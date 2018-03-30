Noor Salman Jury Foreman: Despite Not Guilty Verdict “We were convinced she did know”…

Today, a Florida jury on Friday acquitted Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub terrorist Omar Mateen, for charges of being an accomplice in the attack.
31-year-old Mrs. Salman was found not guilty of all charges relating to her providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. On June 11, 2016, her husband attacked the club killing 49 people. After the jury found Mrs. Salman not guilty the jury foreman released the following statement:
ORLANDO – […] “I want to make several things very clear. A verdict of not guilty did NOT mean that we thought Noor Salman was unaware of what Omar Mateen was planning to do. On the contrary we were convinced she did know. She may not have known what day, or what location, but she knew. However, we were not tasked with deciding if she was aware of a potential attack. The charges were aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. I felt the both the prosecution and the defense did an excellent job presenting their case. I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements. The bottom line is that, based on the letter of the law, and the detailed instructions provided by the court, we were presented with no option but to return a verdict of not guilty.” (read full statement)
The FBI is a big fat mess.
LikeLiked by 15 people
A hot mess. What an incompetent……….oh geez…..why am I even surprised?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I guess the saving grace is that we’ve learned that it’s not just Hillary Clinton who goes unrecorded.
FBI are equal-opportunity incompetents
LikeLiked by 16 people
The FBI never records interviews.
LikeLike
Easier to doctor the 302’s that way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And why would the FBI not record interviews since they only prosecute process crimes.
LikeLike
Let’s see, its 2018 and digital audio tape recorders are $50.
LikeLike
Wait…it won’t be long before there will be someone break and leak about jury tampering….guaranteed.
LikeLike
Actually in every recent case that the public has been made aware of, it seems that the FBI is actively working against the people it is supposed to protect, the US citizens. It is becoming indefensible in my mind. Looking like the swamp protectorate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guns don’t kill people, Islamic terrorist do!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Guns don’t kill people, the FBI let’s Islamic terrorists (and school shooters) kill people.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements.”
Why do any of the courts tolerate FIB evidence submitted as “I wrote up the interview the next morning but there’s no recording, maybe not even notes” ? Have they always done things this way or is this a relatively recent “thing” for the FIB?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Proposed universal jury instruction that would fix a LOT of this:
“If a law enforcement official interviewed the suspect or witness without utilizing audio or video recording equipment, when such equipment was easily available, such failure to record the interview may be considered in a negative light toward the honesty and completeness of the interviewers. The fact that written notes may have been taken will NOT correct the deficiency.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Maybe they wanted to be able to change the 302 files so they did not want a recording. After all the shooters father was a fink for the FBI. Maybe they were hoping money would change hands. Who knows what state this group is in after the corruption of the DNC, obama and Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A dollar to a donut they have recordings of our President when wiretapping.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a tactic used for many decades by not only the FBI but the IG as well. In court the FBI agent or IG statements carry a lot of weight. As a whistleblower I ran into an issue with the background investigators for a top secret clearance. The background investigators changed the statements of over seven people in an effort to get me denied a clearance. It’s a long story- but the people who’s statements were changed FOIA their own statements ( and of course were stalled). It was easy to show the statements were altered due the vast amount of written documentation, IG investigations reports (one accurate and one shown to be corrupt), and other tape recordings and sworn statements.
It turned out it was the same organization that did Snowden’s security investigation. That company, UCIS, was put out of business because of a quit tam lawsuit that the company was dumping and playing hanky prank with thousands of people’s background investigations.
The obvious and easy solution is to tape record. They don’t want to because they want to do this and they do this a lot. One corrupt IG enen implicated the person they were trying to protect in a crime when the offense being protected was much more minor. It’s like they are compulsive liars.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The term is “Politically motivated investigating”.
LikeLike
Do you think whoever is currently doing background checks for White House employees is as corrupt as the firm who did yours? And who do you think is paying them off?
LikeLiked by 1 person
UCIS was found at fault for claiming they had ‘reviewed’ completed reports when the numbers and timeframes for review would have been physically impossible. NOT for falsifying and/or altering data (*disclaimer* there were 2 IIRC employees found to have falsified data who were fired and i believe prosecuted, but those had nothing to do with why UCIS was red tagged). So background checks were (presumably) done properly, but supervising group rubber stamped them instead of doing the contractually required ‘review’ before sending them back over.
Don’t know what happened in your case but UCIS wouldn’t/shouldn’t have had access or the ability to go back and change records after they’d been submitted back to OPR. Much like Snowden and Ft Hood shooter (both blamed on UCIS), the responsibility was on their employing agency but admitting the problem is the gov’t didn’t go over well and they blamed the 3rd party contractor instead.
And of course what did OPR do after deeming that UCIS was such a rogue company they could no longer perform background checks? They instructed the new agencies awarded UCIS prior contracts to hire all of the former UCIS investigators possible. Sorry for the OT rant.
LikeLike
correction… It was the Navy Yard shooter, not Ft Hood, that UCIS was blamed for. All a political hit job led by none other than Bernie Sanders to distract who might really be to blame.
LikeLike
grrr, need an edit button… company was USIS not UCIS and OPM, not OPR. Guess I should get some rest
LikeLike
They could alter the tapes too.Or edit them by deleting some words. It seems par for the course for the FBI to alter statements(Scumbag McCabe did)
Bottom line:NEVER TALK TO THE FBI/POLICE/CIA WITHOUT YOUR OWN LAWYER BEING PRESENT AND GET HIM TO RECORD AND NOTE EVERYTHING.
LikeLike
I can see why it’s very “convenient” for them. Unless an interviewee secretly records the interview, the agent’s narrative is the only written record/evidence. And they like it that way.
LikeLike
I believe she knew. I doesn’t make sense that she didn’t. I know it looks like she needs some compassion, but she is muslim and will most likely marry another muslim man who will probably have the same attitude and don’t think for a minute she doesn’t agree with it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agreed. But until the FBI successfully prosecutes the family members who are aware of these activities, we’ll never get anywhere. It’s almost like it’s on purpose………
LikeLiked by 9 people
The FBI was paying the shooter’s father to be an informant, the son goes on a shooting rampage, and the son’s wife gets interviewed by the FBI without being recorded. Yep, it’s almost like it’s on purpose.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Not even a smidgen….
LikeLike
Agree when it comes to something this big, like potential terrorism. But I just don’t know where exactly to draw the line. I mean in a case like this, if you know your husband, wife, son, daughter is actively plotting something that could lead to people getting killed… well that’s an easy call: The relative SHOULD be required to intervene. But it needs to be something pretty serious. I would NOT support a law that requires a relative to report someone for ANY and ALL crimes… way too slippery-slope. We need to find some reasonable middle ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree.
LikeLike
She was dressed for success. It is obvious that the defense made every effort to not only humanize her but also Westernize her with the hairdo instead of hijab.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting how your religion doesn’t allow that when taking a driver’s license photo, but when it might help you evade conviction in a court of law all of a sudden it’s ok!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Funny THAT!!!!
Sumthin bout Taquitos 🤔🤔🤔
or sumthin…
LikeLike
Yeah, all illusion.
LikeLike
Terrorists Do! Sorry
LikeLike
The lack of recordings of FBI interviews has no excuse with current ease of recording … even if just using an iPhone set on a $2 stand. How can we have a just system without proper documentation procedures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What? You don’t trust the FBI (or others) to be honest about interviews?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, I don’t have a problem with that statement. I had wondered if she was just being framed by the FBI, which of course is always a possibility. But based on this statement, I guess not. Still, looks like the FBI blew it. The whole idea of doing interviewed that are not taped, either audio OR video, is ridiculous. Oh, I know… we’ll just trust the interviewer to take perfect, accurate, HONEST notes. HA! One good thing about this verdict is that MAYBE it’ll force them to start recording ALL interviews from now on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are we sure this wasn’t intentional? Didn’t the FBI also feign shock at how she was able to leave the country (when she was still clearly a person of interest) and they had no clue where she might have gone to yet some journalists (SD type, not ‘newsreaders’) had tracked her down in Pakistan our Saudi?
Always struck me that these were calculated ‘oops’. Afterall, the wife admitting to the press they’d scoped out carrying out the attack at Disneyworld kinda ruined a certain admin’s desire to paint this as a would-be NRA enthusiast who hated LGBTQIAPRLS+39235flcs.
Shocked, not shocked at the outcome.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s more then a little obvious, what occurred under Comey…..on purpose…perhaps via instructions.
I’m seriously starting to believe this David Hogg was tasked to help play defense and deflect, to force the narrative away from what ultimately happened. Daddy FBI is allowing his kid to take one for the movement, kid thinks he’s ruling the world. In any other municipality, anywhere , that Sheriff would have been escorted out on his ear. There is just too much that still swirls around James Comey. Smells.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have been wondering if daddy (Hoggs) was one of the FBI agents task with interviewing and investigating the school shooter prior to the shooting. Where is he? Why no pics of daddy.
LikeLike
What Jason sez
LikeLike
If anything good comes from this hopefully it is more light being shined on the terrible job the FBI does for us average Americans.
LikeLiked by 5 people
More freaking unrecorded interviews. I have no words at this point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I sure hope PDJT has some being typed up on Twitter and he’s about to send another nuke the FBI’s way. This is embarrassing as a nation we can’t hold terrorists and their enablers accountable to justice. This isn’t the freaking UK for goodness sake.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t seem to get “Like” to work, but this post pretty much sums up my feelings.
Also, it topic provides another reason why Flynn walks. Shame he can’t raise $350,000 for legal fees, overnight.
While, I am commenting, I would like to say that where-ever I disagree with Sundance, whose intellect I admire, and whose work I much appreciate, I disagree because I am a pessimist, while he is an optimist…with regard to the current investigations specifically and the operation of our government in general.
I am a pessimist because Eight Army is not already manning the Border against a Foreign Invasion which has already captured our second largest State.
LikeLike
I said for 61 years of my life that conspiracies that people talked about could not happen because people talk too much ,people screw up , no one is where they are supposed to be at the time they are supposed to be . In other words humans are s ups .They go off the reservation .
That said ,I believe that accurately describes the mass shootings of the last couple years because they obviously would screw up a two car funeral.
LikeLike
Ditto JaHealy’s unsaid words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently these days, the FBI exists to protect criminals from prosecution. It’s the sanctuary FBI.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You can thank Robert Mueller for that, along with BHO. The FBI was RE-PURPOSED, according to another Treeper about a week or two ago
LikeLiked by 2 people
FBI… Federal Bureau of Ineptness…
LikeLike
Fairly inexcusable in an investigation of terrorism and material support for terrorism the FBI chose not to record the interview. Unless of course she would not agree to a recorded interview, then they have to take what they can get.
LikeLike
They purposely jacked it up to keep in the good graces of their confidential Informant Matten ‘s dad . He must deliver ( for the other side)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Comey or McCabe can leak the written memos from these interviews.
LikeLike
hey folks, the FBI never records any interviews or interrogations (or so they say, probably lying about that too)
Shameful, and needs to be changed.
302s don’t cut it!
LikeLike
So this means Flynn was charged with 302 notes and no recording?
Now I am convinced FBI totally corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was pointed out before … I D K – is the CTH using the wrong pic of Noor.?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know, but at the risk of sounding chauvinistic or something, I keep thinking… why would a girl like that ever hook up with a scumbag like him? But then I remember that when it comes to fundy Islam, there’s a LOT of things that make no sense.
LikeLike
Don’t you think she looks dumb as a brick, though? Nice hair I guess, but talk about vacant stares!
LikeLike
The picture is his first wife. However, the defense claimed Noor’s IQ is 84.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So she’s one of the brighter ones…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that is his ex-wife Sitora Yusufiy. I had to check b/c I was wondering how Noor suddenly got hot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“to fundy Islam, there’s a LOT of things that make no sense.”
Like “arranged marriages” and female genital mutilation. The latter of which I hope is at the top of AG Sessions’ priority list, along with human trafficking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Um, that was not her choice.
LikeLike
Yeah, that was sorta what I was trying to imply with my comment.
LikeLike
It is the wrong picture. The one being used is the terrorists first wife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah the FBI.
Federal Bureau of Incompetence.
Federal Bureau of Ineptitude.
Federal Bureau of Instigation.
Federal Bureau of Intimidation.
Federal Bureau of Idiocy.
Federal Bureau of Interference.
So many acronyms, so much accuracy.. it’s hard to remember which one is the real one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you Comey it’s the Federal Bureau of “Matters”
LikeLike
If you ask*
Wish there was an edit button….
LikeLike
Federal Bureau of Iniquity
LikeLike
Federal Bureau of Imbeciles
LikeLiked by 1 person
” I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements. ”
If nothing else comes from this FBI 302 nonsense, maybe this will.
LikeLike
That photo is his prior ex-wife Sitora Yusufiy, not Noor Salman.
LikeLike
Sorry, but I cannot give the FBI a pass by using the incompetence theory… I believe they know exactly what they are doing and that they do have an agenda.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Oh, YES!
LikeLike
Re FBI Corruption:
Add the San Bernadine Christmas Party Killers, Farook apartment left wide open afterward to be corrupted by media & public. Those camera videos they took were never revealed either.
https://hotair.com/archives/2015/12/04/surreal-media-pushes-into-farooks-apartment-rifles-through-everything-there/
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcRz5-KGlSx2csNiSBQPmQcumgu3WSQoVJcONQVnLCiWBCr4TQCU
Me too
LikeLike
You could easily add a bunch more…like the LV shooter!
LikeLike
FBI Knew about the Ft Lauderdale shooter as well.
“[Name], the 26-year-old airline passenger accused of shooting up a baggage claim area at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport Friday, leaving five dead and eight injured, visited the FBI Anchorage field office and told officers he was being forced to watch ISIS videos, law enforcement sources told Fox News.
The visit took place last November. The sources said [name] told agents that US intelligence had infiltrated his mind and were forcing him to watch ISIS propaganda videos.”
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/01/06/ft-lauderdale-shooting-suspect-had-minor-criminal-history-honorable-discharge-from-national-guard.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Billboard material right here!
LikeLike
As sunnydaysall points out, the FBI can’t find their own man-bits in their tidy whiteys but YOUR WIFE or GIRLFRIEND is supposed to sleuth whether you going ALL ADHD over guns (like you did last year with scuba gear) and report you to the FEDERAL POLICE? Seriously?
Americans should know that ‘letter of the law’ means the law! Sorry, but I’m just not onboard the author’s perspective. I don’t feel he is really looking at this within the reality of husband-wife or boyfriend-girlfriend relationships. My opinion.
LikeLike
imperative that the FBI is mandated to record ALL interviews and interrogations going forward. No more Agents’ 302s or 504s or whatever written “summaries”. We can no longer trust them to tell the truth.
Period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We would all be much more safe if three letter agencies did not exist.
LikeLike
AMEN
LikeLike
How can a jury person say they thought she was aware of his plans,.,and then not find her guilty of “aiding and abetting.” Seems to me that to not report his plans – of which you were aware (whether you know the exact details, or not) – is about as “aiding and abetting” as you can get.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m with you there.
I still, to this day, can’t understand how a Florida jury could acquit Casey Anthony.
At least George Zimmerman was found not guilty.
One out of three ain’t bad…?
🙄
LikeLike
Speaking as a married man, I can vow that my wife does leave me wide berth to carry out many a plan,
but does nothing which might in any way be noted as “aiding.” Or “abetting.”
This happens close to darn near every day.
LikeLike
Damn no help at all huh? there is a fix for that but its pricey.
LikeLike
The prosecutors are tasked with presenting a competent case using competent investigative resources…………now do you see why the current IG report is taking more than two weeks to get done and HRC isn’t behind bars at this very moment?
LikeLike
Sure she knew. Who was she supposed to tell? The fbi? She would have been ‘disappeard’ for that.
I’d like to ask her how much the fbi knew. Bet she knows that answer too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly. Why tell the FBI if you suspect they are privvy to the whole deal from jump?
LikeLike
Gobstruck
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. Unbelievable.
LikeLike
BULLSHIT
– I am sorry I do not know how to make the letters bold and great big in WordPress
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, Curry, that pretty well takes care of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody likes a show off!!!
LikeLike
😉
LikeLike
That isnt her in that picture, that is first wife.
LikeLike
302’s should not be used. Record audio and video (like police departments do).
LikeLike
Until fairly recently, I would have assumed that the FBI recorded all interviews.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bet they recorded Flynn
LikeLike
and the President
LikeLiked by 1 person
parallel…
LikeLike
I would think they can’t record (illegal) without a lawyer present. They DO NOT want a lawyer present (unles you are Hilly C.)
LikeLike
Stupid jury. If they were “convinced” she knew then that was good enough to find her guilty.
LikeLike
Is it hard to believe a possibility that Obama era investigators flubbed the ‘investigation’ leaving some strong possibilities for reasonable doubt?
LikeLike
When are juries going to understand this is not CSI She Knew she did nothing that makes her an accomplice. We need to dumb down jury instructions and explain it aint tv. There are no air tight cases.” What does the evidence point to having happened go with your gut”
LikeLike
It’s that “beyond a reasonable doubt” thing that trips people up.
The definition of reasonable has been stretched beyond recognition in the past fifty years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes after all humans can be not what the seem. So the man who attacked you can no longer be identified because “he” now identifies as a non-binary lesbian goat. “He” is a whole different person now it would be unreasonable to blame they/her/it for “his” crime. Men are pigs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daddy Dearest, FBI informant, has been zipped up tight in exchange for the “Not Guilty” verdict.
Hence, the “unrecorded”, more like unavailable interviews.
The FBI is standing in quick-sand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why we need military tribunals.
Our ‘court system’ is completely broken and non-functioning.
Not to mention the jury pool.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Frustrating! Time to clean house at the FBI. We need to support all the resignations of those black hats! Give them all a parting gift and boot them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Give them all a parting gift and boot them out.”
Like what Harry Callahan left in the car for Lt. Briggs at the conclusion of “Magnum Force”?
LikeLike
Like the ol’ game show:
give them some rice-a-roni and then say buh bye
LikeLike
“I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements. ”
__________________
As I await moderation….
Apparently the criminal FIB doesn’t ‘record’ their interviews (as 100% completely ridiculous and unbelievable as that sounds) because then it would be impossible to tamper with the evidence by writing whatever they want in their ‘302s’ and later altering them as necessary to obtain the desired outcome.
In a time when nearly every member of the population has a recording device in their POCKET, the fact that the FIB doesn’t record their interviews is NOT an accidental or an oversight, it’s by DESIGN.
On the one hand, the FIB will testify all the live long day that ‘eyewitness testimony’ is notoriously unreliable (especially after the FIB gets done interviewing a witness 10 different times).
On the other hand, FIB agents interview suspects, then go back to the office, and write down their recollections of the interview.
Dead, solid, perfect.
The Three Stooges, the Keystone Cops, Laurel & Hardy, Abbot and Costello, Benny Hill and former Chief Inspector Clouseau would all be so proud…
LikeLike
She got in on a special visa when she married her husband. Why can’t she be deported after this? They need to revoke her visa.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel like we are dumber than the damn Brits. After all, we KNOW what happened to their country.
LikeLike
“I wish that the FBI had recorded their interviews with Ms. Salman as there were several significant inconsistencies with the written summaries of her statements.”
They really need to start recording statements instead of relying upon (falsifiable) FD-302s. In this day and age that’s a no brainer in the interests of justice.
LikeLike
Didn’t she admit to checking out targets with him. Hats what makes her guilty. End of discussion.
LikeLike
Didn’t she admit to checking out targets with him.
That depends on whether you believe the FBI documents, written by the same FBI that lies through its teeth anytime it feels like.
Hats what makes her guilty.
So if the FBI says someone is guilty, by definition that makes them guilty. Interesting logic. Does this logic apply to Trump too?
LikeLike
she admitted it to the press, and then suddenly disappeared… and IIRC, before the FBI had the opportunity to interview her. Seems like this should have been a slam dunk not unlike IRS targeting… gun walking… improperly handling classified information… and (uggh)
LikeLiked by 1 person
So we have to follow the law, but the FBI and Noor sure as heck don’t have to. Okay, got it.
LikeLike
Hey, come on now, give the FBI a break here
Think about it. They probably used their inexperienced new agents to handle this case
After all, FBI management was too busy directing most of their agents to find dirt on Trump & his organization. It also takes a lot of man hours to come up with criminal schemes to try to take down a Presidential candidate & a sitting President
LikeLike
Priorities, dontcha know.
LikeLike
“She may not have known what day, or what location, but she knew. However, we were not tasked with deciding if she was aware of a potential attack. The charges were aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.”
I’m sorry, but this logic does not make sense. If she knew what her husband was about to do, and she did NOTHING about it, isn’t that aiding and abetting? She told no one on what he was about to do. She aided and abetted her husband.
LikeLike