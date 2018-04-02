Monday April 2nd – Open Thread

Posted on April 2, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Monday April 2nd – Open Thread

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    April 2, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Daily Devotional, April 2, 2018

    DAILY DEVOTIONAL,  April 2, 2018

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. ThunderStrzok (@GTS_Watch) says:
    April 2, 2018 at 12:17 am

    False statements by Andrew McCabe seem like a ticky-tack accusation given the totality of this scandal. Why accuse McCabe only of false statements? I can only assume there is more to come, but I have no evidence.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Alice says:
    April 2, 2018 at 12:24 am

    #RedemptionSunday..

    Illegal caravan coming up from Honduras & Guatemala, Mexico is assisting them, and Trump tweeted ‘No DACA’..

    #Pray4America
    God bless our President..

    Like

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    April 2, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Like

    Reply
  6. TreeperInTraining says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Hope everyone had a blessed Easter.

    Two things…none of us got hit in the head with the Chinese space station…so that’s a positive.

    This one is darkly humorous:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti…t-16-days.html

    London’s murder rate surpasses NYC’s for the first time.

    No….not evil guns. Knives.

    Lmao

    Like

    Reply
  7. 4beagles says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Before Trump, I felt like this:

    My outlook has changed

    I had a valley the beaver plugged up. It was enjoyable for a few years as the water level grew. Even had a row boat. Then came a heavy winter snow, the road was 3 feet below the dam….county folks weren’t concerned…In years before I was allowed to keep the level low, but the Govt. viewpoint of the Beaver Changed, so I left the Beaver alone to do as they wish…… and the damm grew even higher

    …..Spring rains on a heavy snowpack moved a section of the dam like doors on a hinge.
    It took out a large section of the road that was below the water line. The dam was within 12 feet of the road and ran parallel to it.

    And then then tried to blame me….cause I knew bombs in da Navy…lol…F them

    They tried, but I know what water pressure does and how it looks different than a planned explosive break in the dam that the old crew let me perform. I’d blown it before with permission, Never sought that year… old crew retired. New crew attitude was , hey look at all the ducks on a water level above the road by 3 feet. They are so cute… It was very Scenic, but dangerous….and then the levy/dam broke….lol…fing idiot environmental feel goodies…

    They imposed new rules, so i let nature take it’s course…lol

    Now I’ve a wild meadow to tame, or co-exist with…deer hunting improved….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  9. 4beagles says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Sweet Dreams to all…

    Like

    Reply
  10. 4beagles says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:24 am

    and a Nutter…..

    Like

    Reply
  11. millwright says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:31 am

    I hope everyone had a wonderful Easter ! I’m still stuffed at this late hour from a 1700 hrs dinner ! And we sent food home with the kids ! The weather forecast indicates the homestead will be dinning upon navy bean soup in the next day or so ! Now I need to find creative ways to use all the ham trimmed from the butt we didn’t give away ! The MIL’s ‘potato salad ‘ ( my wife’s version ) was its usual big hit. I also contributed a raw broccoli/cauliflower/red onion salad marinated in a seasoned mayonnaise/sour cream/ chablis / sugar ( honey if you prefer ) and lemon juice dressing ( blend and reserve for 24 hours ) .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. 4beagles says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:46 am

    a classic i clutch

    Like

    Reply
  13. 4beagles says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Thank You Lord Jesus for a new day.

    Like

    Reply
  14. jackphatz says:
    April 2, 2018 at 1:59 am

    This is so true.

    Never give up “with” someone with a mental illness. On the day Trump replaced Obama, the country began to heal. It’s such as long road though.

    Like

    Reply
  15. zerodarkthirtyblog says:
    April 2, 2018 at 2:45 am

    Sunday, late
    Jesus Christ has risen!

    At President Trump rallies the media refused and made a conscious decision not to show the crowds. They knew it would sway supporters and voters. The same is being done about many things, some info is left out and some is shaped.

    Over the last several days I have posted videos with the total viewer amounts of over 200 million viewers. Similarly no reporting is done, no information getting out on the crowds currently seeking, praising and coming to Jesus Christ.

    Like everything the world does it hopes by ignoring Christianity it will make it irrelevant, appear small and localized. You are not being told folks, what is going on and many of you have bet your life, your family’s lives and their futures on a fabricated lie of controlled misinformation.

    People are coming to Jesus in the multi millions. Christianity is not a little group of old women, Christianity is not a group of dottering old men. Christianity is not passe, it is far from it. Christianity is main stream, it is the most relevant lifestyle today. It is life, its the only truth of life. And it is full of people from every age and strata. And they are ALIVE. Read some of they comments of testimonies of healed broken lives under the posted videos.

    We’re inundated with gender stupidity, racial disharmony, proglib angst but these get the news and are small issues really (in size not necessarily scope). They are the noise so they seem big. But these are a psyop distractions in the real battle in the spiritual arena we are in.

    It is a spiritual battle folks, you need to use spiritual weapons.

    There is a revival going on folks and many will miss it. ALL worldly ideology is in the minority and is destined to complete failure. It is headed for the trash pile. Jesus is Risen, He is Lord, He is King and He is for us, not against us.

    Chris Tomlin – I come alive on God Great Dance Floor, 12,264,779 views, 3430 comments

    Like

    Reply
  16. waterside4 says:
    April 2, 2018 at 3:05 am

    Commented on Tree house for first time yesterday. Am overcome with ’emulsion’ as comment got 24! likes from kind bloggers, on glorious Easter Day.
    Then it made my day to see your great President attend Mass with his family. Made me wonder how many Abortionist so-called Catholic Senators and Reps attended Mass.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s