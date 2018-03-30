Noor Salman Jury Foreman: Despite Not Guilty Verdict “We were convinced she did know”…

Posted on March 30, 2018 by

Today, a Florida jury on Friday acquitted Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub terrorist Omar Mateen, for charges of being an accomplice in the attack.

31-year-old Mrs. Salman was found not guilty of all charges relating to her providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.  On June 11, 2016, her husband attacked the club killing 49 people.  After the jury found Mrs. Salman not guilty the jury foreman released the following statement:

ORLANDO – […] “I want to make several things very clear. A verdict of not guilty did NOT mean that we thought Noor Salman was unaware of what Omar Mateen was planning to do. On the contrary we were convinced she did know. She may not have known what day, or what location, but she knew. However, we were not tasked with deciding if she was aware of a potential attack. The charges were aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. I felt the both the prosecution and the defense did an excellent job presenting their case. I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements. The bottom line is that, based on the letter of the law, and the detailed instructions provided by the court, we were presented with no option but to return a verdict of not guilty.” (read full statement)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Death Threats, Dept Of Justice, FBI, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

125 Responses to Noor Salman Jury Foreman: Despite Not Guilty Verdict “We were convinced she did know”…

  1. Give_Me_Conniptions says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    The FBI is a big fat mess.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. Todd Noia says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    Guns don’t kill people, Islamic terrorist do!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. bofh says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    “I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements.”

    Why do any of the courts tolerate FIB evidence submitted as “I wrote up the interview the next morning but there’s no recording, maybe not even notes” ? Have they always done things this way or is this a relatively recent “thing” for the FIB?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      March 30, 2018 at 7:45 pm

      Proposed universal jury instruction that would fix a LOT of this:

      “If a law enforcement official interviewed the suspect or witness without utilizing audio or video recording equipment, when such equipment was easily available, such failure to record the interview may be considered in a negative light toward the honesty and completeness of the interviewers. The fact that written notes may have been taken will NOT correct the deficiency.”

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      March 30, 2018 at 7:57 pm

      Maybe they wanted to be able to change the 302 files so they did not want a recording. After all the shooters father was a fink for the FBI. Maybe they were hoping money would change hands. Who knows what state this group is in after the corruption of the DNC, obama and Hillary.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:05 pm

      It is a tactic used for many decades by not only the FBI but the IG as well. In court the FBI agent or IG statements carry a lot of weight. As a whistleblower I ran into an issue with the background investigators for a top secret clearance. The background investigators changed the statements of over seven people in an effort to get me denied a clearance. It’s a long story- but the people who’s statements were changed FOIA their own statements ( and of course were stalled). It was easy to show the statements were altered due the vast amount of written documentation, IG investigations reports (one accurate and one shown to be corrupt), and other tape recordings and sworn statements.

      It turned out it was the same organization that did Snowden’s security investigation. That company, UCIS, was put out of business because of a quit tam lawsuit that the company was dumping and playing hanky prank with thousands of people’s background investigations.

      The obvious and easy solution is to tape record. They don’t want to because they want to do this and they do this a lot. One corrupt IG enen implicated the person they were trying to protect in a crime when the offense being protected was much more minor. It’s like they are compulsive liars.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • snellvillebob says:
        March 30, 2018 at 8:19 pm

        The term is “Politically motivated investigating”.

        Like

        Reply
      • tinamina49blog says:
        March 30, 2018 at 8:38 pm

        Do you think whoever is currently doing background checks for White House employees is as corrupt as the firm who did yours? And who do you think is paying them off?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Jason says:
        March 30, 2018 at 8:40 pm

        UCIS was found at fault for claiming they had ‘reviewed’ completed reports when the numbers and timeframes for review would have been physically impossible. NOT for falsifying and/or altering data (*disclaimer* there were 2 IIRC employees found to have falsified data who were fired and i believe prosecuted, but those had nothing to do with why UCIS was red tagged). So background checks were (presumably) done properly, but supervising group rubber stamped them instead of doing the contractually required ‘review’ before sending them back over.

        Don’t know what happened in your case but UCIS wouldn’t/shouldn’t have had access or the ability to go back and change records after they’d been submitted back to OPR. Much like Snowden and Ft Hood shooter (both blamed on UCIS), the responsibility was on their employing agency but admitting the problem is the gov’t didn’t go over well and they blamed the 3rd party contractor instead.

        And of course what did OPR do after deeming that UCIS was such a rogue company they could no longer perform background checks? They instructed the new agencies awarded UCIS prior contracts to hire all of the former UCIS investigators possible. Sorry for the OT rant.

        Like

        Reply
        • Jason says:
          March 30, 2018 at 8:58 pm

          correction… It was the Navy Yard shooter, not Ft Hood, that UCIS was blamed for. All a political hit job led by none other than Bernie Sanders to distract who might really be to blame.

          Like

          Reply
      • Charlotte says:
        March 30, 2018 at 9:13 pm

        They could alter the tapes too.Or edit them by deleting some words. It seems par for the course for the FBI to alter statements(Scumbag McCabe did)
        Bottom line:NEVER TALK TO THE FBI/POLICE/CIA WITHOUT YOUR OWN LAWYER BEING PRESENT AND GET HIM TO RECORD AND NOTE EVERYTHING.

        Like

        Reply
    • Everywhereguy says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      I can see why it’s very “convenient” for them. Unless an interviewee secretly records the interview, the agent’s narrative is the only written record/evidence. And they like it that way.

      Like

      Reply
  4. auscitizenmom says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    I believe she knew. I doesn’t make sense that she didn’t. I know it looks like she needs some compassion, but she is muslim and will most likely marry another muslim man who will probably have the same attitude and don’t think for a minute she doesn’t agree with it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • MTeresa says:
      March 30, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      Agreed. But until the FBI successfully prosecutes the family members who are aware of these activities, we’ll never get anywhere. It’s almost like it’s on purpose………

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • wallitoff says:
        March 30, 2018 at 7:47 pm

        The FBI was paying the shooter’s father to be an informant, the son goes on a shooting rampage, and the son’s wife gets interviewed by the FBI without being recorded. Yep, it’s almost like it’s on purpose.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
      • jello333 says:
        March 30, 2018 at 8:07 pm

        Agree when it comes to something this big, like potential terrorism. But I just don’t know where exactly to draw the line. I mean in a case like this, if you know your husband, wife, son, daughter is actively plotting something that could lead to people getting killed… well that’s an easy call: The relative SHOULD be required to intervene. But it needs to be something pretty serious. I would NOT support a law that requires a relative to report someone for ANY and ALL crimes… way too slippery-slope. We need to find some reasonable middle ground.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        March 30, 2018 at 9:08 pm

        I agree.

        Like

        Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      March 30, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      She was dressed for success. It is obvious that the defense made every effort to not only humanize her but also Westernize her with the hairdo instead of hijab.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  5. Todd Noia says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Terrorists Do! Sorry

    Like

    Reply
  6. thinkthinkthink says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    The lack of recordings of FBI interviews has no excuse with current ease of recording … even if just using an iPhone set on a $2 stand. How can we have a just system without proper documentation procedures.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. jello333 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Yep, I don’t have a problem with that statement. I had wondered if she was just being framed by the FBI, which of course is always a possibility. But based on this statement, I guess not. Still, looks like the FBI blew it. The whole idea of doing interviewed that are not taped, either audio OR video, is ridiculous. Oh, I know… we’ll just trust the interviewer to take perfect, accurate, HONEST notes. HA! One good thing about this verdict is that MAYBE it’ll force them to start recording ALL interviews from now on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jason says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Are we sure this wasn’t intentional? Didn’t the FBI also feign shock at how she was able to leave the country (when she was still clearly a person of interest) and they had no clue where she might have gone to yet some journalists (SD type, not ‘newsreaders’) had tracked her down in Pakistan our Saudi?

      Always struck me that these were calculated ‘oops’. Afterall, the wife admitting to the press they’d scoped out carrying out the attack at Disneyworld kinda ruined a certain admin’s desire to paint this as a would-be NRA enthusiast who hated LGBTQIAPRLS+39235flcs.

      Shocked, not shocked at the outcome.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • jackphatz says:
        March 30, 2018 at 8:26 pm

        It’s more then a little obvious, what occurred under Comey…..on purpose…perhaps via instructions.

        I’m seriously starting to believe this David Hogg was tasked to help play defense and deflect, to force the narrative away from what ultimately happened. Daddy FBI is allowing his kid to take one for the movement, kid thinks he’s ruling the world. In any other municipality, anywhere , that Sheriff would have been escorted out on his ear. There is just too much that still swirls around James Comey. Smells.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • LKA in LA says:
          March 30, 2018 at 9:10 pm

          I have been wondering if daddy (Hoggs) was one of the FBI agents task with interviewing and investigating the school shooter prior to the shooting. Where is he? Why no pics of daddy.

          Like

          Reply
      • TheLastDemocrat says:
        March 30, 2018 at 9:07 pm

        What Jason sez

        Like

        Reply
  8. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    If anything good comes from this hopefully it is more light being shined on the terrible job the FBI does for us average Americans.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. jahealy says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    More freaking unrecorded interviews. I have no words at this point.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      March 30, 2018 at 7:42 pm

      I sure hope PDJT has some being typed up on Twitter and he’s about to send another nuke the FBI’s way. This is embarrassing as a nation we can’t hold terrorists and their enablers accountable to justice. This isn’t the freaking UK for goodness sake.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • MACAULAY says:
        March 30, 2018 at 8:43 pm

        I can’t seem to get “Like” to work, but this post pretty much sums up my feelings.

        Also, it topic provides another reason why Flynn walks. Shame he can’t raise $350,000 for legal fees, overnight.

        While, I am commenting, I would like to say that where-ever I disagree with Sundance, whose intellect I admire, and whose work I much appreciate, I disagree because I am a pessimist, while he is an optimist…with regard to the current investigations specifically and the operation of our government in general.

        I am a pessimist because Eight Army is not already manning the Border against a Foreign Invasion which has already captured our second largest State.

        Like

        Reply
    • ATthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
      March 30, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      I said for 61 years of my life that conspiracies that people talked about could not happen because people talk too much ,people screw up , no one is where they are supposed to be at the time they are supposed to be . In other words humans are s ups .They go off the reservation .
      That said ,I believe that accurately describes the mass shootings of the last couple years because they obviously would screw up a two car funeral.

      Like

      Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      March 30, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      Ditto JaHealy’s unsaid words.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. jahealy says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Apparently these days, the FBI exists to protect criminals from prosecution. It’s the sanctuary FBI.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Eric says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Fairly inexcusable in an investigation of terrorism and material support for terrorism the FBI chose not to record the interview. Unless of course she would not agree to a recorded interview, then they have to take what they can get.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Mickey Wasp says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    It was pointed out before … I D K – is the CTH using the wrong pic of Noor.?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Neural says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Ah the FBI.
    Federal Bureau of Incompetence.
    Federal Bureau of Ineptitude.
    Federal Bureau of Instigation.
    Federal Bureau of Intimidation.
    Federal Bureau of Idiocy.
    Federal Bureau of Interference.

    So many acronyms, so much accuracy.. it’s hard to remember which one is the real one.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. SW Richmond says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    ” I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements. ”

    If nothing else comes from this FBI 302 nonsense, maybe this will.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Eric says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    That photo is his prior ex-wife Sitora Yusufiy, not Noor Salman.

    Like

    Reply
  16. sunnydaysall says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Sorry, but I cannot give the FBI a pass by using the incompetence theory… I believe they know exactly what they are doing and that they do have an agenda.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  17. Everett Miller says:
    March 30, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    imperative that the FBI is mandated to record ALL interviews and interrogations going forward. No more Agents’ 302s or 504s or whatever written “summaries”. We can no longer trust them to tell the truth.
    Period.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. TatonkaWoman says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    How can a jury person say they thought she was aware of his plans,.,and then not find her guilty of “aiding and abetting.” Seems to me that to not report his plans – of which you were aware (whether you know the exact details, or not) – is about as “aiding and abetting” as you can get.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • graphiclucidity says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      I’m with you there.

      I still, to this day, can’t understand how a Florida jury could acquit Casey Anthony.
      At least George Zimmerman was found not guilty.

      One out of three ain’t bad…?
      🙄

      Like

      Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      March 30, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      Speaking as a married man, I can vow that my wife does leave me wide berth to carry out many a plan,

      but does nothing which might in any way be noted as “aiding.” Or “abetting.”

      This happens close to darn near every day.

      Like

      Reply
  19. Eric C. says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    The prosecutors are tasked with presenting a competent case using competent investigative resources…………now do you see why the current IG report is taking more than two weeks to get done and HRC isn’t behind bars at this very moment?

    Like

    Reply
  20. JohnnyII says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Sure she knew. Who was she supposed to tell? The fbi? She would have been ‘disappeard’ for that.

    I’d like to ask her how much the fbi knew. Bet she knows that answer too.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. kittytrump84 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    BULLSHIT

    – I am sorry I do not know how to make the letters bold and great big in WordPress

    Like

    Reply
  23. Roger Duroid says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    That isnt her in that picture, that is first wife.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Stormyeyes says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    302’s should not be used. Record audio and video (like police departments do).

    Like

    Reply
  25. Curry Worsham says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Until fairly recently, I would have assumed that the FBI recorded all interviews.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. covfefe999 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Stupid jury. If they were “convinced” she knew then that was good enough to find her guilty.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jason says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      Is it hard to believe a possibility that Obama era investigators flubbed the ‘investigation’ leaving some strong possibilities for reasonable doubt?

      Like

      Reply
  27. trialbytruth says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    When are juries going to understand this is not CSI She Knew she did nothing that makes her an accomplice. We need to dumb down jury instructions and explain it aint tv. There are no air tight cases.” What does the evidence point to having happened go with your gut”

    Like

    Reply
    • graphiclucidity says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:32 pm

      It’s that “beyond a reasonable doubt” thing that trips people up.

      The definition of reasonable has been stretched beyond recognition in the past fifty years.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        March 30, 2018 at 8:53 pm

        Yes after all humans can be not what the seem. So the man who attacked you can no longer be identified because “he” now identifies as a non-binary lesbian goat. “He” is a whole different person now it would be unreasonable to blame they/her/it for “his” crime. Men are pigs.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  28. JoD says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Daddy Dearest, FBI informant, has been zipped up tight in exchange for the “Not Guilty” verdict.
    Hence, the “unrecorded”, more like unavailable interviews.
    The FBI is standing in quick-sand.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. scott467 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    This is why we need military tribunals.

    Our ‘court system’ is completely broken and non-functioning.

    Not to mention the jury pool.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. CA M says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Wow. Frustrating! Time to clean house at the FBI. We need to support all the resignations of those black hats! Give them all a parting gift and boot them out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      “Give them all a parting gift and boot them out.”

      Like what Harry Callahan left in the car for Lt. Briggs at the conclusion of “Magnum Force”?

      Like

      Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      March 30, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      Like the ol’ game show:

      give them some rice-a-roni and then say buh bye

      Like

      Reply
  31. scott467 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    “I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements. ”

    __________________

    As I await moderation….

    Apparently the criminal FIB doesn’t ‘record’ their interviews (as 100% completely ridiculous and unbelievable as that sounds) because then it would be impossible to tamper with the evidence by writing whatever they want in their ‘302s’ and later altering them as necessary to obtain the desired outcome.

    In a time when nearly every member of the population has a recording device in their POCKET, the fact that the FIB doesn’t record their interviews is NOT an accidental or an oversight, it’s by DESIGN.

    On the one hand, the FIB will testify all the live long day that ‘eyewitness testimony’ is notoriously unreliable (especially after the FIB gets done interviewing a witness 10 different times).

    On the other hand, FIB agents interview suspects, then go back to the office, and write down their recollections of the interview.

    Dead, solid, perfect.

    The Three Stooges, the Keystone Cops, Laurel & Hardy, Abbot and Costello, Benny Hill and former Chief Inspector Clouseau would all be so proud…

    Like

    Reply
  32. Blue Moon says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    She got in on a special visa when she married her husband. Why can’t she be deported after this? They need to revoke her visa.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Apollo says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    “I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements.”

    They really need to start recording statements instead of relying upon (falsifiable) FD-302s. In this day and age that’s a no brainer in the interests of justice.

    Like

    Reply
  34. NJF says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Didn’t she admit to checking out targets with him. Hats what makes her guilty. End of discussion.

    Like

    Reply
    • David says:
      March 30, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Didn’t she admit to checking out targets with him.

      That depends on whether you believe the FBI documents, written by the same FBI that lies through its teeth anytime it feels like.

      Hats what makes her guilty.

      So if the FBI says someone is guilty, by definition that makes them guilty. Interesting logic. Does this logic apply to Trump too?

      Like

      Reply
      • Jason says:
        March 30, 2018 at 9:05 pm

        she admitted it to the press, and then suddenly disappeared… and IIRC, before the FBI had the opportunity to interview her. Seems like this should have been a slam dunk not unlike IRS targeting… gun walking… improperly handling classified information… and (uggh)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  35. maiingankwe says:
    March 30, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    So we have to follow the law, but the FBI and Noor sure as heck don’t have to. Okay, got it.

    Like

    Reply
  36. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 30, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Hey, come on now, give the FBI a break here

    Think about it. They probably used their inexperienced new agents to handle this case

    After all, FBI management was too busy directing most of their agents to find dirt on Trump & his organization. It also takes a lot of man hours to come up with criminal schemes to try to take down a Presidential candidate & a sitting President

    Like

    Reply
  37. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 30, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    “She may not have known what day, or what location, but she knew. However, we were not tasked with deciding if she was aware of a potential attack. The charges were aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.”

    I’m sorry, but this logic does not make sense. If she knew what her husband was about to do, and she did NOTHING about it, isn’t that aiding and abetting? She told no one on what he was about to do. She aided and abetted her husband.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s