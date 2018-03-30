Noor Salman Jury Foreman: Despite Not Guilty Verdict “We were convinced she did know”…

Today, a Florida jury on Friday acquitted Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub terrorist Omar Mateen, for charges of being an accomplice in the attack.

31-year-old Mrs. Salman was found not guilty of all charges relating to her providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. On June 11, 2016, her husband attacked the club killing 49 people. After the jury found Mrs. Salman not guilty the jury foreman released the following statement:

ORLANDO – […] “I want to make several things very clear. A verdict of not guilty did NOT mean that we thought Noor Salman was unaware of what Omar Mateen was planning to do. On the contrary we were convinced she did know. She may not have known what day, or what location, but she knew. However, we were not tasked with deciding if she was aware of a potential attack. The charges were aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. I felt the both the prosecution and the defense did an excellent job presenting their case. I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements. The bottom line is that, based on the letter of the law, and the detailed instructions provided by the court, we were presented with no option but to return a verdict of not guilty.” (read full statement)

Advertisements