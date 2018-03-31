Brilliant Agitprop Outlines Modern Media….

Posted on March 31, 2018 by

Oh, this is very well done – SOURCE:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Agitprop, Election 2018, media bias, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s