March 31st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #436

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank You, President Trump, May God Bless You and your family and team, as we celebrate these Holy Days… and thank you for reading from Isaiah.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
People have been speculating on prior comment boards about where the Huber grand jury may be working.
Intelius lists NYC as the only non-Utah known address-history item for Huber. I posted that yesterday and left people to draw their own conclusions. It would not shock me if Huber has been overseeing a federal grand jury in NYC since last fall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is winning the hearts of former anti-Trump people each and every day. It is a slow arduous process, but nevertheless a positive process. There will always be 35% who suffer a mental derangement which has nothing to do with President Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
[ sorry to repost, this was meant for the new thread ]
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/03/invasion-mexico-allowing-army-of-illegal-migrants-to-march-their-way-to-u-s-border/
Well I for one hope this invasion really does reach our borders. It is high time that we recalibrate the discussion and highlight the purpose of the Constitution and this is a golden opportunity in the making. This also opens the door wide open to several other areas of negligence which require attention.
Besides in the preamble where We The People of the several States tasked the new FedGov with the relatively broad goal to “insure domestic Tranquility”, the Framers also specifically mentioned invasion three times.
That last reference is the most important because it appears in Article IV which enumerates the explicit *duties* of the new FedGov ( Articles I thru III create the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches respectively ). In here we see the strongest possible verb combinations indicating definitive urgency of the matter, shall guarantee and shall protect. Couple that with the fact that the States are herein relinquishing their former powers to raise armies and defense to FedGov, then it is absolutely vital that the FedGov exercise its newfound duty or no-one will. As we saw the Dumbo administration jump to its feet to crucify Arizona for daring to police its southern border ( in effect Eric Holder was lobbying for Article IV federal superiority ) the table could not be better set for decisive, Constitutionally sound action to declare war on the illegal alien invasion, and thereby sticking Eric Holder’s argument right back in their face. ( And besides, nothing else they “declare war” on like drugs, illiteracy, poverty, etc is remotely defined in the Constitution, just inferred from the broad scope of the preamble, but ‘invasion’ is clearly specified ).
I have always said that all the power necessary has already been delegated to the government to solve the illegal alien invasion and yes, even voting fraud that corrupts any election, local or federal ( i.e., guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government ). Any fraud in any election denies or erases someone’s vote they had cast and that denies the State a republican system. Of course the real problem is that the Framers did not anticipate the (D)evil party. John Adams put it bluntly: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” And there is the rub. We have not only allowed the existence in the USA of anti-Constitutional voices, we have entertained their delusions elevating them to some co-equal status as “the loyal opposition” like a legitimate point of view. Big mistake.
So unfortunately the Framers left no avenue for We The People to address FedGov treason except to vote them out. But this does not work because of that other problem, the ruling class ( RINOs like McConnell and Rove ) largely control the very elections for the Congress itself. They are picking their own members through Congressional campaign committees and PACs. This is NOT a Republican form of government where the people pick their representatives. And that is exactly how we got to this ridiculous place. All three branches of the federal government have failed in their explicit required duties on both these items, republican government and invasion, and we have no recourse to force them to do their jobs. There really is no “controlling legal authority”.
Eventually the Congress could enact laws as they did after the Civil War ( e.g., Reconstruction Acts ) to handle the stickier issue of outright sedition in California which touches both issues, but the ongoing invasion and voting fraud demand immediate action. There really has never been a more opportune time for someone down there, President Trump obviously, to take the first step and declare a national emergency, defend the border and cite Article IV when they do it. That last part is absolutely critical. So lets get this into the conversation. Push the enemy back on their heels rather than playing defense every week. I hope others contact the White House too and urge them to get moving.
LikeLiked by 1 person
T Y Blade !!
excellent point.
LikeLike
The First Marine Division is located at Camp Pendleton, about 35 miles north of the Mexican border. I think they can handle any “invasion.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is hilarious. Never knew Sessions had it iin him. Don’t know when it happened.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This sounds to me like a man who is confident and relaxed because he knows where things are headed.
LikeLike
Question: Will Trump divert part-of the military funding to build the border wall? Our nation needs to build it to protect our people from drugs, gangs, illegal voters, government fraud, money laundering, illegal workers, tax fraud, and high crims and misdemeanors. Is it constitutional? The POTUS has the responsibility to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grand Jury location:
Posted on the other thread….dawg…so many trolls over there..
The key statement is: The Grand Jury resides where the crimes were committed. Now if a bank robbery was planned in a certain state but was not committed until the robbers received a phone call from the planners, in another state, where was the robbery’s committed? The actual crime of bank robbery.
Who are the ones cooperating: The group cooperating.
♦COOPERATING GROUP – FBI Agent Peter Strzok, FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page, DOJ Attorney Bruce Ohr, DOJ-NSD Deputy Asst. Attorney General George Toscas; FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and Asst. FBI Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, are all still employed within the system. Strzok, Page, Ohr, and Baker have been removed from responsibilities, but there are still there. Bill Priestap is still in responsibility and still there.
Are not these the individuals who had the 3 step plan to complete? Correct me on the three steps if I may not remember correctly.
– Step one: Exonerate Hillary from the e-mail fiasco.
– Step two: Spy on the President. To do so would involve the getting FISA warrant and then commit the spying
– Step three: Insurance policy. I am having a brain freeze on this one…help me out…but
Step One: Where was Hillary’s crime committed? In her house in New York. The illegal server.
Step Two: Where was the spying committed: New York. Trump Tower
Step Three: Insurance Policy. This is where I had the brain freeze
But I do believe the key is the cooperating group, since they are talking. Determine what they were doing, then you have the “location of the Crime’
The location of the crime is not where they are calling from, but where the crime is committed.
I would say New York
Just saying…😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looks like some people don’t like comparison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dang. Guess that’s the meme the DemMSM is running with: March for Our Lives = Civil Rights Movement II.
Candace had to call a CNN or MSNBC anchor out for this just yesterday.
LikeLike
ugh. Here it is. Chuck Todd:
LikeLike
Thanks for your hard work, Sundance!
LikeLike
On Topic. Working exploratory theory: Q is bait…
LikeLike
I found this article http://thefederalist.com/2018/03/30/president-trump-play-hardball-robert-mueller/ very interesting- especially the part midway through that references the chronology of when Rosenstein picked Mueller as Special Counsel.
LikeLike