me away that Trump met with Slim before any politico in Mexico – tells me Trump is a boss and knows he will be talking with the boss.
Hollywood Reporter adjusted ratings up to 25 million.
At the end of the day, the salacious Stormy Daniels interview pulled 3 million LESS viewers than the Pro-Trump Roseanne!
This of course is a nightmare for CNN and the entire liberal media because they nearly wet themselves when they saw the ratings for the Stormy Daniels interview. Turns out, Roseanne even beat HER ratings!
Potential GOP campaign ad:
Headline- California AG threatens to arrest sheriffs for cooperating with federal immigration laws.
Headline- California Gov pardons violent criminals to protect them from deportation.
Video clip- Kamara Harris saying “California is our Future”
Banner- “Not if we have anything to say about it- vote Republican for a safer America”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fantastic Joe……I really like that
That “Stormy” freak belongs in a side show. Who cares what she has to say about anything?
She’s an adult, so I’m not saying we should have any sympathy for her. She’s made her own bed, now she can lie in it.
With that said, it’s very transparent to me that she’s being used by people who have thrown her financial future in the trash can. Michael Cohen is going to own every dollar she makes for the rest of her life. She signed a NDA, then broke it repeatedly. She’s on the hook for millions.
Some lawyer got in her ear, told her he could get her out of the NDA, and get her more money (than 130k) doing interviews and promo stuff. She did it, the lawyer (or team of managers) kept a bunch of the money and now she’s on the hook for millions for breaking the NDA.
In other words; she’s still being pimped.
With that in mind, the next time you see her, look @ her face and you may feel a tinge of pity for her.
I’m of the opinion that she chose to be a freak and volunteered to have sex with strangers on film for money. She could have gotten a real job instead of a boob job.
After 60 mins, the attention on her fell dramatically. Incidently, there is actually a Dennis Denniston with a history who is not Trump! So not all is as it seems and Stormy is as honest as the next HW actress – it’s their job to act and put on a show. She knows exactly what she’s doing to harm the president.
I think her ratings inexplicably go UP this week.
UP.
They’re going to be HIGHER.
Must get to work in Tea Party, grass roots mode as if President Trump is not in office. Not in the believe President Trump will disappear from office anytime soon, rather, to stop thinking he can solve everything. In congress, he’s had to work with snakes in human form like Ryan, McConnel, several Reps and Dems…. working against the country. The President needs our help. It’s basically the President and Deplorables. Best way to help him is to work in large scale grass roots, Tea Party like step out and protest organization effort to make it loud and clear to congress they have no choice but to do their job. They have failed at their job and need to fix
-The border with a wall because they’ve allowed countless tons of drugs and millions of people illegally across the open border.
-The censorship of Conservatives (which will only ramp up the closer it gets to midterm elections).
-The trade deals that work in favor of other countries and not ours! End NAFTA
At the same time, work on the midterm elections for as many Republicans as possible for POTUS.
Mexico KISSES THE RING
Good news that Mexico has stopped THIS caravan. Unfettered entry of “refugees” may have something to do with this curious stat:
London has just barely inched past NYC for murders, but now has TRIPLE NYC’s number of rapes!! “Somebody’s doing the raping!”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5571601/Girl-17-shot-dead-gang-crossfire-boy-16-gunned-London.html
But more recent tweets say that the Organizers are not giving up.
I just came across this headline about this stupid dem lawmaker introducing legislation to confiscate guns….with all the news that is going on about all these foreign invaders trying to take over our country what reasonable prudent person would not believe that these ugly pigs that call themselves dems just want to take away our guns so we cannot protect ourselves?
OANN Liz Wheeler takes down the obummer admin. (And Brennen and Reed.) 7m
. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8n-jv9o-qno
https://www.gofundme.com/andrewmccabelegaldefensefund Andy McCabe ended his Go Fund Me at 7 tonight, to move to a more conventional donation site, but you can still read his sanctimonious self-righteous indictment of POTUS and see his defense; the personal grudge of Trump is what indicted him. The total he collected so far is $554,520. He pledges to give what he doesn’t spend on his defense to a “charity of his choosing”. Can Comey be considered a “charity” (sarc)?
Latest Q is interesting:
Trump is trying to help all Americans, however, some are too dumb to realize it. I think Trump has figured out not to try and please everyone, but to try and improve everyone. To be against Trump is to be against oneself. Name one marxist Libtard who seem happy with themselves.
